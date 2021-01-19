Pense em python by allen b. downey

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prefácio A estranha história deste livro Em janeiro de 1999 eu me preparava para dar aula a uma turma de pro...
Desde então continuei a desenvolver o livro, corrigindo erros, melhorando alguns exemplos e acrescentando materi...
Monoespaçado Usada para código de programa, bem como dentro de parágrafos para referir-se a elementos do progr...
Página da edição original em inglês http://bit.ly/think-python_2E Para obter mais informações sobre os livro...
interpretadores. Benoit Girard enviou uma correção a um erro humorístico na Seção 5.6. Courtney Gleason e Katherine Smith ...
Peter Winstanley nos avisou sobre um erro antigo no latim do Capítulo 3. Chris Wrobel fez correções ao código no capítulo ...
para HTML. Jason Armstrong percebeu que faltava uma palavra no Capítulo 2. Louis Cordier notou um ponto no Capítulo 16 ond...
Adam Hobart corrigiu um problema com a divisão pelo piso em arc. Daryl Hammond e Sarah Zimmerman indicaram que eu trouxe o...
Wei Huang notou vários erros tipográficos. Karen Barber achou o erro de ortografia mais antigo no livro. Nam Nguyen encont...
Brian McGhie sugeriu um esclarecimento. Andrea Zanella traduziu o livro para o italiano e enviou uma série de correções ao...
Capítulo 1: A jornada do programa O objetivo deste livro é ensinar a pensar como um cientista da computação. Esta forma de...
usou, complicado ou não, é composto de instruções muito parecidas com essas. Podemos então chegar à conclusão de que progr...
1.3 - O primeiro programa Tradicionalmente, o primeiro programa que se escreve em uma nova linguagem chama-se “Hello, Worl...
Em algumas outras linguagens, o ^ é usado para a exponenciação, mas no Python é um operador bitwise, chamado XOR. Se não t...
sequência de números inteiros separados por vírgulas. Aprenderemos mais sobre este tipo de sequência mais adiante. 1.6 - L...
muita redundância. Por causa disso, muitas vezes são verborrágicas. As linguagens formais são menos redundantes e mais con...
Prepare-se para essas reações, pois isso pode ajudar a lidar com elas. Uma abordagem é pensar no computador como um f...
Um tipo que representa números com partes fracionárias. string Um tipo que representa sequências de caracteres. linguagem ...
Exercício 1.2 Inicialize o interpretador do Python e use-o como uma calculadora. 1. Quantos segundos há em 42 minutos e 4...
Capítulo 2: Variáveis, expressões e instruções Um dos recursos mais eficientes de uma linguagem de programação é a capacid...
SyntaxError: invalid syntax >>> class = 'Advanced Theoretical Zymurgy' SyntaxError: invalid syntax 76trombones é ilegal po...
2.4 - Modo script Até agora executamos o Python no modo interativo, no qual você interage diretamente com o interpretado...
Para verificar sua compreensão, digite as seguintes instruções no interpretador do Python e veja o que fazem: 5 x = 5 x + ...
>>> second = 'warbler' >>> first + second throatwarbler O operador * também funciona em strings; ele executa a r...
Há três tipos de erros que podem ocorrer em um programa: erros de sintaxe, erros de tempo de execução e err...
instrução Uma seção do código que representa um comando ou ação. Por enquanto, as instruções que vimos são ins...
Em notação matemática é possível multiplicar x e y desta forma: xy. O que acontece se você tentar fazer o mesmo no Python?...
Capítulo 3: Funções No contexto da programação, uma função é uma sequência nomeada de instruções que executa uma operação ...
3.2 - Funções matemáticas O Python tem um módulo matemático que oferece a maioria das funções matemáticas comu...
Uma das características mais úteis das linguagens de programação é a sua capacidade de usar pequenos blocos de montar para...
... print("I'm a lumberjack, and I'm okay.") … print(“I sleep all night and I work all day.”) ... Para terminar a ...
de função. As instruções dentro da função não são executadas até que a função seja chamada, e a definição de...
print(bruce) print(bruce) Esta função atribui o argumento a um parâmetro chamado bruce. Quando a função é...
>>> line1 = 'Bing tiddle ' >>> line2 = 'tiddle bang.' >>> cat_twice(line1, line2) Bing tiddle tiddle bang. Bing tiddle tid...
Por exemplo, se você tentar acessar cat de dentro de print_twice, receberá uma mensagem de NameError: Tracebac...
>>> print(result) None O valor None não é o mesmo que a string 'None'. É um valor especial que tem seu próprio tipo: >>> p...
mas começou como um programa simples que Linus Torvalds usava para explorar o chip Intel 80386. Segundo Larry Greenfie...
Um valor criado por uma instrução import que oferece acesso aos valores definidos em um módulo. notação de ponto A sintax...
print('spam') do_twice(print_spam) 1. Digite este exemplo em um script e teste-o. 2. Altere do_twice para que receba doi...
Solução: http://thinkpython2.com/code/grid.py. Crédito: Este exercício é baseado em outro apresentado por Oualline, em Pra...
Capítulo 4: Estudo de caso: projeto de interface Este capítulo apresenta um estudo de caso que demonstra o processo de cri...
bob.fd(100) O método fd é associado com o objeto turtle, que denominamos bob. Chamar de um método é como faz...
ser o suficiente para que você possa reescrever o seu programa de desenhar quadrados. Não continue a leitura até que dê ce...
Dica: descubra a circunferência do círculo e certifique-se de que length * n = circumference. 5. Faça uma ...
Acrescentar um parâmetro a uma função chama-se generalização porque ele torna a função mais geral: na versã...
aproxima de um círculo com o raio r. Uma limitação desta solução é que n é uma constante. Para círculos muito grandes, os ...
t.fd(length) t.lt(angle) Agora podemos reescrever polygon e arc para usar polyline: def polygon(t, n, length): ...
4.9 - docstring Uma docstring é uma string no início de uma função que explica a interface (“doc” é uma abreviação para “d...
método Uma função associada a um objeto e chamada usando a notação de ponto. loop Parte de um programa que pode ser execut...
da Figura 4.1. Figura 4.1 – Flores de tartaruga. Solução: http://thinkpython2.com/code/flower.py, também exige http:/...
Exercício 4.5 Leia sobre espirais em https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Espiral; então escreva um programa que desenhe uma espi...
