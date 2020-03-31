Pronostico de venta

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERM�N TORO VICERECTORADO ACAD�MICO ESCUELA DE ADMINISTRACI�N MAIKELYS BARATTO GERENCIA DE MERCADOS MARZO, 2020
  2. 2. Es una estimaci�n o nivel esperado de ventas de una empresa, l�nea de productos o marca de producto, que abarca un periodo de tiempo determinado y un mercado espec�fico. Basado en el mercado Uno de estos prop�sitos de ventas muchas veces es muy tramposo. Debido a que, ciertos factores de cifras son un poco m�s dif�ciles de diagnosticar. Los pron�sticos que vayas a tener, m�s que todo, se vayan en cuantas veces tus clientes utilizan tu producto. Equilibrio de ventas Es la cantidad total de ventas que verdaderamente necesita tu empresa para que puedas cubrir todos tus gastos. Tales como, el alquiler, las facturas que debes pagar, entre otras cosas.
  3. 3. Las ventas m�ximas La empresa siempre debe tener en importe m�ximo de las ventas que vayas a realizar. Debes tener en cuenta, que los factores que m�s influyen en las ventas m�ximas, son la cantidad de personal, la productividad y el n�mero de productos que tengas en manos. Los pron�sticos subjetivos Estos tipos de pron�sticos de ventas, se llevan a cabo m�s que todo, por la imaginaci�n que tengas en el momento de realizar tus ventas imaginarias de la cantidad de productos que tengas para promocionar. Basados en un �ndice Estos dependen de un �ndice de base, que puedas utilizar para llevar tus cuentas exactas en tu mente de los ingresos que vayas a hacer en ese d�a. Por lo tanto, tienes que buscar una base exacta que te ayude a sacar cuentas f�cilmente.
  4. 4. Basados en promedios Debes tener en cuenta que, este se basa en promedios sobre los datos de ventas. Esto quiere decir, que, la demanda anterior es la que te va a dar los pron�sticos de ventas en el futuro y veras si tienes grandes progresos. Pron�sticos de ventas estad�sticos Este tipo de pron�sticos de ventas, son las m�s exactas que existen actualmente. Debes tener en cuenta que, debes tener una relaci�n entre el pasado y el futuro para que tengas tus grandes datos estad�sticos. Consulta a la fuerzade ventas Encuesta de mercado de consumo Grupos de consenso Juradode opini�n ejecutiva M�todo Delphi Promedio simple Promedio ponderado Suavizaci�n exponencial simple Suavizaci�n exponencial doble Regresi�n lineal Podemos encontrar dos clases: Pron�sticos de producci�n cuantitativos y cualitativos. N�meros y atributos. Matem�tica y subjetividad. En la pr�ctica, las empresas suelen utilizar ambos tipos de pron�sticos. Cuantitativo Cualitativo

