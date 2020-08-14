https://gutengeek.com/gutenberg-video-block-gutengeek/

Gutenberg Video Block: How to Use with GutenGeek

This tutorial will guide how to use Gutenberg Video block by using GutenGeek for pages & post content.



Video block is one of 37+ blocks of Gutengeek Gutenberg blocks. It supports to upload & embed video into your post & page.



Here is detail guide how to use video block with Gutengeek.



Note: To use video block, you should install & activate Gutengeek plugin.

