Phân phối bàn ăn bằng kính hiện đại

Phân phối bàn ăn bằng kính hiện đại

Phân phối bàn ăn bằng kính hiện đại

  1. 1. http://www.aconcept-vn.com/ Showroom bàn ăn bằng kính hiện đại Bên cạnh những bộ bàn ăn gỗ truyền thống, bàn ăn bằng kính phong cách hiện đại, sang trọng cũng được rất nhiều gia đình ưa chuộng. Tuy nhiên, việc lựa chọn bàn ăn kính lại có khá nhiều điểm khác biệt so với bàn ăn gỗ. Vậy những điểm khác biệt đó là gì? Dưới đây là những tiêu chí cơ bản người tiêu dùng cần ghi nhớ. Kiểu dáng, kích thước phù hợp Với những căn phòng khác nhau, bạn cũng nên chọn những chiếc bàn có kích thước và hình dáng khác nhau, từ các loại bàn tròn, bàn bầu dục hay bàn vuông, chữ nhật. Một chiếc bàn ăn tròn kích thước lớn sẽ rất thích hợp với những gia đình có phòng ăn diện tích lớn và đông người. Tuy nhiên, nếu ngôi nhà của bạn được xây dựng theo phong cách trẻ trung, hiện đại, phòng ăn vuông vắn thì một chiếc bàn hình vuông có thể là điểm nhấn quan trọng. Còn nếu căn phòng của bạn có diện tích quá eo hẹp, đừng nên dùng những chiếc bàn hình bầu dục hay hình chữ nhật, vì những kiểu dáng dáng này sẽ chiếm rất nhiều không gian của bạn. 206 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, P.6, Q.3, TP. HCM (84.28) 3930 3312
  2. 2. http://www.aconcept-vn.com/ Kiểu dáng là yếu tố rất quan trọng để quyết định tới không gian chung của phòng ăn cũng như sự tiện lợi trong sử dụng. Có khá nhiều loại bàn ăn bằng kính phong cách hiện đại, sang trọng, nhưng thông thường sẽ có hai kiểu chủ đạo đó là bàn ăn mở rộng và bàn ăn cố định. Nếu phòng ăn nhà bạn là một căn phòng đa năng hoặc không gian hẹp thì bạn có thể chọn lựa chiếc bàn ăn thông minh. Khi không cần sử dụng vẫn có thể gập bàn lại để có một không gian rộng rãi như ý muốn. Loại bàn này sẽ rất thích hợp với những gia đình có trẻ nhỏ. Ngược lại, nếu gia đình bạn thích cố định bàn ăn trong gian bếp, không cần phải di chuyển nội thất nhiều có thể dùng loại bàn ăn chân cố định. 206 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, P.6, Q.3, TP. HCM (84.28) 3930 3312
  3. 3. http://www.aconcept-vn.com/ Màu sắc hài hòa Lựa chọn mua bàn ăn bằng kính không có nghĩa là bạn chỉ có thể chọn những màu kính trắng trong đơn giản cho phòng ăn của gia đình. Mặc dù không ai phủ nhận vẻ đẹp của những chiếc bàn ăn kính trắng, tuy nhiên, nếu muốn lựa chọn bàn ăn bằng kính phong cách hiện đại, sang trọng thì bạn cũng có thể lựa chọn những loại kính màu. Tùy thuộc vào sở thích và cách bài trí trong căn phòng ăn mà bạn chọn mẫu màu kính phù hợp… Nói chung, màu trung tính tạo cảm giác phòng ăn rộng, thoáng mát và sạch sẽ hơn so với những màu nóng. 206 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, P.6, Q.3, TP. HCM (84.28) 3930 3312
  4. 4. http://www.aconcept-vn.com/ Độ bền cao Muốn biết một chiếc bàn ăn chất lượng có tốt không bạn nên chú ý vào khả năng chịu nhiệt và chịu lực của bàn cũng như độ an toàn khi sử dụng. Không giống như các dòng bàn gỗ hay bàn inox, bàn kính kém chất lượng rất dễ mang đến những rủi ro như bị vỡ, nứt khi bạn đặt vật quá nóng lên phía trên mặt bàn.Vì thế, nững mẫu bàn ăn kính tốt là những mẫu bàn có khả năng chịu nhiệt cực kỳ tốt. Khi đặt vật bỏng lên, bàn không bị nứt, không bị biến màu. Bàn kính khi vỡ ra thường là dạng góc cạnh sắc nhọn, rất nguy hiểm cho người sử dụng, đặc biệt là với những gia đình có trẻ em. Để có những chiếc bàn ăn tốt, nên chọn những loại bàn ăn bằng kính cường lực để chịu lực tốt. Loại kính này có khả năng nâng đỡ được trọng lượng lớn, đảm bảo cho độ bền của sản phẩm trong suốt quá trình sử dụng. Hiện nay đã có các dòng bàn ăn kính vỡ thành dạng hạt, tức là khi vỡ, các góc vỡ mịn và không tồn tại cạnh sắc nhọn. Loại bàn kính này an toàn với người sử dụng. Đối với gia đình có trẻ nhỏ, khi chọn bàn cho gia đình, bạn nên lưu ý 206 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, P.6, Q.3, TP. HCM (84.28) 3930 3312
  5. 5. http://www.aconcept-vn.com/ chọn mẫu bàn ăn sử dụng loại kính này. Với những bí quyết đơn giản trên, mong rằng bạn không chỉ sở hữu chiếc bàn ăn bằng kính phong cách hiện đại, sang trọng mà còn luôn bền tốt an toàn cho gia đình mình. Bàn ăn bằng kính phong cách hiện đại, sang trọng luôn là những sản phẩm được nhiều khách hàng ưa chuộng nhất khi lựa chọn mua sắm nội thất tại showroom AConcept. Bên cạnh thiết kế phong phú và đa dạng, các sản phẩm của AConcept cũng mang đến cho khách hàng sự yên tâm và hài lòng về chất lượng. 206 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, P.6, Q.3, TP. HCM (84.28) 3930 3312
×