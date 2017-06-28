Análisis de las bases fenomenológicas del paradigma cualitativo Arq. Maigualida Mendoza
IntroducciónLa fenomenología, también llamada paradigma cualitativo, fenomenológico, naturalista, humanista o etnográfico....
La Fenomenología Tiene sus orígenes en la filosofía y la sociología fenomenológicas, específicamente en la escuela de pens...
2. Las operaciones mediante la cual podemos comprender las maneras como los objetos se dan a la conciencia y como esta se ...
Para la fenomenología la realidad se reduce a «fenómeno». Ahora bien la palabra «fenómeno» adquiere dentro de la filosofía...
Entre los autores de corte cualitativo destacan: Friedrich Christoph Oetinger (1702 - 1782) "sistema divino de relaciones"...
Entre los autores de corte cualitativo destacan: Johann Heinrich Lambert (1728–1777) la teoría de la apariencias que son l...
Según Thomas Kuhn (1975) en su obra “La estructura de las revoluciones científicas” lo define como “ es una concepción gen...
PARADIGMA CUALITATIVO Los métodos cualitativos aluden a un estilo o modo de investigar los fenómenos sociales que parten d...
Las etapas del método fenomenológico. Para la realización de estos estudios de corte cualitativo se recurre a las siguient...
2) La aplicación de la técnica o procedimiento seleccionado toma en cuenta lo siguiente: que nuestra percepción aprende es...
ETAPA ESTRUCTURAL : En esta etapa, el trabajo central es el estudio de las descripciones contenidas en los protocolos; ést...
ETAPA DE DISCUSIÓN DE LOS RESULTADOS : En esta etapa se intenta relacionar los resultados obtenidos de la investigación co...
La fenomenología lejos de ser un método de estudio. Es una filosofía para entender el verdadero sentido de los fenómenos, ...
- Hegel G. (1966) La fenomenología del espíritu. Fondo de Cultura Económica, México; p. 6. - Husserl E. (1998) Invitación ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Análisis de las bases fenomenológicas del paradigma cualitativo

16 views

Published on

Análisis de las bases fenomenológicas del paradigma cualitativo

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Análisis de las bases fenomenológicas del paradigma cualitativo

  1. 1. Análisis de las bases fenomenológicas del paradigma cualitativo Arq. Maigualida Mendoza
  2. 2. IntroducciónLa fenomenología, también llamada paradigma cualitativo, fenomenológico, naturalista, humanista o etnográfico. Se centra en el estudio de los significados de las acciones humanas y de la vida social y surgió como una necesidad de explicar la naturaleza de las cosas (fenómenos). Los primeros pensadores trataron de deﬁnir si era un método o una ﬁlosofía, dado que lejos de ser una secuencia de pasos, es un nuevo paradigma que observa y explica la ciencia para conocerla exactamente y, de esta forma, encontrar la verdad de los fenómenos. Edmund Hussel (1859-1938), como fundador de la escuela fenomenológica, se dio a la tarea de describir el método fenomenológico, previa depuración del psicologismo. La concepción del hombre, para Husserl, consiste en la restauración del sujeto racional que no esté anclado en los hechos, como la psicología, sino en la razón; trata de revelar que el hombre no es un hecho mundano, sino el lugar de la razón y de la verdad, de la subjetividad trascendental. Este tipo de investigación necesita métodos de estudios que permitan observar al ser humano como un ente indivisible, singular y único en el mundo, que vive, siente y percibe de manera individual y propia. Nuestro objetivo es analizar la fenomenología como método de investigación y proporcionar elementos que le permitan realizar estudios de tipo cualitativo, ofreciendo una óptica diferente. A continuación se presenta un análisis de las bases fenomenológicas del paradigma cualitativo.
  3. 3. La Fenomenología Tiene sus orígenes en la filosofía y la sociología fenomenológicas, específicamente en la escuela de pensamiento creada por Husserl en la primera mitad del siglo XX. Básicamente sostiene tres proposiciones que son importantes en términos metodológicos y que se pueden encontrar en otros enfoques de investigación cualitativa, como lo son: 1. Toda vez que algo es observado, alguien observa. Es decir, que el objeto es objeto para una conciencia y por lo tanto, el conocimiento es relativo a la relación entre el sujeto observador y el objeto observado. Entonces, el objeto de estudio de la fenomenología son los objetos como se le dan a la consciencia del observador, es decir los fenómenos, constituyendo una relación compleja de conocimiento en la cual interesa conocer el objeto como se da a la conciencia, a la vez que, conocer las estructuras mediante las cuales la conciencia construye objetos o ciertos tipos de objeto.
  4. 4. 2. Las operaciones mediante la cual podemos comprender las maneras como los objetos se dan a la conciencia y como esta se constituye, son poner entre paréntesis su carácter nóumenal o “de conciencia en sí misma”, es decir, extraer lo propiamente constitutivo del objeto. Es decir las características necesarias y suficientes que dan cuenta y son constituyentes del objeto para la conciencia. Por ejemplo, ¿qué es lo constitutivo de las emociones?, ¿del tiempo?, ¿de la experiencia de percibir?, ¿de la imaginación?. Esta noción de unicidad o de identidad respondería más bien a una estructura de nuestra conciencia que, sería función del lenguaje y permitiría el intercambio de perspectivas. 3. El experimentus mentis, o la idea del experimento mental, no solo persigue despojar al objeto de sus características en función de encontrar sus propiedades esenciales, sino que también busca conocer y comparar las facultades de la conciencia y su constitución.
  5. 5. Para la fenomenología la realidad se reduce a «fenómeno». Ahora bien la palabra «fenómeno» adquiere dentro de la filosofía, a lo que percibimos, los que se muestra por sí mismo y que consiste en ese mostrarse, con los aspectos esenciales. Ciencia descriptiva de esencias, sin embargo, el fenómeno o, mejor dicho, la cosa que aparece en el fenómeno se presenta mezclada con los elementos extraños, por eso para llegar a las cosas mismas, es decir, a las puras esencias. El método fenomenológico no parte del diseño de una teoría, sino del mundo conocido, del cual hace un análisis descriptivo en base a las experiencias compartidas. Del mundo conocido y de las experiencias intersubjetivas se obtienen las señales, indicaciones para interpretar la diversidad de símbolos. A partir de allí, es posible interpretar los procesos y estructuras sociales. En las ciencias sociales se requieren de "constructor" y "tipos" para investigar objetivamente la realidad social. Estos tienen que tener las características de una consistencia lógica y una adecuación al fenómeno estudiado.
  6. 6. Entre los autores de corte cualitativo destacan: Friedrich Christoph Oetinger (1702 - 1782) "sistema divino de relaciones" Richard Kleiderman Racionalista, usa el método para los problemas del conocimiento David Hume (1711 – 1776) Filósofo escocés, describe el proceso de razonamiento de la causalidad en términos psicológicos. Esta es también la inspiración para la distinción kantiana entre la realidad nouménica y la fenoménica
  7. 7. Entre los autores de corte cualitativo destacan: Johann Heinrich Lambert (1728–1777) la teoría de la apariencias que son la base del conocimiento empírico Immanuel Kant (1724–1804) diferenció entre objetos como fenómenos, que son los objetos formados y asimilados por la sensibilidad humana Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel (1770–1831) cuestionó la doctrina de Kant de la cosa-en-sí que no se puede conocer
  8. 8. Según Thomas Kuhn (1975) en su obra “La estructura de las revoluciones científicas” lo define como “ es una concepción general del objeto de estudio de una ciencia, de los problemas que deben estudiarse, del método que deben emplearse en la investigación y de las formas de explicar, interpretar o comprender, según el caso, los resultados obtenidos por la investigación”.
  9. 9. PARADIGMA CUALITATIVO Los métodos cualitativos aluden a un estilo o modo de investigar los fenómenos sociales que parten de un supuesto básico: el mundo social es un mundo construido con significados y símbolos, lo que implica la búsqueda de esta construcción y de sus significados. En este sentido representan un proceso de construcción social que intenta reconstruir los conceptos y acciones de la situación estudiada. Se trata de conocer cómo se crea la estructura básica de la experiencia, su significado, mantenimiento y participación a través del lenguaje y de otras construcciones simbólicas. Para ello recurre a descripciones en profundidad, reduciendo el análisis a ámbitos limitados de experiencia a través de la inmersión en los contextos en los que ocurre.
  10. 10. Las etapas del método fenomenológico. Para la realización de estos estudios de corte cualitativo se recurre a las siguientes etapas: descriptiva, estructural y de discusión. ETAPA DESCRIPTIVA: El objetivo de esta etapa es lograr una descripción del fenómeno de estudio, lo más completa y no prejuiciadamente posible, que reﬂeje la realidad vivida por la persona, su mundo, su situación en la forma más auténtica. Consta de tres pasos: 1) Elección de la técnica o procedimiento. Aquí se pretende lograr la descripción lo más exacta posible utilizando varios procedimientos: • La observación directa o participativa, en los eventos vivos (se toman notas, recogiendo datos, etcétera), pero siempre tratando de no alterarlos con la presencia del investigador. • La entrevista coloquial o dialógica: con los sujetos de estudio con anterioridad a esta etapa; se deben de estructurar en partes esenciales para obtener la máxima participación de los entrevistados y lograr la mayor profundidad de lo vivido por el sujeto. • La encuesta o el cuestionario: deben ser parcialmente estructurados, abiertos y ﬂexibles, de tal manera que se adapte a la singularidad de cada sujeto en particular. • El autorreportaje. Éste se lleva a cabo a partir de una guía que señale las áreas o preguntas fundamentales a ser tratadas. Estos procedimientos no son excluyentes, sino que más bien se integran a la práctica.
  11. 11. 2) La aplicación de la técnica o procedimiento seleccionado toma en cuenta lo siguiente: que nuestra percepción aprende estructuras signiﬁcativas; generalmente vemos lo que esperamos ver; los datos son casi siempre para una u otra hipótesis; nunca observamos todo lo que podríamos haber observado, y la observación es siempre selectiva y siempre hay una correlación funcional entre la teoría y los datos: las teorías inﬂuyen en la determinación de los datos, tanto como éstos en el establecimiento de las teorías. No obstante, la puesta en práctica de estas consideraciones, como cualquier intento de una objetividad rigurosa, es muy difícil; imposible de realizar con tanta pureza, aunque para lograrlo se requiere de una considerable aptitud, entrenamiento y auto-crítica. 3) Elaboración de la descripción protocolar: un fenómeno bien observado y registrado no será difícil de describir con características de autenticidad, cumpliendo con los siguientes presupuestos: que reﬂejen el fenómeno o la realidad tal como se presentó; que sea lo más completa posible y no omita nada que pudiera tener relevancia para el estudio; que no contenga elementos “proyectados por el observador”, ideas suyas, teorías consagradas, prejuicios propios o hipótesis plausibles; que recoja el fenómeno descrito en su contexto natural, en su situación particular y el mundo propio en que se presenta, y que la descripción efectuada aparezca como una verdadera “ingenuidad disciplinada”.
  12. 12. ETAPA ESTRUCTURAL : En esta etapa, el trabajo central es el estudio de las descripciones contenidas en los protocolos; éstos están constituidos de varios pasos entrelazados, y aunque la mente humana no respeta secuencias tan estrictas, ya que en su actividad cognoscitiva se adelanta o vuelve atrás con gran rapidez y agilidad para dar sentido a cada elemento o aspecto, sin detenerse en cada uno los ve por separado, de acuerdo a la prioridad temporal de la actividad en que pone énfasis; es recomendable seguir la secuencia de éstos para tener un mejor análisis de los fenómenos estudiados. Los pasos son los siguientes: • Primer paso: Lectura general de la descripción de cada protocolo. • Segundo paso: Delimitación de las unidades temáticas naturales. • Tercer paso: Determinación del tema central que domina cada unidad temática. • Cuarto paso: Expresión del tema central en lenguaje cientíﬁco. • Quinto paso: Integración de todos los temas centrales en una unidad descriptiva. • Sexto paso: Integración de todas las estructuras particulares en una estructura general. • Séptimo paso: Entrevista ﬁnal con los sujetos de estudio.12
  13. 13. ETAPA DE DISCUSIÓN DE LOS RESULTADOS : En esta etapa se intenta relacionar los resultados obtenidos de la investigación con las conclusiones o hallazgos de otros investigadores para compararlos, contraponerlos o complementarlos, y entender mejor las posibles diferencias o similitudes. De este modo, es posible llegar a una mayor integración y a un enriquecimiento del “cuerpo de conocimientos” del área estudiada. Como se podrá observar, la fenomenología, lejos de ser un método de estudio, es una ﬁlosofía para entender el verdadero sentido de los fenómenos, pero con una secuencia de ideas y pasos que le dan rigurosidad cientíﬁca.
  14. 14. La fenomenología lejos de ser un método de estudio. Es una filosofía para entender el verdadero sentido de los fenómenos, ya que es una secuencia de pasos e ideas que dan un resultado científico. La fenomenología cuestiona la filosofía positivista por el énfasis dado a la viabilidad de un conocimiento exacto, objetivo y neutro (medio de las ciencias naturales) Cuestiona el método experimental como único camino válido para investigar al ser humano, buscar el conocimiento de él. Es el estudio de las vivencias. La fenomenología posibilita ir más allá del estudio de los comportamientos observables y controlables, como fenómenos naturales en el positivismo. Estudia la vivencia del ser humano en una determinada situación Procura interrogar la experiencia vivida, los significados que el sujeto le atribuye. Es una alternativa para la investigación con seres humanos, un camino diferente del método experimental utilizado por las ciencias naturales. Desde la perspectiva cualitativa la investigación educativa pretende la interpretación de los fenómenos, admitiendo desde su planteamiento fenomenológico que admite diversas interpretaciones. Muchas veces hay una interrelación entre el investigador y los objetos de investigación, pero las observaciones y mediciones que se realiza se consideran válidas mientras constituyan representaciones auténticas de alguna realidad. Conclusiónes
  15. 15. - Hegel G. (1966) La fenomenología del espíritu. Fondo de Cultura Económica, México; p. 6. - Husserl E. (1998) Invitación a la fenomenología. Barcelona: Paidós. p 13-23. - Martínez M. (2006) El comportamiento humano. 2ª Edición. México: Trillas; p. 167-169. - Heidegger M. (2006) Introducción a la fenomenología de la religión. México: Fondo de Cultura Económica; p. 233-256. - Gurdián-Fernández, A. (2007) El Paradigma Cualitativo en la Investigación Socio-Educativa. Costa Rica. - https://web.ua.es/en/ice/documentos/recursos/materiales/el-paradigma-cualitativo-en-la- investigacion-socio-educativa.pdf Referencias

×