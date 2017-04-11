Имя существительное ВИНИТЕЛЬНЫЙ ПАДЕЖ РУССКИЙ ЯЗЫК 6.-9. класс Майга Халлап Силлаотса Основная Школа 2009/2010
Küsimused ? Keda?Кого ? Mida?Что Что ?ты читаешь Я читаю книгу. Кого ?ты любишь Я люблю маму.
смотреть, видеть, слушать хотеть, знать, понимать, любить, писать, читать, рисовать пить, есть Nõudlikud tegusõnad Винител...
Ты читаешь ?что Я читаю интересную книгу. Он видит ?кого Он видит молодую тётю. NAISSOOST NIMI- JA OMADUSSÕNA elus ja elut...
Mees-ja kesksoost ELUTA OLENDID, ESEMED Meessoost ja kesksoost nimi- ja omadussõnad ei muutu! Näiteks: Что ?ты смотришь Я ...
Mees- ja kesksoost sõnad ELUS OLENDID Кого ?ты любишь Я люблю доброго хорошего брата. JÄTA MEELDE! Meessoost sõnad , , kää...
NÄITEID KÄÄNDE KASUTAMISEST ?Что ты любишь Что вы хотите ?есть Что ты хочешь ?пить ?Кого он видит ?Кого ты любишь Я люблю...
?Куда Kuhu? Он идёт: •в Тартуский Университет •в Силлаотсаскую Школу, •в Южную Эстонию, •в Северную Россию. Они уехали: •в...
Nimi- ja omadussõnade käänamine vinitelnõj käändes

×