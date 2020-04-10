Barria 200308190921

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Didaktika eta curriculuma
Kaixo! Curriculuma naiz Latinetik datorren hitza naiz eta nere esanahia da. 2 bidea
Makro Hezkuntza Pedagogia Teoria Mikro Hezkuntza irakaskuntza Hezkuntza didaktika 3 Pedagogia ikuspuntutik teoria eta prak...
Definizio anitzak 4 ▧Hezkuntza lorpenak izateko, ikasgaien eta jardueren multzoa izendatzeko erabiltzen naute. ▧Hezkuntza ...
Ni Ulertzeko moduak Edukia Ikasgaiak, diziplina bakoitzeko edukien sekuentsiazioa, ... Problema teknikoa bihurtzen dut. Pl...
Hausnartzeko unea 6 curriculuma oinarri filosofikoa oinarri psikologikoa oinarri sozio-politikoa oinarri epistemologikoa o...
1. Oinarri pedagogikoak erantzun beharreko galderak 7
“ Noiz Non Nola 8 Ikasi? ▧ konpetentziak/ helburuak ▧ Edukiak (prozesuak,…) ▧ Metodologia ▧ Mailakatzea, kronograma ▧ Espa...
ikastetxea Curriculum zegaztapen-planifikazio mailak Administrazioa irakaslea 9 ▧ Estatua ▧ Erkidegoa ▧ Hezkuntza Proiektu...
Arazo egoera sortu gelan Unitate didaktikoa
  1. 1. Didaktika eta curriculuma
  2. 2. Kaixo! Curriculuma naiz Latinetik datorren hitza naiz eta nere esanahia da. 2 bidea
  3. 3. Makro Hezkuntza Pedagogia Teoria Mikro Hezkuntza irakaskuntza Hezkuntza didaktika 3 Pedagogia ikuspuntutik teoria eta praktikoaren arteko lotura naiz. praktika
  4. 4. Definizio anitzak 4 ▧Hezkuntza lorpenak izateko, ikasgaien eta jardueren multzoa izendatzeko erabiltzen naute. ▧Hezkuntza sistemaren maila bakoitzaren, helburu, konpetentzia, eduki, metodologia, jarduera, ebaluazio irizpide eta lorpen adierazle multzoa naiz. ▧Ikasleen jarduera hezurmamitzeko behar den eremu akademikoaren osagai nagusia naiz. ▧Hausnarketa pedagogikoaren iturri ▧Legez ezarritako maila akademikoak erdiesteko ikastetxeek landu behar dituzten preskripzioen multzoa naiz.
  5. 5. Ni Ulertzeko moduak Edukia Ikasgaiak, diziplina bakoitzeko edukien sekuentsiazioa, ... Problema teknikoa bihurtzen dut. Planifikazioa Estrategiak, helburuak, metodologia, edukiak eta ebaluazioak ditut barnean. Errealitate interaktiboa Ikaslea, irakaslea, baliabideak, espazioak, antolaketa, ...ikasgelan topo egiten dutenaldagai guztien kudeaketaren ondorioz sortzen diren komunikazio eta esperientziak biltzen ditut. Dinamikoa naiz eta indarra jartzen dut 5 Errepresentazioa naiz, Errepresentazioa gauzatzen dut, ekintzetara pasa. Hezkuntza praktikan.
  6. 6. Hausnartzeko unea 6 curriculuma oinarri filosofikoa oinarri psikologikoa oinarri sozio-politikoa oinarri epistemologikoa oinarri pedagogikoa Baloreak Konpetentziak/helburuak Jendarteari buruzko kontzeptua Arautegia Mikrosoziologia Denon ondasuna Partaidetza Ezagutze zientifikoak Jakintzen barne logika Diziplinartekotasuna Garapen psikologikoa Ikaskuntza kontzeptua Irakaslearen izaera psikologikoa Konpetentzia/helburuak Denborazko aldagaiak Espazioak Metodologia Lorpen adierazleak
  7. 7. 1. Oinarri pedagogikoak erantzun beharreko galderak 7
  8. 8. “ Noiz Non Nola 8 Ikasi? ▧ konpetentziak/ helburuak ▧ Edukiak (prozesuak,…) ▧ Metodologia ▧ Mailakatzea, kronograma ▧ Espazioaren antolaketa ▧ Ebaluazioa Zertarako Zer Zelan
  9. 9. ikastetxea Curriculum zegaztapen-planifikazio mailak Administrazioa irakaslea 9 ▧ Estatua ▧ Erkidegoa ▧ Hezkuntza Proiektua ▧ Curriculum Proiektua ▧ Arloko programazio didaktikoa ▧ Curriculum Egokitzapen Indibildualdua
  10. 10. Arazo egoera sortu gelan Unitate didaktikoa

