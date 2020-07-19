Successfully reported this slideshow.
Social Media Analysis on Depop

For MAR 4233

Published in: Marketing
Social Media Analysis on Depop

  1. 1. Maia Hass Social Media Marketing March 3rd . 2020 & Its Use of Social Media I. Introduction Depop is a peer-to-peer shopping platform founded in 2011 in Milan, Italy with current roots in London, England. It is a mixture of an online store and social network platform that gives users the ability to sell a variety of secondhand clothes, shoes, and accessories, while also allowing them to connect with each other through their love of fashion. Their brand is synonymous with creativity, uniqueness, and originality due to their push on original fashion, vintage products, and online thrifting culture. With over 16 million users and app expansion into over 147 countries throughout Europe, Asia, and the United States, Depop has become one of the most successful social shopping platforms today (Haley, 2019). Depop’s social shopping platform has come to be known as a mix of eBay and Instagram (Lorenz, 2019). Their business model of direct-to-consumer has sellers interacting with and selling to customers which mimics eBay, meanwhile the design of the app is artsy and aesthetically pleasing, drawing from Instagram. One aspect of their business model that has made them incredibly popular is the low barrier of entry, where anyone can set up a profile and start posting pictures of items that they want to sell. Another successful aspect of their business model has to do with popularity and clout. This has drawn many social media influencers who were already famous on Instagram or Youtube to the platform through the realization that they can further
  2. 2. Maia Hass Social Media Marketing March 3rd . 2020 their monetary value by selling their secondhand items to fans. Furthermore, since Depop’s app is similar to Instagram in terms of operation and social guidelines, it makes it easy for influencers to feel comfortable within the app. The search for popularity and clout, as well as monetary value, also works vice versa for individuals who want to become famous on social media and have successfully done so through their active use on Depop. This is because Depop functions as a social network platform, which has led to the formation of a globally recognized, fashion-forward community. Their profile pages function as “mini digital storefronts” with pictures of items being viewed in a feed where followers can interact with the sellers by liking and commenting on the posts (Lorenz, 2019). The more quality items you post on Depop, the more interactions you get and the more you have a chance of being ‘featured’ which leads to clout, followers, and money. Alongside this, there is an “Explore” page that features top sellers and trendy items that are often catered to your personal style that you indicate when joining the app. These kind of functions within the Depop app fosters a social environment similar to those in networking platforms, soliciting the desire for clout and fostering this aspect of their business model. Because most items sold on Depop are thrifted fashion – with many items being exclusive designer brands – it falls within the fashion industry. What makes it mix well with this industry is the focus on innovative fashion trends, keeping Depop relevant and ahead of the game in terms of Instagram fashion culture and couture. Despite being consumer-led, Depop’s unique approach on secondhand fashion has added an interesting twist to online shopping, brought together a community of fashionable Gen-Zs, and managed to stay trendy and push the status-quo of thrifting (Schneier 2019).
  3. 3. Maia Hass Social Media Marketing March 3rd . 2020 As a social shopping platform that has drawn much of its inspiration and popularity from apps like Instagram, social media is very important to Depop. Many Instagram Influencers with large following bases have trickled into Depop and, because of the similarities of the two apps, began to use them simultaneously. This blend of Depop and Instagram has created a fashion-led community that not only fosters relationships between influencers and their fans but brings together those who love both trendy clothes and sustainability. As well, with their whole platform functioning as an app with networking elements, popular social media platforms act as inspiration for Depop, making this relationship very important. II. Purpose and Use of Social Media Having started in Italy, Depop rose to popularity in European fashion hubs like Milan and London. In fact, this rise in popularity across Europe allowed Depop to raise over 8 million dollars of revenue in 2015, leading Depop to hire of former general Marketing Manager of Reddit (Lunden 2015). Since then, Depop launched in the United States and has grown exponentially, with much of their popularity being attributed to social media. With much of Depop’s strategic focus revolving around building a community of fashion-forward influencers, their push on originality and being ‘different’ is something that appeals to younger Gen-Z audiences, which is where social media comes in. Aside from promotion through their own app, they have the strongest social media presence on Instagram and Twitter. The primary purpose of these platforms is to feature their products, interact with social media influencers, and promote brand awareness. It is almost used as an alternative to their app, or moreso, a segway to get followers to download the app. As well,
  4. 4. Maia Hass Social Media Marketing March 3rd . 2020 it is a way to show their relatability through the posting of trendy fashion, memes relating to pop culture, and virtually anything that displays uniqueness and creativity. This is all in attempt to further their brand image and show avid awareness of the fashion and pop culture industry. On all platforms, user-generated content is promoted heavily and one of the biggest ways they get this content is by frequently collaborating with top sellers, social media influencers, music artists, fashion designers, and more. These collaborations are often with individuals that are known to have a unique style or push the status-quo of fashion. One recent example is their partnership with popular R&B music artist, Doja Cat, shown in Figure 1. Her bold, colorful style is a trademark for her own personal brand and associating this with Depop adds to their message and overall image. Similarly, Depop hosts Instagram takeovers or IGTV features of top sellers. During this, the sellers show off their closets and popular items, tell about their background story, start on Depop, Figure 1: Doja Cat & Depop Collaboration
  5. 5. Maia Hass Social Media Marketing March 3rd . 2020 how their shop has flourished, inspirations and other personal details. Not only does this demonstrate personability and friendliness of the brand, but it also encourages sellers to keep boosting their profiles so that they can end up on the leaderboard, earn more followers, and possibly be featured on Depop. Another element of this IGTV Instagram Takeover is the face filter that says “Depop” in black across your face and gives you fake freckles, shown in Figure 2. They often use this filter during these events to add extra brand recognition and make the whole encounter more fun, quirky, and relatable. Another social media tactic that builds brand awareness is their involvement on national universities through the recruitment of campus ambassadors. This has led to student-run pop-up shops, student fashion contests, and various hashtags that are broadcasted on social media, shown in Figure 3. Their campus pop-up shops encourage product trials and allows consumers to physically interact with the sellers and their items, adding a new element to their brand. Not to mention, all items purchased online or at the pop-up shop are encouraged to be posted on social Figure 2: IGTV Instagram Takeover & Depop Face Filter
  6. 6. Maia Hass Social Media Marketing March 3rd . 2020 media with a $1000 incentive promised to one student (per college) with the best Depop-inspired outfit. However, one of Depop’s biggest social media staples has to do with the wacky items that they repost on all social media platforms, especially on Instagram. By using Instagram to display unique items by various sellers, they act as a ‘mood board’ that inspires people to be wacky and bold through fashion: one of their biggest brand messages. This focus on user-generated content encourages word-of-mouth advertising, fosters their image of being quirky, and allows them to casually interact with their followers. In Figure 4, a pair of cactus gloves are featured on the Instagram and the comments had several Depop users laughing at how wacky it was, with some asking “you can feature this but not my earrings?” in which Depop responded “what’s your @?”, insinuating that her earrings were going to be featured. Figure 3: Depop Campus Ambassador at Florida State University
  7. 7. Maia Hass Social Media Marketing March 3rd . 2020 This kind of post and response adds to the unique voice that Depop has on social media and the somewhat-niche market that they appeal to. Their emphasis on wacky, alternative clothing creates an uncharacteristically fun shopping platform. This can encourage both those with bold style as well as the average person who is just interested in exploring and seeing what other weird accessories are offered (which could lead to them finding something they would actually wear). As well, seeing individuals that aren’t professional models wear vintage, secondhand clothing in a fun and proud way encourages a unique way to shop. It empowers people to express themselves through dress and normalizes odd clothing styles. Twitter is used similarly to Instagram in the way that they retweet unique products sold through Depop, as well as make commentary on other fashion trends, pop culture, and relevant events. For example, they made several tweets about wacky outfits worn at the 2020 BRIT Awards. Figure 4: Cactus Gloves
  8. 8. Maia Hass Social Media Marketing March 3rd . 2020 Specifically, they used both Lizzo and Harry Styles as examples due to their popularity and activity in the fashion industry (alongside music), shown in Figure 5. However, in contrast to the Depop Instagram and Twitter, the Depop Facebook is notably less active. This is most likely due to the lack of aesthetically pleasing visuals on Facebook, making it more difficult for them to display their items and overall brand image. The post content on this platform mirrors that of Instagram, however with much less engagement. While the average Instagram post gets 5,000 likes, Facebook posts only get 5-10 likes. Overall, how Depop uses social media is very appropriate to their brand and seems to appeal to their audience just as much, seeing as how they are continuing to gain traction as a business. Their platforms, especially Instagram, are being used as a mix of product promotion and a mood board, almost making it look like the average persons’ Instagram. Because most of their content is user- generated, they foster their image of being relatable and community-based while also appealing to their Gen-Z audience. Figure 5: BRIT Awards 2020
  9. 9. Maia Hass Social Media Marketing March 3rd . 2020 III. Social Media Recommendations Based on my assessments of Depop’s use of social media, I have decided on three recommendations that could help the organization grow their online presence. The first recommendation has to do with featuring or highlighting influencers who do not have a niche fashion style. Since this has been such a success for the platform, it is advisable to continue these features. However, appealing to individuals who may not like wacky fashion or want something like “cactus gloves” could broaden their audience and draw in others who still want a reliable, secondhand shopping platform. This could be done through an organized photoshoot or IGTV Instagram Takeover to emphasize the shift to inclusivity of people who have other styles. My second recommendation is to restructure the Facebook page to increase engagement and interaction. Up until this point, Depop has been recycling the same content used on Instagram and Twitter. However, because the platforms are so different in terms of aesthetics, visibility, and function, it isn’t executed as well. A better recommendation would be to focus on the usability of the Facebook platform and have it act as another direct way to contact with customers on questions, concerns, and more. This could also lead to an official Facebook Group with Depop Sellers and Users so that they can have another streamlined form of communication publicized. This would add to their image of personability, friendliness, and ease of contact. My third recommendation is a proposition to create an account on TikTok. Since much of Depop’s target audience is Gen-Z, creating a TikTok would enhance relatability. As well, this would work especially well for this brand because of their emphasis on fun, wacky items and occasional
  10. 10. Maia Hass Social Media Marketing March 3rd . 2020 sharing of memes. They could use TikTok as a way to showcase more items in a ‘fit pic’ style or make general trendy TikToks to enhance their sense of community and interaction. IV. Conclusion In conclusion, Depop has managed to rise up as one of the most popular social shopping platforms today. Their interesting mix of online store and social network platform has given a new definition to trendy fashion, as well as created a new mindset about thrifting and secondhand shopping to younger generations. Their style of posting wacky Depop outfits, pop culture memes, 90’s fashion throwbacks, and featuring top sellers has helped build the brand to be cool, relatable, and relevant. Despite being a relatively new company, their use of social media has been effective in promoting their messages of creativity, originality, and community. If they continue to stay relevant in youth culture and fashion-forward communities, Depop will most likely continue to flourish.
  11. 11. Maia Hass Social Media Marketing March 3rd . 2020 Works Cited Haley, D. (2019, October 31). Yoann Pavy Explains How Depop is Using Social Media to Reach Generation Z. Retrieved from https://www.alistdaily.com/lifestyle/yoann-pavy-depop-social- media/ Lorenz, T. (2019, June 13). Why Teens Are Selling Clothes Out of Their Closets. Retrieved from https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2019/06/depop-live-selling-clothes- influencers/591595/ Lunden, I. (2015, January 29). Social Shopping App Depop Raises $8M, Hires Ex-Reddit GM to Break Into US Marketing. Retrieved from https://techcrunch.com/2015/01/29/social-shopping-app- depop-raises-8m-hires-ex-reddit-gm-to-break-into-us-market/ Schneier, M. (2019, August 19). Got It on Depop: The app that has Gen Z hooked on thrifting. Retrieved from https://www.thecut.com/2019/08/depop-app-gen-z.html

