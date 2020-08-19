Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Construction of Polygon Presented By: Mahrukh Shehzadi
WHAT IS POLYGON; A frequency polygon is a graphical form of representation of data. Frequency polygons are a graphical d...
CHARACTERISTICS: • It uses a line graph to represent quantitative data. • Frequency polygons are a visually substantial me...
HOW TO CONSTRUCT IT.
CONSTRUCT WITH THE HELP OF HISTOGRAM: Class boundaries 140 − 150 150 − 160 160 − 170 170 − 180 frequency 74 163 135 28 In ...
CONSTRUCT WITH THE HELP OF HISTOGRAM: • The heights are represented on the horizontal axes. • The number of students is re...
WITHOUT HISTOGRAM: CLASS LIMIT 0 − 9 10 − 19 20 − 29 30 − 39 40 − 49 50 − 59 FREQUENC Y 0 10 5 9 6 7 To construct without ...
WITHOUT HISTOGRAM: CLASS LIMIT CLASS BOUNDRIE S FREQUEN CY MID POINT 0 − 9 0.5 − 9.5 0 4.5 10 − 19 9.5 − 19.5 10 14.5 20 −...
FREQUENCY POLYGON: WITH THE HELP OF HISTOGRAM WITHOUT HISTOGRAM
RELATED EXAMPLES: Construct a polygon with the help of following table: Class boundari es 0.5-5.5 5.5-10.5 10.5- 15.5 15.5...
CONTINUED EXAMPLE: Class boundaries Frequency Mid point 0.5-5.5 0 3 5.5-10.5 1 8 10.5-15.5 3 13 15.5-20.5 2 18 20.5-25.5 4...
POLYGON CAN BE USED FOR: A polygon can be used for: 1: for simple presentation of the data. 2 : for comparison of somethin...
FOR COMPARISON : Compare the marks of students in English and Math in a class: Marks 0 0-9 10-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 6...
COMPARISON: CLASS LIMIT CLASS BOUNDRIE S Frequen cy English FREQUENCY Math MID POINT 0 − 9 0.5 − 9.5 0 0 4.5 10 − 19 9.5 −...
Polygon
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Polygon

32 views

Published on

Construction of Polygon

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Polygon

  1. 1. Construction of Polygon Presented By: Mahrukh Shehzadi
  2. 2. WHAT IS POLYGON; A frequency polygon is a graphical form of representation of data. Frequency polygons are a graphical device for understanding the shapes of distributions. They serve the same purpose as histograms, but are especially helpful for comparing sets of data.
  3. 3. CHARACTERISTICS: • It uses a line graph to represent quantitative data. • Frequency polygons are a visually substantial method of representing quantitative data and its frequencies. • It is usually drawn with the help of a histogram but can be drawn without it as well
  4. 4. HOW TO CONSTRUCT IT.
  5. 5. CONSTRUCT WITH THE HELP OF HISTOGRAM: Class boundaries 140 − 150 150 − 160 160 − 170 170 − 180 frequency 74 163 135 28 In order to create a frequency polygon, one must follow these steps: 1) Creation of a histogram. 2) Finding the midpoints for each bar that exists on the histogram. 3) Placing a point on the origin of the histogram and its end.
  6. 6. CONSTRUCT WITH THE HELP OF HISTOGRAM: • The heights are represented on the horizontal axes. • The number of students is represented on the vertical axes • This is frequency polygon.
  7. 7. WITHOUT HISTOGRAM: CLASS LIMIT 0 − 9 10 − 19 20 − 29 30 − 39 40 − 49 50 − 59 FREQUENC Y 0 10 5 9 6 7 To construct without histogram: 1) Find the class boundaries. 2) Find the mid point of the class boundaries. 3) Plot a polygon such that the frequency is on y-axes.
  8. 8. WITHOUT HISTOGRAM: CLASS LIMIT CLASS BOUNDRIE S FREQUEN CY MID POINT 0 − 9 0.5 − 9.5 0 4.5 10 − 19 9.5 − 19.5 10 14.5 20 − 29 19.5 − 29.5 5 24.5 30 − 39 29.5 − 39.5 9 34.5 40 − 49 39.5 − 49.5 6 44.5 50 − 59 49.5 − 59.5 7 54.5
  9. 9. FREQUENCY POLYGON: WITH THE HELP OF HISTOGRAM WITHOUT HISTOGRAM
  10. 10. RELATED EXAMPLES: Construct a polygon with the help of following table: Class boundari es 0.5-5.5 5.5-10.5 10.5- 15.5 15.5- 20.5 20.5- 25.5 25.5- 30.5 Frequenc y 1 3 2 4 5 3 To construct polygon: 1) Construct a table: 2) Find the mid point of the class boundaries. 3) Plot a polygon such that the frequency is on y-axes
  11. 11. CONTINUED EXAMPLE: Class boundaries Frequency Mid point 0.5-5.5 0 3 5.5-10.5 1 8 10.5-15.5 3 13 15.5-20.5 2 18 20.5-25.5 4 23 25.5-30.5 5 28 30.5-35.5 3 33
  12. 12. POLYGON CAN BE USED FOR: A polygon can be used for: 1: for simple presentation of the data. 2 : for comparison of something.
  13. 13. FOR COMPARISON : Compare the marks of students in English and Math in a class: Marks 0 0-9 10-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 Englis h 0 2 4 8 14 15 4 2 Math 0 3 5 7 8 9 7 5 To construct without histogram: 1) Find the class boundaries. 2) Find the mid point of the class boundaries. 3) Plot a polygon such that both frequencies is on y-
  14. 14. COMPARISON: CLASS LIMIT CLASS BOUNDRIE S Frequen cy English FREQUENCY Math MID POINT 0 − 9 0.5 − 9.5 0 0 4.5 10 − 19 9.5 − 19.5 2 3 14.5 20 − 29 19.5 − 29.5 4 5 24.5 30 − 39 29.5 − 39.5 8 7 34.5 40 − 49 39.5 − 49.5 14 8 44.5 50 − 59 49.5 − 59.5 15 9 54.5

×