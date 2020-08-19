Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Histogram Presented By: Mahrukh Shehzadi
Histogram Histogram is a graph of adjacent rectangles on the 𝑥𝑦 − 𝑝𝑙𝑎𝑛𝑒𝑠. A histogram is an alternative way to display t...
Why we use histograms? Histograms are particularly useful for large data sets.  it provides a visual interpretation of n...
General view:
TYPES:• HISTOGRAM CONSTRUCTIONS IN OF TWO TYPES: CONTINUOUS FREQUENCY NON- CONTINUOUS FREQUENCY
Histogram for Continuous Frequency, Continuous Frequency is like: 𝐵𝑂𝑈𝑁𝐷𝑅𝐼𝐸𝑆 0.5 − 9.5 9.5 − 19.5 19.5 − 29.5 29.5 − 39.5 3...
Histogram for Continuous Frequency, 𝐵𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝐹𝑟𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦 0.5 − 9.5 2 9.5 − 19.5 10 19.5 − 29.5 5 29.5 − 39.5 6 39.5 − 49.5...
Histogram for Non-continuous Frequency 𝐴𝑔𝑒𝑠 20 − 24 25 − 29 30 − 39 40 − 44 45 − 49 50 − 54 𝐹𝑟𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦 1 2 26 29 20 15 Non-...
Ages boundaries Class interval frequency Proportional height 20 − 24 19.5 − 24.5 5 1 1 ÷ 5 = 0.2 25 − 29 24.5 − 29.5 5 2 2...
Histogram for Non- continuous Frequency 𝑃𝑟𝑜𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙 ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡 𝐶𝑙𝑎𝑠𝑠 𝑏𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑠 0.2 19.5 − 24.4 0.4 24.5 − 29.5 2.6 29.5 − 39...
Histogram distribution A histogram may have any shape. It all depends upon your data. So, don’t worry about your graph.
Difference:
Related questions 𝑓𝑟𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦 3 5 7 9 11 𝐵𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑠 2 − 4 4 − 6 6 − 8 8 − 10 10 − 12 𝑓𝑟𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦 4 5 2 8 3 𝐵𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑠 2.5 − 5....
Any confusion??
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Histogram

31 views

Published on

Histogram Construction

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Histogram

  1. 1. Histogram Presented By: Mahrukh Shehzadi
  2. 2. Histogram Histogram is a graph of adjacent rectangles on the 𝑥𝑦 − 𝑝𝑙𝑎𝑛𝑒𝑠. A histogram is an alternative way to display the distribution of frequency. A histogram is a plot that lets you discover, and show, the frequency distribution. Histogram X-axis Frequency
  3. 3. Why we use histograms? Histograms are particularly useful for large data sets.  it provides a visual interpretation of numerical data by showing the number of data points. Histograms can display a large amount of data and the frequency of the data values. The median and distribution of the data can be determined by a histogram
  4. 4. General view:
  5. 5. TYPES:• HISTOGRAM CONSTRUCTIONS IN OF TWO TYPES: CONTINUOUS FREQUENCY NON- CONTINUOUS FREQUENCY
  6. 6. Histogram for Continuous Frequency, Continuous Frequency is like: 𝐵𝑂𝑈𝑁𝐷𝑅𝐼𝐸𝑆 0.5 − 9.5 9.5 − 19.5 19.5 − 29.5 29.5 − 39.5 39.5 − 49.5 𝐹𝑟𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦 2 10 5 6 7 Create histogram: 1. Draw 𝑥 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑦 𝑎𝑥𝑖𝑠. 2. Frequency must be 𝑜𝑛 𝑦 − 𝑎𝑥𝑖𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑎 𝑜𝑛 𝑥 − 𝑎𝑥𝑖𝑠. 3. Label the 𝑥𝑦 − 𝑎𝑥𝑖𝑠 using suitable scale. 4. Make a bar graph by using given data.
  7. 7. Histogram for Continuous Frequency, 𝐵𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝐹𝑟𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦 0.5 − 9.5 2 9.5 − 19.5 10 19.5 − 29.5 5 29.5 − 39.5 6 39.5 − 49.5 7
  8. 8. Histogram for Non-continuous Frequency 𝐴𝑔𝑒𝑠 20 − 24 25 − 29 30 − 39 40 − 44 45 − 49 50 − 54 𝐹𝑟𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦 1 2 26 29 20 15 Non-Continuous Frequency is like: Create histogram: 1. As the adjacent rectangles cannot be made because of non-continuous frequency. 2. Thus, we will make a proportional height. 3. By dividing the frequency by class interval. 4. Let make a table.
  9. 9. Ages boundaries Class interval frequency Proportional height 20 − 24 19.5 − 24.5 5 1 1 ÷ 5 = 0.2 25 − 29 24.5 − 29.5 5 2 2 ÷ 5 = 0.4 30 − 39 29.5 − 39.5 10 26 26 ÷ 10 = 2.6 40 − 44 39.5 − 44.5 5 29 29 ÷ 5 = 5.8 45 − 49 44.5 − 49.5 5 20 20 ÷ 5 = 4 50 − 54 49.5 − 54.5 5 15 15 ÷ 5 = 3 𝐴𝑔𝑒𝑠 20 − 24 25 − 29 30 − 39 40 − 44 45 − 49 50 − 54 𝐹𝑟𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦 1 2 26 29 20 15
  10. 10. Histogram for Non- continuous Frequency 𝑃𝑟𝑜𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙 ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡 𝐶𝑙𝑎𝑠𝑠 𝑏𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑠 0.2 19.5 − 24.4 0.4 24.5 − 29.5 2.6 29.5 − 39.5 4.4 39.5 − 44.5 4.0 44.5 − 49.5 3.0 49.5 − 54.5
  11. 11. Histogram distribution A histogram may have any shape. It all depends upon your data. So, don’t worry about your graph.
  12. 12. Difference:
  13. 13. Related questions 𝑓𝑟𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦 3 5 7 9 11 𝐵𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑠 2 − 4 4 − 6 6 − 8 8 − 10 10 − 12 𝑓𝑟𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦 4 5 2 8 3 𝐵𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑠 2.5 − 5.5 5.5 − 7.5 7.5 − 9.5 9.5 − 11.5 11.5 − 13.5 𝑓𝑟𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦 2 5 6 9 1 𝐵𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑠 3 − 5 6 − 8 9 − 11 12 − 14 15 − 17 𝑓𝑟𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦 3 5 7 9 11 𝐵𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑠 5 − 10 11 − 15 16 − 20 21 − 25 26 − 30
  14. 14. Any confusion??

×