Presented By: Mahrukh Shehzadi Basic Statics
BASIC STATISTICS DEFINITION: It is the study of data, descrbing the property of data and drawing conclusion about the popu...
LEARNING OUTCOMES: Students will able to learned about :  Construction of Frequency table .  Construction of Histogram. ...
 Medin  Mode  Geometric mean  Harmonic mean  Qurtiles  Measure of dispersion
FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTION DEFINITION: It is the arrangement of data in the form of table in such a way that each class or gro...
MAIN PARTS: 1. Title 2. Box head/ column caption 3. Stub / row caption 4. Body of data Title Class/Group Tally bar Frequen...
TYPES On the basis of variable or data frequency distribution having Two types . 1. Discrete frequency distribution 2. Cou...
DISCRETE FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTION Following steps are involved for the construction of descrete frequency table. 1. First of...
Example (01) Five coins are tossed 20 times and the number of heads recorded at each toss are given below;3,4,2,3,3,5,2,2,...
EXAMPLE (02) The following is the number of female employees in different braches of commercial banks. Make a frequency di...
CONTINUOUS FREQUENCY TABLE  I - Find the Range, where Range = Xmax - Xmin (the difference between maximum and minimum obs...
NOTE; The rule of approximation is relaxed in determining h . For example h = 7.1 or h = 7.9 may be taken as 8.  IV- Star...
EXAMPLE:01 The following data show wait in ponds of 40 students in a college. Construct frequency distn Using appropriate ...
Weight in ponds of students Classes No. of observation ( frequency ) Tally marks 118 - 126 3 III 127 - 135 5 IIII 136 - 14...
Concepts of countinuous frequency distribution : CLASS LIMITS: These are the minimum and maximum values defined for a clas...
CLASS BOUNDRIES: A class boundary is obtained by adding two successive class limits and dividing the sum by 2. The value s...
Class limits Class boundaries 0---9 - 0.5---- 9.5 10---19 9.5 -----19.5 20--29 19.5----29.5 30--39 29.5----39.5
By looking the previous table we can say that the real lower class limit of 10 is 9.5, is all values between 9.5 and 10.49...
COMULATIVE FREQUENCY: The total frequency upto an upper class limit or boundary is called Comulative frequency. The previo...
51, 55, 32, 41, 22, 30, 35, 53, 30, 60, 59, 15, 7, 18, 40, 25, 14, 18, 19, 2 ,43 , 22, 39, 26, 34, 19, 10, 17, 47, 38, 13,...
Class limits Class boundaries Mid point / class mark Tally mark Frequency Comulative frequency 0---9 - 0.5----9.5 4.5 II 2...
