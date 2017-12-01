La tabla periódica de los elementos clasifica, organiza y distribuye los distintos elementos químicos, conforme a sus prop...
Importancia de la tabla periódica La tabla periódica es de gran ayuda tanto para personas experimentadas como para neófito...
Características importantes  Los elementos se colocan en la tabla periódica basados en su estructura atómica.  Cada fila...
Estructura de la tabla periódica Las filas
GRUPOS La tabla periódica consta de 18 grupos conocidos también como columnas. Estos tienen las mismas propiedades o prop...
Los grupos se clasifican como:  Los grupos 1 y 2 están compuestos por los elementos metálicos.  Los grupos del 3 al 12, ...
Bloques de la tabla periódica se pueden distinguir cuatro grandes bloques, lo cuales han sido identificados de acuerdo a l...
Distribución electrónica: Es la distribución de los electrones de un átomo en los diferentes estados energéticos determina...
La tabla periódica
La tabla periódica
La tabla periódica

Todo sobre la tabla periódica.

La tabla periódica

