Mahmoud Mohamed Moursi - CV

Available for any Job Opportunity

Published in: Engineering
Mahmoud Mohamed Moursi - CV

  1. 1. Mahmoud Mohamed Moursi Ahmed E-mail: mahmoudmoursi969@gmail.com Website: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mahmoud- morsy-2451ba124/ Phone: (+2)01095586077 Address: 56 Ben Alganain St, Minia, Egypt. (SUMMARY) Welcome! You are viewing the CV of a very enthusiastic and energetic Petroleum Engineer with strong skills in innovation, implementation of concepts, and tying ideas together vetting opportunities and adding value. (EDUCATION) Petroleum Engineering 2015 — 2020 Suez University, Faculty of Petroleum and Mining Engineering Drilling, Reservoir and Production High School 2012 — 2015 Minia Military Secondary School (Top Achiever in High School, 2015) I was the second rank in high school all over the Arab Republic of Egypt by 99.9 %. (WORK EXPERIENCE) Shell August, 2019 Wells Engineering Intern -I have worked with a big team on a huge project named: “Montu” Well that lies in a Pre-Messinian layer in 6,000 meters depth which is the equivalent to 20,000 feet in a High-Pressure, High-Temperature (HPTP) layer in the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) Concession. -I have managed to prepare 60+ Call outs for all service companies, and worked on the full timeline of the services made and the equipment installed on the Drillship. Schlumberger March, 2019 Job Shadowing Program - 3 Sessions (Theoretical & Practical): M & D / BDT / Mud - 3 Sessions (Theoretical & Practical): Frac / Coiled Tubing / Wireline - REDA Pump Visit Baker Hughes July, 2018 Pressure Pumping Engineering Intern -Explored Various Equipment Assembly as Fishing and Milling Tools, Liner Hangers, Packers and Drilling Bits. -Visited workshops of Cementing, Sand Control System, and Frac System. -Prepared Some Cementing Samples for Specific Well Designs in Cementing Lab.
  2. 2. Agiba Petroleum Company JV (Joint Venture) Eni September, 2018 & July, 2019 Drilling Engineering Intern -Explored various equipment assembly as Fishing and Milling Tools, Liner Hangers, Swellable Packers and Drilling Bits. -Attended a Workover Job which was Isolating a Producing-water Formation by a Bridge Plug and Cementing, and Fishing an old Packer. Khalda Petroleum Company JV Apache February, 2018 & June, 2019 Drilling Engineering Intern Attended Drilling Operations of a New Exploratory Well (from Rig Move through Rig Up, Spud In, Surface Section Drilling, Running the Surface Casing and Production Section Drilling to running the Production Casing). GUPCO Petroleum Company JV Dragon August, 2018 Offshore Engineering Intern -Introduction to Offshore & Subsea Drilling, Well Control Basics and Killing Methods. -Production Planning and Flow up. Rashpetco Petroleum Company JV Shell August, 2018 Reservoir Engineering Intern -Well Testing Design and Analysis, and Introduction to Reservoir Engineering. -PVT & MDT Analysis and Nodal analysis by Prosper. Suez Oil Company JV Wintershall DEA June, 2018 Production Engineering Intern -Visited a Big Onshore Gas Plant and attended sessions about Safety, Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation Principals, Automatic Control (DCS) and Laboratory Equipment, and Analysis. -Explored Surface Production Equipment (ex. Separator, Heater Treater, Desalter, Compressor, Skimmer, and Slug Catcher). Ganoub ElWadi Petroleum Holding Company, Ministry of Petroleum August, 2017 Wells Engineering Intern -An Overview about Well Engineering Basis (Casing Design, Well Construction, and Directional Drilling). -An Overview about Well Completion Design (Clean out, Perforation, Gravel Packing, and Well Testing). Kuwait Energy Egypt Feb, 2017 Job Shadowing Program -Performed PVT Data Validation, Correction, Interpretation, and Modeling. -Attended different sessions about Reservoir Engineering and Petrophysics. (ACTIVITIES) Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Suez University Student Chapter September, 2016 — April, 2019 -International Relations Manager and ECHO Magazine CEO -Head of International Relation -Editor-In ECHO Magazine -Business Developer
  3. 3. (Model of United Nations) Planet February, 2017 — August, 2017 -The Egyptian Ambassador of MUN Planet (Brand Advocate) Hult Prize Foundation (Suez University) September, 2018 — March, 2019 -International Relations and Competition Director EAGE (European Association of Geo September, 2016 — May, 2017 -scientists & Engineers) Suez Section -International Relations Team Leader AAPG (American Association of Petroleum February, 2017 — August, 2017 Geologists) Suez Section -Juniors Leader (PROJECTS) Study on Simian Field Oct, 2019 — Aug, 2020 Graduation Project 2020 Programming in Petroleum Engineering Jun, 2020 — Aug, 2020 Graduation Project 2020 Well Control Simulator - IPR Plotter ECHO 11 Magazine CEO Feb, 2019 Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Suez University Student Chapter Research School Project Feb, 2017 — May, 2017 Nano-particles Use in Drilling Fluids Can Effectively Reduce Risks in Unconventional Shale Formations (HONORS & AWARDS & ACHIEVEMENTS) Selected by the Egyptian Presidency to attend WYF (World Youth Forum), 2019 I was the second rank in high school all over the Arab Republic of Egypt by 99.9 %, 2015. Academic Excellence Award from GUC and Zewail City, 2015. Added to the Egyptian Honor-list made by Qelada Organization, 2015. The state chose me to travel to Italy with a group of Top Achievers (Fully-funded Exchange Program), 2015. Honored by the Egyptian Ambassador in Italy, the Egyptian Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Tourism, and Minister of Education Outstanding Student Chapter Award (SPE Suez), 2017 & the Presidential Award for Global Outstanding Student Chapter, 2019. Best Head in SPE Suez University Student Chapter, 2018. Interviewing Dr. Sami Alnuaim, 2019 SPE International President - Mr. Karim Badawi Managing Director at Schlumberger of Egypt and East Mediterranean - Mr. Robert Ziegler, Global Director, Well Control Technology at Weatherford - Mr. Sameh Sabry, General Manager of DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG in Egypt. Getting 10 Articles from Big International Engineers for ECHO Magazine, SPE Suez, 2018.
  4. 4. Inviting Foreign Students for GEW (Global Exchange Week) organized by SPE Suez, 2018. (CERTIFICATES) IWCF Level 1 Program Certificate, 2017. Reservoir Simulation Course, Kuwait Energy, 2017. IELTS Preparation Course (Queensland University), 2018. SPEI Continuing Education Course (Surface Jet Pumps), 2018. Certificate of Attendance (Oil and Gas Industry Conference) OGIC, 2016, IPGC (International Petroleum & Geoscience Conference), 2017, CAPIC (Cairo Annual Petroleum International Conference), 2017, PACE (Petroleum Arabian conference & Exhibition), 2018, Unconventional Reservoir Conference in BUE, 2017. (INTERESTS) Python, Digital Transformation, Android Development, Web Programming, Marketing, Social Media, Editing, Scientific Research, Microsoft Office, Writing, Traveling, Football, Chess, Communications, Petroleum Industry, Drilling, Reservoir, and Production.

