Obpresentation 130701215313-phpapp01

Name of OrganizationName of Organization Bank Alfalah LimitedBank Alfalah Limited
Vision: To be t he premier or ganizat ions oper at ing locally & int er nat ionally t hat provides t he complet e range of...
Historical OverviewHistorical Overview Bank Alf alah Limit ed was  incor porat ed  on  J une 21st , 1997 as a public limit...
Hierarchy President Chief Operating Office Head of County Operations Country Risk Manger Executive Vice President Executiv...
Mr. Mohammad Saleem Akhtar Chief  Executive Officer Mr. Abdulla Khalil Al Mutawa Mr.Khalid Mana Saeed Al Otaiba Mr. Abdull...
Following the privatization in July 1997, Habib Credit and Exchange Bank assumed the new identity of Bank Alfalah on Febru...
Planning • Def ining organizat ion’s goals and obj ect ives. • Est ablishing over all st r at egies f or achieving t hose ...
 Goals / Objectives • Financial st rengt h and Pr of it abilit y by making pr of it able advances • Cust omer sat isf act ...
Process of planning Mission Strategies Plans Programs Policies Rules Budget
ORGANIZING Organizing means how employees organize t he whole work? – Purposes of Organizing • Divide work t o be done int...
Management  Top Level of Management I mport ant and overall decisions of t he bank are made by t op level of management ....
Environment 1.I nt er nal envir onment (employee, management , shareholder s) 2.Ext er nal environment  Task environment ...
PERFORMANCE OF BANK ALFALAH LIMITE Any f inancial inst it ut ion’s per f or mance is dir ect ly impact ed by t he inf luen...
 HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT HRM means t o put t he right person, f or t he right j ob, at t he right t ime and at t he righ...
Human Resource Department is responsible Planning Recruitment Selection Orientation Training Performance appraisal Transfe...
The f low of inf ormat ion in Bank Al-Falah. • Direction of communication Bank Al-Falah communicat ion can f low downward,...
• Up- ward Communication Any communicat ion t hat f lows upward f rom employees t o C.E.O. • Lateral Communication Communi...
Communication Model • Message Any t ype of message of Execut ive I ncharge (E.I ) t o be conveyed. • Encoding Convert ing ...
• Receiver The seven element s involved in t ransf erring meaning f rom Execut ive I n charge (E.I ) t o anot her. • Feed ...
LEADERSHIP • The leader is needed by t he every f ield & Organizat ion, as well as t he Bank Al- Falah has it s leader in ...
• Democratic leader • The leaders, Bank Al-Falah have, are t he t ypes of “Democrat ic”. Because t he maj or port ion of b...
ETHICS • APPROACHES TO ETHICS  • .Utilitarianism Approach What is good f or t he most number of people st at es t he ut il...
• Justice Approach I n j ust ice approach we t reat everyone equally, f airly & consist ent ly   Jus t i ce Approach i s b...
  PERFORMANCE APPRAISAL • Bank Alf alah’s perf ormance appraisal syst em is based on a combinat ion of “MBO” and enabling ...
FACTORS WHICH EVALUATE PERFORMANCE APPRAISAL Sincerity with job Good performance Good customer relation Good decision m...
  Appraisals Approaches Adopted by Bank Alfalah • There are t wo t ypes of appraisal approaches adopt ed by bank Alf alah;...
• show t he overall perf ormance of each employee e.g. t hey are asked t o collect t he deposit of cert ain amount in t he...
Conflict handling • I n Bank Al-Falah have very low chances of conf lict because all t he employees are cooperat ive and e...
