Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE CARBON CYCLE ANDTHE SOURCES OF METHANE - Mahima Shah, Grade 9
Introduction ■ Carbon is an essential element for life on earth ■ Every living organism has carbon compounds such as fats ...
The Stages
The Stages - Explained 1. Carbon enters the atmosphere as carbon dioxide from respiration and combustion 2. Carbon dioxide...
Sources of Methane ■ Methane CH4 is a gas that can be produced by: – Decomposition of vegetation – Waste gases from digest...
Citations ■ https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/guides/zg74xfr/revision/2 ■ https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/guides/zx6sdmn/revis...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Carbon Cycle - Chemistry - Grade 9 | Mahima Shah

10 views

Published on

This PPT talks about the Carbon Cycle and the Sources of Methane. This is a sub topic in IGCSE Chemistry.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Carbon Cycle - Chemistry - Grade 9 | Mahima Shah

  1. 1. THE CARBON CYCLE ANDTHE SOURCES OF METHANE - Mahima Shah, Grade 9
  2. 2. Introduction ■ Carbon is an essential element for life on earth ■ Every living organism has carbon compounds such as fats and proteins – inside each of its cell ■ This cycle shows how atoms of carbon can exist within different compounds at different times and be recycled between living organisms and the environment. ■ Carbon enters the atmosphere as a carbon dioxide from respiration and combustion
  3. 3. The Stages
  4. 4. The Stages - Explained 1. Carbon enters the atmosphere as carbon dioxide from respiration and combustion 2. Carbon dioxide is absorbed by producers to make glucose in photosynthesis 3. Animals feed on the plant passing the carbon compounds along the food chain. Most of the carbon the consume is exhaled as carbon dioxide – formed during aerobic respiration. 4. Decomposers break down the dead organisms and return the carbon in their bodies to the atmosphere as carbon dioxide by respiration. In some cases, decomposition is blocked. The plant and animal material may then be available as fossil fuel for combustion in the future.
  5. 5. Sources of Methane ■ Methane CH4 is a gas that can be produced by: – Decomposition of vegetation – Waste gases from digestion in animals ■ It is found in gas deposits in the ocean floor and on land, as natural gas.We use natural gas as a fuel. ■ It also forms wherever bacteria breaks down plant material. – For example swamps and landfill sites (rubbish dumps). ■ Some animals give out methane as waste gas. – For example cattle, sheep, goats, camel, and buffalo. Bacteria in their stomachs help to break down grass and other food, giving methane as one product. ■ Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas and contributes to global warming
  6. 6. Citations ■ https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/guides/zg74xfr/revision/2 ■ https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/guides/zx6sdmn/revision/4 ■ file:///C:/Users/Mahima%20Shah/Desktop/School/Chemistry/Complete_Chemistry_for _Cambridge_IGCSE___PDFDrive.com__.pdf

×