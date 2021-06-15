Greek architecture

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Greek &roman order of architecture….. SUNDERDEEP COLLEGE OF ARCHITECTURE
  2. 2. ⚫ It means belonging or relating to Greece, or to its people , language, or culture. ⚫ A native or inhabitant of modern Greece or a person of Greek descent. ⚫ GREEK ORDERS OF ARCHITECTURE: ⚫ DORIC ORDER. ⚫ IONIC ORDER. ⚫ CORINTHIAN ORDER. WHAT DO WE MEAN BY WORD GREEK?
  3. 3. ⚫Doric order… ⚫It originated on the mainland and western Greece. ⚫It is the simplest of the orders, characterized by short, faceted, heavy columns with plain, round capitals and no base. ⚫Its height is four to eight times its diameter. ⚫The columns are the most squat of all orders. ⚫The shaft of the Doric order is channeled with 20 flutes.
  4. 4. ⚫The capital consists of a necking which is of a simple form. ⚫The echinus is convex and the abacus is square. ⚫Above the capital is a square abacus connecting the capital to the entablature. ⚫The entablature is divided into three horizontal registers. ⚫It rests directly on the stylobate of the temple without a base. ⚫The Doric entablature includes a frieze composed of trigylphs and metopes.
  5. 5. Trigylphs are vertical plaques with three divisions. Metopes are square spaces for either painted or sculpted decoration. The Doric order finds its fullest expression in the Parthenon (c.447-432 B.C.E.) at Athens designed by Iktinos and Kallikrates Another example is TEMPLE OF HEPHAESTUS.
  6. 6. IONIC ORDER.. the ionic order came from eastern Greece. it is distinguished by slender, fluted pillars with a large base and two opposed volutes`(also called scrolls) in the echinus of the capital. The echinus itself is decorated with an egg-and-dart motif. The ionic shaft comes with four more flutes than the Doric counterpart (totaling 24).
  7. 7. ⚫ The ionic base has two convex moldings called TORI which are separated by a SCOTIA. ⚫ The ionic order is also marked by an entasis, a curved tapering in the column shaft. ⚫ Its column is nine times its lower diameter and shaft itself is eight diameters high. ⚫ The ionic order is notable for its graceful proportions, giving a more slender and elegant profile than the Doric order. ⚫ The ionic order incorporates a running frieze of continuous sculptural relief. ⚫
  8. 8. The monumental temple dedicated to Hera on the islands of samos, built by the architect Rhoikos c.570-560 B.C.E., was the first great ionic building. The sixth century B.C.E., Temple of Artemis at Ephesus , a wonder of the ancient world, was also an ionic design. Ionic columns are also employed in the interior of the monumental gateway to the Acropolis known as the Propylaia.
  9. 9. ⚫ The Corinthian order is both the latest and the most elaborate of the classical orders of architecture. ⚫ It is the most ornate of the Greek orders, characterized by a slender fluted column . ⚫ Having an ornate capital decorated with two rows of acanthus leaves and four scrolls. ⚫ The shaft has 24 flutes and the column is ten diameters high. CORINTHIAN ORDER…
  10. 10. The roman writer Vitruvius credited the invention of the corinthian order to Callimachus, a Greek sculptor of the 5TH century BC. The oldest known building built according to this order is the Choragic Monument of Lysicrates in Athens , constructed from 335 to 334 BC. The corinthian order was raised to rank by the writings of Vitruvius in the 1ST century BC.
  11. 11. ⚫ It means related to or connected with ancient Rome and its empire. ⚫ ROMAN ORDERS OF ARCHITECTURE: ⚫ DORIC ORDER. ⚫ IONIC ORDER. ⚫ CORINTHIAN ORDER. ⚫ COMPOSITE ORDER. ⚫ TUSCAN ORDER. WHAT DO WE MEAN BY WORD ROMAN?
  12. 12. ⚫It is the result of a composition of ionic and Corinthian orders. ⚫In the composite columns capital there is a combination of ionic volutes and Corinthian acanthus leaves. ⚫The column is ten diameters high. ⚫The composite order is not found in ancient Greek architecture and until the renaissance was not ranked as a separate order ⚫It was considered as an imperial roman form of Corinthian order. Composite Order:
  13. 13. Composite style features: Tall and slender columns 10 diameters high. Capitals with acanthus leaves with big scrolls. The volutes were adapted from Phoenician and Egyptian capital designs. Entablatures are the tallest of all orders 2 dia high. Composite decoration reflects a sense of triumph ; used to represent victory, prestige, opulence and success.
  14. 14. ⚫Composite order works: ⚫ The Arch Of Titus in the forum in Rome , is the first prominent example of composite order. ⚫ Some more examples are: ⚫ Pallazo madama in turin. ⚫ Façade of San carlo alle quattro fontane. ⚫ Lescot wing in the courtyard of the louvre palace.
  15. 15. The Tuscan order is a roman adaptation of the Doric. The Tuscan has an unfluted shaft and a simple echinus-abacus capital. TUSCAN ORDER…
  16. 16. ⚫It is similar in proportion and profile to the Roman Doric but is much plainer. ⚫The column is seven diameters high. ⚫ This order is the most solid in appearance of all the orders. ⚫It has no triglyphs or guttae. ⚫Sebastiano Serlio described five orders including a “Tuscan order” the solidest and least ornate. ⚫
  17. 17. The "most rustic" Tuscan order of Serlio was later carefully delineated by ANDREA PALLADIO. This strong order was considered most appropriate in military architecture and in docks and warehouses. Serlio found it suitable to fortified places, such as city gates, fortress, castles etc.

