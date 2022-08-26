Chandigarh escort service.pptx

Chandigarh derives its name from the temple of "Chandi Mandir" located in the vicinity of the site selected for the city. The deity 'Chandi', the goddess of power and a fort of 'garh' laying beyond the temple gave the city its name "Chandigarh-The City Beautiful". Chandigarh is the cultural capital of the region. Many artists and writers live in the city. The frequently held exhibitions, and performances by singers, dancers, musicians and actors have inculcated among city residents a desire for the best in performing visual and plastic arts besides literary encounters.

Chandigarh saw a big fall in its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2021. The city stood at 66th position out of 4,320 cities. Chandigarh got a thumbs down in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 rankings, whose results were declared on Saturday.

Let’s wrap this content with all these information and also last but not the least, make sure to check out Rishikesh escort service.