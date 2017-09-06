padlet.com/ychristod/1kixb1pi8zrz eTwinning Reading Project - e-library International Childrens' Book Day, April 2nd https...
Sherlock Holmes Stories Sherlock holmes stories Title Slide of Sherlock holmes st ories SLIDESH ARE Exploring Space with a...
Level 00 San Francisco story Before you read 1. Look at the pictur es on pages 1 and 2. What do you think? a. What year is...
65447723 chapter-1-oxford-pictures-dictionary Title Slide of 65447723 chapter-1-o xford-pictures-dictionary SLIDESH ARE Th...
Country Mouse and City Mouse Suggested levels for Guided Reading, DRA, ™ Lexile,® and Reading Recovery™ are provided in th...
Aesop (Aesop for Children, 1919) Aesop for Children (translator not identi ed), 1919. Illustr ations by Milo Winter (1886-...
Dick Whittington and his Cat A long time ago ther e was once a poor bo y called Dick Whittingt on who had no Mummy and Dad...
MusiciansofBremen.pdf PDF document PENGUINREADERS Riddles Kids Pages - Riddles and Jokes Here you can read our collection ...
page1.htm KIDS-PAGES Puss in Boots, Charles Perrault Puss in Boots 1 Puss in Boots 1 KIDS-PAGES Thumbelina, Hans Christian...
Hansel and Gretel 1 Hansel and Gretel 1 KIDS-PAGES Aesop's Fables: The ant and the grasshopper Aesop Fables - The Ant and ...
TheLittleMermaid.pdf PDF document PENGUINREADERS The Little Mermaid Short Stories Long long ago, in the Deep Sea kingdom, ...
The Elves and the Shoemaker 1 The Elves and the Shoemak er 1 KIDS-PAGES Margaret Lo Colours Colors.pdf PDF document PENGUI...
Little Red Riding Hood Little Red Riding Hood Once upon a time in the middle of a thick for est stood a small cottage, the...
The Story Sleeping Beauty and the 100 year trance A long time ago ther e were a king and queen who wer e unhappy because t...
※※※※※※ Football World Cup | LearnEnglish Kids | British Council Football World Cup | LearnEnglish Kids | British Council B...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Etwinning reading project e-library

26 views

Published on

eTwinning Reading Project: 2017-2018

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Etwinning reading project e-library

  1. 1. padlet.com/ychristod/1kixb1pi8zrz eTwinning Reading Project - e-library International Childrens' Book Day, April 2nd https://twinspace.etwinning.net/10040/home IPERMAHIA JUL 12, 2017 04:15AM Marcel and the Mona Lisa Marcel and the Mona Lisa Kaixo denoi! Hona hemen sagutx o bati gertatutakoari buruzko ipuintxo bat! Goza ezazue irakurmenaz! SLIDESH ARE The Leopard and the Lighthous The leopard and the lighthouse 1.. .' , :,l; .:~'.7-er" . _ -, . , Anne Collins SLIDESH ARE Lucky Number Macmillan Readers: Lucky Number by John Milne Charly is tired. He puts the ticket on his box. He falls asleep. He has a dream. Macmillan readers: Starter level Audio: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B3Y G... SLIDESH ARE Rich Man Poor Man Macmillan Readers Rich Man Poor Man by TJ Jupp Adam's money order was for one hundr ed pounds. Suddenly he was a rich man! 'Go to the Post O ce,' said school teache r. 'The Post O ce o cial will giv e yo... SLIDESH ARE April in Moswow Level 0 April In Moscow Penguin Readers Title Slide of Level 0 April In Moscow P enguin Readers SLIDESH ARE The adventures of Tom Sawyer Level 1 the adventures of tom sawyer - penguin readers PENGUIN READERS 2000 www .penguinreaders.com SLIDESH ARE
  2. 2. Sherlock Holmes Stories Sherlock holmes stories Title Slide of Sherlock holmes st ories SLIDESH ARE Exploring Space with an Astronaut Exploring Space with an Astronaut A space shuttle climbs high int o the sky. Inside the shuttle, astronauts are on their way to learn more about space. An astr onaut is a person who goes int o spa... SLIDESH ARE Freddy nds the thief 6F Book 1 - Freddy nds the thief Title Slide of 6F Book 1 - F reddy nds the thief SLIDESH ARE Dc the mad teacher Dc the mad teacher Title Slide of Dc the mad teacher SLIDESH ARE Olympic Games Olympic games worksheets_teenagers Olympic G Teenagers a mes 2012 * LondonW orksheet A A. Read and complete with some o... SLIDESH ARE The Gift of the Magi and other stories Level 1 The Gift Of The Magi Penguin Readers Title Slide of Level 1 The Gift Of The Magi P enguin Readers SLIDESH ARE Newspaper Chase Level 00 Newspaper chase H a r r y Black is a thief. He tak es a famous painting and puts it in an old newspaper. But then the recycling truck arrives-and where is Harry's newspaper? Pe... SLIDESH ARE Carnival Level 0 Carnival Penguin Readers Annette Keen SLIDESH ARE San Francisco Story
  3. 3. Level 00 San Francisco story Before you read 1. Look at the pictur es on pages 1 and 2. What do you think? a. What year is it? b. What countr y is this? c. What city is this? 2. Look at thes... SLIDESH ARE A New Zealand Adventure Level 00 A New Zealand adventure PENGUIN READERS A New Z ealand Adventure Jan Thorburn SLIDESH ARE The Big Bag Mistake Book The Big Bag Mistake Book Title Slide of The Big Bag Mistak e Book SLIDESH ARE Maisie and The Dolphin 6th Grade: Maisie and The Dolphin Book This is the book for y our vacations. Read it and answer the activity SLIDESH ARE Tinkers island Stephen rabley tinkers island (penguin readers easystarts) (2000) The year is I798, and Jenny and her father , Sam Tinker, are working in the market. Sam gets mistak en for a thief and nds himself on a ship full of crtminals.... SLIDESH ARE Brown Eyes Level 1 brown eyes - penguin readers Brown Eyes'A man is pretending to be me,' I said. 'Why?' Every year, Peter and Susan Reed go t o Lea-on-Sea for their holid ay; every year they stay at theHote... SLIDESH ARE Prince William Prince william (level 1) level 1 of leveled reader SLIDESH ARE Word by word 66 word by word picture dictionary second edition red (1) ingles SLIDESH ARE The Oxford Picture Dictionary
  4. 4. 65447723 chapter-1-oxford-pictures-dictionary Title Slide of 65447723 chapter-1-o xford-pictures-dictionary SLIDESH ARE The Elves and the Shoe The Elves and the Shoemaker The elves and the shoemak er SLIDESH ARE The Time Machine The time machine - penguin readers Penguin Readers Factsheets ... SLIDESH ARE The Last Photo The Last Photo Penguin Readers Factsheets Teacher's NotesThe Last Photoby Bernard Smith About Easystar tsEasystarts are Penguin Readers written to the lowest level in the... SLIDESH ARE A History of Britain Level 3 a history of britain - penguin readers Penguin Readers Factsheets ... SLIDESH ARE Around the World in Eighty Days. Around the world in eighty days j. verne reading for kids (5 to 8 years old) SLIDESH ARE The Bremen Town Musicians Bremen town musicians retold as a play by Carol Pugliano-Mar tinillustrated by Jon Goodell SLIDESH ARE The Tales from the Arabian Nights Level 1 tales from arabian nights - penguin readers TALES F R O M T H E ARABI AN NIGHTSThe Oxford Progressive English Readers series pr ovides a widerange of reading for learners of English. Each boo... SLIDESH ARE Country Mouse and City Mouse
  5. 5. Country Mouse and City Mouse Suggested levels for Guided Reading, DRA, ™ Lexile,® and Reading Recovery™ are provided in the Pearson Scott Foresman Leveling Guide. Genre Comprehension Skills... SLIDESH ARE Mr Bean in town Level 2 -_mr.bean_in_town_-_penguin_readers Mr. Bean in town - Penguin Readers Level 2 Retold by John Escott First published in 2001 b y Pearson Education Limited Printed a... SLIDESH ARE Anna and the dolphin Anna & the dolphin 1 SLIDESH ARE Titanic Level 3 titanic -penguin readers N E W T I T L E S 2 0 0 2 www .penguinreaders.com SLIDESH ARE Robin Hood Level 2 robin hood - penguin readers Robin Hood Level 2 Retold by Liz AustinSeries Editors: Andy Hopkins and Jocelyn Potter SLIDESH ARE Ukrainian folk tale Kolobok "The Round Little Bun" - Free Books & Children's Stories Online | StoryJumper The Round Little Bun Once ther e lived an old man and old woman.The old man said,Old woman, bak e me a bun. What can I make it from? I have no our. E... STORYJUMPER suggested readers English Language through Literature: Suggested readers by the teachers https://live.etwinning.net/projects/project/147987 PADLET Aladdin And The Magic Lamp Aladdin and The Magic Lamp Long time ago in China, ther e lived a poor boy, whose name was Aladdin. Aladdin liv ed with his mother. One day a rich and distinguished looking man came t o their house and said t o Aladdin's mother, "I am a merchant from Arabia and want your son to come with me. KIDSGEN Aesop for children
  6. 6. Aesop (Aesop for Children, 1919) Aesop for Children (translator not identi ed), 1919. Illustr ations by Milo Winter (1886-1956). A vailable online at Project Gutenberg. MYTHFOLKLORE THE TOWN MOUSE AND THE COUNTRY MOUSE Aesop for childewn 11. THE TOWN MOUSE AND THE COUNTRY MOUSE (Aesop for Children, 1919) When they reached the mansion in which the T own Mouse lived, they found on the table in the dining r oom the leavings of a very ne banquet. There were sweetmeats and jellies, pastries, delicious cheeses, indeed, the most tempting foods that a Mouse can imagine. MYTHFOLKLORE Best Friends Forever Best Friends Forever At the bottom of a garden, in a small Scottish t own, there lived, side by side, two owers. One of the owers was called Rose and she was very beautiful. Every day she would wake up, give a really loud yawn and her petals would open. WORLDST ORIES The Frog Princess The Frog Princess Princess Ruby lived in a palace where her parents gave her everything she asked for. Her favourite plaything was a golden ball; she loved the way it sparkled in the sunshine when sh e threw it in the air. One day she was playing in the garden with the ball when, plop!, it fell into a deep pond. WORLDST ORIES The First SunriseAn Aboriginal Story from Australia The First Sunrise Long, long ago in the Dr eamtime the ear th was dark. There was no light. It was very cold and very black. Huge grey clouds kept the light and the warmth out and wer e so low that the animals had t o crawl around. WORLDST ORIES A Good Friend A Good Friend Yasin's family moved from Iraq to England when he was just a y oung boy. Yasin did not want to leave his home in Samarr a but his father said that it was best for the family because it was not saf e to live there anymore and he wanted his son t o grow up in a country that was accepting of all people. WORLDST ORIES Dick Whittington and his Cat
  7. 7. Dick Whittington and his Cat A long time ago ther e was once a poor bo y called Dick Whittingt on who had no Mummy and Daddy t o look after him so he was often very hungry. He lived in a little village in the countr y. He'd often heard stories about a far awa y place called London wher e everybody was rich and the streets were paved with gold. WORLDST ORIES World stories Three Billy Goats Gruff Once upon a time ther e were three Billy Goats Gruff; Little Billy Goat, Middle Sized Billy Goat and Gr eat Big Billy Goat, who liv ed in a eld in a green valley. They loved to eat sweet grass, but sadly their eld was now brown and barren because they were greedy goats and they'd eaten every last blade of grass. WORLDST ORIES The Sorcerer's Apprentice TheSorcerersApprentice.pdf PDF document PENGUINREADERS The Musicians of Bremen
  8. 8. MusiciansofBremen.pdf PDF document PENGUINREADERS Riddles Kids Pages - Riddles and Jokes Here you can read our collection of funny jok es and riddles KIDS-PAGES Animal Rhymes Kids Pages - Animal Rhymes Find out interesting stuff about animals b y means of our shor t rhymes and illustrations! KIDS-PAGES The Night Before Christmas Page1 Page1 KIDS-PAGES The Ugly Duckling, Hans Christian Andersen Page1 Page1 KIDS-PAGES Rapunzel, Brothers Grimm Page 1 Page 1 KIDS-PAGES Rumpelstiltskin, Brothers Grimm
  9. 9. page1.htm KIDS-PAGES Puss in Boots, Charles Perrault Puss in Boots 1 Puss in Boots 1 KIDS-PAGES Thumbelina, Hans Christian Andersen Page1 Page1 KIDS-PAGES Cinderella, Brothers Grimm Cinderella 1 Cinderella 1 KIDS-PAGES Little Red Riding Hood, Brothers Grimm Little Red Riding Hood 1 Little Red Riding Hood 1 KIDS-PAGES The Three Little Pigs The Three Little Pigs 1 The Three Little Pigs 1 KIDS-PAGES The Sel sh Giant, Oscar Wilde The Sel sh Giant 1 The Sel sh Giant 1 KIDS-PAGES The Golden Goose, Brothers Grimm The Golden Goose 1 The Golden Goose 1 KIDS-PAGES Hansel and Gretel Brothers Grimm
  10. 10. Hansel and Gretel 1 Hansel and Gretel 1 KIDS-PAGES Aesop's Fables: The ant and the grasshopper Aesop Fables - The Ant and the Grasshopper Aesop Fables - The Ant and the Gr asshopper KIDS-PAGES Aesop's Fables: The Lion and the mouse Aesop Fables 2 - The Lion and the Mouse Aesop Fables 2 - The Lion and the Mouse KIDS-PAGES The Emperor's New Suit The Emperor's New Suit 1 The Emperor's New Suit 1 KIDS-PAGES The Frog Prince The Frog Prince 1 The Frog Prince 1 KIDS-PAGES The Princess and the pea The Princess and the Pea 1 The Princess and the P ea 1 KIDS-PAGES Hans Christian Andersen The Fir Tree The Fir Tree 1 The Fir Tree 1 KIDS-PAGES
  11. 11. TheLittleMermaid.pdf PDF document PENGUINREADERS The Little Mermaid Short Stories Long long ago, in the Deep Sea kingdom, ther e lived the sea king with his ve mermaid daughters. Sir enetta was the youngest and the loveliest among them. She had a beautiful v oice and everybody from far and wide came t o hear her sing and pr aised her voice and her beauty. SHORTSTORIESSHOR T Goldilocks and the Three Bears The Story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears Free, printable educational activities for pr eschool, kindergarten and grade school children. DLTK-TEACH Penguin Young Readers Chants :Families Families.pdf PDF document PENGUINREADERS The elves and the Shoemaker
  12. 12. The Elves and the Shoemaker 1 The Elves and the Shoemak er 1 KIDS-PAGES Margaret Lo Colours Colors.pdf PDF document PENGUINREADERS The Golden Goose The Golden Goose There was a man who had thr ee sons, the youngest of whom was considered very silly, and everybody used to mock him and mak e fun of him. The eldest son wanted t o go and cut wood in the for est, and before he left home his mother pr epared beautiful pancak es and a bottle of wine for him t o take with him, so that he might not suff er from hunger or thirst. KIDSGEN PUSS IN BOOTS Puss In Boots There was a miller who had thr ee sons, and when he died he divided what he possessed among them in the following manner: He ga ve his mill to the eldest, his ass t o the second, and his cat t o the youngest. KIDSGEN JACK AND THE JACK AND THE BEAN-STALK Read and share the tale of Jack and The Bean Stalk, the classic fair y tale KIDSGEN Sweet Porridge Sweet Porridge The page contains a small fable wher e a magic pot cooked Sweet Porridge and freed a little girl and her mother fr om poverty and hunger. KIDSGEN
  13. 13. Little Red Riding Hood Little Red Riding Hood Once upon a time in the middle of a thick for est stood a small cottage, the home of a pr etty little girl known t o everyone as Little Red Riding Hood. One da y, her Mummy waved her goodbye at the garden gate, saying: "Grandma is ill. Take her this basket of cakes, but be very careful. KIDSGEN The Ugly Duckling The Ugly Duckling Once upon a time down on an old farm, liv ed a duck family, and Mother Duck had been sitting on a clutch of new eggs. One nice morning, the eggs hatched and out popped six chirp y ducklings. But one egg was bigger than the r est, and it didn't hatch. KIDSGEN The Story of Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast Once upon a time as a mer chant set off for mark et, he asked each of his three daughters what she would lik e as a present on his return. The rst daughter wanted a br ocade dress, the second a pearl necklace, but the thir d, whose name was Beauty , the youngest, prettiest and sweetest of them all, said t o her father: "All I'd like is a rose you've picked specially for me!" KIDSGEN Rapunzel Rapunzel, the girl with long hair The story of Rapunzel, her love story with the prince, h er hardship, and nding her lost lo ve KIDSGEN The Story of Cinderella Cinderella Once upon a time... ther e lived an unhappy young girl. Unhappy she was, for her mother was dead, her father had married another woman, a widow with two daughters, and her stepmother didn 't like her one little bit. All the nice things, kind thoughts and lo ving touches were for her own daughters. KIDSGEN Thumbelina Thumbelina Contains a fairy tale about a tiny girl called Thumbelin a KIDSGEN Sleeping Beaty
  14. 14. The Story Sleeping Beauty and the 100 year trance A long time ago ther e were a king and queen who wer e unhappy because they were childless. But it happened that onc e when the queen was bathing, a fr og crept out of the water on t o the land, and said to her, "Your wish shall be ful lled, befor e a year has gone by, you shall have a daughter." KIDSGEN Aesop's the ant grasshopper and other fables What fables are with examples On one ne summer 's day in a eld a Grasshopper was hopping about in a musical mood. An ant passed b y bearing along with gr eat toil an ear of corn he was taking t o the nest. The grasshopper invited the ant to sit for a chat with him. KIDSGEN Cities and countries around the world-British Council One small world One small world LEARNENGLISH KIDS | BRI TISH COUNCIL Seasons-British Council Seasons Seasons LEARNENGLISH KIDS | BRI TISH COUNCIL World Environment Day-British Council World Environment Day World Environment Day LEARNENGLISH KIDS | BRI TISH COUNCIL Planet Earth-British Council Planet Earth | LearnEnglish Kids | British Council Planet Earth | LearnEnglish Kids | British Council BRITISHCOUNCIL Computers-British Council Computers Computers LEARNENGLISH KIDS | BRI TISH COUNCIL Football World Cup-British Council
  15. 15. ※※※※※※ Football World Cup | LearnEnglish Kids | British Council Football World Cup | LearnEnglish Kids | British Council BRITISHCOUNCIL Helping others-British Council Helping others Helping others LEARNENGLISH KIDS | BRI TISH COUNCIL Say No to Bullying-British Council Say no to bullying Say no to bullying LEARNENGLISH KIDS | BRI TISH COUNCIL The Lion and the mouse-British Council The lion and the mouse | LearnEnglish Kids | British Council The lion and the mouse | LearnEnglish Kids | British Council BRITISHCOUNCIL The Ugly Duckling-British Council The ugly duckling The ugly duckling LEARNENGLISH KIDS | BRI TISH COUNCIL Goldilocks and the three bears-British Council Goldilocks and the three bears Goldilocks and the thr ee bears LEARNENGLISH KIDS | BRI TISH COUNCIL Folk Tales Folk Tales STARFALL Greek Myths Loading ... STARFALL

×