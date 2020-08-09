Current Good Manufacturing Practices(cGMP) and industrial management

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented by: Mahewash A. Pathan. CGMP AND INDUSTRIAL MANAGEMENT
GMP “ GMP is a system for ensuring that the products are consistently produced & controlled according to quality standards...
CGMP:- “cGMP refers to current Good Manufacturing Practices regulations enforced by U.S. Food & Drug Administration. cGMP ...
OBJECTIVES & POLICIES OF CGMP  ensure that products are consistently manufactured and controlled to the specified quality...
 CFR, published by federal Gov, contains 50 chapters.  Chapter 21 of CFR is for Food & Drug manufacturing.  Part 210 : ...
CGMP COVERS: 1. General consideration 2. Personnel 3. Premices 4. Equipment 5. Sanitation 6. SOP’s 7. Raw material 8. Self...
BENEFITS OF CGMP  They outline a Quality system that reduces errors.  Ensures products are safe for use in humans.  Min...
LAYOUT OF BUILDINGS  It is the organized properly planned interdepartment and intradepartment arrangement.  Proper layou...
IMPORTANCE OF PLANT LAYOUT  It is long term commitment.  It facilitates the production process, minimizes material handl...
Layout of buildings designed according to cGMP which ensures 1. Prevention of cross contamination 2. Proper air handling s...
OBJECTIVES OF PLANT LAYOUT  Proper & efficient utilization of available floor space.  Provide enough production capacity...
TYPES OF LAYOUT 1. Circular flow 2. Parallel flow 3. Crossover traffic
BUILDINGS & FACILITIES A. Design and constructions B. Floor C. Roof system D. Water E. Containers F. Lighting G. Sewage an...
EQUIPMENT  Should be selected based on the intended use and cleanability.  Must be placed in an appropriate location.  ...
EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE  Weighing, measuring, testing & recording equipment should be serviced & calibrated regularly.  Al...
it covers definitions of GMP, cGMp, objectives of cGMP, benefits, plant layout, equipment maintainance, etc.

  1. 1. Presented by: Mahewash A. Pathan. CGMP AND INDUSTRIAL MANAGEMENT
  2. 2. GMP “ GMP is a system for ensuring that the products are consistently produced & controlled according to quality standards”. - it is designed to minimise the risks involved in any pharmaceutical production that cannot be eliminated through testing the final product. "
  3. 3. CGMP:- “cGMP refers to current Good Manufacturing Practices regulations enforced by U.S. Food & Drug Administration. cGMP provides a system that assure proper design, monitoring, & control of manufacturing processes & facilities”.  Announced by FDA in Aug 2002.  FDA's cGMP practice steering committee.
  4. 4. OBJECTIVES & POLICIES OF CGMP  ensure that products are consistently manufactured and controlled to the specified quality.  concerned with all aspects of production and quality control.  In the manufacture of cosmetic products, overall control and monitoring  ensure that the consumer receives products of specified quality.
  5. 5.  CFR, published by federal Gov, contains 50 chapters.  Chapter 21 of CFR is for Food & Drug manufacturing.  Part 210 : cGMP in manufacturing, processing, packaging, or holding of drugs.  Part 211: cGMP for finished pharmaceuticals. Part 211 is further divided into 11 subparts, A to K.
  6. 6. CGMP COVERS: 1. General consideration 2. Personnel 3. Premices 4. Equipment 5. Sanitation 6. SOP’s 7. Raw material 8. Self inspection and audits 9. MFR’s 10. BMR’s 11. Warehousing area 12. Labels and other printed material 13. QA
  7. 7. BENEFITS OF CGMP  They outline a Quality system that reduces errors.  Ensures products are safe for use in humans.  Minimizes variations in potency of drug.  Prevent side effects.  Prevent mislabeling and adultration.
  8. 8. LAYOUT OF BUILDINGS  It is the organized properly planned interdepartment and intradepartment arrangement.  Proper layout increases productivity and help proper utilization of- 1. Man 2. Material 3. Money 4. Machines
  9. 9. IMPORTANCE OF PLANT LAYOUT  It is long term commitment.  It facilitates the production process, minimizes material handling, time & cost,& allows flexibility of operations .  It facilitates easy production flow, makes economic use of the builiding, promotes effective utilization of manpower, & provides for employee’s convenience, safety, comfort at work, maximum exposure to natural light & ventilation.  It affects the flow of material & processes, labour efficiency, supervision & control, use of space & expansion facilities.
  10. 10. Layout of buildings designed according to cGMP which ensures 1. Prevention of cross contamination 2. Proper air handling system 3. Proper cleaning & sanitary conditions. 4. Proper lighting 5. Proper plumbing 6. Proper washing.
  11. 11. OBJECTIVES OF PLANT LAYOUT  Proper & efficient utilization of available floor space.  Provide enough production capacity.  Reduce material handeling cost.  Reduce hazard to personnel.  Utilize labor efficiently.  reduce accidents.  Provide ease of supervision & control.  Provide employee safety & health.  Allow easy of maintainance.  Better interdepartment relationship.
  12. 12. TYPES OF LAYOUT 1. Circular flow 2. Parallel flow 3. Crossover traffic
  13. 13. BUILDINGS & FACILITIES A. Design and constructions B. Floor C. Roof system D. Water E. Containers F. Lighting G. Sewage and refuse H. Sanitations and maintenance.
  14. 14. EQUIPMENT  Should be selected based on the intended use and cleanability.  Must be placed in an appropriate location.  Must be properly qualified (design, installation, operation, performance).  Constructed so that, surfaces are non reactive.  Automatic, mechanical & electronic equipments should be calibrated, inspected or checked as per written program to assure proper performance.  Computer input/output checked for accuracy.
  15. 15. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE  Weighing, measuring, testing & recording equipment should be serviced & calibrated regularly.  All records should be maintained.  Written procedures should include- 1. Responsibility for equipment cleaning & maintenance. 2. Cleaning & sanitizing schedules. 3. Detailed description of cleaning. 4. Removal of previous batch identification. 5. Protection of clean equipment 6. Inspection of equipment prior to use.

