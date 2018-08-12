How to Start FMCG & Consumer Goods Industry

The Fast Moving Consumer Goods industry is a huge one and covers the various household items that you purchase when shopping in the local supermarket, a mom and pop shop or even a pharmacy. The meaning of fast moving is that as soon as these goods are placed on the shelf, they are sold up. It doesn’t take long for these items to be taken home by the consumer. They are produced/ bought/ stored in high volume but their cost is usually low. Various things used around your house such as cleaning stuff, basic medicines, and essential food items and personal hygiene goods all constitute the FMCG industry.

