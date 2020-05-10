Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TUMKUR UNIVERSITY Department of studies and research in library and information science Tumkur University, Tumakuru Cloud ...
Cloud service providers • Cloud computing is a term which is used for storing and accessing data over the internet. • Clou...
Cloud service providers • Cloud service providers (CSP) are companies that offer: • Network services • Infrastructure, or ...
Top 21 Cloud Computing Service Provider Companies in 2020 Amazon Web Services Kamatera Cloudways DigitalOcean ScienceSoft ...
There are many Cloud Service providers in the market: • Amazon Web Service • Microsoft Azure • Google Cloud Platform • IBM...
• Red Hat • Oracle Cloud • SAP • Verizon Cloud • Navisite • Dropbox
Amazon Web Services (AWS) • Amazon Web Services is a cloud computing platform which provides services such as: • Compute p...
Microsoft Azure • Azure is a cloud computing platform which is launched by Microsoft in February 2010. • This open source ...
Google Cloud Platform • The Google cloud platform is basically used for Google search and YouTube. • There are various ser...
IBM Cloud Services • IBM Cloud computing services are also helping home appliance manufacturer, retailer, and medical supp...
Alibaba Cloud • Alibaba is the largest Chinese cloud computing company. • It is a new platform which created a global foot...
DropBox • It is a very popular service for file storage and sharing purposes. • Any file you save to Dropbox is automatica...
Google drive • Google Drive is a file storage developed by Google. • Launched on April 24, 2012. • It allows users to stor...
Advantages • Payment Receipts: • Mostly, we have a habit of saving our paper receipts in a file or a box • Keeping a recor...
• Shopping simplified • Juggling responsibilities of home, work, family, etc makes shopping a nightmare. Time constraints,...
• Photos: Capturing memorable moments makes you feel happy. Being able to share them with your close friends and family me...
•Documents: • You can save different types of documents such as: • work documents • Bills • school records • health record...
• Enhanced security: • With cloud based solutions, you can store documents over a cloud server and monitor their security ...
• Backups: • Loss of data is not a worry anymore as cloud computing tools offer automatic backup of the stored data.
• Cost-effective • Free cloud-based applications are also on offer that makes our life simpler. • Apps like Box, Google Dr...
Cloud service providers
Cloud service providers
Cloud service providers
Cloud service providers
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cloud service providers

47 views

Published on

sample presentation

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cloud service providers

  1. 1. TUMKUR UNIVERSITY Department of studies and research in library and information science Tumkur University, Tumakuru Cloud service providers By Mahesh V M Department of studies and research in library and information science Tumkur University,Tumakuru
  2. 2. Cloud service providers • Cloud computing is a term which is used for storing and accessing data over the internet. • Cloud Computing Services are vendors which provide Information Technology (IT) as a service over the Internet. • It doesn't store any data on the hard disk of your PC. Cloud computing helps you to access your data from a remote server.
  3. 3. Cloud service providers • Cloud service providers (CSP) are companies that offer: • Network services • Infrastructure, or • Business applications in the cloud.
  4. 4. Top 21 Cloud Computing Service Provider Companies in 2020 Amazon Web Services Kamatera Cloudways DigitalOcean ScienceSoft Rackspace MassiveGrid Alibaba Cloud LiquidWeb Microsoft Azure Google Cloud Platform VMware Salesforce Oracle Cloud Verizon Cloud Navisite IBM Cloud OpenNebula Pivotal CloudSigma Dell Cloud Source:guru99.com
  5. 5. There are many Cloud Service providers in the market: • Amazon Web Service • Microsoft Azure • Google Cloud Platform • IBM Cloud Services • Adobe Creative Cloud • VMware
  6. 6. • Red Hat • Oracle Cloud • SAP • Verizon Cloud • Navisite • Dropbox
  7. 7. Amazon Web Services (AWS) • Amazon Web Services is a cloud computing platform which provides services such as: • Compute power • Database storage • Content delivery and many other functions which will help to integrate a business • It is the most popular as it was the first to enter the cloud computing space.
  8. 8. Microsoft Azure • Azure is a cloud computing platform which is launched by Microsoft in February 2010. • This open source and flexible cloud platform which helps in development, data storage, service management & hosting solutions. Download link: https://azure.microsoft.com/en-in
  9. 9. Google Cloud Platform • The Google cloud platform is basically used for Google search and YouTube. • There are various services offered by Google Cloud such as • Data analysis • Machine learning, and • Data storage. Download link: https://cloud.google.com/
  10. 10. IBM Cloud Services • IBM Cloud computing services are also helping home appliance manufacturer, retailer, and medical supply businesses. Download link: https://www.ibm.com/cloud/
  11. 11. Alibaba Cloud • Alibaba is the largest Chinese cloud computing company. • It is a new platform which created a global footprint with over 1500 CDN Nodes worldwide of 19 regions and 56 availability zones across more than 200 countries.
  12. 12. DropBox • It is a very popular service for file storage and sharing purposes. • Any file you save to Dropbox is automatically and instantly saved to your computers, phones, and the Dropboxwebsite. • You can edit files in your Dropbox from your phone and share them freely with anyone when required.
  13. 13. Google drive • Google Drive is a file storage developed by Google. • Launched on April 24, 2012. • It allows users to store files on their servers, synchronize files across devices, and share files.
  14. 14. Advantages • Payment Receipts: • Mostly, we have a habit of saving our paper receipts in a file or a box • Keeping a record of those receipts and the supporting expenses remains a challenge for us. • The best solution is using cloud-based tools. • Cloud computing tools help users in uploading and storing these receipts.
  15. 15. • Shopping simplified • Juggling responsibilities of home, work, family, etc makes shopping a nightmare. Time constraints, misunderstandings, and visiting the brick and mortar store is more of a trouble than you can think. Cloud services such as Out of Milk, helps users prepare and share shopping lists on the go.
  16. 16. • Photos: Capturing memorable moments makes you feel happy. Being able to share them with your close friends and family members instantly is another interesting and exciting fact. Often, you have photos and albums on multiple platforms like Facebook, Twitter, phone, desktop, and mobile device. Navigating across multiple platforms is time consuming, and even disorganized. Now, cloud solutions like Google Drive helps you store your photos and albums in one place and that too securely.
  17. 17. •Documents: • You can save different types of documents such as: • work documents • Bills • school records • health records • business information etc. • Dropbox, a cloud storage solution provides free storage of documents with options of extending the memory.
  18. 18. • Enhanced security: • With cloud based solutions, you can store documents over a cloud server and monitor their security from a remote location. • An extra layer of protection is provided through data encryption. • It is a safe option for government organizations and financial enterprises.
  19. 19. • Backups: • Loss of data is not a worry anymore as cloud computing tools offer automatic backup of the stored data.
  20. 20. • Cost-effective • Free cloud-based applications are also on offer that makes our life simpler. • Apps like Box, Google Drive, Evernote etc come with robust functionalities that are time saving and cost-effective. • An organization does not need to hire an accountant, personal assistant, or any other paid cloud storage solutions.

×