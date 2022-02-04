4 reasons to plan your weekend trip on a cruise to goa

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Goa is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after tourist destinations by people of all ages. Goa is a young, vibrant Konkan state with an interesting mix of sun, sand, and spice. Goa has been a backpacker’s dream, family and friend’s getaway, and couple’s paradise. Goa never fails to charm you. If you are fed up with the weekday hustle and bustle, with the monotonous city life, then you should plan a weekend getaway on a cruise to Goa.