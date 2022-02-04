4 reasons to plan your weekend trip on a cruise to goa

Goa is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after tourist destinations by people of all ages. Goa is a young, vibrant Konkan state with an interesting mix of sun, sand, and spice. Goa has been a backpacker’s dream, family and friend’s getaway, and couple’s paradise. Goa never fails to charm you. If you are fed up with the weekday hustle and bustle, with the monotonous city life, then you should plan a weekend getaway on a cruise to Goa.