Today Current Affairs 25-07-2020 Subscribe Now
1. आईपीएल कब से शुरू हो रहा है? 18 अगस्त 2020 19 ससतम्बर २०२० 30 जुलाई २०२० 15 अक्टू बर २०२०
2. सकसने कहा की सबना मास्क के एक लाख तक का जुरमाना या दो साल की सजा? के रल गोवा झारखण्ड पंजाब
3. COVIDE 19 लैब सकसने लांच सकया है? यूनाइटेड स्टेट्स WTO WHO UNICEF
4. ऑटो लोन के सलए अमेज़न पे ने सकस कं पनी से हाथ समलाया है? सबरला सन लाइफ श्रीराम इफ्को इन्शुरन्स एक्को जनरल इन्शुरन्स
6. पाथथ प्रसतम को सकस बैंक का सीईओ एं ड MD सनयुक्त सकया गया है? ससटी बैंक इलाहाबाद बैंक आईसीआईसीआई बैंक इंसडयन ओवरसीज बैंक
7. रीस्टाटथ इंसडया असियान सकसने शुरू सकया है? सनतीश कु मार राजनाथ ससंह सीता रमन सनसतन गटकारी
8. द एन्डगेम सकताब के लेखक का क्या नाम है? हुसैन ज़ैदी कसपल देव शहीद अफरीदी राहुल द्रसवण
9. Pi approximation day सकस सदन मनाया जाता ह २२ जुलाई 18 जुलाई 20 जुलाई 24 जुलाई
10. अिी हाल ही में सवजय मोहांती का सनधन हो गया है वो सकस क्षेत्र से सम्बंसधत थे? असिनेता डॉक्टर गसणतज्ञ नेता
11. अिी हाल ही में सकसे अंतरास्टरीय ओसलंसपक ससमट के उपाध्यक्ष के रूप में चुना गया है? अनीता डेफ़्रे डज डेसनस ऑस्वाल्ड पुनीत...
12. WTO ने अिी हाल ही में सकसे प्रक्षेक का दजाथ सदया है? ईरान इराक उज्बेसकस्तान तुकथ मेसनस्तान
13. सकस संगठन ने सदहार लेह में एक कोसवड 19 जााँच कें द्र स्थासपत सकया है? DRDO ICMR WIPRO UDAY फाउंडेशन
14. आईपीएल सकस देश में खेला जायेगा? बांग्लादेश ऑस्टरेसलया यूनाइटेड अरब अमीरात वेस्टइंडीज़
Today we would discuss 25 July 2020 Current Affairs in Hindi. We have collected these questions from important news websites such as The Hindu, Express-News, Times of India, Dainik Jagran, etc. Our current affairs in Hindi are best for all govt exams like Bank, SSC, Railway, UPSC, Police, Lekhapal, and many more exams. So we recommend you visit our website daily basis and share this article with your friends and relatives. Learn these important questions for your coming exams.

25 July 2020 Current Affairs – Current Affairs In Hindi | Daily Current Affairs – CA Booster 25

×