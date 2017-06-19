Presentation Merging with Technologies May 2017
Surge in Systems and Result
Fire Accident due to Lightning We Want India Safe Practice Earthing and Protection
External/Internal Surge Source
Lightning Protection as per IEC62035 Light i g is o e of ature’s ost po erful a d destru ti e phe o e a. Light i g dis har...
Safety is Not Maintenance is only well Design & Documentation • IEC 62305 now Adopted by India National Building Code 2016...
Facts about Lightning • A strike can average 100 million volts of electricity • Current of up to 200,000 amperes • Can gen...
• Lightning Protection Standard use in India (IS2309 Now IEC 62305-5)NBC2016 Working Principle Angullar No Compromise with...
Best Technical Assistance by JMV LPS • JMV LPS Total Solution concept is now fully reinforced through the introduction of ...
Damage Due to Lightning
The Simple Rod air terminal is composed from a metallic rod with 2 to 8 m height dominating the structure to protect, and ...
The meshed cage protection is composed from a meshing in roof surface and in the front face around the uildi g. Surrou di ...
The catenary wires protection is a method closed to the meshed cage principle, because it is constituted with meshing of t...
IEC62305
Copper Clad Steel Solid ROD and Conductor
JMV’s Clients
Neeraj Saini – 9910398538 Rahul Verma – 9910398535 Manav Chandra - 9910398999 manav@jmv.co.in
Lightning protection as per iec62035

