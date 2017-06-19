Jmv presentation smart hospital projects india-1

SMART HOSPITAL PROJECTS INDIA WELCOME FOR THE PRESENTATION ON Best Practice ELECTRICAL Equipments Instalation And SAFETY P...
SMART CITY HOSPITAL Project India by JMV LPS LTD
• India Plan To have Multi Super Speciality Hospitals all Major Cities • Building and Infra Facilities • Power Grid + DG+S...
Best Practice of Electrical Saftey Maintenance Free Earthing(1.00Ohm and 0.50Ohm) for Equipments and 8.00Ohm for Iightning...
The 100% of lightning energy breaks down as follows: a) 50% of the lightning current will flow through the ground b) 50% o...
Surge in Systems and Result
Corporate Presentation Merging with Technologies Sept 2016 Airports and Infra structure
• NOW Central Electrical Authority and BIS Change Electrical Instalation Standard/Buildings and Industries Date28August 20...
• Important and Satuiatary Requirement • Hospital Building should design not as rented • Proper Earthing Design , Bonding ...
JMV Expertese Area
JMV Product for Solar
PRODUCTS Earthing Products (Copper Bonded ROD & Earthing Enhancement Compound) Fail Proof Joints(Exothermic Weld Be-Metal)...
Failure of Earthing Over Period of Installations  Poor Quality:- Low grade metal quality brings early corrosion.  Corros...
Minimum Requirement and Earthing Calculation
Copper Cladded Conductor For Electrical Installation The Copper Clad Steel Grounding Conductor is made up of steel with th...
Earthing Installation Copper Bonded Ground Rod with 250 micron copper coating Earthing Enhance Compound JAM Fill DMC Pit C...
Copper Bonded Rod Earthing System is an technically advance solution which is internationally accepted as robust grounding...
Maintenance Free Earth Enhancing Compound The use of Earth Enhancing Compound complying to …IEEE- 080……..plays an importan...
www.jmv.co.in Advantages of JMV’s Exothermic Welding System over other Jointing Methods Air Gaps
Most Efficient JointProcess It is efficient and superior to all existing surface –to-surface mechanical retention connecto...
What is Exothermic Welding System? Copper to Bi-Metal and Alumenium Types of Exothermic Joints: Possible to join any bi me...
LIGHTNING PROTECTION EXTERNAL PROTECTION CLASS A : Lightning Arrester Down Conductor Counter Grounding / Earthing INTERNAL...
EXTERNAL PROTECTION
LIGHTNING FORMATION
LIGHTNING STRIKE DAMAGE
PASSIVE PROTECTION SYSTEM Angular Protection 45 deg. / 60 deg. / 72 deg. Based on the Level of Protection
EARLY STREAMER EMISSION t = TFR – TESE E.S.E. LIGHTNING RODS ACTIVE PROTECTION SYSTEMS Radius Protection
SOME STREAMER DEVICES: ELECTRICS ELECTRONICS MECHANICAL RADIOACTIVES OTHER STREAMER DEVICES EARLY STREAMER EMISSION LIGHTN...
ESE and Conventional Lightning Protection Showing Map on World Wide
Presenece of IEC and NFC Standard Lightning Protection World wide as on 2015
junction point Upward leader Downward leader LIGHTNING FORMATION
ESE Testing at CPRI – Bangalore for high voltage test follow as per NF C 17 102 Standard TEST FOR E.S.E. LIGHTNING RODS AC...
Installation ESE AT with radius protection form 32 mtr to 107 mtr. DMC Insulator . GI/FRP Mast . Down Conductor Copper / C...
Transient ( Temporary Error ) : Sure Protection Devices as per IEC 62305 - 4 Class B / Type 1 Class C/ Type II Class B+C /...
Sources for Extra Current /Voltages from different areas……  Signal Surges Generation due direct lightning  Switching ope...
Problems due to Direct or In-Direct Electrical Installation.
Switching actions Switching actions occur almost everywhere where work is done with electrical energy. Especially vulnerab...
Direct strike on a low-voltage overhead line The preconditions for a direct strike on a low- voltage overhead line are not...
Place of Use Lightning protection zone concept according to IEC 61312-1 & IEC 62305 1 Lightning arresters Class 1 to IEC 6...
Class B / Type 1 Surge Protection Devices used for protecting form Direct Lightning Impulses at wave form of 10/350 micro ...
Class C / Type III Surge Protection Devices used for protecting Data Line Surges . Class D / Type III Surge Protection Dev...
Cable Jointing Kit
Gel Based Cable Jointing Kit JMV introduces Cable Jointer-Silicone Gel Based Cable Jointing Kit for making safe and reliab...
Step – 1 Step – 2 Step – 3 Joint all phase wire/ cable with the help of crimping tools and lugs Fixed the separation sheet...
Features : Provides cable with cable connections and jointing wires in switchboard / electric boxes Being a jelly it can b...
• Many Industries now using Follwing Products and Created Standard Instruction Ducuments. • Indian Railway RDSO Specificat...
JMV’s Clients
Neeraj Saini – 9910398538 Rahul Verma – 9910398535 Manav Chandra - 9910398999
Jmv presentation smart hospital projects india-1
Jmv presentation smart hospital projects india-1
Jmv presentation smart hospital projects india-1
Jmv presentation smart hospital projects india-1
Jmv presentation smart hospital projects india-1
Jmv presentation smart hospital projects india-1
Jmv presentation smart hospital projects india-1
Jmv presentation smart hospital projects india-1
Jmv presentation smart hospital projects india-1
Jmv presentation smart hospital projects india-1
Jmv presentation smart hospital projects india-1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Jmv presentation smart hospital projects india-1

18 views

Published on

Hospital Project Presentation by JMV LPS LTD

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
18
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Jmv presentation smart hospital projects india-1

  1. 1. SMART HOSPITAL PROJECTS INDIA WELCOME FOR THE PRESENTATION ON Best Practice ELECTRICAL Equipments Instalation And SAFETY PRODUCTS (Electrical Controls Communication Networking Monitoring)
  2. 2. SMART CITY HOSPITAL Project India by JMV LPS LTD
  3. 3. • India Plan To have Multi Super Speciality Hospitals all Major Cities • Building and Infra Facilities • Power Grid + DG+Solar+Wind+UPS • Inteligence Building Management Systems • Networking and Communication • Data Management and Access Systems • Paitent Information Systems(Display) • Modern Embulence with Strong Communication • Latest Smart Hospital Equipments with Smart Communication • Medicence /LAB/Blood Bank Facilities • Water Management and Desposal Systems • Parking /Washing/Canteen Facility
  4. 4. Best Practice of Electrical Saftey Maintenance Free Earthing(1.00Ohm and 0.50Ohm) for Equipments and 8.00Ohm for Iightning. Less Joints /Less Corners(All Joint should have 100% Surface Contact(Practice Exothermic). Use of Copper Clad Steel/Alumenium Clad Copper Conductor in Place of GI and Copper Flat Strip for Ground Connection. External Lightning Protection(Cloud Charges) IEC 62305 Angle Protection/NFC17-102 Raduis Protection. Internal Surge Protection from Power and Communication Ports.
  5. 5. The 100% of lightning energy breaks down as follows: a) 50% of the lightning current will flow through the ground b) 50% of the lightning current will flow over the connected metal parts out of the building: • about 10% to the water pipe (metal) • about 10% to the gas pipe (metal) • about 10% to the oil pipe (metal tank) • about 10% to the sewage pipe • a out % to the power supplier’s i o i g feed • max. 5% or 5 kA shared across all data lines 50 % 50 % Equipotential bonding for lightning protection according IEC 61024- 1 and IEC 61312-1; IEC62305 In India & Sri Lanka Only Chance is Power Line Approximately 50 % of Total Lightning Current has to be diverted to Power lines
  6. 6. Surge in Systems and Result
  7. 7. Corporate Presentation Merging with Technologies Sept 2016 Airports and Infra structure
  8. 8. • NOW Central Electrical Authority and BIS Change Electrical Instalation Standard/Buildings and Industries Date28August 2015(Copy Can be Offer) • Incorporation of Maintinance Free Earthing + Exothermic Welding • Incorporation of ESE Type Lighting Arrestors • Incorporation of Surge Protection for Power,Control &Monitoring
  9. 9. • Important and Satuiatary Requirement • Hospital Building should design not as rented • Proper Earthing Design , Bonding and Surge Protection should use. • Remember No Second Change for Doctor to Saving Patient Life. • All Important Equipment in Operation Theator should Smart Power and Back Equipment Arrangement • Document Related to Patient General and Legal to Store • Emergency Evacuation Arrangements • Fire Tender and Water Management • Energy and Safety Audit • Training Programe and Latest Awareness
  10. 10. JMV Expertese Area
  11. 11. JMV Product for Solar
  12. 12. PRODUCTS Earthing Products (Copper Bonded ROD & Earthing Enhancement Compound) Fail Proof Joints(Exothermic Weld Be-Metal) Copper Clad Steel Wire(Replacement Strips GI Or SS) Lightning Protection ESE Type /Frinklin Rod Surge Protection for Power & Communication Cable Joints Kits (Flame Proof)
  13. 13. Failure of Earthing Over Period of Installations  Poor Quality:- Low grade metal quality brings early corrosion.  Corrosion:- Use of Salt & Charcoal to provide better resistance value whereas salt is an element that faster the corrosion effect on the earthing System.  Fluctuating Ohmic Value:- Due to non maintenance or moisture level on metal portion and charcoal is unable to retain the moisture its demands regular water due to which salt gets wash away .  Product Life:- The product life of Plate & Pipe Earthing is up to 5 years as above shown picture whereas life of solar installation meant for 25 years. So new concept change chemical earthing pipe in pipe technology with copper & G.I. is maintenance free and life is more than 10 years. Now global standards is promotion copper bonded rods according to Ul- 467 and chemical compound for earth enhancing according to IEEE-080 which help maintenance free and life of more than 40 years according to test conducted by National Electrical Grounding Research Project(NEGRP) report conducted in USA. GI Earthing System according to BIS standard Copper Bonded Rod Earthing System according to UL-467 standard
  14. 14. Minimum Requirement and Earthing Calculation
  15. 15. Copper Cladded Conductor For Electrical Installation The Copper Clad Steel Grounding Conductor is made up of steel with the coating of 99.99% pure copper. These conductors/ wires or strands are equipped with the strength of steel with the conductivity and copper with the better corrosion resistance property. The concentric copper cladding is metallurgic ally bonded to a steel core through a continuous, solid cladding process using pressure rolling for primary bonding. The copper cladding thickness remains constant surrounding steel. We use different steel grades for the steel core result in Dead Soft Annealed, High strength and Extra High Strength Characteristics. The Copper Clad Steel Wire yields a composite conductivity of 21%, 30% and 40% IACS, and available in Annealed and Hard drawn. We are delivering products with varied conductivity and tensile strength as per the customer need. Further, the wire can be processed to be silver plated or tinned copper clad steel wire.
  16. 16. Earthing Installation Copper Bonded Ground Rod with 250 micron copper coating Earthing Enhance Compound JAM Fill DMC Pit Cover
  17. 17. Copper Bonded Rod Earthing System is an technically advance solution which is internationally accepted as robust grounding system: -Made of high tensile low carbon steel rod that provides more surface area for current to flow. -Coated with 99.9% pure electrolytic grade copper for better conductivity. -Coated with 250 micron copper for higher corrosion resistance that improves product life. www.jmv.co.in Earthing Copper Bonded ROD to UL-467 / IEC 62561 -2/IS 3043
  18. 18. Maintenance Free Earth Enhancing Compound The use of Earth Enhancing Compound complying to …IEEE- 080……..plays an important in making grounding system much more effective - It retain moisture thus provide smooth path for current to flow faster. -Since it has moisture retention properties it does ’t demand regular watering that makes the grounding system low maintenance. -The continuous presence of moisture provides stable Ohmic value. -It does ’t not washes away with time. -It does not demand continuous presence of water to maintain its conductivity
  19. 19. www.jmv.co.in Advantages of JMV’s Exothermic Welding System over other Jointing Methods Air Gaps
  20. 20. Most Efficient JointProcess It is efficient and superior to all existing surface –to-surface mechanical retention connectors.
  21. 21. What is Exothermic Welding System? Copper to Bi-Metal and Alumenium Types of Exothermic Joints: Possible to join any bi metal except aluminum Exothermic welding is a process of making maintain free highly molecular bonding process is superior in performance connection to any known mechanical or compression-type surface-to-surface contact connector. Exothermic weld connections provide current carrying (fusing) capacity equal to that of the conductor and will not deteriorate with age.  It offers Electrical connections between two or more copper to copper and copper to steel conductors.  Highly portable method as it does not require any external power source or heat source, so it can be done almost anywhere.  It provides strong permanent molecular bond among metallic conductors that cannot loosen and further will not deteriorate with age.
  22. 22. LIGHTNING PROTECTION EXTERNAL PROTECTION CLASS A : Lightning Arrester Down Conductor Counter Grounding / Earthing INTERNAL PROTECTION : Class B Class C Class B+C Class D Surge Protection Devices
  23. 23. EXTERNAL PROTECTION
  24. 24. LIGHTNING FORMATION
  25. 25. LIGHTNING STRIKE DAMAGE
  26. 26. PASSIVE PROTECTION SYSTEM Angular Protection 45 deg. / 60 deg. / 72 deg. Based on the Level of Protection
  27. 27. EARLY STREAMER EMISSION t = TFR – TESE E.S.E. LIGHTNING RODS ACTIVE PROTECTION SYSTEMS Radius Protection
  28. 28. SOME STREAMER DEVICES: ELECTRICS ELECTRONICS MECHANICAL RADIOACTIVES OTHER STREAMER DEVICES EARLY STREAMER EMISSION LIGHTNING RODS (ESE): An ESE air terminal generates an advance in the upward leader (acceleration in the upward streamer) when compared with a single point. Air Terminals equipped with early streamer emission systems are designed with one or more capture points and a hub which supports the connection to the down conductor. ACTIVE PROTECTION SYSTEMS
  29. 29. ESE and Conventional Lightning Protection Showing Map on World Wide
  30. 30. Presenece of IEC and NFC Standard Lightning Protection World wide as on 2015
  31. 31. junction point Upward leader Downward leader LIGHTNING FORMATION
  32. 32. ESE Testing at CPRI – Bangalore for high voltage test follow as per NF C 17 102 Standard TEST FOR E.S.E. LIGHTNING RODS ACTIVE PROTECTION SYSTEMS
  33. 33. Installation ESE AT with radius protection form 32 mtr to 107 mtr. DMC Insulator . GI/FRP Mast . Down Conductor Copper / Copper Cadmium Cable 70 sq. mm Copper Bonded Ground Earthing
  34. 34. Transient ( Temporary Error ) : Sure Protection Devices as per IEC 62305 - 4 Class B / Type 1 Class C/ Type II Class B+C / Type I+II Class D / Type III
  35. 35. Sources for Extra Current /Voltages from different areas……  Signal Surges Generation due direct lightning  Switching operations of heavy duty machines like motors, lifts, AC units, refrigerator, welding machine etc.  Ground Potential Rise Short Circuit due Wire/ Cables
  36. 36. Problems due to Direct or In-Direct Electrical Installation.
  37. 37. Switching actions Switching actions occur almost everywhere where work is done with electrical energy. Especially vulnerable are areas in which large inductive loads are switched, for example: • Motors • Transformers • Chokes • Climate control installations • Welding equipment • Long light strings Effects: Overvoltages (surges) on network lines Cause: High current steepnesses on switching actions lead to transient surges (overvoltages) on the mains wiring.
  38. 38. Direct strike on a low-voltage overhead line The preconditions for a direct strike on a low- voltage overhead line are not the same as for direct strikes on high-voltage overhead lines. The fundamental difference is in the proximity to the building, which permits the conduction of partial lightning currents. Effects: Partial lightning currents and voltage surges in the low-voltage network. Cause: the amplitude of the lightning impulse current
  39. 39. Place of Use Lightning protection zone concept according to IEC 61312-1 & IEC 62305 1 Lightning arresters Class 1 to IEC 61643 (also called as Class B) Requirement class 1 (<4 kV) 2 Surge arresters Class 2 to IEC 61643 (also called as Class C) Requirement class 2 (<2.5 kV) 3 Surge arresters Class 3 to IEC 61643 (also called as Class D) Requirement class 3 (<1.5 kV) LPZ 2 Earthing system Screen 1 Screen 2Cable Electro- magnetic field PAS PAS LPZ 0/E 2 LPZ 1 1 3 Computer, telecommunications and control system cables must also be covered by the equipotential bonding by surge protection devices at their zone interfaces. • LPZ = lightning protection zone • PAS = equipotential bonding bar • Screen 1 = building screen • Screen 2 = room screen
  40. 40. Class B / Type 1 Surge Protection Devices used for protecting form Direct Lightning Impulses at wave form of 10/350 micro second. Class C / Type II Surge Protection Devices used for protecting from Voltage / Switching Surges at wave form of 8 /20 micro second. Class B + C / Type I +II Surge Protection Devices used for protecting from Direct Lightning Impulses and Voltage Surges at wave form of 10/350 & 8/20 micro second.
  41. 41. Class C / Type III Surge Protection Devices used for protecting Data Line Surges . Class D / Type III Surge Protection Devices used for protecting For Power Over Ethernet . Class C / Type II Solar Surge Protection Devices used for protecting To Solar Circuits.
  42. 42. Cable Jointing Kit
  43. 43. Gel Based Cable Jointing Kit JMV introduces Cable Jointer-Silicone Gel Based Cable Jointing Kit for making safe and reliable electrical joints. JMV’s Ca le Joi ti g Kit with two-component insulation for extruded cables joint with self-sealing polymer insulation, which provides safe electrical connections between two nodes or electric circuit and prevents hazards.
  44. 44. Step – 1 Step – 2 Step – 3 Joint all phase wire/ cable with the help of crimping tools and lugs Fixed the separation sheet between all wires/ cables Close the filled Silicon enclosure from top and bottom , complete installation is done. Thimble Separation Sheet Gel / Silicon
  45. 45. Features : Provides cable with cable connections and jointing wires in switchboard / electric boxes Being a jelly it can be easily fit into molds of any shape and size. Helps in safeguarding electrical connections and also protects electrical connection joints from catching fire, sparking and leakage current. Eradicates all the possibilities of fire, electric shocks and sparks, etc. causes due to improper electrical connection joints and safeguards structure, equipment and person. Offers safety to your electrical joints from ageing, corrosion, moisture and also observes leakage current. Advantages : Nontoxic Insulating Highly reliable operation Maintenance Free Repairable Cost Effective High repeat value Elasticity Shape retention
  46. 46. • Many Industries now using Follwing Products and Created Standard Instruction Ducuments. • Indian Railway RDSO Specification (S&T) Draft New 2016 (MaintenanceFree Earthing &Surge Protection) • Indian Railway Direct Tender for ESE Type LA (Class A Type Lightning Arrestors) • Power Grid for Transmission Tower Instalation (Maintenance Free Earthing & Exothermic Joints) • Power Grid for Transmission UG Cable Instalation (Maintenance Free Earthing & Exothermic Joints) • Airport Authority of India (CNS) Maintinance Free Earthing,ESE Type LA and Surge Protection • IOCL Pipe Line for (Maintenance Free Earthing & Exothermic Joints) • Haryana Govt for Power T&D (Maintenance Free Earthing & Exothermic Joints) • Gujarat Govt for Power T&D (Maintenance Free Earthing & Exothermic Joints) • Andhra Pradesh(Infrastructure Developments) for Maintenance Free Earthing • Andhra Pradesh Govt for Power T&D (Maintenance Free Earthing & Exothermic Joints) • MNRE /SECI for Solar PV Project Maintinance Free Earthing,ESE Type LA and Surge Protection • NTPC for Solar PV Maintinance Free Earthing,ESE Type LA and Surge Protection and Copper Clad Steel Conductor • West Bengal State for Maintinance Free Earthing and ESE Type LA
  47. 47. JMV’s Clients
  48. 48. Neeraj Saini – 9910398538 Rahul Verma – 9910398535 Manav Chandra - 9910398999

×