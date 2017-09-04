Friendly view employee and employer difference(1)

Friendly View Employee and Employer Difference An employer is a person or organization that employs someone. The employer ...
What is Important Here • Employee Come first in the Company customer later but employee always treat as secondary This is ...
Meaning of R and R • Role Model • Rule Model • Real Model • Right Model • Employer should pay more attention to improving ...
Meaning of R and R • R @ Employee • Joining Company with dream that he will work hard learn fast and discharge duty but he...
Who is Wrong Employer or Employee • When any body Hiring Fressor OK because employee taking risk and he has to trained an ...
What to do by Employer • The one consistent truth across every type of worker, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or ge...
Employer and Employee no Person or Face only Talent
Let do Branding of Employee not behave as Employer
Work for Long Vision Sharp Vision Smart Vision Profit Vision Healthy Vision By Employee and Employer This Should be R and R
Contact • Mahesh Chandra Manav • Experince 21 Year in Industrial Segment Automation/Controls/Networking and Electrical Safety (Earthing and Protection)
I am Waiting Who is and Where
×