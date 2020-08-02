Successfully reported this slideshow.
✔ Duration: One week. One hour class a day

✔ Things you have to bring:
Drawing book | drawing pencils | eraser | poster colors | brushes | mixing palette | lot of enthusiasm

✔ Takeaways:
- The course will cover all aspects as on page 3
- In-person guidance by the master
- A certificate for completing the workshop
- Course administrator, who will bring in the changes you want
Interested? Give us a call
Kamaldeep Ghosh (Course Coordinator)
Ph: 9860393146
E: deep6692@gmail.com

  1. 1. Art Essence - Online art workshop by Mahesh Bolle
  2. 2. “Art gives us an opportunity to explore deep in ourselves. It also helps to fine tune our senses, thereby enhancing our academic skills. ” - Aneesh K, 10th standard, HPS and student of the workshop program. Artwork: Countryside vacation by Mahesh BollePage 2
  3. 3. Sketching it right ✔ Outlining - Tips and tricks to draw objects, landscapes etc. ✔ Techniques on creating lighter and darker shades will be demonstrated. ✔ Students will do live sketch of a selected subject. ✔ Demonstration of range of pencils to use.  Splash of colors ✔ Understanding how water colors need to be applied after outlining of the image. ✔ Mixing colors to match the right composition of the picture. ✔ Tips on using different brushes for the right strokes. ✔ Appropriate hand movements to get right rhythm. Oil masters ✔ Outlining of the image, using single color, to get the structure of the picture. ✔ Mixing of colors in the color palette with linseed oil, to bring in the right tone. ✔ Understanding how the colors need to be mixed based on the lighting and applying on the canvas/paper. *For 10 days course. Students above 7th standard only. Basics  first ✔ Presentation on “Intro to art “, which will be an interactive session. ✔ Free hand drawing of basic forms and shading as per lighting and shadows. ✔ Sketching/outlining practice of the images of choice. ✔ Basics of pencil shading will be demonstrated. Page 3
  4. 4. About Artist: Mahesh Bolle is a versatile artist, with a strong foundation of art aesthetics. His journey of art is in experimenting with different art styles and mediums. His expertise lies in ideating and painting in his own style. Mahesh is also the co-founder an online art gallery portal - majcaka.com, which aims at showcasing the works of various artists across the globe, and connect them to the art collectors. At Majcaka, Mahesh takes care of curation of art. He likes researching on art and helping younger lots enhance their creative capabilities. Mahesh has taught students of different age groups. Mahesh is a MBA graduate from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications, Pune, specialised in Advertising. He has worked with some of the leading advertising firms of India. / Page 4
  5. 5. Online Course Overview: ✔ Duration: One week. One hour class a day ✔ Things you have to bring: Drawing book | drawing pencils | eraser | poster colors | brushes | mixing palette | lot of enthusiasm ✔ Takeaways: - The course will cover all aspects as on page 3 - In-person guidance by the master - A certificate for completing the workshop - Course administrator, who will bring in the changes you want ✔ Course fee: Rs. 2000 Rs. 1499/- (Early bird offer until 15th Aug) Page 5 # 101, Sumitra Mansion, Anand Nagar, Khairatabad, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500004 Interested? Give us a call Kamaldeep Ghosh, Course Administrator Ph: 9860393146 E: deep6692@gmail.com

