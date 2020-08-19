Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr yasser basshir Under supervision of Dr Maher Fouda
INTRODUCTION The bone anchors are used to increase orthodontic anchorage in the anterior or posterior region of the upper ...
The head component is exposed intraorally and positioned outside of the dentition so that it does not interfere with tooth...
. The arm component is transmucosal and is available in three different lengths—short (10.5 mm), medium (13.5 mm), and lon...
ORTHODONTIC INDICATIONS 1 Distal movement of the anterior segment in premolar extraction cases. 2. Distal movement of the ...
CONTRA-INDICATIONS Unhealthy soft and hard tissues in implant region, poor dental hygiene.
Types of incisions used in mini-plates fixation - Horizontal incision. - Vertical incision.
- at the zygomatic buttress of the maxilla. - nasal process of the maxilla Anatomical sites for mini-plates placement
molar region of the mandible canine region of the mandible
The zygomatic buttress and the canine region of the mandible are the anatomical sites recommended for the majority of the ...
SURGICAL METHOD FOR IMPLANT PLACEMENT Incision is the most important part of the surgical pro¬cedure. The correct location...
STEP-BY-STEP PROCEDURE In the maxilla an L-shaped incision is made with anterior convexity. The vertical part of the incis...
The mini plate is slightly bended to obtain good contact to the cortical bone. The bending should be limited to the region...
The first screw is not completely fixed in order to allow some rotation of the mini plate. The lower hole is drilled and t...
After rinsing with saline solution, closure is obtained with 4/0 self resorbing sutures. The mucoperioteal flap is positio...
In the mandible a horizontal full thickness incision is made into the gingival sulcus along the marginal bone starting in ...
The bone anchor is positioned parallel to and between the roots of the canine and the first premolar. The neck should pene...
After rinsing with saline solution, closure is obtained in one or two planes with 4/0 self resorbing sutures. Sutures are ...
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THE ORTHODONTIST • To reduce the risk for infections the placement of the bone anchor should never be ...
• The orientation of the fixation unit can be slightly changed by finger pressure. Local anaesthesia is not needed. • The ...
COMPLICATIONS - Development of Inflammation Inflammation may develop in any phase of treatment. In such a case, if the imp...
- Soft Tissue Impingement on Palate If the palatal bars are not constructed far enough from the palate, they may impinge o...
PATIENT INSTRUCTIONS • Ice application immediately after surgery to reduce swelling of the soft tissues. • Antiseptic mout...
Case report Facemask therapy with miniplate implant anchorage in a patient with maxillary hypoplasia
An 11-year seven-month-old Chinese boy in late mixed dentition was seen in the Department of Orthodontics, School of Stoma...
The molars were in class III relationship on both sides. There was no crowding in both maxillary and mandibular arches. Te...
Treatment plan The patient and parents were concerned about dentofacial appearance. Treatment option was to use a facemask...
Treatment progress Miniplate implant placement Titanium miniplates were implanted by an experienced oral surgeon. After mo...
The mucoperiosteal flap was then elevated, and the surface of the cortical bone at the apical region of lateral incisors a...
Care was taken to adjust the angle between the head and the body of the plates so that the head portion would not apply pr...
Maxillary protraction appliance design A month was allowed for healing before application of force to the miniplates. Afte...
A protraction force of 450 g per side at first, 500−600 g per side after one month with an anteroinferior force vector 30°...
Traction was continued for 6 months until enough forward movement of the maxilla had been achieved to improve the midface ...
Treatment result The application of protraction force from a facemask to a miniplate resulted in a significant improvement...
Maxillary protraction with miniplates providing skeletal anchorage in a growing Class III patient
The patient, an 8-year-old girl with a chief concern of “my bite is not right.” Clinically, she had a concave facial profi...
Intraorally, she had an anterior crossbite and a low anterior tongue posture. The maxillary right first deciduous molar an...
The maxillary incisors were proclined (U1 to FH, 109), and the mandibular incisors were retroclined (IMPA, 86), compensati...
TREATMENT PROGRESS Phase 1 treatment was started at age 8 years 4 months with a maxillary removable appliance to regain sp...
A vestibular incision around the canine area was performed. After an atraumatic subperiosteal dissection to the infrazygom...
From our experience, at least 3 to 4 screws should be placed to resist the maxillary protraction force of about 300 to 400...
Maxillary protraction was started 2 weeks after placement of the miniplates, with a force of 300cN per side applied 12 to ...
A mucoperiosteal incision and a subperiosteal dissection were performed to expose the miniplate. The monocortical screws w...
The patient was treated with fixed appliances for 18 months to establish a good molar relationship and correct the midline...
TREATMENT RESULTS 14 months after protraction headgear treatment. The malocclusion was overcorrected to a Class II molar r...
Superimposition of pretreatment and posttreatment cephalometric tracings showed 8.1 mm of forward movement of A-point (A-p...
The SNO, or angle between the anterior cranial base and orbitale, changed from 63 to 70. Labial tipping of the maxillary i...
after phase 2 fixed appliance treatment at age 12 years 6 months. The ANB angle was reduced from 6.7 to 3.9, indicating no...
- patient at age 14 years 9 months, 27 months after the removal of the orthodontic appliances. During the retention period...
Superimposition of the posttreatment and postretention cephalometric tracings showed continuous dental compensation to the...
Orthopedic Traction of the Maxilla With Miniplates: A New Perspective for Treatment of Midface Deficiency J Oral Maxillofa...
Summary of Cases and Diagnosis Three girls (aged 10 to 11 years) presenting with a severe skeletal Class III relationship ...
Pretreatment cephalometric evaluation of the 3 cases showed a skeletal Class III relationship with hypoplasia of the maxil...
Treatment Plan The 3 patients were treated exclusively by intermaxillary traction between miniplates placed in the maxilla...
Treatment Progress Four orthodontic miniplates were inserted into the infrazygomatic crests and between the canine and lat...
Three weeks after surgery, maxillomandibular elastics were attached between the upper and lower miniplates on each side, a...
After 7 months (cases 1 and 2) or 12 months (case 3) of orthopedic traction, the bite plane was removed. The traction was ...
Results The anterior crossbite was corrected in each patient. Their soft tissue profiles considerably improved, with anter...
Lateral cephalograms were taken at the beginning of treatment, at the end of orthopedic treatment, and at follow-up 11 to ...
Treatment ofMaxillary Deficiency by Miniplates: A Case Report
The patient was an 11-year-old boy who was referred for treatment of maxillary deficiency. He had no medical problems, and...
The facial photographs showed a Class III appearance with a concave profile because of maxillary deficiency. The pretreatm...
Treatment Alternatives Extraoral appliances, such as protraction facemask, Class III functional appliance, any modified ma...
Treatment Progress Plates for Orthodontic Anchorage were placed under local anaesthesia in the canine areas of the mandibl...
A tightly fitting and well-retained upper removable appliance was fabricated with two Adams clasps on the upper first perm...
Orthodontic latex elastics (3/16 heavy size—Unitek Elastics) were connected from the hooks of the miniplates to the Adams ...
Treatment Results After 10 months of active treatment a positive overjet and Class I buccal segments were achieved and the...
The pre- and posttreatment cephalometric superimposition on the anterior cranial base is shown in this Figure.
Skeletal Anchorage for Orthopedic Correction of Growing Class III Patients
Bong-Kuen Cha and Peter W. Nga(2010) Investigators have shown that maxillary protraction with palatal expansion therapy is...
One of the limitations in maxillary protraction with a conventional tooth-borne type appliance is the loss of dental ancho...
However, the use of ankylosed teeth limits the orthopedic treatment to only the early mixed dentition period. Skeletal anc...
Methods Two treatment modalities for the correction of Class III malocclusions in growing patients were compared by treati...
Schematic illustration shows a curvilineartype miniplate fixed with 3 self-tapping miniscrews on the zygomatic buttress ar...
The placement of miniplates was carried out under local anesthesia. The anchor plates were placed at the zygomatic buttres...
Patients in both treatment groups were instructed to wear the appliance for at least 14-16 hours a day. Posttreatment ceph...
Pretreatment records of 11- year, 4-month-old male patient (THC) with Skeletal Class III malocclusion and anterior crossbi...
Patient (T.H.C.) treated with a face mask with the skeletal anchorage system for 11 months.
Facial and intraoral photographs of patient T.H.C. after 10.5 months of protraction treatment. After protraction with mini...
Pretreatment records of a 10-year, 8-month- old female patient (J.E.C.) with skeletal Class III malocclusion and anterior ...
Facial and intraoral photographs of J.E.C. during the maxillary protraction with miniplates. Pendulum appliance was used s...
Results No significant differences were found between the 2 groups in dentofacial morphology except for the lower incisal ...
The measurement SNA was found to increase significantly by 3.29° in the miniplate group and 2.22° in the RME group. The ch...
With treatment, the mandible was found to rotate downward and backward in both treatment groups. The mandibular plane angl...
The placement of miniplates in the zygomatic buttress area is closer to the center of resistance of the maxilla which is u...
The maxillary first molars were found to move backward 0.46 mm compared with a forward movement of 3.26 mm in the RME grou...
Three-dimensional analysis of maxillary protraction with intermaxillary elastics to miniplates
Heymann et al (2010)said that the Protraction face-mask therapy or reverse-pull headgear (RPHG) is perhaps the most common...
For satisfactory clinical improvement, excellent compliance with an extraoral appliance is required and treatment regimns ...
Long-term follow-ups of maxillary protraction indicate a 25% to 33% chance of relapse to negative overjet after all mandib...
MATERIAL AND METHODS Criteria for participation in the study were 9–14 years of age at the start of treatment, skeletal Cl...
Six consecutive patients (3 boys, 3 girls; ages, 10–13 years 3 months) with Class III occlusion and maxillary deficiency w...
The modified titanium miniplates incorporated an intraoral attachment with a locking fixation screw to allow customizable ...
The miniplates were loaded 3 weeks after surgery. One elastic was placed on each side to give vectors of force downward an...
The miniplates were loaded 3 weeks after surgery. One elastic was placed on each side to give vectors of force downward an...
All patients in this study showed a negative change on the anterior surfaces of the condyles and a positive change on the ...
It has been well documented that facemask treatment results in an increase in maxillary incisor angulation and a decrease ...
Skeletal Anchorage for Orthopedic Correction of Growing Class III Patients
Bong-Kuen Cha and Peter W. Nga(2010) Investigators have shown that maxillary protraction with palatal expansion therapy is...
One of the limitations in maxillary protraction with a conventional tooth-borne type appliance is the loss of dental ancho...
However, the use of ankylosed teeth limits the orthopedic treatment to only the early mixed dentition period. Skeletal anc...
Methods Two treatment modalities for the correction of Class III malocclusions in growing patients were compared by treati...
Schematic illustration shows a curvilineartype miniplate fixed with 3 self-tapping miniscrews on the zygomatic buttress ar...
The placement of miniplates was carried out under local anesthesia. The anchor plates were placed at the zygomatic buttres...
Patients in both treatment groups were instructed to wear the appliance for at least 14-16 hours a day. Posttreatment ceph...
Pretreatment records of 11- year, 4-month-old male patient (THC) with Skeletal Class III malocclusion and anterior crossbi...
Patient (T.H.C.) treated with a face mask with the skeletal anchorage system for 11 months.
Facial and intraoral photographs of patient T.H.C. after 10.5 months of protraction treatment. After protraction with mini...
Pretreatment records of a 10-year, 8-month- old female patient (J.E.C.) with skeletal Class III malocclusion and anterior ...
Facial and intraoral photographs of J.E.C. during the maxillary protraction with miniplates. Pendulum appliance was used s...
Results No significant differences were found between the 2 groups in dentofacial morphology except for the lower incisal ...
The measurement SNA was found to increase significantly by 3.29° in the miniplate group and 2.22° in the RME group. The ch...
With treatment, the mandible was found to rotate downward and backward in both treatment groups. The mandibular plane angl...
The placement of miniplates in the zygomatic buttress area is closer to the center of resistance of the maxilla which is u...
The maxillary first molars were found to move backward 0.46 mm compared with a forward movement of 3.26 mm in the RME grou...
Keinprasit et al (2010) treated a case of severe maxillary hypoplasia in a 21 years old male Thai patient with a complete ...
Case history: The patient was a 21 years old Thai male with a repaired right complete unilateral cleft lip and palate with...
Extraoral examination showed a symmetrical dolicofacial type with a concave profile and flat paranasal areas due to underd...
Intraorally, there was a pegged-shape lateral incisor in the lateral segment next to the cleft area. The occlusion was Cla...
Both maxillary first premolars and left maxillary first molars were missing with residual spaces. There was 3 mms crowding...
Cephalometric analysis showed a skeletal Class III relationship (ANB-6.5°) due to retrognathic maxilla (SNA 82.5°, A-Nperp...
Treatment: The treatment plan was orthodontic treatment combined with maxillary distraction osteogenesis to correct skelet...
After the distraction, treatment would be completed by finishing orthodontics. The treatment was begun in early 2004 for a...
The surgical approach for distraction was similar to a Le Fort I osteotomy. Circumvestibular incision and complete osteoto...
The device activation was started after a 5 days latency period.
Both Synthes® screws were activated by oral surgeons at a rate of 0.25 mm twice a day for 2 weeks and then 0.5 mm once a d...
Retention period photographs, at 20 months after orthodontic appliance removal
Baek et al (2010) reported a case report of a patient was a 12 year 1 month old girl with CP only. She presented with conc...
(ANB, -5.4; A to N perp, -3.4 mm), steep mandibular plane angle (FMA, 32.7u), and a skeletal age after the pubertal growth...
FM/MP therapy was started 4 weeks after placement of the miniplates according to the protocol. During protraction, the fix...
After 16 months of FM/MP therapy, there was significant forward movement of the point A (A to N perp, 5.6 mm). The ANB ang...
Although the FMA was increased 4.3, the anterior open bite was corrected by downward and forward movement of the maxilla. ...
Orthopedic Protraction with Skeletal Anchorage in a Patient with Maxillary Hypoplasia and Hypodontia
Kircelli et al (2006) presented a case report of a 11-year-old girl was referred with a complaint of‘‘small and separated ...
Furthermore, microdontia existed both in her primary and permanent dentition. The maxillary arch was deficient sagittally ...
A depression of the midfacial structures included the maxillary and infraorbital regions with a relative prominence of the...
Three treatment options were considered for maxillary advancement. The first option was to delay treatment until growth ha...
A titanium miniplate designed by Erverdi16 (MPI, Tasarımmed, Istanbul, Turkey) was used as a rigid skeletal anchor to atta...
Because the maxillary dentition was insufficient, it was decided to place intraosseous titanium screws (two 3 eight mm IMF...
Then, mucosal flaps were carried inferiorly, the muscles and periosteum were incised and reflected superomedially, exposin...
Subsequently, for final stabilization of the bone plates three, 2.0 mm screws (five mm length) were placed with a 1.3 mm d...
Impressions and stone casts were obtained with th IMF screws in place. The screws were blocked out with wax on the stone m...
An elastic force of approximately 150 g was applied bilaterally to the miniplate extensions after the adaptation of face m...
The application of the orthopedic forces via elastics directly to the anterior part of the maxillary bone by using minipla...
Post treatment intraoral photographs.
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates

53 views

Published on

Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates is presented

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Orthodontic correction of early class iii with miniplates

  1. 1. Dr yasser basshir Under supervision of Dr Maher Fouda
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION The bone anchors are used to increase orthodontic anchorage in the anterior or posterior region of the upper and/or lower jaw. A 2 or 3 holes titanium mini plate is fixed by monocortical mini screws. The SAS is comprised of bone plates and fixation screws. The plates and screws are made of commercially pure titanium that is biocompatible and suitable for osseointegration. The anchor plate consists of the three components, the head, the arm, and the body.
  3. 3. The head component is exposed intraorally and positioned outside of the dentition so that it does not interfere with tooth movement. The head component has three continuous hooks for attachment of orthodontic forces. There are two different types of head components based on the direction of the hooks.
  4. 4. . The arm component is transmucosal and is available in three different lengths—short (10.5 mm), medium (13.5 mm), and long (16.5 mm) to accommodate individual morphological differences
  5. 5. ORTHODONTIC INDICATIONS 1 Distal movement of the anterior segment in premolar extraction cases. 2. Distal movement of the posterior and anterior segment in non-extraction cases. 3. Mesial movement of posterior teeth. 4. Intrusion of a single tooth or a group of teeth. 5. Uprighting of mesialised lower second and third molars. 6. Preprosthaetic orthodontics. 7. Loss of dental anchorage because of periodontal diseases. 8. Orthopaedic intermaxillary tractions.
  6. 6. CONTRA-INDICATIONS Unhealthy soft and hard tissues in implant region, poor dental hygiene.
  7. 7. Types of incisions used in mini-plates fixation - Horizontal incision. - Vertical incision.
  8. 8. - at the zygomatic buttress of the maxilla. - nasal process of the maxilla Anatomical sites for mini-plates placement
  9. 9. molar region of the mandible canine region of the mandible
  10. 10. The zygomatic buttress and the canine region of the mandible are the anatomical sites recommended for the majority of the orthodontic applications.
  11. 11. SURGICAL METHOD FOR IMPLANT PLACEMENT Incision is the most important part of the surgical pro¬cedure. The correct location of the incision is decided by digital palpation. By using the index finger, the zygomatic buttress is palpated, and the incision is made along the buttress in a vertical or horizontal direction. In vertical direction, the lower border of the incision is at the intersection of the attached and the mobile gingiva, and the total length is no longer than 1 cm.
  12. 12. STEP-BY-STEP PROCEDURE In the maxilla an L-shaped incision is made with anterior convexity. The vertical part of the incision (1) is made ± 1 cm mesial from and parallel to the infra- zygomatic crest and up to 2 mm below the muco- gingival boarder. The incision is extended distally (2) with a horizontal incision 2 mm below and parallel to the muco-gingival boarder.
  13. 13. The mini plate is slightly bended to obtain good contact to the cortical bone. The bending should be limited to the region between the holes in the mini plate. The connection between the mini plate and the neck should be slightly bended in the opposite direction to ensure good contact between the lower part of the neck and the alveolar bone.
  14. 14. The first screw is not completely fixed in order to allow some rotation of the mini plate. The lower hole is drilled and the mini screw is inserted, followed by the upper one and all are fixed for a strong stable retention.
  15. 15. After rinsing with saline solution, closure is obtained with 4/0 self resorbing sutures. The mucoperioteal flap is positioned by the first suture just anterior from the neck of the bone anchor. Additional sutures are placed until good closure is obtained. The fixation unit should be oriented parallel to the alveolar bone with the blocking screw facing to the front.
  16. 16. In the mandible a horizontal full thickness incision is made into the gingival sulcus along the marginal bone starting in front of the second premolar extending mesially and including the distal papilla of the canine. Just before the lowest point of the gingival margin in front of the canine the incision is continued vertically and slightly forward.
  17. 17. The bone anchor is positioned parallel to and between the roots of the canine and the first premolar. The neck should penetrate the soft tissues exactly at the level of the vertical incision and 2 mm above the muco-gingival boarder throughout attached gingiva. The first hole is drilled in the inter-radicular space between the canine and first premolar at the level of the roots apices. The first screw is inserted but not completely fixed to allow some rotation of the mini plate. The second screw is inserted in the mandibular body and both are fixed for a strong stable retention.
  18. 18. After rinsing with saline solution, closure is obtained in one or two planes with 4/0 self resorbing sutures. Sutures are placed through both papilla and along the vertical incision.
  19. 19. RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THE ORTHODONTIST • To reduce the risk for infections the placement of the bone anchor should never be combined with extractions of teeth. • Removal of the remaining stitches and oral hygiene instruction with toothbrush 10 days after surgery. • Continuous orthodontic lading is recommended 2 weeks after surgery. Therefore both arches should be orthodonticaly leveled before the placement of the bone anchor. The first month light forces are used.
  20. 20. • The orientation of the fixation unit can be slightly changed by finger pressure. Local anaesthesia is not needed. • The bone anchor should be removed when there is no more need for skeletal anchorage.
  21. 21. COMPLICATIONS - Development of Inflammation Inflammation may develop in any phase of treatment. In such a case, if the implant is not mobile, force application must be stopped and antibiotic treatment started, supported with bactericidal mouthwash. The healing period is about 15 days. Force application can be restarted when healing is complete, provided the implant is not mobile, which is unlikely.
  22. 22. - Soft Tissue Impingement on Palate If the palatal bars are not constructed far enough from the palate, they may impinge on the palatal mucosa during later stages of the dentoalveolar impaction. Bac¬tericidal mouthwash may be used if the impaction isompleted and the appliance is to be removed. If con¬siderable impaction remains to be performed, the appli¬ance should be replaced.
  23. 23. PATIENT INSTRUCTIONS • Ice application immediately after surgery to reduce swelling of the soft tissues. • Antiseptic mouth rinsing and gently brushing the region of the bone anchor the first week after surgery. • Appointment with the orthodontist 10 days after surgery to remove the remaining sutures and for hygiene instruction. • Appointment 2 weeks after surgery to start orthodontic loading. • The patient should not touch the bone anchor with his tongue. These intermittent forces may be responsible for the loosening of the bone anchor some weeks after surgery.
  24. 24. Case report Facemask therapy with miniplate implant anchorage in a patient with maxillary hypoplasia
  25. 25. An 11-year seven-month-old Chinese boy in late mixed dentition was seen in the Department of Orthodontics, School of Stomatology, Peking University, Beijing, China. Extraoral examination revealed that the maxilla was retrognathic and the mandible was slightly prognathic. Intraoral examination revealed an anterior and posterior crossbite with a reverse overjet of 4 mm.
  26. 26. The molars were in class III relationship on both sides. There was no crowding in both maxillary and mandibular arches. Temporomandibular joint function was normal. Cephalometric analysis indicated a moderate skeletal class III malocclusion due to both maxillary retrusion and mandibular protrusion. The mandibular plane was tilted 30.72° to S-N plane.
  27. 27. Treatment plan The patient and parents were concerned about dentofacial appearance. Treatment option was to use a facemask combined with fixed appliance to correct the anterior and posterior crossbite and improve facial esthetics. The patient and parents were informed that the treatment plan did not eliminate the possibility of orthognathic surgery later. The unfavorable growth of the jaws during or after treatment might necessitate a surgical treatmen plan. The use of miniplate implant as anchorage for maxillary protraction was suggested and the patient and parents agreed.
  28. 28. Treatment progress Miniplate implant placement Titanium miniplates were implanted by an experienced oral surgeon. After mouth rinsing for 3 minutes with 0.2% chlorhexidine gluconate, under local anesthesia, a mucoperiosteal incision was made at the labial vestibule between the upper lateral incisors and canines on both sides. Miniplates were placed on the lateral nasal wall of maxilla.
  29. 29. The mucoperiosteal flap was then elevated, and the surface of the cortical bone at the apical region of lateral incisors and canines was exposed. An appropriate length of I-shaped miniplate (plate thickness 1 mm, 3 holes) was selected and fixed in position with self-tapping screws (diameter 2 mm, length 7 mm), with the head exposed to the oral cavity from the incised wound.
  30. 30. Care was taken to adjust the angle between the head and the body of the plates so that the head portion would not apply pressure on the attached gingiva. The incisions were finally closed and sutured with absorbable thread around the miniplate. This patient showed mild facial swelling for a week after the operation. It was necessary to take antibiotics and brush carefully
  31. 31. Maxillary protraction appliance design A month was allowed for healing before application of force to the miniplates. After the month, the clinical evaluation for the patient included an assessment of plate mobility and infection. If nothing was abnormal, maxillary protraction was started. First, thread a segment of brass wire through the hole in the head of miniplate. Second, a ganoid composite resin ball (diameter 2−3 mm) was made at top of brass wire. The ball was used for protraction hook.
  32. 32. A protraction force of 450 g per side at first, 500−600 g per side after one month with an anteroinferior force vector 30° to the occlusal plane, was applied from the composite ball in anchor miniplates to the facemask by using elastic modules. The patient was instructed to wear facemask at least 10 hours a day and prolong the wearing time as much as possible.
  33. 33. Traction was continued for 6 months until enough forward movement of the maxilla had been achieved to improve the midface esthetics. After maxillary protraction, the miniplate implant was removed under local anesthesia, then fixed appliance was bonded.
  34. 34. Treatment result The application of protraction force from a facemask to a miniplate resulted in a significant improvement in facial esthetics and the maxillo-mandibular jaw relation. SNA was changed from 79.89° to 82.53°, SNB angle from 84.16° to 81.67°, ANB angle from −4.27° to 0.86°, Wits from −10.18 mm to −2.66 mm, A-NP distance increased by 5.48 mm, mandibular plane angle increased by 2°, while the change of U1/SN was not significant.
  35. 35. Maxillary protraction with miniplates providing skeletal anchorage in a growing Class III patient
  36. 36. The patient, an 8-year-old girl with a chief concern of “my bite is not right.” Clinically, she had a concave facial profile, and acute nasolabial angle, and a protrusive mandible.
  37. 37. Intraorally, she had an anterior crossbite and a low anterior tongue posture. The maxillary right first deciduous molar and left second deciduous molar had exfoliated prematurely, and midarch crowding was noted on the dental casts and panoramic radiograph. The cephalometric radiograph and tracing showed a skeletal Class III malocclusion with maxillary deficiency, mandibular prognathism (ANB, –2.2), and a normal mandibular plane angle (FMA, 23).
  38. 38. The maxillary incisors were proclined (U1 to FH, 109), and the mandibular incisors were retroclined (IMPA, 86), compensating for the skeletal malocclusion. There was no family history of mandibular prognathism.
  39. 39. TREATMENT PROGRESS Phase 1 treatment was started at age 8 years 4 months with a maxillary removable appliance to regain space lost from the early loss of the deciduous molars. After 6 months of observation, a surgical miniplate was placed. Local infiltration anesthesia was administered to the maxillary left and right buccal vestibular areas after surgical disinfection.
  40. 40. A vestibular incision around the canine area was performed. After an atraumatic subperiosteal dissection to the infrazygomatic crest, a curvilinear miniplate was adapted, bent to the zygomatic buttress’s bony surface, and fixated with 3 self-tapping miniscrews per side.
  41. 41. From our experience, at least 3 to 4 screws should be placed to resist the maxillary protraction force of about 300 to 400 cN per side. Screw placement should be in a posteriorsuperior direction to prevent damage to the premolar tooth follicles. The end of the miniplate entered the oral cavity between the canine and first premolar area in the keratinized attached gingiva to prevent gingival irritation. The oral portion of the miniplate was modified into a hook for elastic traction.
  42. 42. Maxillary protraction was started 2 weeks after placement of the miniplates, with a force of 300cN per side applied 12 to 14 hours per day. Within 10 months of treatment, a three quarters premolar width Class II molar relationship was established. Thereafter, the patient’s wearing of protraction headgear was limited to nighttime only as a retainer for 10 months. The plates were removed after the facemask treatment.
  43. 43. A mucoperiosteal incision and a subperiosteal dissection were performed to expose the miniplate. The monocortical screws were removed first, and the miniplate was then detached because often new bone is deposited next to the plate. The surgical site was then closed and sutured. Progress records taken at age 10 years 7 months showed favorable growth between the maxilla and the mandible, and the malocclusion could be camouflaged by orthodontic treatment.
  44. 44. The patient was treated with fixed appliances for 18 months to establish a good molar relationship and correct the midline discrepancy. A maxillary circumferential retainer and a mandibular lingual fixed retainer were placed after appliance removal. The patient was instructed to wear the retainer at night for 10 to 12 hours.
  45. 45. TREATMENT RESULTS 14 months after protraction headgear treatment. The malocclusion was overcorrected to a Class II molar relationship to compensate for future excessive mandibular growth.
  46. 46. Superimposition of pretreatment and posttreatment cephalometric tracings showed 8.1 mm of forward movement of A-point (A-point to NtFH) and 3.3 of counterclockwise tipping of the palatal plane . The ANB angle changed from –2.2 to 1 6.7.
  47. 47. The SNO, or angle between the anterior cranial base and orbitale, changed from 63 to 70. Labial tipping of the maxillary incisors and lingual tipping of the mandibular incisors, which are typically observed after tooth-borne protraction, were not seen with the miniplates.
  48. 48. after phase 2 fixed appliance treatment at age 12 years 6 months. The ANB angle was reduced from 6.7 to 3.9, indicating normalization of the jaw relationship after overcorrection in the phase 1 treatment. Class I canine and molar relationships were obtained, and overjet and overbite were returned to normal after phase 2 treatment. Intraoral photographs near the end of phase 2 fixed appliance treatment.
  49. 49. - patient at age 14 years 9 months, 27 months after the removal of the orthodontic appliances. During the retention period, the maxilla and the mandible showed relatively harmonious growth, maintaining an ANB difference of 3. The angle of convexity was reduced from 7.4 to 5.4.
  50. 50. Superimposition of the posttreatment and postretention cephalometric tracings showed continuous dental compensation to the skeletal discrepancy was observed with proclination of the maxillary incisors and slight retroclination of the mandibular incisors.
  51. 51. Orthopedic Traction of the Maxilla With Miniplates: A New Perspective for Treatment of Midface Deficiency J Oral Maxillofac Surg 67:2123-2129, 2009
  52. 52. Summary of Cases and Diagnosis Three girls (aged 10 to 11 years) presenting with a severe skeletal Class III relationship with a maxillary deficiency and concave soft tissue profile were treated according to the same treatment plan. Two of them had an anterior crossbite without anterior shift of the mandible (cases 2 and 3). One had an edge-to-edge incisor occlusion in centric relation, with a forward posture into maximum intercuspation (case 1).
  53. 53. Pretreatment cephalometric evaluation of the 3 cases showed a skeletal Class III relationship with hypoplasia of the maxilla combined with a normal or increased mandibular size and normal or slightly decreased vertical dimensions. The patients’ upper incisors were proclined or retroclined, and the lower incisors were normal or proclined.
  54. 54. Treatment Plan The 3 patients were treated exclusively by intermaxillary traction between miniplates placed in the maxilla and in the mandible, in combination with a bite plane to jump the crossbite.
  55. 55. Treatment Progress Four orthodontic miniplates were inserted into the infrazygomatic crests and between the canine and lateral incisor or between the canine and first premolar in the mandible, on both the right and left sides. Surgery was performed with patients under general anesthesia (cases 1 and 2) or local anesthesia (case 3). The miniplates were fixed to the bone with 2 or 3 titanium screws (2.3 mm in diameter and 5 mm in length) after predrilling with a 1.6-mm-diameter bur, as previously described.
  56. 56. Three weeks after surgery, maxillomandibular elastics were attached between the upper and lower miniplates on each side, applying a force of 100 g per side. The patients were asked to replace the elastics once a day and to wear them 24 hours per day. After 1 month (case 1) or 2 months (cases 2 and 3), a removable bite plane was placed to eliminate the occlusal interference in the incisor region. At this time, the elastic force was increased to 200 g per side.
  57. 57. After 7 months (cases 1 and 2) or 12 months (case 3) of orthopedic traction, the bite plane was removed. The traction was maintained full time for a total period of 12 months (cases 1 and 2) or 16 months (case 3). No local infections were observed around any of the miniplates. They remained stable throughout treatment. During the follow-up period after the active treatment, the patients wore the elastics at night for retention.
  58. 58. Results The anterior crossbite was corrected in each patient. Their soft tissue profiles considerably improved, with anterior displacement of the whole midface (infraorbital ridge, nose, and upper lip), reducing the paranasal concavity. Almost no anterior displacement of the lower lip and chin was observed at the end of the traction, leading to an improvement of the relationship between the upper and lower lip. The tip of the nose moved slightly upward.
  59. 59. Lateral cephalograms were taken at the beginning of treatment, at the end of orthopedic treatment, and at follow-up 11 to 38 months later. Cephalometric evaluation between the beginning of treatment and end of treatment showed a marked increase of ANB, Wits, and facial convexity (G=-Sn- Pg=) values in all 3 cases . No rotation of the mandible was observed in cases 1 and 3, whereas a slight clockwise rotation was seen in case 2; there was a slight counterclockwise rotation of the maxilla in all patients. No major changes occurred in the upper incisor inclination, whereas the lower incisors were proclined. During the follow-up period (from end of treatment to 11 to 38 months later), the Class III correction was maintained.
  60. 60. Treatment ofMaxillary Deficiency by Miniplates: A Case Report
  61. 61. The patient was an 11-year-old boy who was referred for treatment of maxillary deficiency. He had no medical problems, and there were no signs of temporomandibular joint dysfunction. The patient had a skeletal Class III malocclusion and maxillary deficiency. His parents had no Class III characteristics.
  62. 62. The facial photographs showed a Class III appearance with a concave profile because of maxillary deficiency. The pretreatment intraoral photographs and dental casts showed Class III relationship of the central incisors and anterior crossbite. The patient had a Class III molar relationship on the right and Class I on the left side. Cephalometric analysis confirmed the Class III skeletal pattern. Treatment Objectives The treatment objectives for this patient were to (1) correct the deficient maxillary arch, ideally by forward positioning of the maxilla; (2) obtain an ideal overjet and overbite; (3) correct the anterior crossbites.
  63. 63. Treatment Alternatives Extraoral appliances, such as protraction facemask, Class III functional appliance, any modified maxillary protraction devices, and orthognathic surgery, were considered as alternative treatments for the correction of this Class III malocclusion. However, the patient refused the use of extraoral appliances and major surgery. Therefore, in this case, it was decided to use miniplates to protract the maxilla by application of Class III elastics.
  64. 64. Treatment Progress Plates for Orthodontic Anchorage were placed under local anaesthesia in the canine areas of the mandible by a maxillofacial surgeon. The ideal position for miniplates insertion was evaluated by using a panoramic radiograph in order to avoid damage to the roots of the adjacent teeth and mental foramen.
  65. 65. A tightly fitting and well-retained upper removable appliance was fabricated with two Adams clasps on the upper first permanent molars. Each of the Adams clasps had a loop which was used for retaining the elastics. A labial bow was also used on the anterior teeth for retention. A maxillary posterior bite plate was used to disclude the upper and lower jaws.
  66. 66. Orthodontic latex elastics (3/16 heavy size—Unitek Elastics) were connected from the hooks of the miniplates to the Adams clasps of the removable appliance to generate approximately 500 g of anterior retraction. The patient was instructed to wear the appliance full-time except for eating, contact sports, and tooth brushing; he was also told to change the elastics every day. In order to retain these elastics, the Adams clasps on the molars were bent to form loops.
  67. 67. Treatment Results After 10 months of active treatment a positive overjet and Class I buccal segments were achieved and the anterior crossbite was corrected. The posttreatment cephalometric radiograph tracing showed a favourable increase of 5.1◦ and 4.4◦ in the SNA and ANB angles, respectively.
  68. 68. The pre- and posttreatment cephalometric superimposition on the anterior cranial base is shown in this Figure.
  69. 69. Skeletal Anchorage for Orthopedic Correction of Growing Class III Patients
  70. 70. Bong-Kuen Cha and Peter W. Nga(2010) Investigators have shown that maxillary protraction with palatal expansion therapy is an effective method for treatment of Class III patients. Although intervention in the primary or early mixed dentition may provide a better orthopedic response, treatment started in the late mixed or early permanent dentition can elicit reasonable orthopedic response when the circummaxillary sutures are still patent.
  71. 71. One of the limitations in maxillary protraction with a conventional tooth-borne type appliance is the loss of dental anchorage, especially in the dynamic period of the mixed or late permanent dentition. Many investigators have attempted to design an absolute anchorage system for maxillary protraction. A priori ankylosed teeth, intentionally ankylosed maxillary deciduous canines, or osseointegrated titanium implants can be used as an absolute anchorage for protraction treatment.
  72. 72. However, the use of ankylosed teeth limits the orthopedic treatment to only the early mixed dentition period. Skeletal anchorage by the use of miniscrews or miniplates are gaining popularity as a source of absolute anchorage in contemporary orthodontics. Kuen Cha.B and Nagan.P quantified and compared the effects of maxillary protraction using surgical miniplates as anchorage to maxillary protraction in conjunction with an expansion appliance (rapid maxillary expansion [RME]).
  73. 73. Methods Two treatment modalities for the correction of Class III malocclusions in growing patients were compared by treating 2 groups of patients. One group of 25 patients (16 girls and 9 boys) was treated with a facemask combined with a bonded RME and a second group of 25 patients (15 girls and 10 boys) treated with a facemask employing a surgical miniplate as anchorage.
  74. 74. Schematic illustration shows a curvilineartype miniplate fixed with 3 self-tapping miniscrews on the zygomatic buttress area. The end of the miniplate was exposed between the canine and first premolar area, located over the keratinized attached gingiva to prevent gingival irritation. Protraction force is approximately 300-400 gm per side and the line of force is 30° to the occlusal plane.
  75. 75. The placement of miniplates was carried out under local anesthesia. The anchor plates were placed at the zygomatic buttress area to avoid damage to the underlying developing tooth buds of the permanent teeth Protraction force is most often applied after 3 or 4 weeks of healing. The facemask was inserted after maxillary expansion or placement of the miniplate the total force applied was 400 g/side.
  76. 76. Patients in both treatment groups were instructed to wear the appliance for at least 14-16 hours a day. Posttreatment cephalometric radiographs were taken when a normal dental relationship was obtained with an overjet of 2-3 mm. The average treatment time in miniplate group was 9.2 2.4 months and the RME group 8.5 2.4 months.
  77. 77. Pretreatment records of 11- year, 4-month-old male patient (THC) with Skeletal Class III malocclusion and anterior crossbite, crowding. The concave profile is shown in the lateral photograph.
  78. 78. Patient (T.H.C.) treated with a face mask with the skeletal anchorage system for 11 months.
  79. 79. Facial and intraoral photographs of patient T.H.C. after 10.5 months of protraction treatment. After protraction with miniplate, Class III malocclusion has been corrected.
  80. 80. Pretreatment records of a 10-year, 8-month- old female patient (J.E.C.) with skeletal Class III malocclusion and anterior crossbite. Loss of space for upper right second premolar attributable to mesial movement of right first molar. Showing concave profile in lateral photograph.
  81. 81. Facial and intraoral photographs of J.E.C. during the maxillary protraction with miniplates. Pendulum appliance was used simultaneously to gain space for the right second premolar.
  82. 82. Results No significant differences were found between the 2 groups in dentofacial morphology except for the lower incisal inclination (IMPA was 80.68° for the miniplate group and 85.69° for the RME group, P 0.05). Skeletal Changes The anterior and posterior cranial base lengths were found to increase significantly in both treatment groups. However, no significant differences were found between the 2 groups.
  83. 83. The measurement SNA was found to increase significantly by 3.29° in the miniplate group and 2.22° in the RME group. The changes were significantly greater in the miniplate group. Similarly, the measurement A to perpendicular to FH was found to increase by 3.42 mm in the miniplate group and 2.13 mm in the RME group . The changes were also significantly greater in the miniplate group .
  84. 84. With treatment, the mandible was found to rotate downward and backward in both treatment groups. The mandibular plane angle (FMA) was found to increase significantly in both the miniplate group (1.01°) and the RME group (1.74°). A greater increase in the forward position of the maxilla was found in the miniplate group compared with the RME group. Such a difference can be explained by direct transmission of the orthopedic force to the maxillary sutures in the miniplate group.
  85. 85. The placement of miniplates in the zygomatic buttress area is closer to the center of resistance of the maxilla which is usually located half way between the infraorbital rim and the mesial buccal cusp of the maxillary molars. In contrast, orthopedic force in the RME group is directed along the occlusal plane rather than at the center of resistance of the maxilla. Consequently, bone remodeling occurs not only at the circummaxillary sutures but also within the periodontal tissues. Palatal expansion has been shown to disarticulate the maxilla and initiate cellular response in the suture, allowing a more positive reaction to protraction forces.
  86. 86. The maxillary first molars were found to move backward 0.46 mm compared with a forward movement of 3.26 mm in the RME group. Vertically, significant extrusion of the maxillary first molars were found in both treatment groups. The maxillary incisors were found to move forward by 0.11 mm in the miniplate group compared with 1.83 mm in the RME group. Dentoalveolar changes
  87. 87. Three-dimensional analysis of maxillary protraction with intermaxillary elastics to miniplates
  88. 88. Heymann et al (2010)said that the Protraction face-mask therapy or reverse-pull headgear (RPHG) is perhaps the most common approach for early treatment of young Class III patients with maxillary deficiency This approach is limited in that the forces are applied to the teeth, resulting in uncertain skeletal and often unwanted dentoalveolar effects.
  89. 89. For satisfactory clinical improvement, excellent compliance with an extraoral appliance is required and treatment regimns recommended wearing the appliance for 12 to 16 hours per day for 9 to 12 months. most investigations have described some limited orthopedic effect on the maxilla (2–3 mm of advancement on average), clockwise rotation of the mandible, and dentoalveolar changes consistent with treatment of Class III malocclusion (proclination of maxillary incisors and retroclination of mandibular incisors).
  90. 90. Long-term follow-ups of maxillary protraction indicate a 25% to 33% chance of relapse to negative overjet after all mandibular growth is complete. Since dentoalveolar changes tend to be the most prone to relapse, it seems advantageous to minimize the dentoalveolar effects while maximizing the orthopedic correction. Heymann et al used. An alternative treatment of early Class III with intermaxillary elastics from a temporary anchorage device that might permit equivalent favorable skeletal changes without the unwanted dentoalveolar effects.
  91. 91. MATERIAL AND METHODS Criteria for participation in the study were 9–14 years of age at the start of treatment, skeletal Class III due primarily to maxillary deficiency (determined by clinical examination including profile evaluation), Class III dental occlusion determined by the permanent first molars or overjet ≤0 mm, and sufficient dental development, to avoid injury to unerupted mandibular permanent canines during surgical placement of the miniplates.
  92. 92. Six consecutive patients (3 boys, 3 girls; ages, 10–13 years 3 months) with Class III occlusion and maxillary deficiency were treated by using intermaxillary elastics to titanium miniplates All 6 patients were at prepubertal cervical vertebral maturation stages. In the surgical procedure, 4 miniplates were placed in each patient—1 in each infrazygomatic buttress of the maxilla and 1 in the anterior mandible between and inferior to the left and right permanent lateral incisor and canine.
  93. 93. The modified titanium miniplates incorporated an intraoral attachment with a locking fixation screw to allow customizable traction hooks In all sites, the miniplates were placed with the attachment arm exiting through attached tissue at or near the mucogingival junction.
  94. 94. The miniplates were loaded 3 weeks after surgery. One elastic was placed on each side to give vectors of force downward and forward for the maxilla and backward and upward (counterclockwise) for the mandible. The patients were instructed to wear elastics 24 hours per day. The elastics were chosen to provide an initial force of approximately 150 g to each side, increased to 200 g after 1 month of traction and to 250 g after 2 months. The forces were measured with the patient in maximum intercuspation by using a Correx force gauge
  95. 95. The miniplates were loaded 3 weeks after surgery. One elastic was placed on each side to give vectors of force downward and forward for the maxilla and backward and upward (counterclockwise) for the mandible. The patients were instructed to wear elastics 24 hours per day. The elastics were chosen to provide an initial force of approximately 150 g to each side, increased to 200 g after 1 month of traction and to 250 g after 2 months. The forces were measured with the patient in maximum intercuspation by using a Correx force gauge
  96. 96. All patients in this study showed a negative change on the anterior surfaces of the condyles and a positive change on the posterior surfaces, suggesting that there was at least some posterior repositioning of the mandible. All 6 patients had a positive change at the surface region that encompassed the upper lip as the underlying hard tissues of the maxilla changed. In 5 of 6 patients, the entire nasal complex appeared to rotate anteriorly and superiorly, suggesting that the forces from the TADs were dispersed widely through the nasomaxillary complex.
  97. 97. It has been well documented that facemask treatment results in an increase in maxillary incisor angulation and a decrease in mandibular incisor angulation. Dentoalveolar effects observed in this study tended to be in the opposite directions, possibly as a result of alteration of soft-tissue equilibrium forces. The use of CBCT for this study allowed the treatment changes to be visualized and described in greater detail than with 2-dimensional (2D) imaging alone.
  98. 98. Skeletal Anchorage for Orthopedic Correction of Growing Class III Patients
  99. 99. Bong-Kuen Cha and Peter W. Nga(2010) Investigators have shown that maxillary protraction with palatal expansion therapy is an effective method for treatment of Class III patients. Although intervention in the primary or early mixed dentition may provide a better orthopedic response, treatment started in the late mixed or early permanent dentition can elicit reasonable orthopedic response when the circummaxillary sutures are still patent.
  100. 100. One of the limitations in maxillary protraction with a conventional tooth-borne type appliance is the loss of dental anchorage, especially in the dynamic period of the mixed or late permanent dentition. Many investigators have attempted to design an absolute anchorage system for maxillary protraction. A priori ankylosed teeth, intentionally ankylosed maxillary deciduous canines, or osseointegrated titanium implants can be used as an absolute anchorage for protraction treatment.
  101. 101. However, the use of ankylosed teeth limits the orthopedic treatment to only the early mixed dentition period. Skeletal anchorage by the use of miniscrews or miniplates are gaining popularity as a source of absolute anchorage in contemporary orthodontics. Kuen Cha.B and Nagan.P quantified and compared the effects of maxillary protraction using surgical miniplates as anchorage to maxillary protraction in conjunction with an expansion appliance (rapid maxillary expansion [RME]).
  102. 102. Methods Two treatment modalities for the correction of Class III malocclusions in growing patients were compared by treating 2 groups of patients. One group of 25 patients (16 girls and 9 boys) was treated with a facemask combined with a bonded RME and a second group of 25 patients (15 girls and 10 boys) treated with a facemask employing a surgical miniplate as anchorage.
  103. 103. Schematic illustration shows a curvilineartype miniplate fixed with 3 self-tapping miniscrews on the zygomatic buttress area. The end of the miniplate was exposed between the canine and first premolar area, located over the keratinized attached gingiva to prevent gingival irritation. Protraction force is approximately 300-400 gm per side and the line of force is 30° to the occlusal plane.
  104. 104. The placement of miniplates was carried out under local anesthesia. The anchor plates were placed at the zygomatic buttress area to avoid damage to the underlying developing tooth buds of the permanent teeth Protraction force is most often applied after 3 or 4 weeks of healing. The facemask was inserted after maxillary expansion or placement of the miniplate the total force applied was 400 g/side.
  105. 105. Patients in both treatment groups were instructed to wear the appliance for at least 14-16 hours a day. Posttreatment cephalometric radiographs were taken when a normal dental relationship was obtained with an overjet of 2-3 mm. The average treatment time in miniplate group was 9.2 2.4 months and the RME group 8.5 2.4 months.
  106. 106. Pretreatment records of 11- year, 4-month-old male patient (THC) with Skeletal Class III malocclusion and anterior crossbite, crowding. The concave profile is shown in the lateral photograph.
  107. 107. Patient (T.H.C.) treated with a face mask with the skeletal anchorage system for 11 months.
  108. 108. Facial and intraoral photographs of patient T.H.C. after 10.5 months of protraction treatment. After protraction with miniplate, Class III malocclusion has been corrected.
  109. 109. Pretreatment records of a 10-year, 8-month- old female patient (J.E.C.) with skeletal Class III malocclusion and anterior crossbite. Loss of space for upper right second premolar attributable to mesial movement of right first molar. Showing concave profile in lateral photograph.
  110. 110. Facial and intraoral photographs of J.E.C. during the maxillary protraction with miniplates. Pendulum appliance was used simultaneously to gain space for the right second premolar.
  111. 111. Results No significant differences were found between the 2 groups in dentofacial morphology except for the lower incisal inclination (IMPA was 80.68° for the miniplate group and 85.69° for the RME group, P 0.05). Skeletal Changes The anterior and posterior cranial base lengths were found to increase significantly in both treatment groups. However, no significant differences were found between the 2 groups.
  112. 112. The measurement SNA was found to increase significantly by 3.29° in the miniplate group and 2.22° in the RME group. The changes were significantly greater in the miniplate group. Similarly, the measurement A to perpendicular to FH was found to increase by 3.42 mm in the miniplate group and 2.13 mm in the RME group . The changes were also significantly greater in the miniplate group .
  113. 113. With treatment, the mandible was found to rotate downward and backward in both treatment groups. The mandibular plane angle (FMA) was found to increase significantly in both the miniplate group (1.01°) and the RME group (1.74°). A greater increase in the forward position of the maxilla was found in the miniplate group compared with the RME group. Such a difference can be explained by direct transmission of the orthopedic force to the maxillary sutures in the miniplate group.
  114. 114. The placement of miniplates in the zygomatic buttress area is closer to the center of resistance of the maxilla which is usually located half way between the infraorbital rim and the mesial buccal cusp of the maxillary molars. In contrast, orthopedic force in the RME group is directed along the occlusal plane rather than at the center of resistance of the maxilla. Consequently, bone remodeling occurs not only at the circummaxillary sutures but also within the periodontal tissues. Palatal expansion has been shown to disarticulate the maxilla and initiate cellular response in the suture, allowing a more positive reaction to protraction forces.
  115. 115. The maxillary first molars were found to move backward 0.46 mm compared with a forward movement of 3.26 mm in the RME group. Vertically, significant extrusion of the maxillary first molars were found in both treatment groups. The maxillary incisors were found to move forward by 0.11 mm in the miniplate group compared with 1.83 mm in the RME group. Dentoalveolar changes
  116. 116. Keinprasit et al (2010) treated a case of severe maxillary hypoplasia in a 21 years old male Thai patient with a complete unilateral cleft of primary and secondary palates by internal distraction osteogenesis for maxillary advancement.
  117. 117. Case history: The patient was a 21 years old Thai male with a repaired right complete unilateral cleft lip and palate with severe Class III malocclusion and very severe midfacial hypoplasia. The cleft lip was repaired at the early infant period, and the cleft palate at four years of age. Secondary alveolar bone grafting was completed when he was 19. There was velopharyngeal insufficiency that produced hypernasal speech.
  118. 118. Extraoral examination showed a symmetrical dolicofacial type with a concave profile and flat paranasal areas due to underdeveloped maxilla. The mandibular plane was steep.
  119. 119. Intraorally, there was a pegged-shape lateral incisor in the lateral segment next to the cleft area. The occlusion was Class III with total crossbite and 6 mms negative overjet. There was an incomplete anterior bite with 0% vertical overlapping. The lower dental midline was deviated 1 mm to the left.
  120. 120. Both maxillary first premolars and left maxillary first molars were missing with residual spaces. There was 3 mms crowding in the anterior region. Mandibular first molars were missing with the second molars drifted into the spaces.
  121. 121. Cephalometric analysis showed a skeletal Class III relationship (ANB-6.5°) due to retrognathic maxilla (SNA 82.5°, A-Nperp -6 mms) and prognathic mandible (SNB 89°, Pog-Nperp +3 mms). Open vertical skeletal relationship (PP-MP 29.5°) was presented due to anterior inclination of palatal plane (SN-PP 1.5°) and opening rotation of mandibular plane (SN-MP 31°), causing decreased facial index (73%).
  122. 122. Treatment: The treatment plan was orthodontic treatment combined with maxillary distraction osteogenesis to correct skeletal discrepancy and improve facial appearance. Predistraction orthodontic treatment to level and align the dentition and close all edentulous spaces was planned. The objective of maxillary distraction is to advance and anteriorinferiorly reposition of the maxilla, so that mandibular set back would not be necessary to reduce its prognathism.
  123. 123. After the distraction, treatment would be completed by finishing orthodontics. The treatment was begun in early 2004 for arch leveling, aligning, space closures and inter-arch coordination. Predistraction orthodontic preparation was completed in 2007
  124. 124. The surgical approach for distraction was similar to a Le Fort I osteotomy. Circumvestibular incision and complete osteotomy were performed and the maxilla was then down- fractured. The distraction vector was oblique to the occlusal plane to move the maxilla anteriorly and inferiorly. The devices were activated to test their function and the mobility of the released bone segment and then returned to the starting positions. The surgical wound was closed with the two activation ports exited through the mucosa into the buccal vestibules.
  125. 125. The device activation was started after a 5 days latency period.
  126. 126. Both Synthes® screws were activated by oral surgeons at a rate of 0.25 mm twice a day for 2 weeks and then 0.5 mm once a day for another week until 8 mms maxillary advancement with 1 mm positive overjet were obtained. After 4 months of complete bone consolidation, the distractors were removed and postdistraction orthodontic treatment was started. Intermaxillary Class III elastics were applied to produce 3 mms incisor overjet for overcorrection and prevention of anterior crossbite relapse. Satisfactory occlusion was achieved. There was no longer any posterior crossbite.
  127. 127. Retention period photographs, at 20 months after orthodontic appliance removal
  128. 128. Baek et al (2010) reported a case report of a patient was a 12 year 1 month old girl with CP only. She presented with concave facial profile, anterior crossbite (29 mm overjet), and anterior open bite (22 mm overbite). Cephalometric analysis showed skeletal Class III malocclusion with maxillary hypoplasia.
  129. 129. (ANB, -5.4; A to N perp, -3.4 mm), steep mandibular plane angle (FMA, 32.7u), and a skeletal age after the pubertal growth spurt according to the cervical vertebrae maturation index (CVMI, stage 4). Her condition was one of the contraindications for conventional facemask therapy.
  130. 130. FM/MP therapy was started 4 weeks after placement of the miniplates according to the protocol. During protraction, the fixed appliances were placed to align the dentition.
  131. 131. After 16 months of FM/MP therapy, there was significant forward movement of the point A (A to N perp, 5.6 mm). The ANB angle was changed from - 5.4° to 2.9°, and a Class II canine and molar relationship, normal overbite, and overjet were obtained. A slight counterclockwise rotation of the occlusal plane angle (-1.8) was interpreted to mean that there was almost no side effect such as extrusion of the upper molars.
  132. 132. Although the FMA was increased 4.3, the anterior open bite was corrected by downward and forward movement of the maxilla. Slight labial tipping of the upper incisors (U1 to SN, 2.0°) occurred after correction of anterior crossbite and open bite
  133. 133. Orthopedic Protraction with Skeletal Anchorage in a Patient with Maxillary Hypoplasia and Hypodontia
  134. 134. Kircelli et al (2006) presented a case report of a 11-year-old girl was referred with a complaint of‘‘small and separated teeth’’ and ‘‘lower jaw projection.’’ Medical history of the patient was noncontributory other than her parents were cousins. Furthermore, her elder brother presented with similar complaints of maxillary hypoplasia and hypodontia. Clinical and radiological examination revealed severe hypodontia and microdontia. Twenty-one of her permanent teeth were missing, whereas number 11, 21, 36, 46 existed in the dental arch and germs of the number 15, 37, and 47 could be detected on the panoramic radiograph.
  135. 135. Furthermore, microdontia existed both in her primary and permanent dentition. The maxillary arch was deficient sagittally and transversally, so that there was an eight mm negative overjet and a bilateral buccal crossbite relationship with the lower jaw.
  136. 136. A depression of the midfacial structures included the maxillary and infraorbital regions with a relative prominence of the mandible, inadequate projection of the nasal tip and an old face appearance with an unesthetic smile constituted general features of the patient . She also had nasal respiratory problems causing mouth opening during sleep.
  137. 137. Three treatment options were considered for maxillary advancement. The first option was to delay treatment until growth has ceased and to correct the jaw relationship by orthognathic surgery. The second option was to apply rigid external distraction together with complete Le Fort I osteotomy. The third option was to try to take advantage of the sutural growth potential by applying extraoral force with a face mask via rigid skeletal anchors placed to the maxillary bone. Treatment options
  138. 138. A titanium miniplate designed by Erverdi16 (MPI, Tasarımmed, Istanbul, Turkey) was used as a rigid skeletal anchor to attach the elastic orthopedic forces to the maxilla. Multipurpose miniplates were to be placed on both sides of the apertura piriformis and on the lateral nasal wall of maxilla. Rapid maxillary expansion was also planned to correct the transversal maxillary deficiency and to disturb the circummaxillary sutures.
  139. 139. Because the maxillary dentition was insufficient, it was decided to place intraosseous titanium screws (two 3 eight mm IMF screws, Leibinger, Germany) on the palatal bone, near the alveolar crests, to provide anchorage for the expansion appliance. After routine surgical preparations, patient received general anesthesia. Bilateral mucosal incisions were made on labial sulcus between lateral incisor and first cuspid region.
  140. 140. Then, mucosal flaps were carried inferiorly, the muscles and periosteum were incised and reflected superomedially, exposing the apertura piriformis and the lateral nasal wall of maxilla on both sides. Once an adequate space was achieved for miniplate placement, the nasal mucoperiosteum was elevated. Multipurpose miniplates were meticulously contoured to the bilateral lateral nasal wall, and straight extensions were bent to hook shape providing retention for face mask elastics and projected into the oral cavity through three mm mucoperiosteal incisions made inferiorly on the attached gingiva.).
  141. 141. Subsequently, for final stabilization of the bone plates three, 2.0 mm screws (five mm length) were placed with a 1.3 mm diameter drill under copious irrigation Simultaneously, four intraosseous bone screws were placed in the anterior and posterior palatal region, close to the alveolar crests, bilaterally .After soft tissue healing, orthopedic forces were applied. IMF screws placed in anterior and posterior palatal region.
  142. 142. Impressions and stone casts were obtained with th IMF screws in place. The screws were blocked out with wax on the stone model, and an acrylic plate was prepared with an expansion screw in the midline. Appliance adaptation was checked intraorally and then connected to the IMF screw heads using cold curing methyl methacrylate–free acrylic resin (Ufi Gel hard, Voco GmbH, Cuxhaven, Germany). One of the parents was asked to activate the screw a quarter turn once a day. Construction of the intraosseous screw– supported expansion appliance Intraosseous screw–supported maxillary expansion appliance.
  143. 143. An elastic force of approximately 150 g was applied bilaterally to the miniplate extensions after the adaptation of face mask (Leone spa, Firenze, Italy). After being sure of the stability, the force was increased gradually to 350 g. The direction of the force was adjusted approximately 308 to the occlusal plane, and the patient was asked to wear the face mask full time except during meals.
  144. 144. The application of the orthopedic forces via elastics directly to the anterior part of the maxillary bone by using miniplate anchorage resulted in a remarkable improvement in the middle face. Together with the maxillary bone advancement, significant enhancement in the soft tissue profile revealed improved facial esthetics. The maxilla was expanded from the median palatal suture, and seven mm of expansion was achieved across the buccal segments. Coordination of the dental arches both in the sagittal and transversal planes created improved physiological functions.
  145. 145. Post treatment intraoral photographs.

×