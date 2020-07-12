Cephalometrics for orthognathic surgery part 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• Monitoring of orthodontic treatment progress. • Surgical profile prediction planning . • Assessment of surgical change. ...
It must be remembered that a cephalogram is a two dimensional representation of a three-dimensional object that has severa...
It cannot be over-emphasised, though, that cephalometric findings should always be interpreted against the background of a...
Gross inspection An experienced clinician can derive a good deal of information regarding a patient’s dentofacial dysmorph...
Certain anatomical features do not lend themselves easily to measurement, but are none-the-less important to assess, such ...
• The lower mandibular border is flat or rounded. • The gonial angle is rounded with little ante-gonial notching. • The co...
• The lower molars have a forward path of eruption. • The anterior vertical dimensions are reduced. These are the classic ...
The cephalogram of the short face syndrome shows all of the converse features associated with long-face syndrome and it ca...
In addition, the clinician should be alert to signs of possible pathology of the base of the skull, such as enlargement of...
Qualitative analysis The use of average templates derived from normal populations, such as the Bolton templates, allows fo...
Drawing the key horizontal reference planes on a cephalogram, allows better visual appreciation of the patient’s vertical ...
Quantitative analysis Numerous cephalometric variables and analyses have been developed, with the aim of measuring differe...
The clinician must be aware of the limitations of cephalometry with regard to the accuracy and reliability of the landmark...
S Sella: the centre of the sella turcica, determined by inspection. N Nasion: the most anterior point of the frontonasal s...
Hard tissue cephalometric landmarks ANS Anterior nasal spine: the tip of the anterior nasal spine. PNS Posterior nasal spi...
Hard tissue cephalometric landmarks Lie Lower incisor edge: the tip of the crown of the most prominent lower central incis...
Hard tissue cephalometric landmarks Me Menton: the lowest point on the outline of the mandibular symphysis. Go Gonion: the...
Cephalometric reference lines SN SN line: Line through Sella and Nasion. Represents the anterior cranial base. FP Frankfor...
Antero-posterior jaw relationship The antero-posterior position of the maxilla and mandible, and their relationship to eac...
If either Sella or Nasion is significantly out of position, or the jaws are bi-maxillary protrusive or retrusive, this wil...
Analysed sella turcica anomalies. (a) Normal sella turcica. (b) Sella turcica bridge type A—ribbon-like fusion. (c) Sella ...
The unreliability of SNA. Figure 2.31a shows the cephalogram of a patient, who had clinical signs of antero-posterior maxi...
When the McNamara analysis is applied, which relies on the Frankfort Plane, a value more in keeping with the clinical impr...
The Eastman correction. Where the SNA angle is outside its normal range, this can result in a change in the ANB angle, whi...
Whilst the Eastman correction is valuable in many cases, the clinician must be aware of its limitations. A class II patien...
ANB would be reduced to 5°, which would indicate only a mild class II skeletal jaw relationship and would be misleading. H...
The effect of the vertical dimension on ANB. Patients with increased vertical proportions can present a problem when using...
Applying the ‘Wits’ appraisal removes the cranial base as a reference and measures the jaw relationship parallel to the oc...
Vertical skeletal dimensions Mandibular plane angle. The vertical jaw relationship is described by a combination of angula...
to accompany a backward or forward mandibular growth rotation respectively. However, the Frankfort and maxillary planes ar...
Face height proportions. The linear and proportional variables describe the effect of the growth pattern of the mandible o...
Dento-alveolar dimensions Incisor inclinations. Cephalometric analysis is helpful in confirming the inclinations of the in...
In the class II, division 2 patient, the upper incisors are confirmed as being severely retroclined, under the action of t...
Upper incisor inclination is commonly measured relative to the maxillary plane, but this is not always reliable in orthogn...
It is therefore also advisable to measure the upper incisor inclination relative to the Frankfort Plane (or true horizonta...
(UI/HOR) shows inclination of the upper incisor related to HOR. It describes the upper incisor inclination as it appears i...
Lower incisor inclination and the mandibular plane. There is a school of thought that the assessment of lower incisor incl...
Hence, if the FMPA is 5° greater than average, the inclination of the lower incisors would be expected to be 5° less than ...
Dento-alveolar heights.The heights of the posterior dento-alveolar processes tend to reflect the mandibular growth pattern...
The relationship between the anterior dentoalveolar heights and the mandibular growth pattern is not so straightforward be...
For example, in a class III case with vertical maxillary deficiency, the upper dento-alveolar height will invariably be re...
Conversely, in a high angle case with anterior open bite, the upper anterior dental height would usually be increased, but...
In summary, it is essential to appreciate that cephalometric findings are only a guide and that all analyses have their st...
Superimposition Superimposition is a technique that readily allows differences between two or more cephalograms to be iden...
Monitoring growth Serial cephalograms are useful in assessing whether jaw growth is ongoing prior to surgery.. progressive...
Where idiopathic condylar resorption is suspected as the cause of progressive anterior open bite, superimpositions will re...
Assessment of treatment change Cephalograms can also be used to assess the dental changes produced by pre-surgical orthodo...
Assessment of relapse It is not our routine to take an immediate postoperative cephalogram because a second CBCT scan is t...
If any signs of relapse are seen clinically a superimposition can be carried out of this image onto a cephalometric view d...
cephalometric analysis for surgical orthodontic cases is presented

  1. 1. dr Maher FOUDA Faculty of Dentistry Mansoura Egypt Professor of orthodontics Cephalometric Analysis For Orthognathic Surgery Part 2
  2. 2. Cephalometrics for orthognathic patients Lateral cephalograms have the following applications in the management of orthognathic patients: • Assessment and diagnosis of dento-skeletal dysmorphology. • Monitoring of jaw growth and occlusal change prior to surgery.
  3. 3. • Monitoring of orthodontic treatment progress. • Surgical profile prediction planning . • Assessment of surgical change. • Monitoring of skeletal and occlusal relapse.
  4. 4. It must be remembered that a cephalogram is a two dimensional representation of a three-dimensional object that has several bilateral structures. That said, for patients without significant asymmetries, lateral cephalometry remains a useful tool, which is a routine part of orthognathic patient management for most clinical teams.
  5. 5. It cannot be over-emphasised, though, that cephalometric findings should always be interpreted against the background of an adequate clinical assessment and are only an adjunct to clinical judgement, rather than a stand-alone definitive assessment. There are a number of ways in which lateral cephalograms can be analysed in order to fulfil the applications listed above.
  6. 6. Gross inspection An experienced clinician can derive a good deal of information regarding a patient’s dentofacial dysmorphology simply by viewing the image, without the aid of any objective analysis. A general impression of the size and shape of the jaws, the approximate incisor inclinations and dento-alveolar heights, as well as the form and thickness of the soft tissues can be gained, at a glance.
  7. 7. Certain anatomical features do not lend themselves easily to measurement, but are none-the-less important to assess, such as the morphology of the mandible, which in patients with extreme vertical dysplasias, will exhibit the characteristic features of a growth rotation. : Lateral cephalograms of patients showing the typical features of (a) short-face syndrome and (b) long-face syndrome.
  8. 8. • The lower mandibular border is flat or rounded. • The gonial angle is rounded with little ante-gonial notching. • The course of the ID nerve is curved. • The condyle is angled forwards. • The ramus height is increased. • The mandibular symphysis is upright with accompanying progenia. patients with extreme vertical dysplasias,
  9. 9. • The lower molars have a forward path of eruption. • The anterior vertical dimensions are reduced. These are the classic cephalometric features of short-face syndrome and are only fully appreciated on gross visual inspection.
  10. 10. The cephalogram of the short face syndrome shows all of the converse features associated with long-face syndrome and it can be readily seen how dramatically different the two images are in their overall vertical proportions.
  11. 11. In addition, the clinician should be alert to signs of possible pathology of the base of the skull, such as enlargement of the Sella Turcica in an acromegaly patient, which should be picked up early on initial inspection. Lateral cephalogram showing enlarged sella turcica,enlarged frontal sinus, steep mandibular angle and class III profile with prognathic mandible
  12. 12. Qualitative analysis The use of average templates derived from normal populations, such as the Bolton templates, allows for quick confirmation of the key areas of dysmorphology. There are potential problems with superimposing the tracings on the SN line, if the patient’s cranial base differs from average and also with the scaling of the templates, which will not always be accurately matched to the patient. Lateral cephalogram of a class III patient (red) superimposed on a Bolton normal template (blue), using the S-N line as the reference, holding at Sella. It is immediately apparent that the patient has a mild degree of maxillary deficiency, a greater degree of mandibular prognathism and an increased lower anterior face height.
  13. 13. Drawing the key horizontal reference planes on a cephalogram, allows better visual appreciation of the patient’s vertical skeletal relationships, with the position of the convergence point indicating any variation from normal . Drawing the horizontal reference planes (after Sassouni) helps the clinician to assess vertical dysmorphology on the lateral cephalograms of a short-faced patient a) b) (a) and long-faced patient (b).
  14. 14. Quantitative analysis Numerous cephalometric variables and analyses have been developed, with the aim of measuring different aspects of the dentofacial complex. The values obtained quantify how the patient’s face varies from average, based on published ‘normal’ values. However, it is important to remember that the population from which the reference values are derived may differ from the patient’s own local population, even within the same racial group. Standard racial values should be referred to, wherever they are available. Quantitative analysis can also be used to monitor anteroposterior and vertical change in the dentofacial complex.
  15. 15. The clinician must be aware of the limitations of cephalometry with regard to the accuracy and reliability of the landmarks and measurements. The values obtained from any analysis must be interpreted with caution and only as an adjunct to a thorough clinical assessment. As a general rule, it is unwise to fully trust any single variable or analysis and it helps to measure the same feature using two or more contrasting variables, particularly where the figures obtained are surprising or at odds with the clinical impression.
  16. 16. S Sella: the centre of the sella turcica, determined by inspection. N Nasion: the most anterior point of the frontonasal suture. Or Orbitale: the lowest point on the infraorbital margin.* Po Porion: the uppermost point on the outline of the bony external auditory meatus.* Ar Articulare: the point of intersection between the outlines of the posterior cranial base and the dorsal condyle.* Hard tissue cephalometric landmarks *Bilateral structures may project a double image on the cephalogram, with two identifiable landmarks. In such cases the convention is to use a point midway between the two.
  17. 17. Hard tissue cephalometric landmarks ANS Anterior nasal spine: the tip of the anterior nasal spine. PNS Posterior nasal spine: the tip of the palatine bone in the hard palate. A Point A (subspinale): the deepest point on the anterior outline of the maxilla below ANS. B Point B (supramentale): the deepest point on the anterior bony outline of the mandibular symphysis. Uia Upper central incisor apex: the apex of the root of the most prominent upper central incisor. Uie Upper central incisor edge: the tip of the crown of the most prominent upper central incisor. *Bilateral structures may project a double image on the cephalogram, with two identifiable landmarks. In such cases the convention is to use a point midway between the two.
  18. 18. Hard tissue cephalometric landmarks Lie Lower incisor edge: the tip of the crown of the most prominent lower central incisor. Lia Lower incisor apex: the apex of the root of the most prominent lower central incisor. UM Upper molar cusp: the tip of the mesiobuccal cusp of the upper first molar.* LM Lower molar cusp: the tip of the mesiobuccal cusp of the lower first molar.* Pg Pogonion: the most anterior point on the outline of mandibular symphysis below B point. *Bilateral structures may project a double image on the cephalogram, with two identifiable landmarks. In such cases the convention is to use a point midway between the two.
  19. 19. Hard tissue cephalometric landmarks Me Menton: the lowest point on the outline of the mandibular symphysis. Go Gonion: the most inferior and posterior point on the outline of the gonial angle of the mandible. Constructed point, found by bisecting the angle formed by tangents to the posterior and inferior borders of the mandible.* *Bilateral structures may project a double image on the cephalogram, with two identifiable landmarks. In such cases the convention is to use a point midway between the two.
  20. 20. Cephalometric reference lines SN SN line: Line through Sella and Nasion. Represents the anterior cranial base. FP Frankfort Plane: Line through Porion and Orbitale. Also termed “Frankfort horizontal”. Max Maxillary Plane: Line through PNS and ANS. FOP Functional Occlusal Plane: Line through the tips of cusps of the lower first molars and premolars. Mand Mandibular Plane: Line through Go and Me.
  21. 21. Antero-posterior jaw relationship The antero-posterior position of the maxilla and mandible, and their relationship to each other, are commonly measured in relation to the SN line, which represents the anterior cranial base . For SNA and SNB, values above or below their normal range will tend to indicate prognathism or retrognathism of the maxilla or mandible, respectively. However, for the angles SNA, SNB and ANB to be reliable, the SN line must be angled normally.
  22. 22. If either Sella or Nasion is significantly out of position, or the jaws are bi-maxillary protrusive or retrusive, this will affect the values obtained. In orthognathic patients, this is often the case and the clinician should be aware of the potential problems that can be encountered.
  23. 23. Analysed sella turcica anomalies. (a) Normal sella turcica. (b) Sella turcica bridge type A—ribbon-like fusion. (c) Sella turcica bridge type B—extension of the clinoid processes. (d) Incomplete bridge. (e) Hypertrophic posterior clinoid process. (f) Hypotrophic posterior clinoid process. (g) Irregularity (notching) in the posterior part of the sella turcica. (h) Pyramidal shape of the dorsum sellae. (i) Double contour of the floor. (j) Oblique anterior wall. (k) Oblique contour of the floor
  24. 24. Antero-posterior jaw relationship
  25. 25. Antero-posterior jaw relationship
  26. 26. Vertical jaw relationship
  27. 27. Vertical jaw relationship
  28. 28. Vertical jaw relationship
  29. 29. Vertical jaw relationship
  30. 30. Dento-alveolar dimensions
  31. 31. Dento-alveolar dimensions
  32. 32. Dento-alveolar dimensions
  33. 33. The unreliability of SNA. Figure 2.31a shows the cephalogram of a patient, who had clinical signs of antero-posterior maxillary deficiency. A reduced SNA value would have been anticipated, but in this case it is increased. The clinician would clearly be misguided to accept this figure as an indication of maxillary prognathism, since it can be explained by the flatness of the anterior cranial base (SN line) along with an SN-Max angle below the normal range. (a) Lateral cephalogram of a patient with clinical maxillary deficiency. The SNA angle is deceptively large, due to a flat anterior cranial base (S-N line).
  34. 34. When the McNamara analysis is applied, which relies on the Frankfort Plane, a value more in keeping with the clinical impression is obtained . The maxillary position relative to the Nasion perpendicular line (McNamara analysis) is more in keeping with the clinical impression (A-point 5.0 mm behind).
  35. 35. The Eastman correction. Where the SNA angle is outside its normal range, this can result in a change in the ANB angle, which is not a true reflection of the jaw relationship. The Eastman correction is intended to compensate for this . The Eastman correction explained: (a) When the SNA angle is within normal limits (81 +/− 3°) and the angle of the S-N line is normal, the ANB angle will accurately reflect the antero-posterior jaw relationship. (b) If Nasion is positioned too far forward or back relative to the jaws, the ANB angle will change and become inaccurate. To compensate for this, subtract 0.5° from ANB for every 1.0° of increase in SNA, and vice versa. (c) The Eastman correction should only be carried out if the SN-Max angle is within normal limits (8 +/− 3°) because, if the angle of the S-N line is too steep or too shallow, this alters the SNA angle without any corresponding change in the ANB angle.
  36. 36. Whilst the Eastman correction is valuable in many cases, the clinician must be aware of its limitations. A class II patient who has an SNA value of 85° and an ANB value of 8°, which is consistent with the clinical impression. In this class II patient, the Eastman correction is contra-indicated due the value of the SN-Max angle lying outwith its normal range.
  37. 37. ANB would be reduced to 5°, which would indicate only a mild class II skeletal jaw relationship and would be misleading. However, the value of the SN-Max angle is outwith its normal range of 8 +/- 3° due to the flatness of the SN line, so the correction is contra-indicated . If the Eastman correction was to be applied, The Eastman correction should only be carried out if the SN-Max angle is within normal limits (8 +/− 3°) because, if the angle of the S-N line is too steep or too shallow, this alters the SNA angle without any corresponding change in the ANB angle.
  38. 38. The effect of the vertical dimension on ANB. Patients with increased vertical proportions can present a problem when using the cranial base as a reference, since their mandibular and occlusal planes are usually rotated downwards and backwards, thus increasing or reducing the ANB angle, in class II and III cases respectively. For the high angle patient, ANB is surprisingly large, given the clinical impression of a significant class III jaw discrepancy. In this class III case with a high FMPA the ANB angle is only slightly reduced.
  39. 39. Applying the ‘Wits’ appraisal removes the cranial base as a reference and measures the jaw relationship parallel to the occlusal plane , yielding a result more in keeping with the clinical picture . The “Wits” appraisal gives a value of −12 mm between BO and AO, measured along the Functional Occlusal Plane (FOP).
  40. 40. Vertical skeletal dimensions Mandibular plane angle. The vertical jaw relationship is described by a combination of angular, linear and proportional variables , which are aimed at describing a patient’s vertical facial type (normal, long or short) and the growth pattern and morphology of their mandible (normal, backward or forward). The inclination of the lower border of the mandible is described by both the FMPA and MMA.
  41. 41. to accompany a backward or forward mandibular growth rotation respectively. However, the Frankfort and maxillary planes are not always parallel and the maxillary plane is particularly prone to variation in orthognathic patients. It is therefore advisable to measure both angles together for increased Values above and below the normal range will be expected reliability and look for the cause of any unexpected values.
  42. 42. Face height proportions. The linear and proportional variables describe the effect of the growth pattern of the mandible on the heights of the anterior and posterior facial skeleton. A patient with a short face will be expected to show reduced ratios of LAFH:TAFH and LAFH:LPFH , while the opposite will be the case in a long- faced patient. (a) In short-faced patients, the lower anterior face height (LAFH) is reduced and the lower posterior face height (LPFH) is increased, reflecting a forward mandibular growth rotation. The converse is true for long-faced patients (b).
  43. 43. Dento-alveolar dimensions Incisor inclinations. Cephalometric analysis is helpful in confirming the inclinations of the incisors, particularly where they appear compensated clinically. The figure shown illustrates the tracing of a class III case, which confirms that the upper incisors are proclined and the lowers retroclined beyond their normal ranges, as expected. The other tracing confirms that the lower incisors are proclined in compensation for the class II skeletal pattern, but the upper incisors are also markedly proclined due to the presence of a lower lip trap. Cephalometric diagrams illustrating incisor compensations in the main malocclusion types. It is useful to measure the upper incisor inclinations to the Frankfort horizontal as well as the maxillary plane: (a) Class III, with retroclined lowers and proclined uppers. (b) Class II, division 1, with a lower lip trap and bi-maxillary proclination. (c) Class II, division 2, with bi-maxillary retroclination.
  44. 44. In the class II, division 2 patient, the upper incisors are confirmed as being severely retroclined, under the action of the upper lip and the lowers are mildly retroclined. (c) Class II, division 2, with bi-maxillary retroclination.
  45. 45. Upper incisor inclination is commonly measured relative to the maxillary plane, but this is not always reliable in orthognathic patients, particularly those with vertical dysplasias where it is often tipped forwards or backwards. It may also be altered through maxillary surgery.
  46. 46. It is therefore also advisable to measure the upper incisor inclination relative to the Frankfort Plane (or true horizontal), since this remains constant throughout treatment and may be more relevant in assessing the inclination of the incisors from an aesthetic standpoint.
  47. 47. (UI/HOR) shows inclination of the upper incisor related to HOR. It describes the upper incisor inclination as it appears in life and should be interpreted in the same way as the conventional methods, which adopts either the maxillary plane or the S-N plane as the reference plane. Increased angle indicates proclination of upper incisors whereas decreased angle indicates retroclination of upper incisors. Mean value for this angle is 117.9°+ 6.5° and range is 104.8° to 131° Reliability and Reproducibility of NaturalHead Position: A Cephalometric Study. The Journal of Indian Orthodontic Society, October-December 2012;46(4):340-347
  48. 48. Lower incisor inclination and the mandibular plane. There is a school of thought that the assessment of lower incisor inclination should take account of the FMPA, since a mandibular growth rotation will tend to alter the inclination of the lower incisors within their soft tissue envelope.
  49. 49. Hence, if the FMPA is 5° greater than average, the inclination of the lower incisors would be expected to be 5° less than average and visa versa, such that the FMPA and lower incisor inclination values add up to 120°. This can have implications for the planning of pre- surgical orthodontics
  50. 50. Dento-alveolar heights.The heights of the posterior dento-alveolar processes tend to reflect the mandibular growth pattern. In a short- faced patient with a deep overbite, the posterior dento-alveolar heights are usually reduced , while in a patient with a long facial type and a skeletal open bite they are usually increased .. (a) In short-faced patients, the lower anterior face height (LAFH) is reduced and the lower posterior face height (LPFH) is increased, reflecting a forward mandibular growth rotation. The converse is true for long-faced patients (b).
  51. 51. The relationship between the anterior dentoalveolar heights and the mandibular growth pattern is not so straightforward because the extent of incisor eruption is determined by a combination of their inclinations and occlusal relationship, and the action of the lips and tongue. Digitized landmarks and dentoalveolar height measurements used in the maxilla and mandible. PNS indicates posterior nasal spine;ANS, anterior nasal spine; U1, upper incisor tip; U6, upper first molar mesial cusp tip; Go, gonion; Me, menton; L1, lower incisor tip; and L6,lower first molar mesial cusp tip
  52. 52. For example, in a class III case with vertical maxillary deficiency, the upper dento-alveolar height will invariably be reduced, but in a class II, division 2 case, with an increased interincisal angle, the upper incisors are free to over-erupt.
  53. 53. Conversely, in a high angle case with anterior open bite, the upper anterior dental height would usually be increased, but it may be reduced if a long- standing digit sucking habit has impeded vertical dentoalveolar development.
  54. 54. In summary, it is essential to appreciate that cephalometric findings are only a guide and that all analyses have their strengths and weaknesses. At the end of all of the diagnostic and planning appointments it is a patient, and not a radiograph, that the team is delivering treatment to and clinical impression and judgement should always take precedence over numerical values.
  55. 55. Superimposition Superimposition is a technique that readily allows differences between two or more cephalograms to be identified graphically by over-laying them. This may be required to monitor facial growth, assess treatment changes, or quantify relapse.
  56. 56. Monitoring growth Serial cephalograms are useful in assessing whether jaw growth is ongoing prior to surgery.. progressive mandibular growth between the ages of 17 and 20 years of age in a male with a class III jaw relationship and increased vertical dimension Class III growth shown using superimposed sequential lateral cephalometric tracings.
  57. 57. Where idiopathic condylar resorption is suspected as the cause of progressive anterior open bite, superimpositions will reveal decreasing ramus height. Superimposition of cephalometric tracings frompretreatment, posttreatment, and 15 months after treat-ment. Pretreatment (black); Posttreatment (red);15 months after treatment (green) Anterior open bite due to idiopathic condylar resorption during orthodontic retention of a Class II Division 1 malocclusion October 2019Vol 156Issue 4 American Journal of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedic
  58. 58. Assessment of treatment change Cephalograms can also be used to assess the dental changes produced by pre-surgical orthodontics and the skeletal changes produced by surgery. Because orthognathic patients are usually adults who have stopped growing, the SN line can be used reliably as the reference plane for superimpositions, such that any changes observed are entirely the result of movement of the dentofacial components. Cephalometric superimposition: before surgery (black), after surgery (green). The mandibular advancement and the advancement genioplasty may be noted
  59. 59. Assessment of relapse It is not our routine to take an immediate postoperative cephalogram because a second CBCT scan is taken six months after surgery for every patient in order to allow assessment of surgical change in three dimensions as required. It is usually at the two-year post-operative review appointment that the first conventional cephalogram is taken. Surface-rendered base view of soft-tissue representations after voxel-based superimpositioning on the cranial base before and 6 months after bimaxillary surgery
  60. 60. If any signs of relapse are seen clinically a superimposition can be carried out of this image onto a cephalometric view derived from the CBCT data. Relapse can be due to skeletal and/or dentoalveolar changes and cephalometric superimposition allows this to be analysed and quantified, at least in the antero- posterior and vertical planes. Subsequent follow-up cephalograms are taken annually, up to five years post- operatively. Final CBCT left profile view Final CBCT right profile view Final CBCT frontal view
  61. 61. Reference 2.6 Cephalometrics for orthognathic patients

