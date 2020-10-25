Mass spectrometry and MALDI TOF

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MASS SPECTROMETRY & MALDI-TOF By Mahek Sharan Mtech Biotechnology India
Contents • Introduction • Basic steps • Basic components • Types of vacuum pumps • Types of ion sources • Types of mass an...
MASS SPECTROMETRY • The analytical technique by which the biological molecules are firstly converted into gaseous ions and...
The basic steps involved 1. Production of ions in gaseous phase 2. Acceleration of ions in the applied electric field at s...
Basic component of mass spectrometry High vacuum system
Components • High vacuum system 3 types of pumps used 1. Turbomolecular pump 2. Diffusion pump 3. Rotatory vane pump • Sam...
Types of Vacuum pump • Turbomolecular pump • Uses the principle of momentum of air particles can be given and changed when...
• Rotary vane pump • Uses vane fixed on rotors to make gaseous molecules leave the chamber • It traps the air and later mo...
Types of Ion sources • Electron Impact Ionisation (EI) • The metal plate / filamnet is heated in a vacuum system resulting...
• Electrospray Ionisation (ESI) • It is a soft ionisation technique (Liquid secondary ionisation) • Uses jet spray from a ...
Types of Mass analyser • Quadrupole • The separation of the ions according to the mass and charge ratio by the 4 parallel ...
• Magnetic Sector • The analyser uses the magnetic field to separate out the ions • The magnetic places in between the ion...
Ion source and Mass analyser: MALDI-TOF • Here the ion source is MALDI (Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption and Ionisation) t...
• Matrix used in MALDI-TOF
• Types of Laser used Lasers Nitrogen Laser 337nm Nd: YAG 355:266nm
Principle of mechanism • The laser is fired at the matrix crystals in the dried-droplet spot. • The matrix absorbs the las...
TOF • TOF- Time of flight mass analyser • The type of a mass spectrometer most widely used with MALDI due to its large mas...
Detectors • The final element of the mass spectrometer is the detector • The detector records either the charge induced or...
Tandem mass spectrometry • A tandem mass spectrometer is one capable of multiple rounds of mass spectrometry, usually sepa...
APPLICATIONS • Biochemistry • Polymer chemistry • Organic chemistry • Microbiology • Parasitology • Medicine • Protein com...
The most accurate analytical technique for the measurement of the mass as well as the identification of the bio molecules

