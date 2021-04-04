Successfully reported this slideshow.
- MAHEK
BIRTH OF EGYPTIAN CIVILIZATION Starting around 5500 BC two major kingdoms developed along the Nile. Historians call them U...
EGYPTIAN ART - AN OVERVIEW
Egyptian art uses hierarchical proportion, where the size of figures indicates their relative importance. The gods or the ...
ART OF ANCIENT EGYPT PAINTING SCLPTURE POTTERY AND GLASS PTOLEMATIC PERIOD AMARNA PERIOD THE LATE PERIOD ARCHITECTURE
PAINTING Many ancient Egyptian paintings have survived in tombs, and sometimes temples, due to Egypt's extremely dry clima...
SCLPTURE The monumental sculpture of ancient Egypt's temples and tombs is world-famous, but refined and delicate small wor...
POTTERY AND GLASS Egyptian faience, made from silica, found in form of quartz in sand, lime, and natron, produced relative...
PTOLEMAIC PERIOD In the 2nd century, Egyptian temple sculptures did begin to reuse court models in their faces, and sculpt...
AMARNA PERIOD The human body is portrayed differently in the Amarna style than Egyptian art on the whole. For instance, ma...
THE LATE PERIOD Starting with the Thirtieth Dynasty, the fifth dynasty in the Late Period, and extending into the Ptolemai...
ARCHITECTURE The ancient Egyptians built their pyramids, tombs, temples and palaces out of stone, the most durable of all ...
EGYPTIAN ARCHITECTURE INCLUDES : PYRAMIDS TOMBS TEMPLES
PYRAMIDS The spectacular pyramids that have made Egypt so famous are truly one of the world's greatest architectural wonde...
Apyramidisatomb,a four-sidedstone structurethat symbolizesthesacred mountain,humanity's universalstrivingto reachtheheaven...
TYPES OF PYRAMIDS : THE FIRST PYRAMID THE GIZA PYRAMID THE LAST PYRAMID
THE FIRST PYRAMID The Pyramid Age began during the Old Kingdom (2650-2134 B.C.), when the first pyramids were built by Kin...
THE GIZA PYRAMD The Great Pyramid of Cheops, the largest of the three at Giza, is estimated to comprise as many as 2.5 mil...
THE LAST PYRAMID The last pyramids were built around Dahshur and Hawara by the kings of the Middle Kingdom (2040-1640 B.C....
MAKING OF PYRAMIDS
PARTS OF PYRAMID
TEMPLES Over a long period of time, the Egyptians built numerous temples along the Nile. Two of the most famous, at Karnak...
KARNAK TEMPLE The construction of Karnak Temple began in the Middle Kingdom and was completed during the New Kingdom, some...
LUXOR TEMPLE This temple is located a mile south of Karnak Temple. Karnak and Luxor temples were once joined by an avenue ...
PALACES • Palaces were the residences of the pharaohs and their entourage. They consisted of a complex of buildings design...
CONCLUSION Egypt's first civilization lasted roughly 550 years. The next major period known as the Middle Kingdom begins a...
FEED-BACK MANY NEW THINGS I LEARNED WHILE MAKING THE PRESENTATION. IT WAS A BIT BORING BUT THEN EVEN IT WAS INTERESTING. T...
The topic of history is vast and there were many civilization after and before britishers ruled. So this is 1 topic's study.

  BIRTH OF EGYPTIAN CIVILIZATION Starting around 5500 BC two major kingdoms developed along the Nile. Historians call them Upper Egypt and Lower Egypt. Around 3200 BC, Egypt was brought together under one ruler— King Narmer (sometimes called Menes). This is recognized as the beginning of the Egyptian civilization.
  EGYPTIAN ART - AN OVERVIEW
  Egyptian art uses hierarchical proportion, where the size of figures indicates their relative importance. The gods or the divine pharaoh are usually larger than other figures and the figures of high officials or the tomb owner are usually smaller, and at the smallest scale any servants and entertainers, animals, trees, and architectural details
  ART OF ANCIENT EGYPT PAINTING SCLPTURE POTTERY AND GLASS PTOLEMATIC PERIOD AMARNA PERIOD THE LATE PERIOD ARCHITECTURE
  PAINTING Many ancient Egyptian paintings have survived in tombs, and sometimes temples, due to Egypt's extremely dry climate. The paintings were often made with the intent of making a pleasant afterlife for the deceased. The themes included journey through the afterworld or protective deities introducing the deceased to the gods of the underworld (such as Osiris). Some tomb paintings show activities that the deceased were involved in when they were alive and wished to carry on doing for eternity.
  SCLPTURE The monumental sculpture of ancient Egypt's temples and tombs is world-famous, but refined and delicate small works exist in much greater numbers. By Dynasty IV (2680– 2565 BC) at the latest the idea of the Ka statue was firmly established. These were put in tombs as a resting place for the ka portion of the soul, and so we have a good number of less conventionalized statues of well-off administrators and their wives, many in wood as Egypt is one of the few places in the world where the climate allows wood to survive over millennia, and many block statues.
  POTTERY AND GLASS Egyptian faience, made from silica, found in form of quartz in sand, lime, and natron, produced relatively cheap and very attractive small objects in a variety of colours, and was used for a variety of types of objects including jewellery. Ancient Egyptian glass goes back to very early Egyptian history, but was at first very much a luxury material. In later periods it became common, and highly decorated small jars for perfume and other liquids are often found as grave goods.
  9. 9. .
  PTOLEMAIC PERIOD In the 2nd century, Egyptian temple sculptures did begin to reuse court models in their faces, and sculptures of priest often used a Hellenistic style to achieve individually distinctive portrait heads. Many small statuettes were produced, with Alexander, as founder of the dynasty, a generalized "King Ptolemy", and a naked Aphrodite among the most common types. Pottery figurines included grotesques and fashionable ladies of the Tanagra figurine style. Erotic groups featured absurdly large phalluses. Some fittings for wooden interiors include very delicately patterned polychrome falcons in faience.
  AMARNA PERIOD The human body is portrayed differently in the Amarna style than Egyptian art on the whole. For instance, many depictions of Akhenaten's body give him distinctly feminine qualities, such as large hips, prominent breasts, and a larger stomach and thighs. This is a divergence from the earlier Egyptian art which shows men with perfectly chiseled bodies. Faces are still shown exclusively in profile.
  THE LATE PERIOD Starting with the Thirtieth Dynasty, the fifth dynasty in the Late Period, and extending into the Ptolemaic era. These temples ranged from the Delta to the island of Philae. While Egypt was outside fluencies through trade and conquered by foreign states, these temples were still in the traditional Egyptian style with very little Hellenistic influence. This temple dating to the 30th dynasty was dedicated to Nectanebos "Mother" Isis. There are few other antiquities on the island that are not Ptolemaic or Roman It once had 14 columns, but today there remain only six..
  ARCHITECTURE The ancient Egyptians built their pyramids, tombs, temples and palaces out of stone, the most durable of all building materials. Although earthquakes, wars and the forces of nature have taken their toll, the remains of Egypt's monumental architectural achievements are visible across the land, a tribute to the greatness of this civilization. These building projects took a high degree of architectural and engineering skill, and the organization of a large workforce consisting of highly trained craftsmen and labourers.
  EGYPTIAN ARCHITECTURE INCLUDES : PYRAMIDS TOMBS TEMPLES
  PYRAMIDS The spectacular pyramids that have made Egypt so famous are truly one of the world's greatest architectural wonders. One of the oldest mysteries surrounding ancient Egypt concerns the building of the pyramids. How did humans move such massive blocks of stone using only Stone Age tools? The Egyptians left thousands of illustrations depicting daily life in the Old Kingdom. Curiously enough, none of them show how pyramids were built.
  A pyramid is a tomb, a four-sided stone structure that symbolizes the sacred mountain, humanity's universal striving to reach the heavens.
  TYPES OF PYRAMIDS : THE FIRST PYRAMID THE GIZA PYRAMID THE LAST PYRAMID
  THE FIRST PYRAMID The Pyramid Age began during the Old Kingdom (2650-2134 B.C.), when the first pyramids were built by King Djoser in the third dynasty. Construction of pyramids continued until 1640 B.C. During the first and second dynasties, Egyptian kings were buried in mastabas. The deceased were laid to rest in an underground chamber at the bottom of a shaft, and a flat-topped tomb was placed over them. In the fourth dynasty, the Pharaoh Snefru built the first geometrically true pyramids at Dahshur, south of Saqqara. He started by adding a smooth casing over the steps of two pyramids that were built by his predecessors. He then built two pyramids of his own.
  THE GIZA PYRAMD The Great Pyramid of Cheops, the largest of the three at Giza, is estimated to comprise as many as 2.5 million limestone blocks with an average weight estimated at 2.5 tons. The entire structure was encased in a fine white polished limestone brought from the hills at Tura, on the opposite side of the Nile. This highly prized material was removed in the 16th century and used to decorate mosques in Cairo.
  THE LAST PYRAMID The last pyramids were built around Dahshur and Hawara by the kings of the Middle Kingdom (2040-1640 B.C.). Despite considerable efforts to conceal the entrance to the tombs and attempts to foil robbers with false passageways, the architects failed to prevent the plundering of the pyramids. As a result, a thousand years of pyramid building came to an end. The experiment to secure the kings' journey to eternity had proven unsuccessful. For this reason, the pharaohs of the New Kingdom turned their attention to building tombs in the Valley of the Kings. In a remote location across the Nile from Luxor and Karnak, they hoped to escape the ill fate of their predecessors.
  MAKING OF PYRAMIDS
  PARTS OF PYRAMID
  TEMPLES Over a long period of time, the Egyptians built numerous temples along the Nile. Two of the most famous, at Karnak and Luxor, are featured in the IMAX® film Mysteries of Egypt. These impressive structures, with their huge columned halls and pylon gateways, were built to honour the dead and venerate local and national gods.
  KARNAK TEMPLE The construction of Karnak Temple began in the Middle Kingdom and was completed during the New Kingdom, some 1,600 years later. Every successive king of this era added to the temple, which covers two hectares (five acres) of land. It is a complicated site with four courtyards, ten pylons, a sacred lake and many buildings.
  LUXOR TEMPLE This temple is located a mile south of Karnak Temple. Karnak and Luxor temples were once joined by an avenue lined with two rows of human-headed stone sphinxes, guardians of the temple gates and the underworld. Today, the remains of this avenue can be seen outside the entrance to Luxor Temple
  PALACES • Palaces were the residences of the pharaohs and their entourage. They consisted of a complex of buildings designed to house the headquarters of power and the temples for worshipping the gods. There were two main sections, one to accommodate the needs of the pharaoh and the other to meet the requirements of administration. Palaces took on a distinctive architectural form around the end of the fourth millennium B.C., a form that was repeated for most of the third millennium. They were essentially rectangular structures consisting of high walls topped with towers. The tops of the towers were often decorated with a rich cornice or panels.
  CONCLUSION Egypt's first civilization lasted roughly 550 years. The next major period known as the Middle Kingdom begins around 2040 BC and ends around 1640 BC. Egypt at this time was ruled from Thebes.
  FEED-BACK MANY NEW THINGS I LEARNED WHILE MAKING THE PRESENTATION. IT WAS A BIT BORING BUT THEN EVEN IT WAS INTERESTING. THIS IS ONLY THE ONE CIVILIZATION I LEARNED, BUT I AM INTERESTED IN LEARNNG OTHER CIVILIZATIONS TOO.

