Healthcare
Jan. 12, 2022
Skin Doctor in Udaipur | Mahe Clinic

Healthcare
Jan. 12, 2022
37 views

We provide a wide range of services to meet the needs of our various clientele. We specialise in a number of skin treatments that can help to improve the texture and radiance of the skin. To attain the best results, each treatment involves a lot of technology and processes. We bring you the most up-to-date technologies to help you with your skin problems, as well as high-quality products.

Skin Doctor in Udaipur | Mahe Clinic

  1. 1. Welcome To Mahe Clinic Get Flawless and healthy skin under proper guidance of our experienced cosmetology and dermatology. Feel free to reach us. Mon-Fri (10 - 18) Sat-Sun (CLOSED) 119 Priyadarshini Nagar, Bedla Road Udaipur, Rajasthan +919799733992 Call Us
  2. 2. Skin Tightening Get a Drastic Change in your appearance by tightening your loose skin by Laser skin Tightening. Laser Skin Tightening is a unique facial skin rejuvenation treatment that makes your skin smooth and reduces the signs of aging. Carbon Peel Give your body the perfect glow with the fantastic, non-invasive treatment of Carbon Peel. This treatment helps with skin concerns like acne, bacne, and pigmentation, giving your skin a bright and glowing complexion. Botox & Fillers Botox is a non-surgical treatment performed under the proper administration by a dermatologist to smoother the facial lines, crow's feet, and various other conditions.
  3. 3. Our Services We offer a wide range of services to cater to the requirements of our different clients. We specialised in several skin treatments that can help in amplifying the texture of the skin and make it glowing. Behind every treatment, there are extensive technology and procedures used to achieve optimum results. We bring to you the latest technology to resolve your skin issues and offer premium quality services at an affordable price. Laser Treatment PRP Carbon peel
  4. 4. Botox And Fillers Acne Scar Treatment
  5. 5. About Mahe Clinic Mahe Clinic is the natural evolution of Dr. Swati Tripathi’s professional aesthetic surgery, laser, and skincare center. It focuses on all dermatology concern. Dr. Swati Tripathi (skin, hair and laser specialist) works over all concerns of skin and hair, provides a customised treatment to every individual as per requirement.
  6. 6. Skin Tightening & Cellulite Treatments Microneedling The microneedles are driven directly into the skin at a certain depth, and radiofrequency energy is then released inside of the skin. Hydrafacial VI Peel Hydrafacial is a non-invasive skin rejuvenation treatment. Hydrafacial and chemical peels both exfoliate your skin and doesn't cause any harm.
  7. 7. • • • •
  8. 8. Book A appointment +919799733992 Mahe Clinic is the natural evolution of Dr. Swati Tripathi’s professional aesthetic surgery, laser, and skincare center. It focuses on all dermatology concern. Dr. Swati Tripathi (skin, hair and laser specialist) works over all concerns of skin and hair, provides a customised treatment to every individual as per requirement. • 119 Priyadarshini Nagar, Bedla Road, Udaipur, Rajasthan • +919799733992 • maheclinicudaipur@gmail.com
  9. 9. Important Link Book Appointment We’re Available Monday :10:00 - 18:00 Tuesday :10:00 - 20:00 Wednesday :10:00 - 20:00 Thursday :10:00 - 20:00 Friday :10:00 - 20:00 Saturday :CLOSED Sunday :CLOSED FAQ Home Services Blog About Us Contact Us © 2019, Maheclinic All Rights Reserved. • • •

We provide a wide range of services to meet the needs of our various clientele. We specialise in a number of skin treatments that can help to improve the texture and radiance of the skin. To attain the best results, each treatment involves a lot of technology and processes. We bring you the most up-to-date technologies to help you with your skin problems, as well as high-quality products.

