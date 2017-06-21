New Product Development (NPD) By: Mahdi Khobreh MAHDI KHOBREH
‫همیشه‬‫یک‬‫روش‬‫برای‬‫بهتر‬ ‫انجام‬‫دادن‬‫کار‬‫وجود‬‫دارد‬ –‫آن‬‫را‬‫پیدا‬‫کنید‬. ‫توماس‬‫ادیسون‬(1847– 1931) Mahdi Khobr...
‫خورند‬‫مي‬ ‫شکست‬ ‫نوپا‬ ‫هاي‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫چرا‬‫؟‬ Mahdi Khobreh
‫خورند؟‬‫مي‬ ‫شکست‬ ‫نوپا‬ ‫هاي‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫چرا‬ Mahdi Khobreh
‫ند؟‬‫ر‬‫خو‬‫مي‬ ‫شکست‬ ‫نوپا‬ ‫هاي‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫چرا‬ Mahdi Khobreh
‫جدید‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫تعریف‬(NPD) •‫بازار‬ ‫به‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫خدمت‬ ‫یا‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫آوردن‬ ‫کامل‬ ‫فرایند‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫ای‬ ‫واژه...
‫جدید‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫فرایند‬ ‫جایگاه‬ ‫دانشگاه‬ ‫پژوهشگاه‬ ‫بنیان‬‫دانش‬ ‫های‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫اقتصادی‬ ‫های‬ ‫بنگاه‬ ‫فرایند‬ ...
‫جدید‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫فرایند‬ •‫در‬‫مدل‬ ،‫ادبیات‬‫های‬‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫ارائه‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫برای‬ ‫فرایندی‬ ‫مختل...
‫محصول‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫ای‬ ‫مرحله‬ ‫چهار‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫جدید‬ •‫مفهوم‬ ‫خلق‬: •‫شناسایی‬‫جدید‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫و‬ ‫محصوالت‬ ‫ارائه‬ ‫برای‬ ‫ها...
‫اول‬ ‫مرحله‬:‫مفهوم‬ ‫خلق‬ •‫و‬ ‫ساختار‬ ‫فاقد‬ ‫اغلب‬ ‫اولیه؛‬ ‫پرابهام‬ ‫مرحله‬‫فرایندی‬‫خاص‬ •‫بازار‬ ‫روندهای‬ ‫پایش‬...
‫دوم‬ ‫مرحله‬:‫پروژه‬ ‫انتخاب‬ •‫بعدی‬ ‫فازهای‬ ‫در‬ ‫رفتن‬ ‫پیش‬ ‫از‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫ایده‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫و‬ ‫غربال‬ •‫پروژه‬ ...
‫سوم‬ ‫مرحله‬:‫توسعه‬‫محصول‬ •‫تمام‬ ‫برگیرنده‬ ‫در‬‫فعالیت‬‫های‬‫برای‬ ‫الزم‬‫پیاده‬‫کردن‬‫ارائه‬ ‫و‬ ‫شده‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫اول...
‫چهارم‬ ‫مرحله‬:‫و‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫تجاری‬ ‫بازنگری‬‫محصول‬ •‫گ‬ ‫می‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫در‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫موفق‬ ‫عرضه‬ ‫برای‬ ‫متننوعی‬ ‫...
NEW-PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT PROCESS ‫جدید‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫فرایند‬ New-Product Strategy Idea Generation Idea Screening Busine...
‫ساختار‬ ‫تاثیر‬‫موفقیت‬ ‫بر‬ ‫توسعه‬‫محصول‬ ‫ساختار‬‫پروژه‬ ‫مدیریت‬‫همبستگی‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫موفقیت‬ ‫با‬ ‫باالیی‬ ‫دار...
‫فناوری‬ ‫آمادگی‬ ‫سطوح‬ •‫هرچه‬‫برنامه‬ ‫شروع‬ ‫در‬ ‫فناوري‬(‫پروژه‬)‫موفقیت‬ ،‫باشد‬ ‫تر‬‫بالغ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫هایی‬‫فناوري‬ ‫و‬ ‫...
‫آمادگی‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫تکنولوژی‬ ‫توصیف‬ ‫و‬ ‫مشاهده‬ ‫پایه‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫شده‬ ‫گزارش‬(TRL 1) ‫است‬ ‫فناوري‬ ‫بلوغ‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫ترین‬ ‫پایی...
‫آمادگی‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫تکنولوژی‬ ‫توصیف‬ ‫و‬ ‫مؤلفه‬ ‫تایید‬/‫یا‬ ‫ماکت‬‫در‬‫مرتبط‬ ‫محیط‬ ‫با‬‫کاربرد‬ (TRL 5) ‫واقعی‬ ‫برعناصر‬...
Customers ‫مشتریان‬ Employees ‫کارکنان‬ Distributors ‫ها‬ ‫واسطه‬ Competitors ‫رقبا‬ Vendors ‫فروشندگان‬ R & D ‫وتوسعه‬ ‫ت...
‫در‬ ‫تکنولوژی‬ ‫انتقال‬ ‫و‬ ‫شرکتی‬ ‫میان‬ ‫ارتباط‬ ‫اهمیت‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫در‬ ‫موفقیت‬ ‫جهت‬ Mahdi Khobreh
‫تحقیق‬ ‫روش‬ 2000‫پرسشنامه‬ -‫اروپایی‬ ‫کشور‬ ‫هفت‬ -‫در‬5‫صنعت‬ ‫های‬ ‫کشور‬: ، ‫فرانسه‬ ، ‫انگستان‬ ، ‫دانمارک‬ ، ‫ایتا...
‫تحقیق‬ ‫از‬ ‫هدف‬ •1-‫جدید‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫افزایش‬ ‫بر‬ ‫شرکتی‬ ‫بین‬ ‫روابط‬ ‫گذاری‬ ‫تاثیر‬ ‫میزان‬. •2-‫میگذارد‬ ‫صن...
•‫خطر‬:‫دانش‬ ‫میدهند‬ ‫ترجیح‬ ‫ها‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫این‬ ‫رویکرد‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫مهم‬ ‫چالشهای‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫بگذارند‬ ‫اشتر...
‫جدید‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫بر‬ ‫منفی‬ ‫تاثیرگذار‬ ‫عوامل‬ •1-‫ندارند‬ ‫را‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫تکنولوژی‬ ‫راستای‬ ‫در‬ ‫خود‬ ‫نیازهای‬ ‫...
‫فرضیه‬ •‫دارد‬ ‫نوآوری‬ ‫و‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫بر‬ ‫مثبت‬ ‫تاثیر‬ ‫همکاری‬ •‫دارد‬ ‫نوآوری‬ ‫بر‬ ‫مثبت‬ ‫تاثیر‬ ‫دانشگاهی‬ ...
‫سواالت‬ •‫گیرد؟‬ ‫می‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫در‬ ‫همه‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیش‬ ‫ارتباطی‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫چه‬ •‫میکنند؟...
‫سوال؟‬!!! •‫شوند؟‬ ‫می‬ ‫سازمانی‬ ‫بین‬ ‫روابط‬ ‫درگیر‬ ‫ها‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫زمانی‬ ‫چه‬ ‫و‬ ‫چرا‬ •‫کنند؟‬ ‫برقرار‬ ‫رابطه‬ ‫های...
‫سوال؟‬! •‫سازمانی؟؟؟‬ ‫بین‬ ‫روابط‬ ‫چرا‬ ‫اصال‬!!! •‫است‬ ‫سازمانی‬ ‫درون‬ ‫نیازهای‬ ‫و‬ ‫سازمانی‬ ‫برون‬ ‫مشکالت‬ ‫و‬ ‫...
‫تعریف‬ ‫دو‬ •‫پشتیبان‬ ‫دانش‬Supplementary: •‫یابد‬ ‫بهبود‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫دانش‬ ‫تا‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫اضافه‬ ‫دیگر‬ ‫دانش‬ ‫به‬ ‫که...
‫توزیع‬ ‫جدول‬ Mahdi Khobreh
‫همکاری‬ ‫به‬ ‫ها‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫ترجیح‬ Mahdi Khobreh
‫اولیه‬ ‫ایده‬ ‫مرحله‬ ‫در‬ ‫ارتباطات‬ Mahdi Khobreh
‫نوآوری‬ ‫تکمیلی‬ ‫مرحله‬ ‫در‬ ‫ارتباطات‬ Mahdi Khobreh
‫دانش‬ ‫انتقال‬ ‫و‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫ارتباط‬ Mahdi Khobreh
•‫روش‬ ‫تفکیک‬NPD‫است‬ ‫وابسته‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫هفت‬ ‫در‬: •‫استراتژی‬، •،‫تحقیقات‬ •،‫سازی‬‫تجاری‬ •‫فرآیند‬، •،‫پروژه‬ ‫جو‬ •‫شرک...
•‫شرکت‬ ‫بین‬ ‫که‬ ‫کنند‬‫می‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫را‬ ‫هایی‬‫روش‬ ،‫مطالعاتی‬ ‫استانداردهای‬ ‫این‬ ‫که‬ ‫این‬ ‫با‬‫های‬ ‫کارامد‬NPD‫...
‫تعاریف‬ •‫استراتژی‬:‫توسعه‬ ‫و‬ ‫تحقیقات‬ ‫تمرکز‬ ‫و‬ ‫دید‬ ‫یک‬ ‫ریزی‬‫برنامه‬ ‫و‬ ‫تعریف‬(R&D)‫مدیریت‬ ، ‫در‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫...
‫تعاریف‬ •‫سازی‬‫تجاری‬:‫محصو‬ ‫اجرای‬ ‫از‬ ‫پس‬ ‫مدیریت‬ ‫و‬ ‫اجرا‬ ،‫بازاریابی‬ ‫با‬ ‫مرتبط‬ ‫های‬‫فعالیت‬‫الت‬ ‫انگیزند...
‫تعاریف‬ •‫شرکت‬ ‫فرهنگ‬:‫تو‬ ‫تفکر‬ ‫مبنای‬ ‫های‬‫روش‬ ‫و‬ ‫مجریان‬ ،‫شرکت‬ ‫مدیریت‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫سیستم‬‫ی‬‫سعه‬ ‫کنن‬‫تأمین‬ ...
‫ابعاد‬NPD •‫طریق‬ ‫از‬ ‫ابعاد‬‫یک‬: •‫دلفی‬ ‫روش‬ •‫با‬20‫روش‬ ‫به‬ ‫فکر‬ ‫رهبر‬ ‫و‬ ‫متخصص‬NPD‫و‬ •‫آرای‬ ‫آوری‬‫جمع‬ ‫ب...
‫ضعیف‬ ‫روش‬ ‫و‬ ‫روش‬ ‫بهترین‬ •‫باشد‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫را‬ ‫زیر‬ ‫موارد‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫شرکتی‬ ‫بهترین‬ ،‫استراتژی‬: •‫اهداف‬NPD‫ان...
‫ضعیف‬ ‫روش‬ ‫و‬ ‫روش‬ ‫بهترین‬ •‫دارد‬ ‫را‬ ‫زیر‬ ‫خصوصیات‬ ‫روش‬ ‫بهترین‬ ،‫سازی‬‫تجاری‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫در‬: •‫است؛‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫فر...
‫ضعیف‬ ‫روش‬ ‫و‬ ‫روش‬ ‫بهترین‬ •‫است‬ ‫زیر‬ ‫موارد‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫روش‬ ‫بهترین‬ ،‫فرآیند‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫در‬: •‫فرآیند‬ ‫یک‬ ‫از‬ ‫استف...
‫ضعیف‬ ‫روش‬ •‫از‬ ‫عبارتست‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫در‬ ‫ضعیف‬ ‫روش‬ ‫ویژگی‬: •‫هدف‬ ‫هیچ‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫یک‬NPD‫ندارد؛‬ •‫برای‬ ‫مدت‬‫کوتاه...
‫ضعیف‬ ‫روش‬ •‫از‬ ‫عبارتست‬ ‫فرآیند‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫یک‬ ‫در‬ ‫ضعیف‬ ‫روش‬: •‫نبود‬‫فرآیند‬ •‫هدایت‬ ‫برای‬ ‫سازی‬‫مستند‬ ‫نبود‬NP...
‫استراتژی‬ ‫ضعیف‬ ‫روش‬‫روش‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫های‬‫پروژه‬ ‫اغلب‬NPD‫خانگی‬ ‫های‬‫پروژه‬ ‫ولی‬ ،‫هستند‬ ‫مأموریت‬ ‫با‬ ‫منطبق‬ ‫نی...
‫تحقیقات‬ ‫ضعیف‬ ‫روش‬‫روش‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫کاربر‬/‫فرآیند‬ ‫در‬ ‫مشتری‬NPD‫ندارد‬ ‫دخالتی‬‫سازگار‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫تست‬ ‫و...
‫سازی‬‫تجاری‬ ‫ضعیف‬ ‫روش‬‫روش‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫می‬ ‫گیری‬‫چشم‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫به‬ ‫بودجه‬ ‫بازاریابی‬ ‫های‬‫تصمیم‬‫توانند‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫تغیی...
‫فرآیند‬ ‫ضعیف‬ ‫روش‬‫روش‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫های‬‫پروژه‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫برای‬ ‫معیارهایی‬NPD‫تعریف‬ ‫اند‬‫نشده‬ ‫فرآیند‬ ‫یک‬NPD‫میانب...
‫پروژه‬ ‫جو‬ ‫ضعیف‬ ‫روش‬‫روش‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫گروه‬ ‫بدون‬NPD‫شناسایی‬ ‫قابل‬‫کارکردی‬ ‫تیم‬ ‫یک‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫پروژه‬ ‫هر‬–‫عرضی‬ ‫...
‫شرکت‬ ‫فرهنگ‬ ‫ضعیف‬ ‫روش‬‫روش‬ ‫بهترین‬ NPD‫نیست‬ ‫مدیریتی‬ ‫اولویت‬ ‫یک‬‫فرآیند‬ ‫از‬ ‫ارشد‬ ‫مدیریت‬NPD‫کند‬‫می‬ ‫پشتی...
‫عملکرد‬ ‫گیری‬‫اندازه‬/‫معیار‬ ‫ضعیف‬ ‫روش‬‫روش‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫های‬‫پروژه‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫برای‬ ‫استانداردی‬ ‫معیار‬ ‫هیچ‬ NPD‫ند...
‫ارتقای‬ ‫و‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫برای‬ ‫چارچوب‬ ‫این‬ ‫از‬ ‫تواند‬‫می‬ ‫چگونه‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫یک‬ ‫های‬‫روش‬NPD‫کند؟‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫خود‬ •‫از...
‫خیر‬‫درست‬ ‫نسبتا‬‫بله‬ ‫استراتژی‬ ‫تعریف‬‫و‬‫ریزی‬‫برنامه‬‫یک‬‫اندا‬‫چشم‬‫ز‬ ‫و‬‫تمرکز‬‫بر‬(R&D)،‫مدیریت‬ ‫فناوری‬‫و‬‫ها...
‫تحقیق‬ ‫کاربرد‬‫ها‬‫روش‬‫و‬‫ها‬‫تکنیک‬‫برای‬ ،‫درک‬‫یادگیری‬‫و‬‫فهم‬،‫مشتریان‬‫ر‬‫قبا‬ ‫و‬‫نیروهای‬‫محیطی‬‫کالن‬‫در‬‫محیط...
‫خیر‬‫درست‬ ‫نسبتا‬‫بله‬ ‫سازی‬‫تجاری‬ ‫های‬‫فعالیت‬‫مرتبط‬‫با‬،‫بازاریابی‬ ‫سازی‬‫پیاده‬‫و‬‫مدیریت‬‫پس‬‫از‬ ‫سازی‬‫پیاده‬...
‫خیر‬‫درست‬ ‫نسبتا‬‫بله‬ ‫فرآیند‬NPD ‫سازی‬‫پیاده‬‫مراحل‬‫و‬‫های‬‫ورودی‬ ‫ی‬‫توسعه‬‫محصول‬‫برای‬‫انتقال‬ ‫محصوالت‬‫از‬‫مفه...
‫خیر‬‫درست‬ ‫نسبتا‬‫بله‬ ‫جو‬‫پروژه‬ ‫مجریان‬‫و‬‫روش‬‫هایی‬‫که‬‫منجر‬‫به‬ ‫سازی‬‫یکپارچه‬‫درون‬‫شرکتیی‬ ‫ی‬‫توسعه‬‫محصول‬‫...
‫خیر‬‫درست‬ ‫نسبتا‬‫بله‬ ‫فرهنگ‬‫شرکت‬ ‫سیستم‬‫ارزش‬‫مدیریت‬،‫شرکت‬ ‫مجریان‬‫و‬‫هایی‬‫روش‬‫را‬‫ایجاد‬‫کند‬‫می‬ ‫که‬‫مبنای‬...
‫خیر‬‫درست‬ ‫نسبتا‬‫بله‬ ‫معیارها‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫محاسبه‬‫عملکرد‬‫مشخص‬ ‫معیارهای‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫آیا‬NPD‫است؟‬-10+1 ‫کلی‬ ‫تالش‬ ...
‫روش‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫به‬ ‫دستیابی‬NPD •‫در‬‫د‬ ‫به‬ ‫پاسخگویی‬ ‫دنبال‬ ‫به‬ ،‫روش‬ ‫چارچوب‬ ‫یک‬ ‫معتبرسازی‬ ‫و‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫برای‬...
‫نکات‬ •‫ابعاد‬‫فرآیند‬ ‫و‬ ‫استراتژی‬‫ب‬ ‫بر‬ ‫بیشتری‬ ‫توافق‬ ‫دیگر‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫پنج‬ ‫با‬ ‫مقایسه‬ ‫در‬ ،‫و‬ ‫روش‬ ‫هترین‬ ‫...
