Error locating and debugging with data mining

‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬ ‫دانشکده‬‫کامپیوتر‬ ‫علوم‬ ‫و‬ ‫مهندسی‬ ‫گزارش‬‫کاوی‬ ‫داده‬ ‫درس‬ ‫پروژه‬ ‫اطالعات‬ ‫فناوری‬ ‫مه...
1-‫چکیده‬ ‫می‬ ‫کاوی‬ ‫داده‬ ‫رویکردهای‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫با‬ ‫کاربردی‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫زدایی‬ ‫اشکال‬ ‫به‬ ‫اقدام‬ ‫پروژه‬ ...
‫تراکنش‬ ‫مجموعه‬ ‫از‬ ‫که‬ ‫انجمنی‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫و‬:‫از‬ ‫است‬ ‫عبارت‬ ،‫است‬ ‫استخراج‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫ها‬ ‫خط‬۳ → Fail ‫...
‫می‬ ‫استفاده‬‫ش‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫خطوطی‬ ‫تا‬ ،‫کنیم‬‫حالت‬ ‫با‬ ‫که‬ ‫وند‬Fail‫مثبت‬ ‫همبستگی‬‫حالت‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫بیشتری‬Pass‫د...
‫شکل‬۳-1‫پروژه‬ :traceCollector‫محیط‬ ‫در‬Eclipse
‫شکل‬۳-2‫برنامه‬ :correct.c ‫شکل‬۳-۳‫برنامه‬ :incorrect.c
‫شکل‬۳-۴‫فایل‬ :config.json‫تمامی‬ ‫حاوی‬testcase‫برنامه‬ ‫روی‬ ‫بایستی‬ ‫که‬ ‫هایی‬incorrect.c , correct.c .‫شود‬ ‫اجرا‬
‫شکل‬۳-۴:tcas1.json،‫یک‬ ‫اجرای‬ ‫نتیجه‬test case‫نتیجه‬ ‫و‬ ‫نشده‬ ‫و‬ ‫شده‬ ‫اجرا‬ ‫که‬ ‫ایی‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫و‬ ‫برنام...
‫شکل‬۳-۵‫برنامه‬ :debuggingWithDataMining‫مشخص‬ ‫انتها‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫در‬ ‫خطا‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫احتمال‬ ‫که‬ ‫می‬.‫کن...
‫شکل‬۳-۶‫محاسبه‬ ‫و‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫یکبار‬ ‫اجرای‬ ‫نتیجه‬ :JHSPrime‫خطوط‬ ‫تمامی‬ ‫برای‬
‫برنامه‬ ‫کد‬debuggingWithDataMining‫شده‬ ‫ضمیمه‬ ‫ادامه‬ ‫در‬ ،‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫نوشته‬ ‫ما‬ ‫گروه‬ ‫توسط‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬‫تعداد‬ ‫...
for(int i=0; i<elTcas.exectionTracesInfo[0].sourcesTrace[0].instructions.length ; i++){ ArrayList column = new ArrayList<>...
JHSprim = (liftInstoFalse)/(liftInstoFalse+liftInstoTrue); column.add(JHSprim); matrix.add(column); } ArrayList<JHSprime> ...
‫نتیجه‬‫گیری‬: ‫ایجاد‬ ‫از‬ ‫پس‬۴۰‫نسخه‬‫ی‬‫برنامه‬ ‫از‬ ‫متفاوت‬‫ی‬incorrect.c‫داده‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫در‬ ‫خطا‬ ...
  1. 1. ‫بهشتی‬ ‫شهید‬ ‫دانشگاه‬ ‫دانشکده‬‫کامپیوتر‬ ‫علوم‬ ‫و‬ ‫مهندسی‬ ‫گزارش‬‫کاوی‬ ‫داده‬ ‫درس‬ ‫پروژه‬ ‫اطالعات‬ ‫فناوری‬ ‫مهندسی‬ ‫رشته‬-‫سازمانی‬ ‫معماری‬ ‫گرایش‬ ‫عنوان‬‫پروژه‬: ‫مکان‬ ‫و‬ ‫زدایی‬ ‫اشکال‬‫داده‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫با‬ ‫خطا‬ ‫یابی‬‫کاوی‬ :‫استاد‬ ‫آقای‬ ‫جناب‬‫دکتر‬‫علی‬‫طالب‬ ‫رضا‬‫پور‬ :‫نگارش‬ ‫سعیدی‬ ‫علی‬ ‫فرزندوی‬ ‫مهدی‬
  2. 2. 1-‫چکیده‬ ‫می‬ ‫کاوی‬ ‫داده‬ ‫رویکردهای‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫با‬ ‫کاربردی‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫زدایی‬ ‫اشکال‬ ‫به‬ ‫اقدام‬ ‫پروژه‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬.‫پردازیم‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫کار‬ ‫نظری‬ ‫مباحث‬ ‫ابتدا‬ ‫گزارش‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬‫می‬ ‫مطرح‬ ‫را‬ ‫شده‬‫پیاده‬ ‫سپس‬ ،‫نماییم‬‫را‬ ‫پیشنهادی‬ ‫روش‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫می‬ ‫بررسی‬ ‫را‬ ‫کار‬ ‫نتایج‬ ‫انتها‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫کرده‬ ‫تشریح‬.‫نماییم‬ 2-‫مبحث‬‫نظری‬ ،‫افزار‬ ‫نرم‬ ‫زدایی‬ ‫اشکال‬ ‫و‬ ‫تست‬ ‫مهم‬ ‫مباحث‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬‫مکان‬‫یابی‬،‫است‬ ‫خطا‬‫مکان‬‫یابی‬‫کشف‬ ‫از‬ ‫است‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫خطا‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫خطا‬ ‫احتماال‬ ‫که‬ ‫خطوطی‬‫د‬ .‫است‬ ‫داده‬ ‫رخ‬ ‫ها‬‫دادن‬ ‫با‬ ‫یابی‬ ‫خطا‬ ‫عادی‬ ‫روش‬ ‫ر‬test case‫بررسی‬ ‫و‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫های‬ ‫می‬ ،‫هست‬ ‫خطا‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫که‬ ‫خطی‬ ‫کشف‬ ‫به‬ ‫اقدام‬ ،‫خطوط‬ ‫تک‬ ‫تک‬‫برنامه‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫در‬ ‫است‬ ‫ممکن‬ ‫کار‬ ‫این‬ .‫شود‬‫های‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫در‬ ‫اما‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫موثر‬ ‫کوچک‬‫زمان‬ ‫و‬ ‫فرسا‬ ‫طاقت‬ ‫بسیار‬ ‫امری‬ ‫زیاد‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫با‬ ‫هایی‬.‫است‬ ‫بر‬‫این‬ ‫تسهیل‬ ‫برای‬ ‫اس‬ ‫امر‬‫روش‬ ‫از‬ ‫تفاده‬.‫است‬ ‫کارا‬ ‫کاوی‬ ‫داده‬ ‫ها‬ ‫و‬ ‫زدایی‬ ‫اشکال‬ ‫برای‬ ‫انجمنی‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫از‬ ‫ما‬ ‫پروژه‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬‫مکان‬‫یابی‬‫خطا‬‫خطوط‬ ‫با‬ ‫کاربردی‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫های‬ ‫می‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫زیاد‬.‫کنیم‬‫مسئله‬ ‫نگاشت‬ ‫برای‬‫مکان‬‫یابی‬‫کافی‬ ‫انجمنی‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫جنس‬ ‫از‬ ‫کاوی‬ ‫داده‬ ‫مسئله‬ ‫یک‬ ‫به‬ ‫خطا‬ ‫است‬test case‫ی‬ ‫های‬‫تراکنش‬ ‫حکم‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫تست‬ ‫عملیات‬ ‫ک‬‫ازای‬ ‫به‬ ‫شده‬ ‫اجرا‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫و‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫های‬ ‫یک‬test case‫آیتم‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬‫می‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬ ‫تراکنش‬ ‫آن‬ ‫های‬‫مثال‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ .‫گیریم‬: ‫ازای‬ ‫در‬ ‫خطی‬ ‫هشت‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫اجرا‬ ‫وضعیت‬test case‫در‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫های‬‫جدول‬2-1‫مطابق‬ .‫است‬ ‫آمده‬‫جدول‬ 2-1‫دارای‬ ‫ما‬ ‫اول‬ ‫تراکنش‬item-set:‫است‬ ‫زیر‬ {‫خط‬۸‫خط‬ ،۶‫خط‬ ،۵‫خط‬ ،۳‫خط‬ ،1: }‫تراک‬‫اول‬ ‫نش‬
  3. 3. ‫تراکنش‬ ‫مجموعه‬ ‫از‬ ‫که‬ ‫انجمنی‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫و‬:‫از‬ ‫است‬ ‫عبارت‬ ،‫است‬ ‫استخراج‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫ها‬ ‫خط‬۳ → Fail ‫نتیجه‬‫خط‬۸‫خط‬۷‫خط‬۶‫خط‬۵‫خط‬۴‫خط‬۳‫خط‬2‫خط‬1 Fail1۰11۰1۰1 Test 1Case Pass۰1۰11۰۰1 Test 2Case Pass۰11۰1۰1۰ Test 3Case Fail۰۰1۰۰1۰1 Test 4Case Fail1۰11۰1۰۰ Test 5Case ‫جدول‬2-1‫با‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫اجرا‬ ‫وضعیت‬ :Test Case‫مختلف‬ ‫های‬ ‫برای‬ ‫حال‬‫مکان‬‫یابی‬.‫شوند‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫سنجی‬ ‫اعتبار‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫زیر‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫به‬ ‫انجمنی‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫است‬ ‫کافی‬ ‫خطا‬ Line(i) → Fail ‫است‬ ‫کافی‬ ‫سنجی‬ ‫اعتبار‬ ‫این‬ ‫برای‬Lift(Line(i) →Fail)‫که‬ ‫خطی‬ ‫و‬ ‫آوریم‬ ‫بدست‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫همه‬ ‫برای‬Lift‫آن‬ ‫بی‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫همه‬ ‫از‬‫نکته‬ ‫اما‬ ،‫نمائیم‬ ‫معرفی‬ ‫خطا‬ ‫کاندید‬ ‫خط‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ )‫است‬ ‫یک‬ ‫از‬ ‫بزرگتر‬ ‫آن‬ ‫مقدار‬ ‫(و‬ ‫است‬ ‫شتر‬‫ایی‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫با‬ ‫است‬ ‫ممکن‬ ‫کاندید‬ ‫خط‬ ‫یک‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫این‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫که‬Pass‫مثبت‬ ‫همبستگی‬ ‫نیز‬ (Lift(Line(i) →Pass) > 1)‫برای‬ ‫که‬ ،‫باشد‬ ‫داشته‬‫از‬ ‫مشکل‬ ‫این‬ ‫حل‬‫فرمول‬21‫مقاالت‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬‫مطرح‬‫است‬ ‫شده‬
  4. 4. ‫می‬ ‫استفاده‬‫ش‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫خطوطی‬ ‫تا‬ ،‫کنیم‬‫حالت‬ ‫با‬ ‫که‬ ‫وند‬Fail‫مثبت‬ ‫همبستگی‬‫حالت‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫بیشتری‬Pass‫داشته‬ .‫باشند‬ ‫فرمول‬22-1𝐽𝐻𝑆′ = Lift(Line(i) → Fail) Lift(Line(i) → Pass) + Lift(Line(i) → Fail) ‫باشد‬ ‫نزدیکتر‬ ‫یک‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫به‬ ‫خط‬ ‫یک‬ ‫برای‬ ‫باال‬ ‫فرمول‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫چه‬ ‫هر‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫بدهی‬ ،‫باال‬ ‫فرمول‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫با‬‫احت‬‫مال‬ .‫است‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫خط‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫خطا‬ ‫حضور‬ 3-‫پیاده‬‫سازی‬ ‫برنامه‬‫اسم‬ ‫به‬ ‫ایی‬traceCollector‫برنامه‬ ‫دو‬ ،‫برنامه‬ ‫این‬ ،‫داریم‬correct.c‫و‬incorrect.c،‫زبان‬ ‫با‬ ‫دو‬ ‫هر‬ ‫که‬c ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫نوشته‬‫آن‬ ‫سپس‬ ‫و‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫ورودی‬ ‫را‬ ،‫می‬ ‫اجرا‬ ‫و‬ ‫کامپایل‬ ‫را‬ ‫ها‬‫همچنین‬ .‫کند‬‫فایل‬‫عنوان‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫ی‬config.json ‫که‬ ‫داریم‬‫حاوی‬test case‫استاندارد‬ ‫های‬‫برنامه‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫پوشش‬ ‫برای‬‫برنامه‬ ‫خروجی‬ .‫است‬traceCollector ‫اجرای‬ ‫از‬ ‫بعد‬correct.c‫و‬incorrect.c‫فایل‬json‫ایی‬‫نام‬ ‫با‬tcas.json‫می‬ ‫نشان‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬‫خطوط‬ ‫تک‬ ‫تک‬ ،‫دهد‬ ‫هر‬ ‫اجرا‬ ‫ازای‬ ‫به‬ ‫برنامه‬test case‫شده‬ ‫اجرا‬ ،‫خی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫اند‬‫همچ‬ .‫ر‬‫نین‬‫برنامه‬ ‫دو‬ ‫اجرا‬ ‫نهایی‬ ‫نتیجه‬‫نیز‬‫مقایسه‬ ‫هم‬ ‫با‬ ‫می‬‫متغیر‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫آن‬ ‫مقدار‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬boolean‫نام‬ ‫با‬ ‫ایی‬status‫ذخیره‬‫می‬.‫شود‬
  5. 5. ‫شکل‬۳-1‫پروژه‬ :traceCollector‫محیط‬ ‫در‬Eclipse
  6. 6. ‫شکل‬۳-2‫برنامه‬ :correct.c ‫شکل‬۳-۳‫برنامه‬ :incorrect.c
  7. 7. ‫شکل‬۳-۴‫فایل‬ :config.json‫تمامی‬ ‫حاوی‬testcase‫برنامه‬ ‫روی‬ ‫بایستی‬ ‫که‬ ‫هایی‬incorrect.c , correct.c .‫شود‬ ‫اجرا‬
  8. 8. ‫شکل‬۳-۴:tcas1.json،‫یک‬ ‫اجرای‬ ‫نتیجه‬test case‫نتیجه‬ ‫و‬ ‫نشده‬ ‫و‬ ‫شده‬ ‫اجرا‬ ‫که‬ ‫ایی‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫و‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫دو‬ ‫خروجی‬ ‫مقایسه‬ ‫نهایی‬incorrect.c , correct.c‫عنوان‬ ‫تحت‬status ‫برنامه‬‫عنوان‬ ‫تحت‬ ،‫است‬ ‫نوشته‬ ‫ما‬ ‫گروه‬ ‫که‬ ‫ایی‬debuggingWithDataMining‫فایل‬ ‫ابتدا‬tcas1.json‫ورودی‬ ‫را‬ ‫می‬‫جدول‬ ‫و‬ ‫گیرد‬‫این‬ ‫برای‬ ‫را‬ ،‫شد‬ ‫داده‬ ‫توضیح‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫نظری‬ ‫مباحث‬ ‫بخش‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬‫فایل‬json‫می‬‫در‬ ،‫سازیم‬ ‫برای‬ ‫اصل‬‫هر‬‫برنامه‬ ‫خط‬incorrect.c‫بررسی‬‫می‬‫هر‬ ‫ازای‬ ‫به‬ ‫خط‬ ‫این‬ ‫که‬ ‫کنیم‬test case‫شد‬ ‫اجرا‬‫ه‬‫یا‬‫همچنین‬ .‫خیر‬ ‫می‬ ‫بررسی‬‫کنیم‬‫اجرا‬‫خط‬ ‫هر‬ ‫ی‬‫نتیجه‬ ‫باعث‬fail‫یا‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬pass.‫انتها‬ ‫در‬‫تمامی‬ ‫برای‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫تشکیل‬ ‫از‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫تمامی‬ ‫ازای‬ ‫به‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫خطوط‬test case‫ها‬،Lift(Line(i) →Fail) , Lift(Line(i) →Pass)‫خطوط‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫برای‬ ‫را‬ ‫می‬ ‫محاسبه‬ ‫برنامه‬‫فرمول‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫به‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫تمامی‬ ‫برای‬ ‫انتها‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫کنیم‬2-1،JHSPrime‫محاسبه‬ ‫را‬‫کرده‬‫تمامی‬ ‫و‬ ‫را‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫خطوط‬sort‫می‬‫مقدار‬ ‫که‬ ‫خطی‬ ‫هر‬ ‫و‬ ‫کنیم‬JHSPrime‫خط‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫خطا‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫احتمال‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫آن‬ ‫برنامه‬(incorrect.c،).‫است‬ ‫بیشتر‬
  9. 9. ‫شکل‬۳-۵‫برنامه‬ :debuggingWithDataMining‫مشخص‬ ‫انتها‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫در‬ ‫خطا‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫احتمال‬ ‫که‬ ‫می‬.‫کند‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫در‬۳-۶‫اجرای‬ ‫نتیجه‬‫برنامه‬ ‫یکبار‬‫خط‬ ‫(که‬۷۵)‫است‬ ‫خطا‬ ‫حاوی‬ ‫آن‬‫محاسبه‬ ‫و‬JHSPrime‫تمامی‬ ‫برای‬ ‫می‬ ‫مشاهده‬ ‫خطوط‬.‫کنید‬‫خط‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬‫وط‬1۳۳،۳۳،۳2،۷۵‫و‬۷۴‫مقدار‬ ‫بیشترین‬ ‫اینکه‬ ‫دلیل‬ ‫به‬JHSPrime ‫دارند‬ ‫را‬‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫خطا‬ ‫احتمال‬‫سایر‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫ها‬.‫است‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫خطوط‬
  10. 10. ‫شکل‬۳-۶‫محاسبه‬ ‫و‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫یکبار‬ ‫اجرای‬ ‫نتیجه‬ :JHSPrime‫خطوط‬ ‫تمامی‬ ‫برای‬
  11. 11. ‫برنامه‬ ‫کد‬debuggingWithDataMining‫شده‬ ‫ضمیمه‬ ‫ادامه‬ ‫در‬ ،‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫نوشته‬ ‫ما‬ ‫گروه‬ ‫توسط‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬‫تعداد‬ ‫و‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫تعداد‬ ‫از‬ ‫مستقل‬ ‫شده‬ ‫نوشته‬ ‫(برنامه‬test case‫می‬ ‫ها‬‫برنامه‬ ‫هر‬ ‫برای‬ ‫و‬ ‫باشد‬‫ورو‬ ‫که‬ ‫ایی‬‫دی‬ ‫تعداد‬ ‫هر‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫داده‬test case‫خطا‬ ‫احتمال‬ ‫که‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫از‬ ‫خطوطی‬ ‫و‬ ‫میکند‬ ‫کار‬ ‫درستی‬ ‫به‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫ها‬‫می‬ ‫کشف‬ ‫درستی‬).‫کند‬ package com.ali.mahdi; import java.awt.List; import java.io.File; import java.io.IOException; import java.util.ArrayList; import java.util.Collections; import java.util.Comparator; import org.codehaus.jackson.map.ObjectMapper; public class Test { public static void main(String[] args) { // TODO Auto-generated method stub ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper(); ProgramTraceInfo elTcas = null; try { elTcas = mapper.readValue(new File("tcas1.json"), ProgramTraceInfo.class); } catch (IOException e) { // TODO Auto-generated catch block e.printStackTrace(); } int totalTransaction = elTcas.nf + elTcas.ns; int totalFalseTransaction = elTcas.nf; int totalTrueTransaction = elTcas.ns; //System.out.println(totalTransaction); ArrayList matrix = new ArrayList<>();
  12. 12. for(int i=0; i<elTcas.exectionTracesInfo[0].sourcesTrace[0].instructions.length ; i++){ ArrayList column = new ArrayList<>(); int sumMinusOne = 0; int sumZero = 0; int sumPlusOne = 0; float liftInstoFalse = 0; float liftInstoTrue = 0; float JHSprim = 0; for(int j=0 ; j<elTcas.exectionTracesInfo.length ; j++){ if(elTcas.exectionTracesInfo[j].sourcesTrace[0].instructions[i].s tatus > 0){ if(elTcas.exectionTracesInfo[j].status == false) sumMinusOne++; else if(elTcas.exectionTracesInfo[j].status == true) sumPlusOne++; } else sumZero++; } column.add(elTcas.exectionTracesInfo[0].sourcesTrace[0].instructi ons[i].id - 6); column.add(sumMinusOne); column.add(sumZero); column.add(sumPlusOne); if(totalFalseTransaction == 0) totalFalseTransaction = 1; if(totalTrueTransaction == 0) totalTrueTransaction = 1; if(sumMinusOne+sumPlusOne != 0){ liftInstoFalse = (float)(sumMinusOne*totalTransaction) / (totalFalseTransaction*(sumMinusOne+sumPlusOne)); liftInstoTrue = (float)(sumPlusOne*totalTransaction) / (totalTrueTransaction*(sumMinusOne+sumPlusOne)); } else{ liftInstoFalse = 1; liftInstoTrue = 1; } column.add(liftInstoFalse); column.add(liftInstoTrue);
  13. 13. JHSprim = (liftInstoFalse)/(liftInstoFalse+liftInstoTrue); column.add(JHSprim); matrix.add(column); } ArrayList<JHSprime> JHSprimes= new ArrayList<JHSprime>(); for(int i=0 ; i< matrix.size() ; i++){ ArrayList test = (ArrayList) matrix.get(i); JHSprime jhsprime = new JHSprime(); jhsprime.id = ((Integer)test.get(0)).intValue(); jhsprime.jhsprime =((float) test.get(6)); JHSprimes.add(jhsprime); } // Sorting Collections.sort(JHSprimes, new Comparator<JHSprime>() { @Override public int compare(JHSprime ins1, JHSprime ins2) { return (ins1.jhsprime < ins2.jhsprime) ? -1 : ((ins1.jhsprime == ins2.jhsprime) ? 0 : 1); } }); for(int i=0 ; i<JHSprimes.size() ; i++){ JHSprime test = (JHSprime) JHSprimes.get(i); System.out.println("line : " + test.id); System.out.println("jhsprime : " + test.jhsprime); } } }
  14. 14. ‫نتیجه‬‫گیری‬: ‫ایجاد‬ ‫از‬ ‫پس‬۴۰‫نسخه‬‫ی‬‫برنامه‬ ‫از‬ ‫متفاوت‬‫ی‬incorrect.c‫داده‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫در‬ ‫خطا‬ ،‫نسخه‬ ‫هر‬ ‫(در‬ ‫شده‬‫اشکال‬ ‫عملیات‬ ‫تکرار‬ ‫و‬ )‫است‬‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫شد‬ ‫مشخص‬ ‫زدایی‬۳۶‫نسخه‬ ‫از‬ ‫تا‬‫جزو‬ ‫خطادار‬ ‫خط‬ ‫ها‬1۰‫اول‬ ‫درصد‬ ‫رده‬ ‫خطوط‬‫جای‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫معناست‬ ‫بدین‬ ‫امر‬ ‫این‬ .‫است‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫قرار‬ ،‫شده‬ ‫معرفی‬ ‫خطای‬ ‫احتمال‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫بر‬ ،‫شده‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫همه‬ ‫بررسی‬‫ک‬ ‫برای‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫ی‬‫می‬ )‫عادی‬ ‫خطا(روش‬ ‫شف‬‫دو‬ ‫بخش‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫شیوه‬ ‫همان‬ ‫به‬ ،‫انجمنی‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫از‬ ‫توان‬ ‫بخش‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫گردید‬ ‫عنوان‬۳‫تشریح‬ ‫آن‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫پیاده‬‫داده‬‫استفاده‬ ،‫شد‬‫بررسی‬ ‫با‬ ‫تنها‬ ‫و‬ ‫کرد‬1۰‫می‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫درصد‬‫توان‬ ‫به‬‫احتمال‬۳۰‫درصد‬،.‫کرد‬ ‫کشف‬ ‫را‬ ‫خطا‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫موردنظر‬ ‫خط‬

