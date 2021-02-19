L 1 lecture-dr. luna_pbd

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcome Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture
VARIETY RELEASE PROCEDURE Dr. Shamsun Nahar Begum Chief Scientific Officer & Head Plant Breeding Division Bangladesh Insti...
Induced mutation Mo Radiation (mutagenic treatment) M1 M2 AA bb CC Aa bb CC mutation (after mutagenic treatment) AA bb CC ...
VARIETY RELEASE PROCEDURE
M0 SEED MUTAGENIC TREATMENT TO PARENT CULTIVAR (MULTICELLULAR EMBRYO, MERISTEM, LEAF etc.) M1 GENERATION SEVERAL HUNDRED T...
SEGREGATING M2 POPPULATION 2,000 PLANT PROGENY ROWS/ AS A BULK BY COMPOSITING M1 SPIKE/PANICLE/FRUIT/BRANCH SELECTION ON S...
SEGREGATING M3 POPPULATION PROGENY ROWS FROM INDIVIDUAL SELECTED PLANTS FROM M2 POPULATION M4 POPPULATION PRELIMINERY YIEL...
M5-M8 MULTILOCATION TRIAL (REPLICATED YIELD TRIAL AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS) - Advanced yield trial with 4-5 mutant lines - Zon...
SL. No. Characteristics Mutant / variety N10/350/P-5-4 BRRI dhan26 Code State Code State 1 Leaf sheath: anthocyanin color ...
SL. No. Characteristics Mutant / variety N10/350/P-5-4 BRRI dhan48 Code State Code State 9(a) Male sterility - - - 9(b) Mi...
SL. No. Characteristics Mutant / variety N10/350/P-5-4 BRRI dhan48 Code State Code State 15 Stem length (Culm length): Mea...
SL. No. Characteristics Mutant / variety N10/350/P-5-4 BRRI dhan48 Code State Code State 23 Spikelet: color of tip of lemm...
SL. No. Characteristics Mutant / variety N10/350/P-5-4 BRRI dhan48 Code State Code State 32 Sterile lemma length: Measure ...
 Notified Crops i) Rice ii) Wheat iii) Jute iv) Mesta v) Kenaf vi) Sugarcane vii) Potato  Others are non notified crops
আবেদনকারীর স্বাক্ষর, তাররখ ও রিল
প্রস্তােকারী প্ররতষ্ঠান কততৃ ক রনরদৃষ্ট ছবকজাত ছাড়করবেরপ্রস্তাে আউশমমৌিুম-১মার্ ৃ আমানমমৌিুম-১৫মম মোবরামমৌিুম-১ নবেম্বর ৬...
07/11/2015 31 BINA is committed to the advancement of agriculture Thank you
  1. 1. Welcome Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture
  2. 2. VARIETY RELEASE PROCEDURE Dr. Shamsun Nahar Begum Chief Scientific Officer & Head Plant Breeding Division Bangladesh Institute Of Nuclear Agriculture BAU Campus, Mymensingh-2202 14 FEBRUARY, 2021
  3. 3. Induced mutation Mo Radiation (mutagenic treatment) M1 M2 AA bb CC Aa bb CC mutation (after mutagenic treatment) AA bb CC Aa bb CC aa bb CC (self-fertilization) (segregating population) 1 :2 :1 mutant (’000) (’000) (10,000- ’00,000)
  4. 4. VARIETY RELEASE PROCEDURE
  5. 5. M0 SEED MUTAGENIC TREATMENT TO PARENT CULTIVAR (MULTICELLULAR EMBRYO, MERISTEM, LEAF etc.) M1 GENERATION SEVERAL HUNDRED TREATED SEEDS ARE SPACE- PLANTED TO GET ̴500 FERTILE M1 PLANTS AT HARVEST Data collection (M1)  Emergence %  Survival %  Chimera induction  Delayed development  Survival to maturity  % Sterility Harvesting (M1) From each variety/dose  Tiller, branch or plant progeny method  Single or multiple seed bulk method  Mass bulk method MUTATION BREEDING
  6. 6. SEGREGATING M2 POPPULATION 2,000 PLANT PROGENY ROWS/ AS A BULK BY COMPOSITING M1 SPIKE/PANICLE/FRUIT/BRANCH SELECTION ON SINGLE PLANT BASIS Data collection (M2)  Different types of mutations seedling stage: chlorophyll mutations (albina, xanthan, chlorine, viridis, mottled, etc); vegetative stage: plant type (erect, semi erect, tall, dwarf, extreme dwarf), branching habit (bunch, spreading, and divergent), leaflet colour (dark green, green, pale green, waxy green), leaf size (large, small, lanceolate, cup, etc) reproductive stage: flower (colour, number, size), pollen (colour, shape and size, sterility), pod (size and shape, beak, constriction, venation, colour, etc.) • Disease and insect reactions, • Days to flowering and maturity  Yield and yield attributes
  7. 7. SEGREGATING M3 POPPULATION PROGENY ROWS FROM INDIVIDUAL SELECTED PLANTS FROM M2 POPULATION M4 POPPULATION PRELIMINERY YIELD TRIAL WITH A SUITABLE CHECK - STATION TRIAL - 7-8 MUTANT LINES -HOMOZYGOSITY TEST - PRELIMINERY EVALUATION -SEED MULTIPLICATION - SUPERIOR LINES SELECTION
  8. 8. M5-M8 MULTILOCATION TRIAL (REPLICATED YIELD TRIAL AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS) - Advanced yield trial with 4-5 mutant lines - Zonal yield trial with 1-2 mutant lines at different agro climatic zones - On-farm & on-station trial - Evaluation trial for variety release OUTSTANDING LINE IS RELEASED AS A NEW VARIETY
  9. 9. SL. No. Characteristics Mutant / variety N10/350/P-5-4 BRRI dhan26 Code State Code State 1 Leaf sheath: anthocyanin color 1 Absent 1 Absent 2 Leaf color 2 Green 3 Green 3 Penultimate leaf pubescence 5 Medium 5 Medium 4 Penultimate leaf: anthocyanin coloration of auricles & collar 1 Absent 1 Absent 5 Penultimate leaf: ligule 9 Present 9 Present 6 Penultimate leaf: shape of the ligule 3 Two cleft 3 Two cleft 7 Flag leaf: attitude of the blade 7 Decending 1 Erect 8 Time of heading (50% of plants with heads) 3 Early 3 Early Descriptor of proposed NERICA rice mutant and check variety DUS test
  10. 10. SL. No. Characteristics Mutant / variety N10/350/P-5-4 BRRI dhan48 Code State Code State 9(a) Male sterility - - - 9(b) Microscopic observation of pollen with I2-KI solution - - - 10 Lemma & Palea: anthocyanin coloration 1 Absent 1 Absent 11 Lemma: anthocyanin coloration of area below apex 1 Absent 1 Absent 12 Lemma: anthocyanin coloration of apex 1 Absent 1 Absent 13(a) Color of stigma 1 White 1 White 13(b) Stigma exertion 5 Medium 5 Medium 14 Stem: culm diameter(from 5 mother tillers in the lowest internode) 1 Small 1 Small
  11. 11. SL. No. Characteristics Mutant / variety N10/350/P-5-4 BRRI dhan48 Code State Code State 15 Stem length (Culm length): Measure from the base of the plants to the neck of the panicles) 7 Long 3 Medium 16 Stem: anthocyanin coloration of nodes 1 Absent 1 Absent 17 Stem: Intensity of anthocyanin coloration of nodes - - - 18 Stem: anthocyanin coloration of inter- nodes 1 Absent 1 Absent 19 Panicle length: measured from the neck to the tip of the panicle of main tillers without awns 5 Medium 5 Medium 20 Panicle: curvature of main axis (i.e., recurved main axis) 5 Weak 5 Medium 21 Panicle: number of the effective tillers per plant 7 Many 7 Many 22 Spikelet: pubescence of lemma & palea 1 Absent 1 Absent
  12. 12. SL. No. Characteristics Mutant / variety N10/350/P-5-4 BRRI dhan48 Code State Code State 23 Spikelet: color of tip of lemma 1 White 1 White 24 Spikelet: awns in the spikelet 1 Absent 1 Absent 25 Spikelet: length of the longest awn - - - 26(a) Panicle: distribution of awns - - - 26(b) Panicle: color of a awns - - - 27 Panicle: attitude of branches 5 Spreading 3 Semi Erect 28 Panicle: exertion 9 Well-exerted 9 Well- exerted 29 Time of maturity 3 Early 3 Early 30 Grain: weight of 1000 fully developed grains (adjusted at 12% of moisture) 5 Mediu m 7 High 31 Grain: length (without dehulling) 5 Medium 9 Long
  13. 13. SL. No. Characteristics Mutant / variety N10/350/P-5-4 BRRI dhan48 Code State Code State 32 Sterile lemma length: Measure at post harvest stage 3 Medium 3 Medium 33 Decorticated grain: length (after dehulling, before milling) 5 Long 5 Long 34 Leaf senescence: Penultimate leaves are observed at the time of harvest 1 Late and Slow 1 Late and Slow 35 Decorticated grain: shape (Length-width (widest point) ratio of de-hulled grain) 5 Medium 5 Medium 36 Decorticated grain (bran): color 2 Light brown 1 White 37 Polished grain: size of white core or chalkiness (% of kernel area) 1 Very small 3 Small 38 Endosperm: content of amylose (Non- waxy type varieties) 3 Intermediate 5 High 39 Decorticated grain: aroma 1 Absent 1 Absent 40 Other distinct special character (if any) - Drought tolerant, early, long slender grain - Early and long slender grain
  14. 14.  Notified Crops i) Rice ii) Wheat iii) Jute iv) Mesta v) Kenaf vi) Sugarcane vii) Potato  Others are non notified crops
  15. 15. আবেদনকারীর স্বাক্ষর, তাররখ ও রিল
  16. 16. প্রস্তােকারী প্ররতষ্ঠান কততৃ ক রনরদৃষ্ট ছবকজাত ছাড়করবেরপ্রস্তাে আউশমমৌিুম-১মার্ ৃ আমানমমৌিুম-১৫মম মোবরামমৌিুম-১ নবেম্বর ৬মকরজেীজকবর ১।প্রস্তারেতজাত ২। মর্কজাত ও প্ররতট্রায়ালখরর্িেৃবমাটেরিশহাজারটাকা িদিযিরর্েকাররগররকরমটিওপররর্ালক,েীজপ্রতযয়ন এবজরি (SCA) েরােরপাঠাবনা প্রস্তারেত জাবতর মূলযায়ন কার্ৃক্রবম অংশগ্রহবনর জনয টা. ১০০০/- (এক হাজার) মাি এরি রি িরকারর মকাষাগাবর জমা রদবয় SCA মত দারখল করা । জাতমূলযায়বনরজনয ১৪টি ক ত রষঅঞ্চবলরমবযযনূনযতম১০টিঅঞ্চবলRCBD এ ৩টিমররিবকশনএর মাযযবম৪টি অনবেশনও৬টি অনিামৃপরীক্ষেস্থাপন মজলােীজপ্রতযয়ন অরিিারওক ত রষিম্প্রিারনঅরযদপ্তবররিহবর্ারগতায়অনিামৃএেংিংরিষ্ঠগবেষোপ্ররতষ্ঠঅবনরমাযযবমঅনবেশনপরীক্ষেস্থাপন আবেদকারীপ্ররতষ্ঠাবনররনজস্বমূলযায়বনররেস্তাররততথ্যছক আকাবরপররর্ালক,েীজপ্রতযয়নএবজরিররনকটজমারদবতহবে।
  17. 17. 07/11/2015 31 BINA is committed to the advancement of agriculture Thank you

