Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫ي‬‫ب‬‫سل‬‫و‬ ‫يات‬‫ب‬‫جيا‬‫إ‬‫ات‬ ‫يل‬‫آ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬ ‫إحلاسب‬ by: ‫الحربي‬ ‫مها‬
‫وى‬‫ت‬‫ح‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ : •‫اآللي‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫هو‬ ‫ما‬ •‫اآل‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫إيجابيات‬‫لي‬ •‫اآل‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫سلبيات‬‫لي‬
‫و‬ ‫سهوله‬ ‫بكل‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫ويقدم‬ ‫والجهد‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫يوفر‬‫يسر‬ ‫وسرعه‬ ‫اإللكتر‬ ‫والرسائل‬ ‫عالية‬ ‫بسرعه‬ ‫االخبار‬ ‫ي...
‫اآللي‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫إيجابيات‬ ‫متواصل‬ ‫بجهد‬ ‫يعمل‬ ‫االخرين‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التواصل‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫في‬ ‫يستخدم‬ ‫المجاالت‬
‫اآللي‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫إيجابيات‬ ‫متواصل‬ ‫بجهد‬ ‫يعمل‬ ‫االخرين‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التواصل‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫في‬ ‫يستخدم‬ ‫المجاالت‬
‫اآللي‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫سلبيات‬ ‫الخصوصية‬ ‫اقتحام‬ ‫والعزل‬ ‫االسري‬ ‫التفكك‬‫ة‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫اهدار‬
‫الصحيحة‬ ‫اإلجابة‬ ‫اختاري‬
‫االلي‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫إيجابيات‬ ‫من‬: ‫الوقت‬ ‫هدر‬‫االخرين‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التواصل‬
•https://author.shms.sa/ar/node/775?language=ar •https://mawdoo3.com/‫إيجابيات‬_‫وسلبيات‬_‫الحاسوب‬ ‫العرض‬ ‫مشاركه‬:
Computer
Computer
Computer
Computer
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Computer

23 views

Published on

مشروع للحاسب الالي

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Computer

  1. 1. ‫ي‬‫ب‬‫سل‬‫و‬ ‫يات‬‫ب‬‫جيا‬‫إ‬‫ات‬ ‫يل‬‫آ‬‫ل‬‫إ‬ ‫إحلاسب‬ by: ‫الحربي‬ ‫مها‬
  2. 2. ‫وى‬‫ت‬‫ح‬‫م‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ : •‫اآللي‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫هو‬ ‫ما‬ •‫اآل‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫إيجابيات‬‫لي‬ •‫اآل‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫سلبيات‬‫لي‬
  3. 3. ‫و‬ ‫سهوله‬ ‫بكل‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫ويقدم‬ ‫والجهد‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫يوفر‬‫يسر‬ ‫وسرعه‬ ‫اإللكتر‬ ‫والرسائل‬ ‫عالية‬ ‫بسرعه‬ ‫االخبار‬ ‫ينقل‬‫ونية‬ ‫الحاجه‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫ويستخرجها‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫يخزن‬
  4. 4. ‫اآللي‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫إيجابيات‬ ‫متواصل‬ ‫بجهد‬ ‫يعمل‬ ‫االخرين‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التواصل‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫في‬ ‫يستخدم‬ ‫المجاالت‬
  5. 5. ‫اآللي‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫إيجابيات‬ ‫متواصل‬ ‫بجهد‬ ‫يعمل‬ ‫االخرين‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التواصل‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫في‬ ‫يستخدم‬ ‫المجاالت‬
  6. 6. ‫اآللي‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫سلبيات‬ ‫الخصوصية‬ ‫اقتحام‬ ‫والعزل‬ ‫االسري‬ ‫التفكك‬‫ة‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫اهدار‬
  7. 7. ‫الصحيحة‬ ‫اإلجابة‬ ‫اختاري‬
  8. 8. ‫االلي‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫إيجابيات‬ ‫من‬: ‫الوقت‬ ‫هدر‬‫االخرين‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التواصل‬
  9. 9. •https://author.shms.sa/ar/node/775?language=ar •https://mawdoo3.com/‫إيجابيات‬_‫وسلبيات‬_‫الحاسوب‬ ‫العرض‬ ‫مشاركه‬:

×