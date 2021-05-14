Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hi! ,I'm Mohamed, a passionate and energetic Excel Expert. Data Entry Operator with valuable experience in Ms Excel
What benefits will you get? Excellent and accurate results with 100% satisfaction. highly responsive to clients. provid...
My Fiverr gig link: • https://www.fiverr.com/excelprof81/be-your- excel-pro#
Get your Excel work done with an Excel Pro
Get your Excel work done with an Excel Pro
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
49 views
May. 14, 2021

Get your Excel work done with an Excel Pro

Hi,I'm Mahamad ,I'm your Excel Pro.

Why should you hire me?

Because I can:

Automate your tasks using Ms Excel VBA Macros.
Write suitable Cell Functions for your works.
Visualize your works using detailed charts.
Sort your data using Pivot Tables.
Make data entry works.
What benefits will you get?

Deliver your work within 2 days
Unlimited times of revisions.
After sales services.


Please contact me before placing an order to discuss your work details.
https://www.fiverr.com/excelprof81/be-your-excel-pro#

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Get your Excel work done with an Excel Pro

  1. 1. Hi! ,I'm Mohamed, a passionate and energetic Excel Expert. Data Entry Operator with valuable experience in Ms Excel
  2. 2. What benefits will you get? Excellent and accurate results with 100% satisfaction. highly responsive to clients. providing premium quality work every time.
  3. 3. My Fiverr gig link: • https://www.fiverr.com/excelprof81/be-your- excel-pro#

×