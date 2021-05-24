Assignment 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CITY UNIVERSITY Faculty of Science and Engineering Department of Computer Science and Engineering Spring 2021 Assignment O...
2 NTWORK SOFTWARE *Difference between Apps and Software APPS 1.Application software is a package to perform a specific tas...
3 APPLICATION OF COMPUTER NETWORK *Business application *Communication medium *E-Commers *Home application *Electronic com...
Engineering
May. 24, 2021

  1. 1. CITY UNIVERSITY Faculty of Science and Engineering Department of Computer Science and Engineering Spring 2021 Assignment On Computer Network Submitted to: Pranab Bandhu Nath Lecturer Department of CSE Submitted by: Mahabuba Alam Mitu 1834902625 Submission Date:
  2. 2. 2 NTWORK SOFTWARE *Difference between Apps and Software APPS 1.Application software is a package to perform a specific task. 2.It is a type of software that does a certain task. 3.Application software os always executable. 4.Application software need user interaction for function. 5.application software is operation system based. SOFTWARE 1.Software is a set of instruction or data that operats the hardware. 2.It is an encompassing term for computer data. 3.Software may executable or may not be. 4.Software does not need user interaction for functioning. 5.Software is not often operating system based.
  3. 3. 3 APPLICATION OF COMPUTER NETWORK *Business application *Communication medium *E-Commers *Home application *Electronic commerce *Mobile users APPLICATION OF COMPUTER There are three component of computer network 1.Hardware equipment 2.Software 3.Cables and connectors

