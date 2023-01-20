Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 20, 2023
Jan. 20, 2023
Presentation on one of the recently developing company which is Space maker. It is one of the eco-friendly real-estate companies, that concentrate more on reducing the usage of space for buildings and in turn making their building projects very compact and minimalistic. Which is the only way to accommodate the growing population now and in the future

Presentation on one of the recently developing company which is Space maker. It is one of the eco-friendly real-estate companies, that concentrate more on reducing the usage of space for buildings and in turn making their building projects very compact and minimalistic. Which is the only way to accommodate the growing population now and in the future

SPACEMAKER.pptx

  1. 1. SPACEMAKER AI
  2. 2. What’s the company about?  Game changing AI technology  Architecture Urban Development  AI Machine Learning Statistics  Mathematical Modeling  Optimization  Physics Fluid Mechanics Acoustics
  3. 3.  Founders – Anders Kvale, Carl Christensen (CTO) , Havard Haukeland (CEO)  Founded – 2016  Headquarters – Nordic Countries, Scandinavia  Funding Type - Seed Round (April 21, 2017) - Series A (June 10, 2019)  Number of Investors - 6
  4. 4. The crucial year of 2017 for Spacemaker AI:  Completion of one year in the industry  A small company with 20 employees  An investment of 22 million Norwegian Kroners from a group of investors.  Investment by CBRE- One of the largest consultant in commercial property registered in New York.  First project  More than 100 clients for collaboration after their first project  Havard Haukeland being nominated as top leadership talent of the year in Norway.
  5. 5. Company Achievements  500 most innovative startups by Hello Tomorrow – 2017  Startup of the year in Norway (B2B Category) – 2019  25$ million of series A funding
  6. 6. Acquisition of Spacemaker AI by Autodesk, Inc. for a net cash of $240 million net of cash. BDP is partnering with Spacemaker’s AI platform to support the next step of the company’s digitalization of their design and development processes sustainability journey at Spacemaker: the new microclimate analysis tool.
  7. 7. Thank you

