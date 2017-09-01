Saberes pedagógicos e práticas docentes no ensino de

SABERES PEDAGÓGICOS NA PRÁTICA DOCENTES NO ENSINO DE JOVENS E ADULTOS EM CARUTAPERA-MA UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE ASUNCIÓN FA...
INTRODUÇÃO  Na educação de jovens e adultos, tem-se assistido a um crescimento exponencial de casos de evasão escolar, se...
JUSTIFICATIVA A pesquisa se justifica baseando-se na proposta abordada por Freire (1997, 2000) que remete-nos a necessidad...
PROBLEMA DA PESQUISA Quais as contribuições dos saberes pedagógicos nas competências e habilidades necessários para o ensi...
OBJETIVO GERAL Descrever as contribuições dos saberes pedagógicos nas competências e habilidades necessários para o ensino...
OBJETIVO ESPECÍFICOS Desenvolver uma discussão teórica a cerca dos saberes pedagógicos voltados a prática docente; Relatar...
ESTRUTURA DA PESQUISA Contextualiza a pesquisa, identifica o problema, justifica e apresenta a relevância do tema, relacio...
ESTRUTURA DA PESQUISA O universo, a população, identifica o método, descreve o ambiente investigado, explica a coleta e a ...
FUNDAMENTAÇÃO TEÓRICA Monteiro (2007, p. 19) Freire (1997, 2000) Tardif (2002) Brandão (1995) Candau (1994) Delors (2003) ...
FUNDAMENTAÇÃO TEÓRICA Revela que de certa maneira há um reconhecimento de que para saber ensinar não bastam a experiência ...
MARCO METODÓLOGICO Unidade Rural de 1º Grau Doralice DouradoCidade de Carutapera, Maranhão, Brasil.
MARCO METODÓLOGICO TIPO DE INVESTIGAÇÃO: Do tipo descritiva ( Maia, 2010) porque o seu alcance é descrever especificamente...
MARCO METODÓLOGICO POPULAÇÃO: o púbico alvo da investigação se deu com 12 docentes da Unidade Rural de 1º Grau Doralice Do...
INSTRUMENTOS E COLETA DE DADOS  Questionário Likert  Análise documental  Pauta de observação PROCEDIMENTO PARA COLETA D...
ANÁLISE E INTERPRETAÇÃO DOS DADOS  Utilizou escala tipo Likert de 5 pontos para mensurar o nível de concordância dos suje...
ANÁLISE E INTERPRETAÇÃO DOS DADOS QUESTÃO NÍVEIS DE CONCORDÂNCIA 1 2 3 4 5 RM Geral 01- Nos planejamentos feitos há atitud...
QUESTÃO NÍVEIS DE CONCORDÂNCIA 1 2 3 4 5 RM GERAL 02-Nos planejamento feito pela coordenação promove momentos de comunicaç...
Pergunta 3: As propostas de formação continuada PFC atende as necessidades do cotidiano escolar. Pergunta 3 temos o seguin...
QUESTÃO NÍVEIS DE CONCORDÂNCIA 1 2 3 4 5 R.M Geral 08- A formação pedagógica privilegia as teorias e práticas convincentes...
QUESTÃO NÍVEIS DE CONCORDÂNCIA 1 2 3 4 5 R.M GERAL 01- A influência familiar revelou-se como um dos determinantes em suas ...
QUESTÃO NÍVEIS DE CONCORDÂNCIA 1 2 3 4 5 R.M GERAL 04- A formação recebida permitiu atuar de forma adequada na EJA? 0 1 3 ...
 Média geral de concordância de 5,0 que corresponde que concorda totalmente, assim obtém um percentual de 100% dos entrev...
CONCLUSÃO Podemos perceber, nas orientações expostas na legislação sobre a atuação profissional dos professores, é a prese...
segundo objetivo específico da pesquisa: relatar propostas de formação continuada dos docentes da Educação de jovens e adu...
 Podemos concluir que a formação do professor, os conhecimentos adquiridos na formação, os saberes desenvolvidos e compar...
RECOMENDAÇÕES  Realização de maiores estudos, particularmente direcionados às práticas e saberes docentes na modalidade d...
OBRIGADO !
    1. 1. SABERES PEDAGÓGICOS NA PRÁTICA DOCENTES NO ENSINO DE JOVENS E ADULTOS EM CARUTAPERA-MA UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE ASUNCIÓN FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS, POLÍTICAS Y DE LA COMUNICACIÓN MAESTRIA EM CIENCIA DE LA EDUCACION Magno Fernando A. Nazaré Tutor: Dr. Carlos Henrique Medeiros de Souza Asunción-PY 2017
    2. 2. INTRODUÇÃO  Na educação de jovens e adultos, tem-se assistido a um crescimento exponencial de casos de evasão escolar, sendo observável a sua dificuldade de socializar-se e incluir no meio social. Em razão disso, faz-se necessário atentar-se para quais os saberes e práticas docentes estão sendo aplicado na educação de jovens e adultos.
    3. 3. JUSTIFICATIVA A pesquisa se justifica baseando-se na proposta abordada por Freire (1997, 2000) que remete-nos a necessidade da discussão sobre a importância dos saberes e práticas pedagógicas para que o aluno possa priorizar a sua cultura e ajudar no processo de inclusão, facilitando o desenvolvimento da linguagem oral, crescendo e desenvolvendo a sua capacidade cognitiva de forma espontânea e livre, liberando suas imaginações criativas e artísticas.
    4. 4. PROBLEMA DA PESQUISA Quais as contribuições dos saberes pedagógicos nas competências e habilidades necessários para o ensino aprendizagem na educação de jovens e adultos na Unidade Rural de 1º Grau Doralice Dourado no munícipio de Carutapera no estado do Maranhão?
    5. 5. OBJETIVO GERAL Descrever as contribuições dos saberes pedagógicos nas competências e habilidades necessários para o ensino aprendizagem na educação de jovens e adultos na Unidade Rural de 1º Grau Doralice Dourado no munícipio de Carutapera no estado do Maranhão.
    6. 6. OBJETIVO ESPECÍFICOS Desenvolver uma discussão teórica a cerca dos saberes pedagógicos voltados a prática docente; Relatar a proposta de formação continuada dos docentes da educação de jovens e adultos na escola Doralice Dourado; Verificar a partir da percepção dos docentes de que forma os saberes necessários e práticas são desenvolvidas na escola no âmbito da EJA.
    7. 7. ESTRUTURA DA PESQUISA Contextualiza a pesquisa, identifica o problema, justifica e apresenta a relevância do tema, relaciona as perguntas da investigação e expõe o problema do estudo, define seus objetivos e levanta as hipóteses; Aborda a revisão da literatura e apresenta o levantamento histórico dos principais autores que ressaltam sobre a pesquisa; INTRODUÇÃO FUNDAMENTAÇÃO TEÓRICA
    8. 8. ESTRUTURA DA PESQUISA O universo, a população, identifica o método, descreve o ambiente investigado, explica a coleta e a análise dos dados; Apresenta a considerações finais do trabalho e indicam-se as recomendações para o aprimoramento de trabalhos futuros. MARCO METODOLÓGICO MARCO ANALÍTICO E INTERPRETAÇÃO DOS DADOS Resultado, descreve as informações colhidas através da observação estruturada e divulga a análise. Informa os saberes necessários aos professores e a importância dos saberes na formação do professor. CONCLUSÃO
    9. 9. FUNDAMENTAÇÃO TEÓRICA Monteiro (2007, p. 19) Freire (1997, 2000) Tardif (2002) Brandão (1995) Candau (1994) Delors (2003) Autores de base Zabala (1998, p. 92) (Pimenta, 2012) Sacristán (2000, p.147)
    10. 10. FUNDAMENTAÇÃO TEÓRICA Revela que de certa maneira há um reconhecimento de que para saber ensinar não bastam a experiência e os conhecimentos específicos, mas se fazem necessários os saberes pedagógicos e didáticos. Não é possível continuar improvisando educadores e alfabetizadores de Jovens e Adultos. Não é possível continuarmos ‘zarolhos’, olhando enviesados como se a Educação e Alfabetização de Jovens e Adultos fossem uma prática extemporânea e passageira. (Moura, 2001, p.105) (Pimenta, 2012)
    11. 11. MARCO METODÓLOGICO Unidade Rural de 1º Grau Doralice DouradoCidade de Carutapera, Maranhão, Brasil.
    12. 12. MARCO METODÓLOGICO TIPO DE INVESTIGAÇÃO: Do tipo descritiva ( Maia, 2010) porque o seu alcance é descrever especificamente quando e onde as propriedades, características e razões do fenômeno. A ÊNFASE METODOLÓGICA É QUALITATIVA: Compreender a perspectiva dos participantes (indivíduos o grupos pequenos de pessoas que se investigará) a cerca dos fenômenos que os rodeiam, aprofundar suas experiências, perspectivas, opiniões e significados, ou seja, a forma em que os participantes percebem subjetivamente sua realidade (Hernandez Sampieri, 2010).
    13. 13. MARCO METODÓLOGICO POPULAÇÃO: o púbico alvo da investigação se deu com 12 docentes da Unidade Rural de 1º Grau Doralice Dourado, sendo estes apenas do turno noturno. CARACTERIZAÇÃO DA POPULAÇÃO: 8 professores e 4 professoras. Idade: de 21 anos a 50 anos. Formação acadêmica: apenas 1 com magistérios e 1 com mestrado , os demais com graduação ou especialização. Tempo de serviço : de 5 anos até mais de 20 anos . Questão formação: dois professores nunca participaram de uma formação continuada voltada a área da educação.
    14. 14. INSTRUMENTOS E COLETA DE DADOS  Questionário Likert  Análise documental  Pauta de observação PROCEDIMENTO PARA COLETA DE DADOS Aplicação do questionário com 14 questões, subdividida em dois blocos de perguntas. No primeiro composta por 8 questões. No segundo bloco contemplando 6 questões.
    15. 15. ANÁLISE E INTERPRETAÇÃO DOS DADOS  Utilizou escala tipo Likert de 5 pontos para mensurar o nível de concordância dos sujeitos que responderam os questionários. 1 discordo totalmente, 2 discordo, 3 indiferente, 4 concordo e 5 concordo totalmente. QUESTÃO FREQUÊNCIA DE SUJEITOS Nos planejamentos feitos há atitudes inovadoras na prática para atender a diversidade na forma de aprender? 1 2 3 4 5 RM 0 0 3 4 5 4,1 Média Ponderada = (3x3) + (4x4) + (5x5) = 50 Logo RM = 50 / (3+4+5) = 4,1
    16. 16. ANÁLISE E INTERPRETAÇÃO DOS DADOS QUESTÃO NÍVEIS DE CONCORDÂNCIA 1 2 3 4 5 RM Geral 01- Nos planejamentos feitos há atitudes inovadoras na prática para atender a diversidade na forma de aprender? 0 0 3 4 5 4,1 A LDB, no seu art. 13 : I - participar da elaboração da proposta pedagógica do estabelecimento de ensino; II-elaborar e cumprir plano de trabalho, segundo a proposta pedagógica do estabelecimento de ensino; III-zelar pela aprendizagem dos alunos; IV- estabelecer estratégias de recuperação para os alunos de menor rendimento; V-ministrar os dias letivos e horas-aula estabelecidos, além de participar integralmente dos períodos dedicados ao planejamento, á avaliação e ao desenvolvimento profissional; Tabela 1: Nos planejamentos feitos há atitudes inovadoras na prática para atender a diversidade na forma de aprender?
    17. 17. QUESTÃO NÍVEIS DE CONCORDÂNCIA 1 2 3 4 5 RM GERAL 02-Nos planejamento feito pela coordenação promove momentos de comunicação e interação entre os participantes? 0 0 1 3 8 4,5 TABELA 2: NOS PLANEJAMENTO EXECUTADO PELA COORDENAÇÃO PROMOVE MOMENTOS DE COMUNICAÇÃO E INTERAÇÃO ENTRE OS PARTICIPANTES? Segundo CONFINTEA (2008), um planejamento para a EJA não pode ser previamente definido, se não passar pela mediação com os estudantes e seus saberes, e com a prática de seus professores, o que vai além do regulamentado, do consagrado, do sistematizado em referências do ensino fundamental e do ensino médio, para reconhecer e legitimar currículos praticados (2008, p. 4).
    18. 18. Pergunta 3: As propostas de formação continuada PFC atende as necessidades do cotidiano escolar. Pergunta 3 temos o seguinte: 1,0 como ranking médio geral dos 12 professores entrevistados responderam que discordam totalmente da proposta de formação continuada PFC, a mesma não atende as necessidades do cotidiano escolar. A formação continuada para os professores da EJA se faz necessária em todas as escolas que atende a essa modalidade de ensino. Na modalidade de ensino EJA, o professor tem que está bem preparado pedagogicamente para poder trabalhar com a diversidade que irá encontrar na sala de aula da EJA. Segundo Freitas (1999), “uma concepção sócio histórica de educador em contraposição ao caráter tecnicista e conteudista que tem caracterizado as políticas de formação de professores”
    19. 19. QUESTÃO NÍVEIS DE CONCORDÂNCIA 1 2 3 4 5 R.M Geral 08- A formação pedagógica privilegia as teorias e práticas convincentes a realidade dos educando? 0 3 2 5 2 3,5 Tabela-7: A formação pedagógica privílegia as teorias e práticas convincentes a realidade dos educando? Para Silva (2006), as Diretrizes Curriculares de Formação, pensadas como “pacotes”, são políticas de arremedo, na ausência de uma política nacional de formação. Essas formações, aligeiradas e conteudistas, pouco têm contribuído para o melhoramento das práticas dos professores nas salas de aula, por um lado, e por outro lado não tem contribuído para a carreira profissional dos professores.
    20. 20. QUESTÃO NÍVEIS DE CONCORDÂNCIA 1 2 3 4 5 R.M GERAL 01- A influência familiar revelou-se como um dos determinantes em suas decisões para a escolha do Magistério? 0 0 0 4 8 4,6 Analises e interpretação dos resultados obtidos através do questionário 2, aplicado aos professores: Tabela 8: A influência familiar revelou-se como um dos determinantes em suas decisões para escolha do magistério? Ainda hoje a família guarda essa tradição de querer influenciar na carreira profissional dos filhos e, às vezes, alguns filhos se sentem incentivados a seguir a carreira dos pais e 1,3 concordam que a família tem grande influência como um dos determinantes.
    21. 21. QUESTÃO NÍVEIS DE CONCORDÂNCIA 1 2 3 4 5 R.M GERAL 04- A formação recebida permitiu atuar de forma adequada na EJA? 0 1 3 3 5 2,75 Tabela 11: A formação recebida permitiu atuar de forma adequada na EJA? Segundo Arbache (2001), a formação do professor de EJA deve ter um enfoque específico no que diz respeito ao conteúdo, metodologia, avaliação e atendimento a esse grupo tão heterogêneo de alunos.
    22. 22.  Média geral de concordância de 5,0 que corresponde que concorda totalmente, assim obtém um percentual de 100% dos entrevistados. Pergunta 13: De acordo com sua concepção há necessidade de maiores estudos, particularmente direcionados às práticas e saberes docentes na modalidade da EJA? A lei 9.394/96 abriga no seu título V, capítulo II, na seção V denominada "Da Educação de Jovens e Adultos", As muitas dificuldades da educação estão centrada num cenário nacional onde a política não permite o avanço dos educando e educadores brasileiros por omissão de apoio e recursos que poderiam disponibilizar para se enfrentar tais dificuldade e avançar na educação numa visão geral.
    23. 23. CONCLUSÃO Podemos perceber, nas orientações expostas na legislação sobre a atuação profissional dos professores, é a presença de elementos novos que ampliam o papel social de sua profissão. Conceitos como participação, articulação, elaboração do trabalho coletivo na escola se constituem mudanças nos padrões da formação de professores. Os saberes durante a formação necessita ser amplamente trabalhada para potencializar a pratica pedagógica dos docentes da docência na modalidade da EJA, na instituição escolar onde foi aplicada esta pesquisa. Respondendo ao primeiro objetivo específico da pesquisa que foi: desenvolver uma discussão teórica a cerca dos saberes pedagógicos voltados a prática docente.
    24. 24. segundo objetivo específico da pesquisa: relatar propostas de formação continuada dos docentes da Educação de jovens e adultos na escola Doralice Dourado. Na tabela 13 responderam a contento o este objetivo apresentado, pois 100% dos professores entrevistados demonstraram que estão dispostos a participar dos diálogos, formações e concordam totalmente que há necessidade de maiores estudos, particularmente direcionados às práticas e saberes docentes na modalidade da EJA. Complementando a resposta do referido objetivo na tabela 12 pode-se comprovar que 11 dos professores entrevistados concordam totalmente que comprometimento profissional com a educação, enfatizando com sua experiência possibilitam melhorará o aprendizado dos alunos. Como se pode notar a pesquisa foi bem aceita pelos docentes da instituição e se espera que eles a partir dos resultados apresentados pela pesquisa e recomendações propostas pelo pesquisador, os professores melhorem a proposta pedagógica da escola.
    25. 25.  Podemos concluir que a formação do professor, os conhecimentos adquiridos na formação, os saberes desenvolvidos e compartilhados tanto com os colegas de profissão como com os alunos são favoráveis segundo a concepção dos docentes e que são desenvolvidos na base da interação entre eles. Ao terceiro objetivo específico da pesquisa: verificar a partir da percepção dos docentes de que forma os saberes necessários e práticas são desenvolvidas na escola no âmbito da EJA
    26. 26. RECOMENDAÇÕES  Realização de maiores estudos, particularmente direcionados às práticas e saberes docentes na modalidade da EJA; Conscientizar os professores sobre o comprometimento profissional com a educação, enfatizado com sua experiência possibilita melhor aprendizado dos alunos;  Formação continuada para os professore da modalidade EJA, enfatizando os saberes da comunidade, e sobre tudo elaborar o planejamento baseados nesses saberes, para que possam desenvolver seus trabalhos com mais potencialidade e favorecer um melhor aprendizado para os alunos da referida comunidade;  Formação em prol do desenvolvimento dos currículos e práticas descontextualizados à realidade das escolas, para suprir as necessidades da comunidade e, combater as contradições presentes na prática social de educar;
    27. 27. OBRIGADO !

