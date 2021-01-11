Late (WIP)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Notes INT: classroom/lecture room
Dialog "James?" Notes
Dialog "Here!"
Dialog "Allison M.?" Notes
Dialog "Here!" Notes
Dialog "Here!" Notes
Dialog "Here!" Notes
Dialog "Ellie?" Notes
Dialog "Here!" Notes
Dialog "Here!" Notes
Dialog "Here!"
Notes This is DAVID. He seems put together, wearing a sweater over a collared shirt with his hair neatly combed into place.
Notes The chair next to him is empty and he looks around anxiously as the TEACHER drones on with roll call.
Dialog "David?"
Dialog "David?"
Dialog "Present!"
Dialog "Heeeeerrrreee~~" Notes *Singsong tone*
Dialog "Heeeeerrrreee~~" Notes This is CAL. His hair fluffs up in multiple directions, he?s wearing a crumpled sweatshirt ...
Notes There is a beat of silence, then scattered giggles. David blushes in embarrassment and hides his face.
Notes The teacher sighs and puts away roll-call
Dialog "Today is Lesson 6, but before that I'm going to collect your homework." Notes before beginning to write on the cha...
Dialog "Cal! If you?re tardy to one more class, that?s an automatic fail for the semester!"
Dialog "But I?m not late. So don?t sweat it, man!"
Dialog "I'd hardly say--"
Dialog "SHHHHH!"
Dialog "I swear, you?re more worried about my grades than I am."
Dialog "Someone has to be!"
Notes *mouthing "WHAT!?"
Dialog "One day, running chronically late is gonna bite you in the ass."
Dialog "You sound just like your mom."
Dialog "No I don't! My mom would never swear!"
Dialog "OW!"
Dialog "I guess you're right"
Dialog "I must be a horrible influence on you."
Dialog "Hahaha!"
Dialog "Alright, listen."
Dialog "I, Calvin O?Donovan, best friend and lackey of David Lynn, promise hereby to never again be"
Notes We find CAL standing in the rain in an ill-fitting suit, already getting drenched. He blinks in confusion.
Dialog "wh...what did you say?"
Dialog "I said, you?re late. The funeral ended about thirty minutes ago."
Dialog "There were a couple of these left over though."
Dialog I know I said I wouldn?t mess it up again
Dialog But I didn?t break my word-
Dialog I promise I?m right on time
Dialog Shit!
Dialog Sorry, David, I pulled some all-nighters reading through this so it may have some residual Dorito dust
Dialog Ah! Here we go!
Dialog I got this book from those weird goth girls at school who used to pretend to be cats, so I really hope this works.
Dialog OH!
Dialog An offering! Crap I totally forgot!
Dialog Uh, this should work
Dialog *chanting*
Dialog BUH-GAW!
Dialog *chanting*
Dialog Storm?s gettin real rough out there, huh Bob
Dialog *chanting*
Dialog *final words*
Dialog I did it!
Dialog Ha-ha! I can?t believe I did it!
Dialog Yes!
Dialog Take that Mr. Neely! I told you I could read above a fifth grade level
Dialog AHHHHH!
Dialog I always told you being late was gonna bite you in the ass
Dialog You hungry for some brains, man? Actually, I?m really craving some cheap beer. Is that weird?
Dialog Nothings gonna be weird from here on out.
Late (WIP)

A partially shaded update of a story following two friends, Cal and David, as they navigate their friendship through unexpected changes.

×