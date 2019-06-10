Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Tres notas importantes que debes leer antes de comenzar: Este libro tiene DERECHOS RESERV...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL ¡Hola querido lector! Te doy mi más sincero agradecimiento por haber confiado en mí al ad...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Con la lectura de este libro La ley de la atracción está comenzando a dar sus primeros pa...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Al leer este libro te animo a que lo hagas con una fuerte determinación de cambio y creci...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL PRIMERA PARTE Construyendo bases sólidas para manifestar milagros, crear tu realidad y at...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Introducción a la Ley de la Atracción “Somos 100% responsables de nuestras experiencias y...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Para darte cuenta de cómo está afectando tu vida la Ley de La Atracción sólo tienes que d...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL En un capítulo posterior hablaremos en detalle del papel que cumplen tus emociones y tus ...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Y la alfombra continúa existiendo en virtud de todos y cada uno de sus observadores. En o...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Un buen tip para que tus pensamientos se vayan acostumbrando a la teoría de la física cuá...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL ¿Cómo afectan tus sentimientos y emociones en tu escala de frecuencias vibracionales? Tus...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Cuando hablamos de Ley de la Atracción, la palabra clave es VIBRACIONES. Son nuestras vib...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Envidia Rencor Desesperación Impotencia Culpa Temor Nota cómo las primeras emociones son ...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL con nuestros ojos ni tocar ni oler. Por eso, a pesar de lo que te diga tu mundo físico, c...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Ejemplo En Programación Neurolingüística se nos enseña un ejemplo claro que demuestra la ...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Dichos experimentos consistían en exponer agua en recipientes a diferentes palabras, músi...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL sucediendo en nuestro mundo físico y lo que estamos recreando en nuestra imaginación o al...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Estos ejemplos como ya lo notaste son todos relacionados con el dinero. Como eras muy peq...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL  No sirvo para hablar en público  El dinero no hace la felicidad  Soy una persona inse...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL -Enriquecedor otenciador -Limitante Vamos a verlo con otro ejemplo: Cuando eras pequeño t...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Toda tu vida y las cosas que afectas directamente fluyen y fluyen sin cesar desde esa fue...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL yo toma el lugar que le había sido arrebatado y los viejos hábitos regresan de nuevo. Su ...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL me pasa a mí? Y de cualquier otra expresión frecuente o no que pueda expresar una creenci...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL ¿Qué te dices a tí mismo? Ésta no es una pregunta retórica ni filosófica. Es literal. Nue...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL También puedes usar frases como éstas para seguir atrayendo escasez, mala suerte y depres...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Siempre digo las palabras exactas en el momento oportuno Me veo bien, me gusto y le gusto...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Ahora, cuando te pasen cosas maravillosas, cuando te encuentres en una situación agradabl...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Como seres humanos no podemos pensar en dos cosas al mismo tiempo, no es posible que nues...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Si no estás seguro, repasa las afirmaciones que recibiste con tu inscripción al taller, s...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Tengan presente que lo que dio inicio a todo lo anterior fue un pensamiento que nació de ...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL recursos, personas, ideas y finalmente nos da la fuerza necesaria para la acción. Para un...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Aún eres esa persona que cree que no puede tener un negocio exitoso porque no dispone de ...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Amor  Todos en la vida merecemos amar y ser amados sin condiciones  Irradio amor a cada...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Si tienes dificultades llenando los campos de este ejercicio puedes sacar ideas del e-boo...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL ¿Quién SOY YO realmente? “El día más feliz de tu vida será el día que te conozcas a ti mi...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL ¿Te gusta vestir traje y corbata o vestido formal toda la semana? ¿Te sientes conforme co...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL No puedo creer cuántos años de mi vida pasé mintiéndome a mí misma sobre mi orientación l...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL gobernantes no quieran, es que simplemente no les interesa, porque todos, incluso ellos, ...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL claridad”. Puedes estar compartiendo tu vida social con personas populares a las cuales e...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL preguntas. Tu propio ser te guiará sobre cuáles preguntas debes hacerte y éstas estarán i...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Toma decisiones definitivas “La más grande batalla es aquella que libramos con nuestra pr...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Si te encontraste con la firme decisión de ser un magnífico arquitecto, mantente firme en...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Sabes que has encontrado tu verdadero yo porque te sientes libre y eufórico. No importa q...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Cuando el niño es necio, llora, está sucio, hace pataletas (¡cuando se comporta como un n...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Cuando persigues la aprobación de alguien le estás dando a otro el control de tu vida; la...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Cada persona lo sabe dentro de sí y lo puede descubrir si mira con franqueza su interior....
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL No deberías actuar nunca con proyección a ser querido y aprobado por nadie. La única pers...
www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Salud Dinero Felicidad Si falta alguna de estas variables no estamos hablando de prosperi...
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101

38 views

Published on

CÓMO MANIFESTAR TU VIDA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Como manifestar en tu vida todo aquello que deseas 101

  1. 1. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL
  2. 2. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Tres notas importantes que debes leer antes de comenzar: Este libro tiene DERECHOS RESERVADOS Los derechos de este libro pertenecen a Crea Tu Realidad, Eliana EL. www.CreaTuRealidad.com No estás autorizado a distribuir este material por ningún medio, copiarlo, venderlo o alterar su contenido. El libro está protegido en su totalidad por las leyes del copy right y sólo se puede adquirir a través de su compra. Si tú o alguien más recibe este libro por otro medio diferente por favor ten en cuenta lo siguiente: Tu éxito, tu prosperidad y tu felicidad se construyen en gran medida sobre unas bases sólidas de honestidad y ética. No puedes crear una vida de éxito a largo plazo si tus comportamientos son deshonestos y poco éticos. Este libro es informativo No pretende de ninguna manera dar consejo médico o psicológico. El lector entiende y acepta que el contenido aquí vertido no sustituye la terapia o el consejo profesional. En la Ley de la Atracción No todo vale Puedes obtener y lograr todo aquello que deseas siempre y cuando la ética acompañe todas tus motivaciones y tus acciones.
  3. 3. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL ¡Hola querido lector! Te doy mi más sincero agradecimiento por haber confiado en mí al adquirir este libro. Así mismo cuenta con mi promesa de que tu vida cambiará de una manera radical si pones en práctica los consejos y ejercicios que te aquí te enseño. Es exactamente el mismo camino que yo recorrí para comenzar a asumir la responsabilidad por mi vida, tomar mis decisiones y crear una realidad a mi medida. La autoría de los conceptos que te enseño en este libro pertenece a las personas que a lo largo de la historia han dejado testimonio de ellos. ¡Quisiera darme crédito por estas enseñanzas! Pero no puedo. Yo sólo las he adoptado, usado y transmitido para que lleguen hasta ti de una manera compacta y práctica. La ley de la Atracción y los mecanismos que se usan para ponerla en marcha de manera deliberada no son conceptos nuevos a nuestra época, a lo largo de la historia de la humanidad siempre ha habido hombres y mujeres que los han conocido y usado para crear la realidad de sus vidas. Al escribir este libro quise condensar y dar una forma simple a toda la información disponible sobre estos temas, dándole mi toque personal con los conceptos que yo misma he usado para lograr mis objetivos y dar un giro positivo a mi vida. Mi anhelo es que cada persona que pase por estas líneas aprenda a usar el poder de su mente para manifestar en su vida sólo aquello que verdaderamente desea. El uso consciente de tus pensamientos guiará tu camino si aprendes a hacerlo de forma voluntaria, pensando y sintiendo sólo aquellas cosas que deseas manifestar en tu vida. En definitiva, este libro está dirigido a las personas que creen o piensan que hay algo más allá del mundo físico en el que vivimos, a quienes ya saben algo, a quienes aún no saben nada pero tienen curiosidad, a quienes desean fervientemente mejorar su calidad de vida usando su propio poder… a todos con cariño, con auténtica humildad les presento mi libro deseándoles lo mejor desde mi corazón. Eliana EL INTRODUCCIÓN
  4. 4. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Con la lectura de este libro La ley de la atracción está comenzando a dar sus primeros pasos en tu vida en el más positivo de los sentidos. Para que este libro tenga un impacto real en tu vida no necesito decirte que debes practicar lo que aquí te enseño. En cada palabra, cada línea, cada párrafo que leas piensa en el mundo que te espera afuera. Acostúmbrate a ver tu vida en general como una gran oportunidad, vívela, siéntela, respírala. Tú, yo, tu vecino, todos, hemos nacido para la prosperidad y la abundancia. Nacimos con el propósito de vivir el mundo y gozarlo, no con la finalidad de sobrevivir a él y en el peor de los casos sufrirlo. Las personas que han logrado éxito no son más listas que tú, la mayoría de ellas no nacieron con más oportunidades que tú. Son simplemente seres humanos comunes y corrientes que creyeron que sí podían y buscaron respuestas más allá de sus sentidos y las encontraron. Déjame preguntarte algo: ¿Crees en tus sueños? ¿Realmente crees en ellos? No gastes más tu tiempo en imaginar la vida que deseas, aprende a manifestarla deliberadamente y a vivirla. La misma ley de prosperidad que ha funcionado para miles de personas en el mundo que han salido adelante, alcanzado sus sueños, su prosperidad y grandes cantidades de dinero existe hoy en tu vida, en tu espacio y está al alcance de tus pensamientos y tu realidad. No la dejes pasar de largo. Nunca es tarde y ninguna situación es demasiado complicada como para hacer de ella tu punto de partida. Aprende a creer en tus sueños, no es por accidente el hecho de que los tengas. Tus sueños no existen en vano, ellos tienen una misión en todo el engranaje de tu vida ¡y es la de ser cumplidos! Acompáñame en este fabuloso recorrido por el mundo de la Realidad creada a voluntad. Vas a ver y a palpar por ti mismo cuán fascinante es este viaje. Tu estado natural, es el de la felicidad y los logros, no el de la carencia y el fracaso. Si has de desaprender cientos de pensamientos negadores aprendidos a lo largo de tu vida, ¡éste es el momento! Los conocimientos y técnicas aquí vertidos son poderosos. Úsalos con sabiduría.
  5. 5. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Al leer este libro te animo a que lo hagas con una fuerte determinación de cambio y crecimiento personal. Lee, interioriza y aplica. Estos son los tres pasos de debes dar de ahora en adelante. Antes de comenzar quiero hacer un paréntesis para darte una explicación que quizás puedas pedir en algún momento o una que en todo caso yo considero necesaria. Estas personas de éxito que cito con frecuencia en este libro y en mi web (Anthony, Vitale, Gage, Rohn, Dyer, los vas a ver de a poco) son sin excepción seres espirituales que creen en el poder de las energías, de las vibraciones y de los métodos menos ortodoxos a los que estamos todos acostumbrados y que están invariablemente ligados a nuestra tendencia humana de ver y creer sólo en aquello que nos entra por los sentidos. Cuando comienzas a explorar esa otra parte de ti que es invisible y está conectada con la inteligencia universal, cosas fabulosas comienzan a pasar en tu vida. Te invito a que dejes entrar en tí a esa fuerza mágica que puedes encontrar y usar cuando ves más allá de tus sentidos. Cuando leas cosas en las cuales tu razón no te permita creer completamente te invito a que abras tu mente allí y permitas que el poder de la energía penetre en ti.
  6. 6. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL PRIMERA PARTE Construyendo bases sólidas para manifestar milagros, crear tu realidad y atraer prosperidad
  7. 7. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Introducción a la Ley de la Atracción “Somos 100% responsables de nuestras experiencias y cada uno de nuestros pensamientos está creando nuestro futuro” Louise L. Hay Cada persona que habita nuestro planeta, cada persona que lee este libro, cada ser humano tiene la completa capacidad para crear la vida que desea. Tal como la imagina su mente consciente ¡y para eso estamos aquí, para aprender exactamente cómo puedes lograr nuestros más grandes deseos de la manera más sencilla y rápida! Lee con atención este capítulo sobre la Ley de la Atracción, no te pierdas nada porque esta primera escala es sobre la que se construirá nuestra gran escalera de los milagros y los sueños. Todos tenemos dentro las habilidades necesarias para moldear nuestra realidad de tal manera que se ajuste exactamente a lo que queremos. Lo único que detiene a muchas personas para tener la vida que desean, su pareja ideal, su trabajo soñado, el carro de sus sueños, el viaje que han anhelado toda su vida, etc. es el hecho de ir a tientas por la vida sin conocer la ley suprema que rige el desarrollo de nuestra vida y la dinámica del universo. De la misma manera en la que existen las leyes de la física en virtud de las cuales, por ejemplo, el planeta tierra atrae hacía él los objetos al caer, existe una ley máxima que rige la dirección y efecto de nuestros pensamientos y su influencia en nuestra vida y es La Ley de la Atracción. La Ley de la Atracción funciona como un principio y como todo principio, es universal. A la Ley de la Atracción no le importan tus condiciones externas, no le importa si estás nadando de dinero o estás en la bancarrota, si eres un Don Juan o un solitario empedernido. La ley de la atracción es infalible tanto si crees o no en ella, si la conoces o no. Ella está siempre presente en tu vida y te está afectando ahora mismo, en el mismo momento en que lees estas líneas, ya te dije antes que este libro no llegó a tus manos por casualidad.
  8. 8. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Para darte cuenta de cómo está afectando tu vida la Ley de La Atracción sólo tienes que darte cuenta de que lo que se manifiesta en tu mundo físico está directamente alineado con tus pensamientos más recurrentes. Date cuenta de ello. ¿Tienes la casa de tus sueños? Si la respuesta es "no" pregúntate cuánto tiempo pasas pensando en que NO la tienes. Atraes a tu vida aquello en lo que piensas, entre más pienses en ello, más lo atraes. Si piensas en la cantidad de deudas que tienes, atraes más deudas a tu vida. Si piensas en lo solo que te encuentras, atraes más soledad. Si piensas en tus malas relaciones de pareja, sigues atrayendo malas relaciones de pareja. Si piensas en tu buena suerte laboral seguirás atrayendo trabajos fabulosos. Si piensas en tu buena salud, seguirás atrayendo buena salud. ¿Entiendes la idea? Sigamos adelante. La Ley de la Atracción, como principio que es, nos afecta a todos por igual. Es como la lluvia: cae y moja. Sin importar si crees en la ley de la gravedad o no, si te paras en medio de la lluvia, te moja. A la lluvia que cae no le afecta en absoluto si llevas puesto tu mejor traje o si vas a una reunión importante. Ahora, conocer la ley de la gravedad y las propiedades del agua te da la ventaja de saber cómo actuar cuando llueve. De la misma manera conocer los mecanismos de la Ley de la Atracción te da una gran ventaja para sacarle el máximo provecho y obtener lo mejor de ella. No conocerla equivale a buscar un tesoro sin disponer de un mapa, posiblemente lo encuentres, posiblemente no; ahora, si tienes el mapa con seguridad llegarás al tesoro, aunque ello suponga superar algunos obstáculos. Como dijimos antes nuestro universo tiene recursos ilimitados y al alcance de todos. Conocer sus leyes nos pone en una posición de ventaja en la cual tenemos a nuestro alcance la gran estantería que conserva todos sus recursos. El universo fluye, fluye constantemente y sigue dando a muchas personas cantidades y cantidades de dinero, salud y bienestar sin llegar jamás a agotarse. Fluye para todos por igual y es competencia nuestra sacar provecho a ese torrente de abundancia o verlo pasar de largo. La Ley de la Atracción es nuestra herramienta clave e indispensable para sacar el máximo provecho a ese fluir constante de abundancia. Al recrear un pensamiento y convertirlo en recurrente en nuestra mente, ese pensamiento trae consigo emociones y vibraciones que se expanden y hacen eco en el universo atrayendo hacia tí aquello en lo que piensas a menudo.
  9. 9. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL En un capítulo posterior hablaremos en detalle del papel que cumplen tus emociones y tus vibraciones. Por ahora vamos a enfocarnos en nuestros pensamientos. Cada pensamiento es como una semilla que se siembra y cada pensamiento similar que continuamos teniendo es agua que riega esa semilla y la hace crecer, nuestra semilla crecerá fortalecida en virtud de cada nuevo pensamiento y emergerá al exterior convertida en una formidable planta, esa planta es tu realidad. Pero no puedes hacer crecer un árbol de manzanas cuando has venido alimentando por años un limonero. ¿Entiendes la idea? ¡Así funciona la Ley de la Atracción! Un pensamiento recurrente se convierte en una Ley para nuestra vida. La física cuántica Recordemos que podemos afectar de manera positiva nuestro mundo material y espiritual al ponerlos en contacto con energías alineadas, acordes con nuestros buenos deseos. De igual manera afectamos nuestro mundo próximo de manera negativa cuando las energías que emitimos son las del miedo, el temor, la angustia y cualquier otro sentimiento similar. Podemos ver la física cuántica como un intento de acercamiento entre la ciencia y la espiritualidad -o la metafísica como quieras llamarle-, son, de hecho, buenas noticias para el mundo ya que a partir de una teoría física podemos darle una explicación lógica y sustentada a una teoría espiritual como lo es la Ley de la Atracción. La física cuántica estudia las partículas subatómicas de las cuales todo en el universo y todos estamos hechos, estas partículas reciben el nombre de quantos. Por medio de experimentos, los científicos han llegado a comprobar que estos quantos no son en realidad partículas físicas, sino energía pura y “probabilidades de existencia” y ellas existen o no en virtud de la persona que las observa. Esos paquetes de energía llamados quantos tienen una forma particular de existir: su particularidad es que están a nuestras órdenes. La razón por la cual existe una alfombra es porque esa alfombra estuvo primero en las ideas de alguien y fue mantenida allí en el tiempo hasta que los quantos necesarios se alinearon poco a poco hasta dar forma al resultado final.
  10. 10. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Y la alfombra continúa existiendo en virtud de todos y cada uno de sus observadores. En otras palabras ningún objeto puede existir independiente de uno o varios observadores; para que cualquier cosa en el mundo exista tiene que haber una influencia de por lo menos una persona. Sin un observador un objeto se convierte sólo en una probabilidad de existencia; esto es lo que nos dice la física cuántica. Así que tu intención, tu pensamiento y tu atención son los creadores de tu mundo físico. Todo lo que tienes que hacer es lo que nos enseña la Ley de la Atracción: concentrar tu mente en un algo determinado por una cantidad de tiempo suficiente que permita a la probabilidad convertirse en materia gracias a tu observación y a tu acción. Otro concepto clave de la física cuántica es el hecho de que todas las probabilidades existen en este momento esperando ser llamadas por el observador. Por ejemplo: existe tu yo rico en el plano cuántico. Existe tu yo amado. Existe tu yo con alta autoestima. Todos son probabilidades que requieren sólo de tu atención, tu intención para que comience a tomar forma en el plano físico. Existen, tanto las probabilidades materiales como tener dinero, tener pareja, tener un excelente trabajo, como las probabilidades no materiales, es decir: tener autoestima, ser una persona espontánea, adquirir el hábito de tener pensamientos positivos, etc. Existe un auto deportivo para ti y existe también la posibilidad de que estés en banca rota. El objeto que se manifestará será aquel al cual tú cómo observador des vida. ¿Entonces cuál es mi papel en la física cuántica? Tu papel en toda esta dinámica es seguir tres pasos: Elegir aquello en lo que deseas centrar tu atención Mantenerte enfocado en ello tanto tiempo como sea necesario Permitir, por medio de tu creencia que esas partículas se unan y lleguen a tí
  11. 11. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Un buen tip para que tus pensamientos se vayan acostumbrando a la teoría de la física cuántica y a la vez para que vayas interiorizando el concepto y comiences a hacer que trabaje para ti es el siguiente: Imagínate que, por ejemplo, ese auto deportivo que deseas está desintegrado en el espacio en pequeñas partículas y con tu pensamiento comienzas a hacer que esas pequeñas partículas se unan y acomoden cada vez más armónicamente hasta ese auto. La fuerza que permite que esas partículas se unan es la Ley de la Atracción y lo que da energía a la Ley de la Atracción son tus pensamientos sostenidos por el tiempo suficiente para que esas partículas se unan y lleven a ti el auto que sueñas. ¿Qué atraen tus pensamientos? Atraen ideas, personas, recursos, circunstancias y todo lo necesario para que esa probabilidad tome forma en tu mundo físico. Esto que te acabo de transmitir es un ejercicio de visualización que puedes practicar para que incorpores a tu sistema de creencias la teoría de la física cuántica. Funciona particularmente bien cuando lo que deseas es algo material que pueda tomar una forma específica. Tu papel en todo el proceso de creación que nos enseña la física cuántica es el siguiente: 1. Decides qué es aquello a lo que deseas entregar tu atención 2. Mantienes tu atención (enfoque) en el resultado final por el tiempo suficiente para que los quantos se alineen 3. Comienzas a actuar (el tema de la acción está explicado en detalle en el capítulo “Actúa” de la segunda parte del libro) Como ves, se trata de una visión científica. La física cuántica nos brinda una respuesta racional para un proceso tan espiritual como lo es la Ley de la Atracción. Vibraciones ¿Qué son las frecuencias vibracionales y porqué son importantes? La ley de la atracción responde a todas las vibraciones que emitimos y no tiene criterio ni puede distinguir si lo que atraemos es bueno o no, por tanto la LDA es un sirviente a tus deseos. Existe una escala de frecuencias vibracionales y en la cual cada persona se encuentra posicionada. Esta Escala de frecuencias Vibracionales va ligada directamente a nuestros sentimientos y emociones
  12. 12. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL ¿Cómo afectan tus sentimientos y emociones en tu escala de frecuencias vibracionales? Tus sentimientos son indicadores poderosos de lo que está sucediendo en tu mundo, como explicamos anteriormente un sentimiento de angustia, ansiedad o rechazo indica que lo que estás creando en ese momento en tu vida es aquello a lo que tú temes en lugar de aquello que deseas. Los sentimientos son también la herramienta que usa tu subconsciente para indicarte que algo no anda bien en tu vida y que no estás vibrando de manera acorde con tus deseos o para decirte que sí estás emitiendo vibraciones alineadas con ellos. Entonces podemos decir que tanto sentimientos como emociones son indicadores de tus vibraciones y constituyen el lenguaje que el universo puede interpretar, el lenguaje universal de la fuente, de Dios, del ser supremo o lo que tú creas. Son los canales por medio de los cuales pasa tu energía al universo, éste la recibe y acto seguido pasa a procesarla para retribuirte una realidad acorde con esos sentimientos. Puedes cambiar una realidad que comienza a manifestarse sólo con cambiar de manera consciente tus emociones. Vibraciones de Alta Frecuencia (+) Un paisaje, una flor, un niño sonreír, algo agradable Vibraciones de Baja Frecuencia (-) Las noticias en TV, un accidente, una discusión Tipos de emociones y sentimientos Hay un libro de Wayne W. Dyer llamado “Hay una solución espiritual para cada problema” (les recomendamos mucho cualquier libro de este autor, para complementar sus conocimientos sobre la Ley de la Atracción y nuestras capacidades espirituales), en este libro Dyer comparte con nosotros la escala en la cual pone en primer plano lo que él llama “conciencia divina, de unidad” y de acuerdo con su escala esta es la máxima emoción que puede experimentar el ser humano y se encuentra en una vibración de 100.000 ciclos/segundo. Las emociones negativas se encuentran, de acuerdo con esta teoría de Dyer en una escala vibracional de 10.000 ciclos/segundo entre las emociones que encontramos allí están el miedo, la ansiedad y la enfermedad. Esta conciencia divina de la cual habla Wayne W. Dyer es la fusión con la inteligencia universal, un estado en el que TODO es posible, un estado de total confianza en nuestros poderes, de completa confianza y seguridad, de plenitud y expansión.
  13. 13. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Cuando hablamos de Ley de la Atracción, la palabra clave es VIBRACIONES. Son nuestras vibraciones las que harán posible la atracción. Vivimos en un universo vibratorio, todo es energía, los seres humanos somos energía y hasta los objetos “inanimados” son energía. Atraemos aquellas cosas, personas y circunstancias que correspondan con nuestras vibraciones y todas las cosas buenas y lindas de la vida que deseamos atraer vibran en un peldaño alto de la escala vibracional. Las vibraciones son tus emociones, ellas corresponden a la manera como te sientes. Si te sientes bien quiere decir que estás vibrando alto. Si te sientes mal quiere decir que estás vibrando bajo. Es una pequeña y simple forma de saber si te encuentra atrayendo lo que deseas o atrayendo más de lo que no deseas. Simplemente fíjate cómo te sientes en este momento y la respuesta te dirá si estás aplicando la Ley de la Atracción a tu favor o no (¡siempre la estamos aplicando!). En los libros de Abraham & Hicks aprendí esta escala de vibraciones y la adapté a mi visión personal de la Ley de la Atracción, veamos entonces cuáles son esas emociones-vibraciones que nos hacen atraer lo bueno y lindo de la vida y cuáles aquellas que nos hacen atraer más lo que no queremos: Amor Agradecimiento Alegría Regocijo Entusiasmo Felicidad Optimismo Paz Pasión Aburrimiento Impaciencia Agobio Decepción Inquietud Desánimo Celos Duda Frustración Rabia Odio Mal Humor
  14. 14. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Envidia Rencor Desesperación Impotencia Culpa Temor Nota cómo las primeras emociones son las que nos hacen sentir bien y felices, a medida que va descendiendo la escalera vibracional, las emociones cambian y pasan a ser cada vez más y más bajas hasta llegar a la emoción baja por excelencia que es el miedo. Recuerda: TODO LO BUENO QUE QUEREMOS ATRAER DE LA VIDA SE ENCUENTRA EN LA PARTE ALTA DE LA ESCALA VIBRACIONAL No podemos atraer prosperidad cuando nos encontramos en la parte baja de la escala. No sería posible atraer amor y salud cuando la culpa, el temor o la envidia son la constante en nuestras vidas. Ni sería posible atraer pobreza cuando vivimos consistentemente en la parte alta de nuestra escala vibracional. Nuestro objetivo entonces es enviar al universo vibraciones acordes con lo que deseamos atraer. Aprender a ser creadores deliberados por medio del auto-conocimiento y del conocimiento de las leyes que rigen nuestra existencia y es lo que vemos a aprender en este set libros y audios de la Ley de la Atracción. Recuerda que TODAS tus emociones son magnéticas, no puedes tener vibraciones que no atraigan nada. Hay algo muy importante que anota Wayne W. Dyer en uno de sus libros y es que cuando nos dejamos guiar exclusivamente por nuestros sentidos nos ponemos en una vibración baja. Esto es porque la verdadera alegría y el verdadero éxtasis vienen de adentro de un lugar que no podemos ver
  15. 15. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL con nuestros ojos ni tocar ni oler. Por eso, a pesar de lo que te diga tu mundo físico, confía porque en un plano espiritual (de alta vibración) tú ya tienes lo que deseas, manténlo en tu mente para que se manifieste, para que se manifiesten las ideas y recursos. Ejemplo Como vimos en la escala vibracional la impotencia se encuentra dentro de las emociones de más baja frecuencia vibracional. Cuando te enfrentas con una situación personal que consideras injusta es muy probable que uses, de manera consciente o inconsciente la palabra “impotencia”, probablemente te digas “me siento impotente” o “siento impotencia”, cuando esto sucede te pones en un estado de real impotencia, te has declarado a ti mismo el estado en el que te perpetuarás y como te encuentras en lo más bajo de la escala comenzarás a atraer esos mismos sentimientos que colindan con la impotencia: desconsuelo, desesperanza, temor, desesperación… y de esta manera es probable y casi seguro que no podrás superar esa situación que te causa impotencia. Lo que debes hacer es, en primer lugar aprender a identificar las emociones de baja frecuencia vibracional, tener claro cuáles son para que las puedas detectar con claridad cuando aparecen en tu vida. Cuando entremos de lleno en la parte práctica de este Programa aprenderemos algunos ejercicios sencillos y 100% efectivos para pasar de una frecuencia baja a una alta en segundos. Las palabras y las cosas tienen energía Siguiendo con el tema de las frecuencias vibracionales pasamos entonces a estudiar un poco una de las características menos tenidas en cuenta de nuestro lenguaje: las palabras tienen energía. Dado que vivimos en un universo energético todo cuanto habita en él tiene energía. Las palabras que usamos para comunicarnos no son la excepción, ellas vibran en una frecuencia determinada que les otorgamos en el acto mismo de hablar o de escribir. Toda palabra lleva una carga energética que ha recogido a lo largo de los años como consecuencia de su uso.
  16. 16. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Ejemplo En Programación Neurolingüística se nos enseña un ejemplo claro que demuestra la carga energética de las palabras y es el uso del término “fracaso”. Se dice que no existe tal cosa como el fracaso sino que existen resultados. La razón por la cual queremos usar la palabra resultado en lugar de fracaso es porque la carga energética de ésta tiene tres características: Es neutra No vincula emocionalmente, por lo tanto… No afecta nuestra autoestima La palabra fracaso tiene una grandísima connotación negativa. Es casi imposible decirla en relación a nosotros mismos sin que con ello se afecte nuestra autoestima y como si esto fuera poco da la idea de ser algo definitivo. En cambio un “resultado no esperado” es un evento neutro, no definitivo y sin carga emocional que repercute directamente en nuestra autoestima. Resumiendo: fracaso tiene carga energética negativa, resultado tiene carga energética neutral, por eso optamos por su uso. ¿Por qué es importante? Una de las claves del éxito en nuestra vida persona y laboral es lograr tener una comunicación eficaz con los demás y con nosotros mismos. Usar una palabra correcta en el momento indicado puede ser la diferencia entre sentirnos (o hacer sentir a alguien más) derrumbados o pasar la hoja, superar y seguir adelante. Las palabras, el lenguaje representan una parcela muy grande de nuestro mundo. No es posible que las dejemos libradas al azar, son el vehículo que nos permite hacernos entender, dar apoyo, aprender, comprender y ser comprendidos. Entonces si son verdaderamente tan importantes las palabras en nuestro mundo, vamos a darles la relevancia que ellas merecen comenzando primero a cuidar cada palabra que sale de nuestra boca bien sea hacia nosotros mismos o hacia los demás y segundo aprendiendo otras formas prácticas de usarlas como una herramienta para llevarnos a nosotros mismos a un estado de vibración positiva. El japonés Masaru Emoto, licenciado en Relaciones Internacionales y Medicina Alternativa publicó un libro titulado “Mensajes del agua” en el que narra los experimentos que realizó con agua y sus asombrosos resultados.
  17. 17. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Dichos experimentos consistían en exponer agua en recipientes a diferentes palabras, música, oraciones o dibujos y posteriormente congelarla para retratar con fotografías microscópicas la reacción del agua después de una noche completa de exposición. Las fotografías finales de dicho experimento nos muestras cómo los cristales de agua se dispusieron armoniosamente cuando fueron expuestos a palabras como “gracias” y “amor” y se convertían en masas deformes y asimétricas cuando fueron expuestos a palabras como “guerra” o “demonio”. Las fotografías de Emoto no se pueden reproducir para distribuir. Pero puedes visitar su página o realizar una búsqueda en Google/imágenes para encontrar algunas de las fotos. O comprar su libro. Como nos demuestras Emoto, las palabras tienen poder. Las palabras son campos energéticos que afectan directamente el sujeto que las contempla, dice o recibe. Cuídate de usar palabras soeces o palabras fuertes con connotación negativa. Rodéate de palabras amables. ¿Has escuchado esa frase que dice “Si no tienes nada amable que decir de alguien mejor no digas nada”? Ponla en práctica. El éxito, la prosperidad, la abundancia llegan a tu vida como una sumatoria de acciones pequeñas y grandes. El lenguaje, las palabras, las fotografías, las imágenes son parte integral de nuestra vida y constantemente nos comunican y afectan. Seamos selectivos en nuestro relacionamiento no sólo con las personas sino también con las palabras que salen de nuestra boca y los términos con los cuales pensamos. No te agobies. Esto es un proceso. Al principio como todo aprendizaje te puede costar un poco, después de un tiempo hará parte de ti. Literalmente te conviertes en aquello que piensas. En la película "What the bleep do we know?" se nos narra un experimento interesante al que quiero que prestes atención ya que lo traigo a colación a manera de cierre de este capítulo y de introducción al capítulo siguiente: "...Ciertos experimentos científicos han demostrado que si tomamos un sujeto, monitoreamos su actividad cerebral y le pedimos que mire un determinado objeto se observa que ciertas áreas de su cerebro se iluminan. Luego se le pide a la misma persona que cierre sus ojos e imagine ese mismo objeto; al suceder esto se produce en su cerebro la misma actividad que se produjo antes cuando realmente estaba mirando ese objeto..." Nuestro cerebro no reconoce la diferencia entre lo que realmente está
  18. 18. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL sucediendo en nuestro mundo físico y lo que estamos recreando en nuestra imaginación o algún acontecimiento que estamos recordando, él toma todo como cierto y veraz. Cuando piensas en algo se activan las mismas redes neuronales que se activan cuando vives realmente ese algo. En este punto radica el poder de nuestra mente subconsciente como archivador de pensamientos recurrentes en nuestra vida. Vamos a ver en los capítulos siguientes la importancia de los pensamientos archivados en tu mente subconsciente. ¿Qué hay en tu paquete de creencias? “Cambias tus circunstancias cuando cambias tus hábitos, cambias tus hábitos cuando cambias tus creencias” Randy Gage Tus creencias ¿Qué son y de donde proceden? Tus creencias son tu mapa de mundo, pero no son el mundo real. Son la manera como tú ves tu mundo y por consiguiente ellas determinan tu vida, tus límites, tus posibilidades, la manera como te relacionas con los demás y lo más importante: tu concepto de ti mismo. Comenzaste a trazar tu mapa de mundo desde el momento en que naciste y lo has hecho principalmente gracias a lo que has escuchado de tus padres y de las personas mayores próximas a ti. Si en algún momento escuchaste decir a tu tía “es que el dinero no hace la felicidad” y luego lo escuchaste de alguien más y luego seguiste escuchando cosas como “tantos niños muriendo de hambre en África y…” o una de las más comunes “seré pobre pero honrado” ¿qué podemos deducir de esta última? Por simple regla de tres, que los ricos no son honrados.
  19. 19. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Estos ejemplos como ya lo notaste son todos relacionados con el dinero. Como eras muy pequeño cuando los comenzaste a escuchar y tu visión del mundo era virgen entonces tu mente fue un lienzo en blanco perfecto en él se comenzaron a dibujar esos mapas sin que pudieras hacer nada por evitarlo, simplemente lo tomaste como cierto y desde entonces has vivido una vida congruente con ese mapa de mundo o específicamente, en este caso, con ese mapa del dinero. Como consecuencia:  Te cuesta hacer dinero.  Te auto saboteas cada vez que te encuentras cerca de un triunfo laboral o económico. Ves a los ricos como seres diferentes de ti, con algo que intuyes inalcanzable.  “Sabes” (entre comillas) que no puedes llegar a ser muy rico, ni a tener mucho dinero.  Tus planes en la vida son tener un trabajo, una casa y una familia, ser una persona normal y promedio.  Tienes poca o nula educación financiera (nunca te lo planteaste siquiera) Has interiorizado todos estos comportamientos anteriores porque ellos comulgan perfectamente con tus creencias acerca del dinero y de la riqueza. No puedes comportarte de otra manera ya que de acuerdo con su mapa tu vida ha seguido durante años unas directrices muy claras que tú mismo le has dado y esa es la ruta que dominas, la que te mantiene a salvo y la única que conoces. No puedes ser de otra manera… a menos que te hagas consciente de que sí existe otra manera y trabajes de manera consciente por incorporarla a tu vida y a tu sistema de creencias. Otros ejemplos Ahora vamos a ver otros ejemplos de paquetes de creencias limitantes que has podido crear a lo largo de los años sin advertirlo. Lo veremos a manera de lista, sólo para que tengas una idea de cuan amplio puede llegar a ser el abanico de creencias negativas del ser humano:  Todas las mujeres de mi familia hemos sido malas para los negocios  A mi edad ya no es posible, conozco personas muchísimo más jóvenes que yo que ya lo han logrado
  20. 20. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL  No sirvo para hablar en público  El dinero no hace la felicidad  Soy una persona insegura  Es demasiado bueno para ser cierto  Los ricos no tienen sentimientos  La gastritis en mi familia es hereditaria Todos vamos por la vida con un paquete de creencias, ese paquete es un inmenso morral lleno de ideas, principios, auto imagen y prejuicios que hemos recogido sin darnos cuenta a lo largo de nuestra vida. ¿Has escuchado la frase "No vemos las cosas como son sino como somos”? Esta frase resume a la perfección lo que trataremos en este capítulo. Cada uno de nosotros asume como verdadero y lógico su propio paquete de creencias. Aunque no lo sea. Lo que pasa es que como seres humanos que somos todos necesitamos un terreno firme en el cual movernos. Un área cómoda y segura que nos proporcione un marco sobre el cual construir nuestra vida. Si no tuviéramos nuestra área segura iríamos a tientas por la vida y no tendríamos parámetros para tomar decisiones y para movernos en sociedad. Tu vida entera está basada en esas creencias que están firmemente afianzadas en tu mente subconsciente y tomadas como ciertas y veraces. Nuestro paquete de creencias está formado por los más variopintos ingredientes: fe religiosa, nuestra escala de valores, lo que significan la riqueza y el dinero, lo que consideramos bueno o malo, las opiniones que absorbimos cuando éramos pequeños sobre nosotros mismos y muchos otros aspectos que son en definitiva los que enmarcan nuestros pensamientos y acciones. Cada uno de estos ingredientes afecta directamente nuestra auto imagen. Pero no siempre son verdaderos, los hemos asumido como verdaderos a fuerza de repetirlos en nuestros días y actuamos en consecuencia de ellos. Por el efecto de la repetición nuestro paquete de creencias ha tomado su lugar en nuestra mente subconsciente y no advertimos su callada presencia. Esta repetición se afianza cada vez con más fuerza en nuestra vida hasta que llega el momento en que recorremos nuestro camino en "piloto automático": nuestro subconsciente ha sido suficientemente programado y como él es un leal servidor de nuestro consciente toma como verdadero y único cada uno de los conceptos contenidos en nuestro paquete de creencias. Nuestro paquete de creencias pueden ser de dos tipos:
  21. 21. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL -Enriquecedor otenciador -Limitante Vamos a verlo con otro ejemplo: Cuando eras pequeño tu primera presentación en público en la ceremonia mensual del colegio fue un desastre total. Varios factores se unieron para formar un cóctel explosivo que dio como resultado que desde entonces no has sido capaz de modular una palabra en público. Has martillado hasta el cansancio la frase "yo no sirvo para hablar en público" y como es el único camino que conoces desde que eras un niño, inconscientemente te niegas a abandonar tu área segura. Sencillamente "sabes" que no puedes hablar en público, tu subconsciente también lo "sabe" (ya se lo has repetido bastante y ya vimos que él no cuestiona, acepta como una verdad) y ambos han confabulado en tu vida para que no puedas hablar en público de ninguna manera. Vas en piloto automático. Pero eso no quiere decir que realmente tú no puedas hablar en público. Actúas así porque es la única manera que conoces de proceder. Cuando creces en medio de la pobreza seguramente en tu paquete de creencias esté la premisa de que no se puede vivir sin trabajar mucho y muy duro ¡y ni hablar ya de hacer dinero! Has enseñado a tu subconsciente que el trabajo duro y la escasez son tu elemento natural. Actúas en consecuencia y sigues siendo pobre. También es posible que hayas aprendido a desconfiar de los ricos y a creer que son mezquinos. Esta creencia representa una de las mayores contradicciones en la vida del ser humano: querer dinero y a la vez creer que ser rico es algo malo o no espiritual. Los ejemplos anteriores obviamente pertenecen al paquete limitante. El paquete enriquecedor es el que habrás aprendido a formar cuando hayas leído este libro y pongas en práctica las tácticas que te voy a enseñar. Ahora que tienes conciencia de lo que significan tus creencias y del poder que tienen en tu vida puedes decidir deliberadamente cuáles creencias aceptar y cuáles rechazar. Ya no se trata de un proceso inconsciente, ahora tú tienes el control y vas a elegir lo mejor Recuerda, como vimos antes, que el subconsciente no reconoce entre lo que está realmente sucediendo y lo que es un recuerdo o un momento imaginario. Por eso no puedo enfatizar suficiente en que tu subconsciente ha aceptado como verdadero todo aquello que le hayas dicho. No cuestiona. Simplemente obedece. Por eso podemos decir a ciencia cierta que nuestro subconsciente puede ser nuestro mejor aliado o un enemigo en casa y no queremos esto último, así que vamos a mirar lo que podemos hacer.
  22. 22. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Toda tu vida y las cosas que afectas directamente fluyen y fluyen sin cesar desde esa fuente llamada mente subconsciente a la que has aleccionado a lo largo de tu vida sin advertirlo. Bien, ya es hora de que lo adviertas, tomes conciencia y tomes medidas para cambiar el rumbo de esa corriente. Por ahora sólo te diré que es una buena idea que estés muy pendiente de los mensajes que te envías a ti mismo a diario. Más adelante te ampliaré esto. ¿Ya notaste la gran contradicción de la que estamos hablando? Deseas que cosas buenas pasen en tu vida, deseas un trabajo soñado, tu peso ideal, una relación plena y sin embargo sigues atrayendo malos trabajos, torpeza en tus relaciones, enfermedades o lo que sea que te cause inconformismo en tu vida. No obtienes lo que pide tu mente consciente, obtienes lo que te dicta tu subconsciente. Lo has sobre alimentado con todos los pensamientos que contradicen tus más grandes deseos y recuerda que él solo cumple órdenes. Y es muy eficiente. ¡La buena noticia es que puedes convertirte en un pensador selectivo! Más adelante te enseñaré una técnica efectiva para lograrlo. Ahora te repito la pregunta del inicio para que la vayas pensando: ¿Qué hay en tu paquete de creencias? ¿Cuáles deseas cambiar? Toma nota. Las vamos a cambiar. Lo que quiero que te quede claro hasta aquí es que es tu subconsciente quien está tomando las riendas de tu vida. Es su trabajo hacerte actuar, vivir y pensar de la manera como tú crees que eres. No podemos ser de otra manera, es imposible manifestar seguridad cuando nuestra auto imagen nos dice que somos tímidos, no podemos atraer riquezas cuando nos hemos visto a nosotros mismos durante años como personas con limitaciones económicas. ¿Conoces personas que ensayan una y otra cosa para salir adelante? Emprenden varias cosas a la vez, dejan proyectos por el camino, no saben realmente para dónde van y muchas veces sin darse cuenta han estado cerca del éxito pero simplemente su programación para el éxito es limitante y se auto sabotean una y otra vez, es posible que tú seas una de esas personas o que conozcas de cerca a alguna. No podemos ser de otra manera. Ésta es la razón por la cual otras personas fracasan en su intento por bajar de peso o dejar de fumar: intentan primero lograr un cambio en el plano físico sin cambiar su auto imagen, en muchas ocasiones esas mismas personas logran resultados esporádicos y fugaces fruto de un gran esfuerzo y en el camino se hacen presas de una gran ansiedad producto de la lucha que se forja entre su auto imagen (subconsciente) y lo que están tratando de lograr de manera consciente. Cuando el objetivo es aparentemente conseguido y el sujeto baja su perfil de alerta, su viejo
  23. 23. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL yo toma el lugar que le había sido arrebatado y los viejos hábitos regresan de nuevo. Su auto imagen no ha cambiado, fue suplantada temporalmente. El camino, el único realmente definitivo y saludable, va de adentro hacia fuera. Cambia primero tus pensamientos dominantes sobre ti mismo y luego deja fluir los resultados. Esto vale para todo: dejar de fumar, bajar de peso, hablar en público, hacer amigos, obtener riqueza, dormir bien, etc. Por eso de ahora en adelante elige comida de calidad para alimentar tu subconsciente. Pon cuidado a lo que piensas y dices de tí mismo y de tu entorno. El cambio comienza por dentro. El punto de partida para cambiar tu paquete de creencias es establecer unos principios claros que regirán tu vida de ahora en adelante y saber exactamente cuáles son esas creencias limitantes a las cuales no vas a permitir la entrada en tu mente. ¿Cómo puedo transformarlas? Transformando creencias Hoja de trabajo No. 1 Pregúntate cuáles son las áreas de tu vida que no andan bien, no aquellas que están atravesando por un bache o mal momento, sino aquellas que recurrentemente van mal, en las que definitivamente no pareces hacer ningún tipo de progreso nunca. Si son varias debes comenzar sólo por una, así que toma una y con esa vas a trabajar el ejercicio; recuerda que estamos hablando de cambiar un panorama que has venido cultivando desde que tienes uso de razón, así que debemos ir despacio para poder hacerlo bien. Si has elegido usando los criterios que acabamos de señalar entonces puedes concluir que en esa área de tu vida existen creencias limitantes - toda creencia limitante es una creencia errada-. Vamos a suponer que tu área problemática es el amor, para cambiar el ejemplo que veníamos manejando. No puedes conseguir pareja y eres un imán para las personas que no te gustan, no te convienen, comprometidas, etc.… Todos esos peros, esas circunstancias negativas vas a escribirlas, vas a tomar nota de los hechos, de los “no puedo” -no puedo encontrar al hombre de mi vida-, de los “siempre” -siempre que conozco a un hombre atractivo resulta ser casado- , de los “nunca” -nunca he tenido una relación de pareja satisfactoria-, de los “por qué” -¿por qué
  24. 24. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL me pasa a mí? Y de cualquier otra expresión frecuente o no que pueda expresar una creencia limitante, Acabamos de poner de relieve algunas de las cosas que te dices a ti mismo, que son en definitiva un reflejo fiel de tus creencias sobre el amor y cómo funciona éste en tu vida. Ahora tomas esas frases y las transformas en oraciones positivas, vamos a ver: Creencia limitante (cierra puertas) Creencia enriquecedora (Abre posibilidades) No puedo encontrar al hombre de mi vida Es posible para mí encontrar al amor de mi vida Siempre que conozco a un hombre atractivo resulta ser casado Hay miles de hombres solteros y atractivos que pueden ser mi pareja Nunca he tenido una relación de pareja satisfactoria Merezco tener una relación de pareja satisfactoria ¿Por qué me pasa esto a mí? Todo lo que está pasando en mi vida sentimental tiene su razón de ser: Dios me ha reservado el amor de mi vida para el momento oportuno Ve si tienes alguna otra frase recurrente de tu diálogo interno y realiza el mismo procedimiento. Toma nota de esas frases y anótalas en tu diario, en tu tablero de los sueños, haz tarjetas con ellas y úsalas (las frases) para repetirlas cada vez que te encuentres pensando en ese tema, de esta manera comenzarás a sobrescribir tu antiguo mapa con uno que estarás creando a voluntad. Qué te dices cuando callas y cómo te etiquetas a tí mismo “Rara vez una persona supera sus propias expectativas” Anónimo
  25. 25. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL ¿Qué te dices a tí mismo? Ésta no es una pregunta retórica ni filosófica. Es literal. Nuestro pensamiento nunca se detiene. Él trabaja sin cesar día y noche. ¿Pero eres consciente de tu monólogo interno? ¿Sabes qué cosas te dices a tí mismo durante todo el día? Si no lo sabes, haz el ejercicio de monitorear tus pensamientos por un día. Te sorprenderá lo que puedes llegar a encontrar pero ahora que conoces el poder de tus pensamientos entonces ya no debe sorprenderte que mucho de lo que pasa por esos monólogos es un auto sabotaje a tus más grandes sueños y anhelos. Gracias a la Ley de la Atracción sabemos que nos convertimos en aquello en que pensamos o atraemos aquello en lo que pensamos la mayor parte de nuestro tiempo. Si tu área problemática en este momento es el amor, no puedes encontrar la pareja ideal, crees que no eres suficientemente atractivo para que alguien se fije en tí con intenciones sinceras, entonces en tus pensamientos seguramente pasarás horas recreando tu último intento fallido por hacer una conquista o cuestionando tu físico o tu torpeza para entablar una conversación. En definitiva alimentas cada vez más la auto imagen negativa que tienes de tí mismo en ese aspecto de tu vida. Cada vez que piensas en tí en términos negativos refuerzas esa imagen pobre de tu ser, tu falso yo. En términos generales es posible que uses frases como estas para etiquetarte a tí mismo: "No sirvo para nada" "Estas cosas siempre me pasan a mí" "Nunca voy a encontrar el amor de mi vida" "Soy demasiado torpe" "A la gente no le gustan mis gestos y mi manera de hablar" "Yo no soy bueno con los números" "Soy demasiado tímido para participar en estas reuniones" "Soy así, no puedo cambiar" Muchas veces las etiquetas son colectivas y el subconsciente colectivo responde tan eficazmente como el individual. Esto sucede cuando tú te etiquetas en tanto miembro de una comunidad. "Todos los políticos son corruptos" "No me extraña que haya tanta pobreza" "La juventud está perdida" "El capitalismo es el peor mal del siglo"
  26. 26. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL También puedes usar frases como éstas para seguir atrayendo escasez, mala suerte y depresión a tu vida: "Estoy hasta el cuello de deudas" "Odio mi vida" "Estoy cansado de luchar y no obtener nada" "Estoy completamente solo" Y a partir de frases como estas te etiquetas a tí mismo, sigues atrayendo aquello que no quieres. Cuando te hablas a tí mismo de "deudas" eso es exactamente lo que atraes a tu vida. Cuando hablas de soledad sigues atrayendo soledad. Cuando hablas de odio, sigues atrayendo odio. Y así con todo. De esta manera continúas disparando un monólogo interno nada saludable. Esto te pasa porque la única opción que inconscientemente crees tener es vivir de acuerdo a la imagen que has construido de tí mismo y de tu vida sea esta cierta o no. Algunas de esas imágenes negativas de nosotros mismos nacieron cuando aún éramos niños y algún adulto se encargó de etiquetarnos desde pequeños y nosotros mismos fuimos reforzando esa imagen, otras nacieron con el tiempo, por alguna mala experiencia o por falta de oportunidades para probarnos en determinadas áreas. Tú actúas siempre de acuerdo con el banco de imágenes y base de datos que posees sobre tí mismo. Pero dentro de tí está siempre presente el poder de cambiar primero esa imagen y luego tu realidad. ¿Entonces qué hacer cuando te encuentres en una situación de auto sabotaje? Lo primero y más importante es ser consciente de que estas afirmaciones no te favorecen y estar alerta a ellas. Ya sabes que son negativas, así que sería tonto seguirlas permitiendo. Y como sabes que las puedes cambiar el poder está en tus manos. Cuando te veas a tí mismo en una situación de "esto solo me pasa a mí" o "ya decía que era demasiado bueno para ser cierto" o "soy torpe para el amor" debes inmediatamente frenarte en seco y decirte ¡Para ya! Establece el hábito de decirte ¡Para ya! y a continuación haz una afirmación contundente con relación al pensamiento negativo que acabas de tener. Aquí tienes unos ejemplos: Soy mucho mejor de lo que creo Me siento cómodo conmigo mismo y gusto de mí Me resulta sencillo ser atractivo Hoy me siento de maravilla Mis clientes quedan impactados con mis presentaciones Las chicas gustan de mí Soy seguro de mí mismo
  27. 27. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Siempre digo las palabras exactas en el momento oportuno Me veo bien, me gusto y le gusto a la gente que me mira Las afirmaciones que hagas deben ser naturales y realizadas en un lenguaje cotidiano que te resulte familiar y te salga de manera espontánea. Estos ejemplos seguramente te parecerán un poco absurdos. Siéntete libre de usar un lenguaje que te resulte más coloquial. Usa el humor si te sientes cómodo. Lo que estás haciendo ahora es alimentando la nueva imagen de tí mismo, le estas dando retroalimentación positiva como una gota de agua que cae sin parar. Al principio es posible que esto te parezca un auto engaño pero es el paso que debes dar. Vas a ver cómo cosas pequeñas comenzarán a suceder y conforme esas cosas pequeñas se comiencen a manifestar en tu vida tú estarás en la puerta del mismo proceso que comenzaste cuando creaste una imagen negativa de tí mismo, sólo que ahora vas en sentido inverso. Pero eso no es todo. Después de frenarte en seco vas a decirte a tí mismo cómo vas a ser las próximas veces. Cómo sería tu situación ideal. Por ejemplo "la próxima vez voy a tomar la palabra en una reunión y me sentiré cómodo hablando ante un grupo". Este paso es importante ya que da a tu subconsciente un lineamiento claro de lo que si quieres que suceda. Visualízala con detalle. Ahora, cuando te encuentres en tu situación actúa en consecuencia. Recuerda que has tomado el camino correcto cambiando primero tu interior, ahora puedes proyectar al exterior lo que has visto en tu interior. El doctor Wayne W. Dyer en su libro Tus Zonas Mágicas dice una y otra vez que somos seres espirituales antes que materiales y nos invita a explorar el poder sin límites que habita en nuestro interior imaginando primero aquello que deseamos que ocurra imaginándolo primero en nuestra mente como una obra de teatro y luego sacándolo al exterior. Hay cambios que no ocurrirán de la noche a la mañana. Pero ten mi palabra de que has tenido un excelente comienzo y lo vas a seguir reforzando con el tiempo de la misma manera como fuiste alimentando con los años a tu falso yo. Te estarás preguntando cuánto tardarán estos cambios en manifestarse en tu vida o si tardarán tanto como tardaste en construir tu viejo yo. La respuesta es que van a tardar mucho menos. Este es un proceso consciente, el anterior fue inconsciente. Este es tu verdadero yo, el anterior era tu falso yo. ¡Pero hay más buenas noticias para ti! Con las herramientas que te daré más adelante aprenderás a acelerar este proceso y a manifestar milagros mucho más grandes y poderosos.
  28. 28. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Ahora, cuando te pasen cosas maravillosas, cuando te encuentres en una situación agradable, cuando logres concretar una venta grande en tu empleo, cuando alguien que te guste ponga sus ojos en tí, etc. no pierdas la oportunidad y haz una afirmación positiva. Refuerza ese momento diciéndote a tí mismo "este es mi verdadero yo" y hazlo con convicción. Por ahora refuerza lo que acabas de aprender. Deja ya de una vez por todas de pensar, visualizar y hablar del viejo yo. ¿Por qué es importante conocer nuestro monólogo interno? Cada palabra que pensamos está ligada a una imagen, a una representación mental definida por nuestro paquete de creencias o a una sensación, esa imagen, representación mental o sensación es diferente para cada persona en el mundo. Lo que para ti puede significar una bella imagen de paz o de regocijo, para otra persona puede significar un agobio al estar relacionada por ejemplo con un acontecimiento desafortunado de su vida. Debido a esas representaciones internas, nuestro diálogo interno genera imágenes y con esas imágenes se generan sentimientos, emociones o vibraciones, los cuales son, en definitiva, las señales que enviamos al universo y éste a su vez las descifra o decodifica para saber qué es aquello que debe llevar a tu vida. Entonces, siguiendo este razonamiento, tenemos una doble razón para controlar nuestro diálogo interno: Evitar que nuestros pensamientos deriven en imágenes negativas y por lo tanto en emociones de baja frecuencia vibracional con sus respectivas señales acordes al universo. Evitar también el desperdicio de nuestra más preciada materia prima que son nuestros pensamientos, dejando a azar un recurso rico y clave en la manifestación de nuestros anhelos y metas Un ejemplo más ¿Cuántas veces te has quedado por ejemplo repitiendo mentalmente un diálogo desagradable que tuviste y tratando de encontrar la frase o palabra que te hubiera dado la razón definitiva? Esta circunstancia es muy común. Cuando eso sucede entras sin darte cuenta en el espiral de las emociones de baja frecuencia con el riesgo de que aquello que comenzó siendo una simple recreación de un diálogo pasado, termine en un estado no deseado de malhumor, rabia y hasta importancia o deseos de venganza. Cuando llegas allí te encuentras en la parte más baja de la escala de vibraciones y en consecuencia atraerás más conflicto y más malhumor.
  29. 29. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Como seres humanos no podemos pensar en dos cosas al mismo tiempo, no es posible que nuestra atención se encuentre enfocada en dos aspectos al mismo tiempo. Puede ser que estés escuchando a tu profesor en la universidad y mientras escuchas vagamente lo que él dice estás pensando en algo más, ese algo es lo que tiene tu atención, no tu profesor. Comprender este concepto es clave para que puedas tener conciencia de lo que sucede en tu mente y entiendas la dinámica que se pone en juego cuando realizas este ejercicio. Lo que te proponemos es lo siguiente: Control del monólogo Hoja de trabajo No. 2 Ahora mismo vas hacer una lluvia de frases que te identifiquen, que sean positivas y estén expresadas en tiempo presente. Si deseas puedes buscar dentro de las afirmaciones de mi blog ley-atraccion.com y encontrar tres afirmaciones que te gusten y te hagan sentir con las vibraciones bien altas. Cuando encuentres tus afirmaciones o frases las vas a escribir en la hoja de trabajo Después de hacer la lluvia de frases/afirmaciones entonces procedes a seleccionar tres, las tres frases más importantes de tu vida, aquellas que te identifican, que te invitan a emitir una vibración muy positiva y resumen tus sueños, tu mejor estado y son coherentes con tu espíritu y lo que deseas de la vida. Puedes hacer ahora mismo una preselección y después cuando tengas un poco más de tiempo puedes hacerlo con mayor detenimiento. Te dejamos algunos ejemplos de frases que podrían servir para este fin:  Vivo en un universo abundante y lleno de recursos  Creo mi vida de acuerdo con las imágenes que mantengo en mi mente  Me amo y me acepto como soy, veo la perfección de Dios en mi ser Ya sabes, si no crees en Dios puedes sustituir la palabra Dios por lo que desees: universo por ejemplo.
  30. 30. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Si no estás seguro, repasa las afirmaciones que recibiste con tu inscripción al taller, seguro que de allí podrás sacar ideas y definir tus tres frases. ¿Qué vamos a hacer con estas frases? Primero: memorizarlas, integrarlas a tu vida, razonarlas e incorporarlas a tu sistema de creencias y asócialas con imágenes positivas, con algunas visualizaciones que evoquen alegría, estados de paz interior, de euforia, de gratitud, etc. Segundo: las vas a usar como mantra. Cada vez que te encuentres teniendo uno de esos monólogos interiores molestos que encajen en las emociones de baja frecuencia vibracional es el momento de cambiar el pensamiento actual por uno nuevo: comienzas a repetir una de tus frases, como vimos antes, la mente humana no puede pensar en dos cosas al mismo tiempo, así que reemplazas el pensamiento anterior por el nuevo pensamiento que tendrás a partir de tu frase o frases. Por medio de la repetición esa frase comenzará a atraer imágenes asociadas y esas imágenes comenzarán a atraer emociones: has ascendido varios peldaños en la escalera de las emociones. Si logras incorporar con éxito este hábito en tu vida -y de seguro lo harás- te garantizamos que podrás en cualquier momento de tu vida ponerte en un estado deseado. Pensador selectivo ¿Qué es ser un pensador selectivo? La mayoría de las personas no se cuestiona la manera como piensa justamente debido a su mapa de mundo, se fían de sus pensamientos y van por la vida con poco o nulo control sobre lo que piensan o dicen dejando por completo al azar la materia prima más preciada de nuestro mundo físico -y espiritual también- que son los pensamientos. En este capítulo del taller, lo más importante es que tengan claro el punto clave, la idea central que es esta frase, así que piénsenla, medítenla, entiéndanla y si es necesario repítansela: “La materia prima de nuestro mundo físico son nuestros pensamientos” De allí viene todo. De un solo pensamiento se llegan a hacer obras de arte fabulosas, monumentos arquitectónicos impresionantes como los grandes rascacielos, puentes colgantes, estadios, de un solo pensamiento se llevan a cabo ideas grandes que general miles de dólares como los famosos concursos de canto American Idol, Factor X en Colombia, Operación Triunfo en España, etc.
  31. 31. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Tengan presente que lo que dio inicio a todo lo anterior fue un pensamiento que nació de forma aislada en la cabeza de alguien y que ese alguien fue capaz de sostenerlo por un período de tiempo lo suficientemente largo como para que comenzara a atraer hacia sí otros pensamientos similares que lo fueron alimentando para que éste creciera y llegara al punto de pasar del pensamiento a la acción, de allí en más, esas vibraciones mantenidas, sostenidas en el tiempo hicieron posible que esa idea atrajera con fuerza irresistible a las personas, los recursos, el dinero, las circunstancias, todo lo necesario para que finalmente se manifestara en el exterior con esplendor y con fuerza. Y todo lo que esa idea necesitó fue un pensamiento sostenido en el tiempo, con énfasis y la capacidad de enfoque de quien lo tiene. ¿Recuerdas los conceptos que estudiamos en el capítulo sobre la Física Cuántica? Debes comprender a fondo la importancia de tus pensamientos. Así como en los ejemplos que vimos antes, la misma ecuación funciona en escalas más pequeñas, mejor dicho en toda la gama de circunstancias que rodea al ser humano, desde las cosas más pequeñas e insignificantes como la manera como tomas el café por la mañana, pasando por temas cruciales en tu vida como el amor, hasta llegar a las grandes obras de la humanidad. No es de extrañarte entonces en este punto que tus pensamientos son aquello que más debes cuidar en tu vida. El universo los necesita para poder moldear tu vida, debes ser cuidadoso sobre qué es lo que estás dando a la fuente universal como materia prima para su trabajo. Si la materia prima que le das es de calidad, en consecuencia tu vida estará llena de magia, de belleza, de armonía, pero si lo que das al universo son pensamientos difusos, contradictorios, negativos o ausencia de ellos en algún aspecto de tu vida, en consecuencia lo que recibes allí tenderá a ser difuso, opaco, displacentero o estará librado al azar e influenciado por los planes de alguien más, sean estos buenos o malos. Ejemplo ¿Por qué los ricos se hacen más ricos y los pobres más pobres? Esta es una de las grandes verdades que dicen quienes tienden a criticar el capitalismo. ¡El problema es que lo dicen por las razones equivocadas! La verdadera razón por la cual los ricos siempre tenderán a ser más ricos y los pobres a ser más pobres es porque los ricos tienen en sus mentes pensamientos de riqueza y de prosperidad y los pobres pensamientos de escasez. No hay otra razón. Recuerden que el pensamiento sólo no es suficiente, el pensamiento sostenido trae pensamientos similares, esos pensamientos multiplicados representan una fuerza magnética fuerte, vibrante y arrasadora que comienza a atraer lo que hablábamos antes:
  32. 32. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL recursos, personas, ideas y finalmente nos da la fuerza necesaria para la acción. Para un millonario, la riqueza es un estado mental, es digamos, su estado natural, sus pensamientos están alineados con la riqueza y no con la pobreza, un empresario de éxito entrega todos los días al universo pensamientos de riqueza, de éxito, de dinero en abundancia y eso mismo es lo que obtiene del universo. Ejercicio para convertirte en un pensador selectivo Llegó la hora de practicar una manera de erradicar de tu mente las malas creencias, los monólogos limitantes, las energías negativas y todo aquello que te perjudique y esté impidiendo tu prosperidad, tus sueños, tu abundancia. Como te dije antes la buena noticia es que hay una manera comenzar a seleccionar sólo aquellas creencias que te sirven a tí. Es también una forma de impermeabilizarte a las malas vibraciones de las personas que te rodean y pasar por encima de ellas sin que te afecten. Bien, hablamos de creencias malas, fastidiosas, saboteadoras, mejor dicho creencias que no nos sirve tener en nuestra vida. Y hablamos de tener unos principios para regir tu vida. Ahora es el momento de saber cómo se ponen en práctica estos conocimientos que te van a servir de ahora en adelante para estar más cerca de la vida que tú te mereces, la vida que puedes vivir y la vida que has nacido para vivir. Ya sabes que las creencias son muchas y vienen en las formas más variadas que te puedas imaginar. ¿Cómo te han afectado años y años de escuchar y repetir las mismas frases y conceptos negativos sobre la riqueza y el dinero o sobre lo que puedes y no puedes lograr en la vida? ¿Crees que estas frases pueden entrar en tu mente sin que tengan un efecto real en tu vida y en el afluente de dinero que llega a tus manos? En un nivel subconsciente esas frases te frenan. Te detienen. Te bloquean. Impiden que los principios espirituales de la abundancia obren en tu vida llevándote abundancia, riqueza, recursos, habilidades, amor propio, etc.
  33. 33. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Aún eres esa persona que cree que no puede tener un negocio exitoso porque no dispone de dinero para comenzarlo. Ya ni te lo cuestionas. Simplemente lo das por sentado. Aún eres esa persona que cree que los ricos son malos, que aspirar a tener dinero es poco espiritual. Aún piensas que si llegas a obtener dinero no vas a ser feliz por uno u otro motivo. Aún crees que eres producto de tus circunstancias y que éstas son un factor externo que está lejos de tu control. Ahora es tu turno. Ahora sí, al grano. Pensador selectivo Hoja de trabajo No. 3 Como puedes ver está dividida en varias sub- secciones con los aspectos más relevantes de la vida de cualquier persona y además hemos dejado espacio para que puedas poner allí otros aspectos de tu vida que sean importantes para ti. La idea ahora es que en esos espacios tú tomes nota de los pensamientos que, de acuerdo con lo que acabamos de ver, serían los que el universo tendría que recibir de ti para poder entregarte a cambio una vida diseñada a tu medida. Si hay un ejercicio clave e importante que aprenderemos durante este taller es éste, así que te pedimos que pongas en él todo tu empeño, todas tus ganas, toda tu energía. En cada apartado apuntarás oraciones afirmativas, como por ejemplo: Dinero:  El dinero es un recurso ilimitado  Vivo en un universo abundante  Dios quiere que yo sea próspero (Dios, el universo, Alá…) Salud:  Sé que cada célula de mi cuerpo tiene el poder de sanarse a sí misma  Tengo una salud de hierro  Dios quiere que yo sea saludable
  34. 34. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Amor  Todos en la vida merecemos amar y ser amados sin condiciones  Irradio amor a cada persona que conozco  El amor es el motor de mi vida  Sé que el amor de mi vida está en camino Trabajo  Puedo trabajar placenteramente y hacer dinero  Sé que muchas personas han encontrado el trabajo de sus vidas, yo también puedo  El trabajo me dignifica como ser humano Estado de ánimo  Sé que puedo generar dentro de mi un estado interno de armonía  Los lunes son días maravillosos para sentirse extraordinariamente bien  Mis circunstancias externas no determinan cómo me siento, lo determino yo Espiritualidad  Sé que soy un ser espiritual con experiencia física  Dios es mi guía y mi compañero en el viaje de la vida  La felicidad es mi derecho de nacimiento Estos pensamientos van a constituir de ahora en adelante TU BITÁCORA, no son sólo afirmaciones, son conceptos y creencias que vas a instaurar en tu vida, así que es tu tarea de ahora en más leerlos, estudiarlos, razonarlos y comprometerte contigo mismo a que:  Toda acción que emprendas  Todo pensamiento que mantengas en tu mente  Toda palabra que salga de tu boca Estén acordes con esos que son tus principios de vida, de pensamiento y de obra. Ya no vas a participar en charlas en las cuales se hable de la carestía porque sabes que vives en un universo abundante, ya no vas a pensar dos veces al dejar la propina en la cafetería porque sabes que lo que das regresa multiplicado, ya no vas a criticar tu entorno, tu país, tu trabajo porque sabes que tus palabras y pensamientos son decretos.
  35. 35. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Si tienes dificultades llenando los campos de este ejercicio puedes sacar ideas del e-book con las 100 afirmaciones que recibiste con tu compra o del blog que te mencioné antes : Ley-atraccion.com Toma tus listas de pensamientos elegidos a voluntad. Comprométete contigo mismo a que de ahora en adelante sólo vas a permitir alimentar tu mente con esos principios y creencias. Háblales (¡no te sientas ridículo, nadie te mira y yo no lo voy a contar!). Diles que ellos serán de ahora en adelante los pilares sobre los que se construirán tu vida y que ellos te van a ayudar. Ellos guiarán tus decisiones, tu camino, tus amistades, tus elecciones, tu vida entera. Debes hablar contigo mismo y decirte estas cosas en voz alta y/o escribirlas y hacer ese compromiso, fírmalo si quieres. Vas a ver cómo poco a poco esas energías van a pasar que no deseas van a pasar de largo por tu cuerpo y tu mente ya que has racionalizado y has hecho un compromiso voluntario y serio contigo mismo. Cuando te quieran hacer conversar sobre algo negativo tú ya tienes tus principios, síguelos fielmente. Ellos te guiarán. Cuando estés pensando algo negativo revisa tus principios y háblate a tí mismo "esto no va en consonancia con mis principios y creencias". Conserva tus listas positivas. Llévalas contigo. Léelas a diario. Repítelas. Tú eres tu propia empresa y puedes usar la repetición de la misma manera que las multinacionales usan la publicidad para hacernos creer que su producto es el mejor. Estos ejercicios son muy potentes. Significan que estás tomando las riendas de los pensamientos y vibraciones que entran en contacto con tu ser a diario. Son tus principios, tu filosofía de vida. De ahora en adelante nada podrá entrar en tu mente que vaya en detrimento de tu prosperidad, de tu abundancia, de tu felicidad. Si haces este ejercicio bien y pones tu alma en él en realidad no necesitarías de más para comenzar a crear una vida fantástica; pero como sé que esperas y de hecho hay mucho más ¡entonces continuemos!
  36. 36. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL ¿Quién SOY YO realmente? “El día más feliz de tu vida será el día que te conozcas a ti mismo” Anónimo Esta podrá ser la pregunta más devaluada que exista en el mundo. Muy filosófica y con poca sustancia, ¿verdad? Pues yo te voy a enseñar la extraordinaria importancia de saber quién eres tú realmente y la absurda sencillez con la que podemos encontrar la respuesta. Masticada hasta el cansancio esta pregunta es realmente importante. Lee este capítulo con atención. Piénsalo bien porque es tan importante y crucial que si te lo llegas a perder no te garantizo que tu programa de manifestación de milagros de resultado. Te aseguro su importancia y lo mejor ¡que le vas a sacar mucho provecho! Vamos al grano. Ponte trascendental -y cursi si es necesario- pero es indispensable que pienses un poco en quién eres. Como se trata de una pregunta general y vaga te daré las pistas exactas para responderla. ¿Te gusta tu trabajo? ¿Realmente te gusta? ¿Seguiste la carrera correcta para tí? ¿Realmente querías hacer una carrera? ¿Estás enamorado de tu pareja? ¿Realmente quieres ese trabajo al cual estás aspirando? ¿Vas a misa porque realmente crees en la fe católica?
  37. 37. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL ¿Te gusta vestir traje y corbata o vestido formal toda la semana? ¿Te sientes conforme con la vida que has construido y que a los ojos de otros es "perfecta"? ¿Realmente te gustaría trabajar y ser tu jefe o necesitas la seguridad de un empleo convencional? Los asuntos no resueltos, conflictos interiores que generan ansiedad, tristeza, adicciones, etc, son algunas de las causas más frecuentes por las cuales la Ley de la Atracción no funciona en tu vida a tu favor, por eso consideré de vital importancia abordar en este libro este tema. Todas estas preguntas que te enumeré arriba y otras más que se te ocurrieron a medida que leíste las anteriores son fundamentales para saber qué es realmente lo que quieres en la vida. Recuerda tu paquete de creencias, recuerda que ese paquete de creencias puede estar haciendo el papel de un prisma que distorsione tu realidad. Aquellas cosas que has aprendido desde niño y con las cuales has convivido por años pueden estarte engañando, en un nivel subconsciente como vimos antes pero también en un nivel consciente. En un nivel consciente porque sabes que lo que haces no te satisface, tienes la certeza de que no eres feliz y no obstante sigues adelante con ese camino. El auto conocimiento es clave en la realización personal. Pero de nada nos sirve auto conocernos si no seguimos el llamado interno de quienes somos en realidad. Ponerte en estrecho contacto con tu verdadero ser constituye un impulso fabuloso en tu vida. No lo pierdas por comodidad, miedo a lo nuevo o miedo al dolor. Tampoco lo dejes de hacer por temor a mirar atrás y ver el "tiempo perdido", ningún tiempo que se ha vivido es en realidad perdido, para llegar hasta el punto que te encuentras ahora, fue necesario recorrer todo ese camino. Así que adelante. Saber realmente quién eres y qué quieres para tu vida puede ser un proceso doloroso y difícil. Muchas veces implica la toma de decisiones incómodas que tiran abajo años de creencias y "comodidad", comodidad aparente, en definitiva, apariencia. Cuando te contestas con sinceridad seguramente te darás cuenta de que gran parte de tu vida es una mentira para tí mismo. Si es así, no te encuentras en el camino de los milagros. De hecho estás lejos de él.
  38. 38. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL No puedo creer cuántos años de mi vida pasé mintiéndome a mí misma sobre mi orientación laboral-profesional. Hice mi carrera sin mucho esfuerzo con la firme decisión de trabajar en los medios de comunicación. No sé en qué momento durante mis años de facultad yo comencé a mirar con cierta envidia y admiración a las personas que habían hecho dinero trabajando de cuenta propia. Me parecía fabuloso: manejan su tiempo, no tienen un jefe, se levantan por la mañana más motivados, ¡y tienen dinero! Si en aquel momento hubiera sido franca conmigo misma hubiera terminado la carrera lo antes posible y hubiera encontrado la manera de trabajar por mi cuenta. Pero no lo hice. Tomé el viejo y recorrido camino del joven profesional ilusionado: buscar trabajo. No digo que ese no sea el camino acertado para muchas personas, para muchas lo es; simplemente para mí no lo era. No sé en qué podría haber trabajado de mi cuenta. Eso no importa realmente, si mi determinación hubiera sido firme el cómo hubiera llegado a mis manos. Yo no me culpo más por eso. Ya fui muy dura conmigo misma y me he perdonado; asumí mi parte de culpa y la superé. Si te preguntas a quién o a qué hecho la otra parte de la culpa, la respuesta es a nuestro sistema educativo. Hace poco en mi foro de crianza respetuosa puse este mensaje que explica el por qué de esta afirmación. Estábamos hablando de desescolarización o homeschooling: “Pero otra cosa que quiero decir en relación a lo que estamos hablando sobre hacerles ver a nuestros hijos la deficiencia de su educación es que también debemos darnos a la tarea de pensar - por lo menos es mi caso- cómo transmitirles a nuestros hijos que el camino mil veces recorrido de colegio->universidad->buen empleo no es el único, y no sólo no es el único sino que muchas veces resulta frustrante... esto tiene que ver con lo que decía en el mensaje anterior: es el camino que nos marcan años de colegio, años de masificación de nuestra identidad en un salón de clases, recuerdo incluso las veces que se discutía al interior de las clases sobre qué carrera íbamos a elegir y la "orientación vocacional" que en Colombia es tan común, las famosas pruebas del ICFES (Instituto Colombiano de Fomento a la Educación Superior, prueba que se hace a todo estudiante de último grado de bachillerato sin las cuales no es posible acceder a la universidad), ¿entonces cómo no vamos a estar uniformados mentalmente y predispuestos a seguir ese camino si es el único que nos han marcado desde que tenemos uso de razón ¿Por qué no nos motivan a seguir nuestras aficiones y nos enseñan cómo hacer de ellas algo lucrativo económicamente? ¿Por qué no nos enseñan a crear libre empresa? ¿Por que no apoyan el arte como forma de sustento económico para nuestros jóvenes? Son muchos por "qué" sin respuesta aparente. Pero la realidad es que al estado no les interesa que nuestros jóvenes piensen, no es que nuestros
  39. 39. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL gobernantes no quieran, es que simplemente no les interesa, porque todos, incluso ellos, estamos programados para la UNIFORMIDAD. Así que si mi hijo el día de mañana decide seguir una carrera, que lo haga desde el conocimiento y desde la múltiple opción, no desde el encasillamiento general, pero si gusta del deporte, el arte o la libre empresa, qué maravilloso sería que tuviera la libertad (mental) de elegir su camino y lograr hacer de ello su medio de vida sin sentirse menos por no haber pisado una universidad o sin tener el bicho del "qué hubiera pasado si..." con el que vivimos miles de adultos a quienes esas opciones se nos eran solapadamente desmotivadas por un currículo oculto que está omnipresente en nuestro sistema educativo, qué pena... Dios quiera que no pase eso con nuestros hijos... y con los hijos de nuestros hijos. Por eso tratamos de criar hijos en libertad, libertad de elegir, de llorar, de dormir a la hora que tienen sueño, de comer cuando tienen hambre, de protestar cuando se sienten tratados injustamente, de dejar sus pañales cuando se sientan preparados y ellos lo decidan, libertad de usar la ropa que les guste.. en fin y esperamos que esa semilla de libertad sembrada en el seno de sus hogares haga eco en su vida en sociedad” Esto sin hablar de la cantidad de información anti-prosperidad que absorbemos gracias a los medios de comunicación y a nuestras religiones. Haría falta un libro completo para desarrollar plenamente este tema. Lo voy a escribir. Ya sé que este mensaje (el del foro) suena muy fatalista y enojado. De hecho, si lo pudiera escribir hoy de nuevo, lo haría en otros términos. La idea sería la misma, pero usaría otras palabras. Esta manera de escribir y cuidar las palabras que emito es parte de mi crecimiento personal. Bien, es probable que hayas estudiado una carrera y hayas pasado cinco o más años en la universidad cuando en realidad soñabas -y aún lo haces- con ser artista o bailarín y ahora te encuentras en el ruedo de la vida laboral con un título en el cual no crees, un currículo construido con esfuerzo y poca convicción y un norte nada claro. Contesta la pregunta con honestidad: ¿Qué quieres hacer con tu vida? ¿Qué quieres hacer REALMENTE con tu vida? Probablemente estés en un punto en tu vida en el que te has dado cuenta de que gran parte de que lo que has construido es una farsa. ¿Duro, no? Si esta es tu situación es realmente duro. Pero como leí hace poco “la confusión es ese magnífico estado que viene antes de la
  40. 40. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL claridad”. Puedes estar compartiendo tu vida social con personas populares a las cuales en realidad no quieres y consideres insoportables. O peor aún, con personas con una mentalidad de escasez y pobreza que inconscientemente te transmiten su propia incapacidad para crear prosperidad. Randy Gage y Jim Rohn dicen que tu nivel de éxito e ingresos es el promedio de las cinco personas más cercanas a ti. Somos campos energéticos. La energía de quienes nos rodean nos afecta. No puedes obtener todo el éxito y la abundancia que buscas si estás rodeado de energías desfavorables. Ten cuidado con estas personas. Sincérate, no necesitas ser rudo con nadie. Simplemente aléjate y sé tú. Ahora, si has sido completamente auténtico toda tu vida y tomas las decisiones desde tu propio corazón y no desde las construcciones culturales y sociales con las que vivimos a diario entonces enhorabuena, debes ser una de las pocas, poquísimas personas en el mundo que ha sido completamente fiel a sí misma. Pero si después de hacer tu respectiva introspección te encuentras con que no has sido honesto y estás siguiendo el camino equivocado entonces es hora de que te sinceres y te digas la verdad. Aunque sea dolorosa. Es necesario para seguir adelante. Me pregunto si el concepto de felicidad no estará íntimamente ligado con la honestidad que hayamos tenido con nosotros mismos y de las acciones posteriores que hayamos tomado. Te dejo a continuación una seria de preguntas que te pueden orientar más en el descubrimiento de tu verdadero ser: -¿Realmente quieres tener hijos o lo haces porque tienes la idea de que así deben ser las cosas? -¿Estás preparado para afrontar una relación de pareja seria, es eso realmente lo que deseas? -¿Te sientes bien trabajando para esa empresa, lo disfrutas realmente? -¿Haces deporte por convicción, te gusta, te hace sentir bien, lo disfrutas? -¿Crees de verdad que tener mucho dinero te hará feliz o puedes estar buscando otra clase de felicidad? Ejercicio práctico: Con base en las condiciones propias de tu vida haz una lista de
  41. 41. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL preguntas. Tu propio ser te guiará sobre cuáles preguntas debes hacerte y éstas estarán invariablemente ligadas a aquellas áreas de tu vida que te causan incomodidad, que te causan inconformismo o dudas. Te pido que hagas esa lista de preguntas y las contestes con la mayor franqueza de la que seas capaz. No respondas con un escueto "si" o "no"; date razones y motivos por los cuales has respondido "si" o "no" y a continuación escribe lo que realmente quieres en tu vida. Ejemplo: ¿Realmente quiero terminar esta maestría que comencé y tanto me está estresando? Respuesta: No. No quiero seguir estudiando. La verdad más transparente que me puedo decir a mí mismo es que no me gusta el estudio. No quiero estudiar más. Esto se ha convertido en una carga para mí. ¿Realmente qué es lo que quiero con relación a esto? Quiero tener mi propio negocio para el cual es más que suficiente la formación académica que ya poseo. Es lo que deseo con todo mi corazón. Otra posible respuesta a esa misma pregunta puede ser ésta: En realidad me cuesta mucho seguir adelante esta maestría, sin embargo desde el fondo de mi corazón quiero terminarla ya que mis anhelos laborales están 100% relacionados con el hecho de terminarla. Sé que se me está haciendo difícil pero voy a poner todo de mi parte. Una respuesta como la anterior te ayuda a tener claridad, te aporta motivación y franqueza contigo mismo. Ser honesto contigo no significa tomar el camino fácil. Significa que revises tus motivaciones reales y te des cuenta de verdad si estás haciendo algo para perseguir tu propia felicidad o si haces ese algo para rellenar un vacío, complacer a la sociedad o porque se acostumbra hacerlo de esa manera. Esto es lo que debes hacer con cada área de tu vida con la que no te sientas a gusto. Sólo necesitas un poco de agudeza y reflexión para tomar en cuenta todos tus puntos débiles y honestidad contigo mismo. Hazlo ahora. Haz tu lista de preguntas, respuestas, razones y deseos. ¡Es posible que descubras cosas de ti que no sabías!
  42. 42. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Toma decisiones definitivas “La más grande batalla es aquella que libramos con nuestra propia mente” Jameson Frank Esto no quiere decir que después no puedas cambiar de opinión. El ser humano es cambiante. Así que es completamente normal y aceptable cambiar de opinión. Sin embargo hay verdades personales que son claras cuando te sinceras contigo mismo y te hacen el camino mucho más fácil, o por lo menos, más nítido. ¿Has escuchado la frase de Séneca que dice "Ningún viento es favorable para quien no sabe a dónde va"? Sabiendo quién eres y qué quieres podrás saber a ciencia cierta cuál es tu viento favorable. Una vez que hayas llegado al fondo de tu ser y hayas contestado a las preguntas sobre quién eres realmente puedes dar este siguiente paso, que personalmente considero vital. Mira la lista de preguntas y respuestas que hiciste en el paso anterior y toma tus decisiones ahora. No esperes más. Por ejemplo: realizando tu lista de preguntas y respuestas descubriste que no crees realmente en la fe que profesas desde pequeño, toma la decisión de no alimentar más esa fe, es posible que pienses que lo mejor para tí es tener tu propia doctrina basada en algún ideal que consideres fundamental como la libertad o el amor puro. No pierdas más tu tiempo valioso y tus energías en cultivar una doctrina en la que no crees de corazón. Otro ejemplo: has descubierto que la carrera que sigues ahora o que deseas seguir no es lo que realmente deseas hacer con tu vida y te has dicho a tí mismo que lo que deseas es ser un prodigioso pintor autodidacta. Entonces no pierdas tiempo valioso haciendo una carrera. Toma la decisión de no hacer una carrera y encamínate definitivamente por la vía del arte.
  43. 43. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Si te encontraste con la firme decisión de ser un magnífico arquitecto, mantente firme en tu propósito. Es una pena que por temor y comodidad prives al mundo de disfrutar a la persona que quieres ser y privarte a tí mismo de la oportunidad de hacer lo que te gusta y disfrutar el proceso. Imagínate por ejemplo que tu cantante favorito hubiera hecho caso a esas voces interiores de miedo al fracaso o comodidad y hubiera renunciado a su carrera antes de comenzarla. A propósito, hablando de cantantes famosos, ¿cuántas veces no te has preguntado cómo logró el famoso cantante X ser tan aclamado y hacer tanto dinero si canta fatal? Aquí hay una pista crucial: triunfar tiene más que ver con determinación y creencia en sí mismo que con talento. ¡Toma nota! Otro factor importante cuando se hace finalmente lo que se quiere de verdad es que no trabajas por resultados y en lugar de ello el camino se hace inmensamente gratificante, eso a su vez te pone en un estado mental ideal para comenzar a manifestar milagros. Date cuenta de que gran parte de la ansiedad de que experimentas en tu vida proviene de esa permanente lucha interna que libras por moverte en un terreno que sabes no es el que te corresponde. Al tomar estas decisiones definitivas te libras de una gran carga. Literalmente te vas a sentir liberado. Ya no será tu entorno, ni tu paquete de creencias erradas quienes definan el camino que has de seguir. Serás tú sólo, el auténtico yo que llevas dentro. Esto funciona para las cosas más importantes de tu vida y para las más superfluas. ¿Te gusta la manera como vas vestido? Todos tenemos dentro de nuestro ser un yo perfecto, que es el que nos gustaría ser en realidad. Si la ropa que vistes no te gusta, quiere decir que mereces vestir una ropa mejor o una clase de ropa más informal o más colorida, cualesquiera que sean tus preferencias. Al tomar las decisiones obviamente habrá cosas de tu vida que no puedes cambiar de la noche a la mañana. Pero el hecho de decirle a tu mente consciente y a tu mente subconsciente qué es lo que realmente quieres es un primer paso indispensable para avanzar hacia allí. Cualquier cambio duradero que quieras hacer en tu exterior debe comenzar en tu interior. Debe afianzarse dentro de tí. Cuando tomas esa decisión, difícil o superflua, pequeños cambios comenzarán a llegar a tu vida en proporciones cada vez mayores, paulatinamente, como un fuerza atrayente y poderosa que se hace cada vez más grande, ¿y qué tan poderosa es esa fuerza?. Directamente proporcional a la firme decisión que hayas tomado en tu vida.
  44. 44. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Sabes que has encontrado tu verdadero yo porque te sientes libre y eufórico. No importa qué tipo de decisiones hayas tomado en el proceso. Confías plenamente en que fueron las mejores y las tomaste con un verdadero impulso que no podías desoír. Estas decisiones te ahorrarán tiempo y energía en el futuro, también en el presente y son una estrategia efectiva para contribuir en tu auto conocimiento. Cuídate de los consejos y de la búsqueda de aprobación ”Nadie te va a dar más de lo que tú mismo crees que mereces y vales. Para que los demás te amen y te valoren primero te debes amar, valorar y aceptar tú mismo” Eliana EL La raíz de la búsqueda de aprobación El origen de nuestra necesidad de aprobación viene de la niñez. “Si apruebo tu conducta puedes tener mi amor”. Este es el mensaje que reciben a diario miles de niños en el mundo. La literatura sobre crianza respetuosa nos enseña que hay una diferencia muy grande entre amar a un hijo y que un hijo se sienta amado. Lo primero todos lo hacemos, todos amamos a nuestros hijos y todos fuimos amados por nuestros padres. ¿Pero cómo funciona este mecanismo desde la óptica de un niño? Presten atención porque esto es importante para comprender la raíz de nuestra necesidad de aprobación. Cuando un niño es encantador, dulce, dócil y bueno tiene completamente asegurada la protección y el amor de sus padres, su cobijo, su alegría. La supervivencia emocional de un niño depende del agrado que pueda hacer sentir a sus padres, en este caso.
  45. 45. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Cuando el niño es necio, llora, está sucio, hace pataletas (¡cuando se comporta como un niño auténtico!) pierde el cariño de sus padres, se le regaña, se le dice “así no te quiero”, “como te ves de feo llorando” y cosas similares: pierde la protección de sus padres, pierde el ingrediente principal de la supervivencia emocional de un niño que es el amor incondicional de sus padres. Este patrón se repite desde la niñez hasta la edad adulta. Como adultos necesitamos desesperadamente la aprobación de los demás como un requisito para subsistir, para ser felices, para estar en paz con nosotros mismos. Seguimos siendo niños cuyas necesidades de libertad y egoísmo siguen sin satisfacer. Por eso quienes promovemos la crianza respetuosa dejamos que los niños crezcan en libertad de ser ellos sin perder nuestro amor, en libertad de hacer sus pataletas y expresar sus sentimientos de rabia y enojo, en libertad de no ser el niño modelo socialmente aceptado que dista tanto de lo que realmente es un niño en su estado natural, en libertad de ser sucios, de dormir cuando tienen sueño y no cuando a nosotros nos venga bien, en libertad de comer lo que les apetece y su cuerpo les pide y no lo que nosotros creemos que deben comer. ¿Límites? Sí. Pero no límites artificiales. Límites naturales que tengan que ver con su seguridad, con el cuidado de las cosas de valor, con el respeto por los demás, con la propiedad ajena, con su salud… Impedir a un niño pequeño hacer una rabieta es un acto inhumano. Los niños necesitan expresar sus sentimientos negativos como cualquier persona, y si no lo hacen de una manera “decente” ¡es por que son niños! Están aprendiendo poco a poco cuáles son los comportamientos socialmente aceptados, y si se les deja en paz ellos solos los interiorizarán sin coacciones externas cuando estén mentalmente maduros para ello. Retirarle el amor y el cariño a un niño cuando se “maneja mal”, es decirle “te quiero sólo cuando eres bueno”. Ese es el mensaje que recibe el niño. Corregir sí, pero corregir con amor y con tacto. No me quiero alargar mucho aunque podría hablar horas sobre este tema ya que es otra de mis pasiones. Voy a dejar aquí porque la idea que quería transmitir ha quedado plasmada ya. Si entendiste la raíz de nuestra dependencia entenderás también que no es patrón fácil de romper. Es imposible complacer a todos. No puedes ser del agrado de todo el mundo. El único sujeto a quien debes agradar es a ti mismo, siendo auténtico. Piensa que los demás, cada uno de ellos está más atento a sus propios intereses que a los tuyos.
  46. 46. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Cuando persigues la aprobación de alguien le estás dando a otro el control de tu vida; las cosas no pueden salir bien de esta manera. La única manera de tener control total de tu vida es liberándote de la necesidad de aprobación, amando quien eres tú y manifestando ese verdadero yo en plenitud. No persigas la aprobación de nadie. Sé tú mismo, respóndete en cada paso de tu vida la pregunta ¿quién soy yo verdaderamente? Y actúa en consecuencia. Nada de lo que hay fuera de ti te puede dar una satisfacción auténtica. Sólo siendo tú puedes darte cuenta de quiénes realmente te aman o quiénes aman el personaje que interpretas y la verdad es que no necesitas el amor de alguien que te quiere por algo que tú no eres. Las personas que realmente te aman estarán a tu lado siempre complacidas porque pueden ver la autenticidad de tu vida. Comienza por no buscar consejos en nadie. El único consejo completamente transparente para ti es el que encuentras al responder a la pregunta ¿quién soy yo verdaderamente? No lo tomes al pie de la letra, pero procura ser tú solo quien tome tus propias decisiones. Ya sabes quién eres. No necesitas que otro te lo diga. Debes saber que cualquier consejo que pidas por más bien intencionado que sea viene viciado por el paquete de creencias de quien te lo da, es inevitable. Nadie te dará un consejo cien por ciento acertado para tí y hecho a tu medida. Sólo tú sabes cuáles son las cosas, personas y situaciones que te hacen vibrar. Sólo tú conoces tus sueños. Sólo tú sabes qué es aquello que te hace feliz. Nadie más lo sabe. No necesitas una segunda opinión. La tuya es la única importante a esta altura de tu vida. Saber quién eres trae consigo una saludable dosis de egoísmo. No es la clase de egoísmo que puede dañar a otros. Es la clase de egoísmo que te beneficia directamente a tí sin menoscabar el bienestar de nadie. Tu autoestima ha crecido y con ella tu capacidad para tomar decisiones acertadas en tu vida. Déjame hacerte una pregunta. ¿Qué crees tú que es lo más importante en la vida? ¿Formar una familia? ¿Realizarte como profesional? ¿Superarte a tí mismo? ¿La libertad? ¿El amor incondicional? Seguramente se te ocurrirán otras respuestas. Bien, no hay nada que sea lo más importante en LA vida, hay en cambio algún concepto o varios que sean lo más importante en TU vida y nadie sabe exactamente cuáles son salvo tú.
  47. 47. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Cada persona lo sabe dentro de sí y lo puede descubrir si mira con franqueza su interior. Es una buena idea de ahora en más que comiences a tomar tus decisiones con base en TU verdad. Sólo debes tomar como punto de partida la ética. Si te es difícil tomar una decisión tal vez puedas acudir a alguien que sabes que piensa como tú y te va a dar valor o impulso para tomar esa decisión que te está costando. Pero no creo que necesites mirar otras ópticas si has tenido un suficiente y acertado diálogo interior. Tu yo interno y superior siempre te sabrá aconsejar en la dirección de tus más grandes sueños. La sabiduría más grande está contigo y está al alcance de todos porque la llevamos dentro. Una de las formas más frecuentes de auto sabotaje se presenta cuando te encuentras en tu camino hacia el éxito económico. Especialmente cuando estás a punto de comenzar un emprendimiento o estás tratando de hacer de tu vocación tu medio de vida. En ese momento hay algo que te detiene: el miedo al qué dirán. Miedo a lo que piensen los demás si fracasas. Vergüenza de que te consideren soñador o idealista. Temor a perder el afecto o el apoyo de alguien. En resumen: miedo a la desaprobación social. El miedo al rechazo y a la desaprobación social es una forma de esclavitud. Ya que a quienes temes son en realidad los que controlan tu vida. Cada vez que dejas de hacer algo por este temor estás permitiendo que otros tomen el control de tu vida. Lo que no sabes es que quienes te critican o quienes opinan que eres un soñador o quienes te ven con burla tienen en realidad celos de tu determinación de éxito. Si piensas que de verdad puedes lograr ese efecto en los demás, siéntete feliz y motivado. Todos sabemos que se requiere valor para pensar diferente, para intentar lograr algo que se aleje de los caminos comunes. Consejo práctico: ARRIÉSGATE A LA DESAPROBACIÓN. Hazlo de manera consciente. Cuando vayas a dar un paso en el cual observes que te detiene el temor al rechazo o al qué dirán, da ese paso y arriésgate a ser desaprobado.
  48. 48. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL No deberías actuar nunca con proyección a ser querido y aprobado por nadie. La única persona que debe aprobar tus acciones eres tú mismo. ¡Doy por descontado que estamos hablando de acciones éticas! Cuando te hayas lanzado al agua mira cómo te sientes. Hay un dicho que reza “los fantasmas asustan más de lejos que de cerca”. Habrás cruzado la barrera de la necesidad de aprobación. Si lo haces una vez lo seguirás haciendo repetidamente y te habrás liberado. Ya no eres esclavo del qué dirán. Usa tu deseo de éxito La aprobación social es una adicción. Deshazte de ella usando una fuerte determinación de éxito. Si no te alcanza tu determinación de éxito. Usa tu deseo de aprobación a tu favor: ¿Cómo te sentirás cuando hayas alcanzado tu objetivo? ¿Qué pensarán aquellos que no creyeron en ti? Esta es una estrategia tentadora, ¿no? Jim Rohn dice que uno de los grandes motivadores del ser humano es el deseo de reconocimiento. Convierte tu deseo de aprobación en deseo de reconocimiento. Hay una leve diferencia. Lo primero te impide avanzar, lo segundo es un empujón directo a la acción. En definitiva haz lo que tengas que hacer para complacerte a tí mismo, aquello que sea apropiado y ético. Con esto no quiero decirte que te conviertas en una persona narcisista. Más bien quiero que seas más altruista contigo mismo y te liberes de la carga que supone buscar aprobación en los demás. La prosperidad y tu relación con los demás “Camina un rato con mis zapatos” Proverbio indio De Randy Gage aprendí el significado de la palabra prosperidad, su significado personal que yo he adoptado para mí:
  49. 49. www.CreaTuRealidad.com Eliana EL Salud Dinero Felicidad Si falta alguna de estas variables no estamos hablando de prosperidad. ¿Por qué te digo esto? Para introducirte en la idea de que las personas prósperas son sin excepción seres espirituales y felices y lo reflejan en la manera como se relacionan con los demás. No caigamos en el error de pensar que una persona con dinero es una persona necesariamente próspera. Ahora, ser espiritual no significa en absoluto que pertenezcas a alguna religión o que pases parte de tu día orando. Significa más bien que en tu día a día adoptes comportamientos que te hagan sentir interiormente cómodo y feliz, especialmente en tu relación con las personas que te rodean. Ser amable con cada persona que entres en contacto en tu día a día por ejemplo. No importa de quién se trate, ni cuánto dinero tenga, ni cuántos años tenga. Cada sonrisa, palabra amable, trato cálido que das a tus semejantes es energía pura, vibración positiva y efectivo que vas depositando en tu cuenta de prosperidad. Entre más des, más tienes. ¿Cuando tienes un altercado con alguien mientras conduces no sientes que en cierta forma eso ha arruinado tu día? No culpes al otro, tú eres la única persona que permite que una discusión tenga lugar o que una palabra negativa hacia tí te afecte. Llevar chismes de la vida de otro es una actitud contraria a una vida próspera. Cuando hablas de un tercero a sus espaldas, escudriñas su vida, lo criticas, lo juzgas o simplemente cuentas cosas de su vida que a nadie le incumben, creas una atmósfera poco propicia para la manifestación de prosperidad en tu vida. ¿Estás haciendo un bien a esa persona? No, por supuesto que no. Estás cometiendo una violación a su intimidad y juzgando su derecho al libre albedrío. Si lo que realmente quieres es ayudar, entonces puedes optar por hacerlo de una manera constructiva hablando directamente con esa persona. Tu instinto y tu sabiduría interna te dirán si es apropiado hablar o alejarte. ¿Devuelves el dinero de más que da por error la chica de la caja? ¿No? Pues deberías hacerlo. La satisfacción de hacer lo correcto es mucho más gratificante -y poderosa de cara a tu prosperidad- que la efímera alegría de tener algún dinero de más que no te pertenece. Delatar con el jefe al empleado que no te trató como tú esperabas en el almacén no traerá nada positivo en tu vida, sin embargo puedes estar

×