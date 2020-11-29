Successfully reported this slideshow.
METODOS PARA LA EVALUACION INTEGRAL DEL RIESGO MAGDA LORENA FORERO PEÑA ESPECIALIZACION EN GERENCIA DE LA SEGURIDAD Y SALU...
METODO DE ANALISIS PRELIMINAR (APELL) . La metodología adoptada se basa en el Programa de Concientización y Preparación pa...
OBJETIVO Informar a los miembros e la comunidad sobre los peligros de las operaciones industriales en su zona, así como la...
DESCRIPCION DEL METODO Con ésta metodología se pretende obtener un análisis primario que permita conocer de manera general...
PROCEDIMIENTO 1. Identificación de participantes Listado de actores cuyos recursos sean necesarios, Recopilar Planes de em...
PROCEDIMIENTO 4. Tareas de respuesta a incluir Verificación de riesgos y su análisis, identificación de recursos y tareas ...
PROCEDIMIENTO 7. Escribir y buscar aprobación de autoridades locales Elaborar presentación del Plan, incluir firma de acue...
METODO ANALISIS DE LOS MODOS DE FALLOS Y SUS EFECTOS (AMFE/FMEA) DESCRIPCION DEL METODO Es un conjunto de directrices, un ...
OBJETIVO Idéntica los modos en los cuales los productos, servicios o procesos de un sistema o sus componente pueden fallar...
PROCEDIMIENTO 1. determine el producto o proceso a analizar 2. Determine los posibles modos de falla 3. Listar los efectos...
PROCEDIMIENTO 6. Asignar el grado de detección de cada modo de falla detección a la probabilidad de que la falla s detecta...
Método de análisis histórico de riesgo (AHR) DESCRIPCION Consiste en estudiar los accidentes ocurridos en la propia instal...
OBJETIVO Detectar aquellos equipos o procedimientos en los cuales se haya presentado accidentes, así como, estudiarlos d m...
PROCEDIMIENTO 1. determinar la definición de accidentes a analizar 2. Identificación exacta del accidente 3. Identificació...
Análisis de riesgos ambientales (leopold) DESCRIPCION Evaluación de impacto ambiental de un proyecto especifico para la ev...
OBJETIVO Garantizar que los impactos identificados y evaluados propiamente considerados en la etapa de planeación de un pr...
PROCEDIMIENTO 1. análisis de las posibilidades tecnológicas ara lograr el objetivo 2. Declaración de varias acciones propu...
Método mosler Es un procedimiento de características que se desarrolla en fases de desarrollo vinculadas unas a las otras ...
OBJETIVO tiene por objeto la identificación de los factores que pueden influir en la manifestación y materialización de un...
PROCEDIMIENTO 1. método de tipo secuencial y cada fase del mismo se apoya en los datos obtenidos en las fases que le prece...
Método HACCP DESCRIPCION Este método plantea desde una falla o problema como esta puede generar estableciendo las posibles...
PROCEDIMIENTO 4. finalice y repase el diagrama completo 5. Evalué la probabilidad de cada ocurrencia de cada elemento de n...
BIBLIOGRAFIA • http://www.urbicad.com/mico/metodos_riesgos.htm • http://www.civittas.com/analisis-de-riesgos-el-metodo-mos...
  1. 1. METODOS PARA LA EVALUACION INTEGRAL DEL RIESGO MAGDA LORENA FORERO PEÑA ESPECIALIZACION EN GERENCIA DE LA SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN EL TRABAJO GESTION INTEGRAL DEL RIESGO OLGA LUCIA ALDANA ZAMBRANO
  2. 2. METODO DE ANALISIS PRELIMINAR (APELL) . La metodología adoptada se basa en el Programa de Concientización y Preparación para Emergencias a Nivel Local (APELL) el cual fue dado a conocer en 1988 por el Centro de Actividades del Programa de Industria y Medio Ambiente (UNEP IE/PAC) del Programa de las Naciones Unidas.
  3. 3. OBJETIVO Informar a los miembros e la comunidad sobre los peligros de las operaciones industriales en su zona, así como las medidas que se han tomada por las autoridades e industrias para reducir dichos riesgos. Incrementar la participación de la Industria local en la concienciación de la comunidad y la planificación de acciones de respuesta. Generar la capacidad técnica en las áreas de salud y su zona de influencia para preservar la salud y el ambiente de los habitantes de la comunidad y los colaboradores de las empresas ante posibles emergencias, por medio de un solo plan general que permita a la comunidad afrontar toda clase de emergencias.
  4. 4. DESCRIPCION DEL METODO Con ésta metodología se pretende obtener un análisis primario que permita conocer de manera general y anticipada los principales riesgos, siendo indicado para Organizaciones de carácter eminentemente industrial, Industrias químicas, Empresas petroleras, Industrias, Instalaciones u Organizaciones en general cuya actividad pueda producir daños medioambientales o para la seguridad de las personas. Señala los principales aspectos que deben considerarse para establecer el análisis preliminar de riesgos, integrando de manera articulada elementos de salud, ambiente y riesgo industrial, para lo cual se divide en cuatro partes cada una con peso dentro de la evaluación total:  Matriz de riesgos: 40 %.  Elementos de gestión en seguridad, salud y ambiente: 20 %.  Aspectos ambientales: 20 %.  Otras características: 20 %.
  5. 5. PROCEDIMIENTO 1. Identificación de participantes Listado de actores cuyos recursos sean necesarios, Recopilar Planes de emergencia existentes, descripción de participantes, funciones y recursos. 2. Evaluación Riesgos y Peligros 3. Adecuar Planes de actores a la respuesta coordinada Incluir mecanismos de educación y comunicación ante emergencias y desastres, responsabilidades organizacionales, interrelaciones institucionales o sectoriales, completar evaluación de riesgos, procedimientos de comunicación y comunicación, equipos e instalaciones, protección comunitaria, acuerdos de apoyo, practicas
  6. 6. PROCEDIMIENTO 4. Tareas de respuesta a incluir Verificación de riesgos y su análisis, identificación de recursos y tareas faltantes. Sistema de mando unificado, equipos de comunicación, mecanismos de alerta a la población. 5. Armonizar tareas con los recursos disponibles Evaluar tareas y recursos faltantes en los identificados en el paso 1, contactar con proveedores de recursos faltantes, recursos externos, ámbito de planificación geográfica. 6. Realizar los cambios necesarios a planes e integrar a plan integral de la comunidad Solucionar problemas de recursos, prepara borrador, revisar borrador, simulacro de escritorio, identificar debilidades, repetir pasos 4 y 5, verificar que plan local sea congruente con plan regional y de industrias, CONSENSO
  7. 7. PROCEDIMIENTO 7. Escribir y buscar aprobación de autoridades locales Elaborar presentación del Plan, incluir firma de acuerdos, presentación ante todos los actores 8. Informara a todos los grupos involucrados y verificar entrenamiento. Identificar vacíos en el conocimiento, sesiones de entrenamiento y capacitación, ejercicios de escritorio y simulacro 9. Definir procedimientos para probar, revisar y actualizar el Plan periódicamente. Nombrar comité de simulacros, sesiones de evaluación, corregir deficiencias y corregir documentos, establecer calendario de revisiones. 10. Informar y entrenar a la comunidad en el plan integral a todos los grupos involucrados y verificar entrenamiento.
  8. 8. METODO ANALISIS DE LOS MODOS DE FALLOS Y SUS EFECTOS (AMFE/FMEA) DESCRIPCION DEL METODO Es un conjunto de directrices, un método y una forma de identificar problemas potenciales y sus posibles efectos sobre un sistema para priorizarlos y poder concentrar los recursos en planes de prevención, supervisión y respuesta.
  9. 9. OBJETIVO Idéntica los modos en los cuales los productos, servicios o procesos de un sistema o sus componente pueden fallar para cumplir con su intensión de diseño o planificación
  10. 10. PROCEDIMIENTO 1. determine el producto o proceso a analizar 2. Determine los posibles modos de falla 3. Listar los efectos de cada potencial falla 4. Asignar el grado de severidad de cada efecto a la consecuencia de que la falla ocurra 5. Asignar el grado de ocurrencia de cada modo de falla ocurrencia a la probabilidad de que la falla ocurra
  11. 11. PROCEDIMIENTO 6. Asignar el grado de detección de cada modo de falla detección a la probabilidad de que la falla s detectada antes de que llegue al cliente. 7. Calcular en numero prioritario de riesgos 8. Priorizar los modos de falla 9. Tomar acciones para eliminar o reducir el riesgo de falla 10. Calcular l nuevo resultado de l numero prioritario de riesgos
  12. 12. Método de análisis histórico de riesgo (AHR) DESCRIPCION Consiste en estudiar los accidentes ocurridos en la propia instalación en otra de similares características, y que están disponibles en los banco de datos disponibles, para extraer conclusiones y recomendaciones, una vez considerado las causas, consecuencias y otros parámetros estadísticos.
  13. 13. OBJETIVO Detectar aquellos equipos o procedimientos en los cuales se haya presentado accidentes, así como, estudiarlos d manera detallada y a profundidad.
  14. 14. PROCEDIMIENTO 1. determinar la definición de accidentes a analizar 2. Identificación exacta del accidente 3. Identificación de las causas del accidente 4. Identificación del alcance de los daños causados 5. Descripción y valoración de las medidas aplicadas
  15. 15. Análisis de riesgos ambientales (leopold) DESCRIPCION Evaluación de impacto ambiental de un proyecto especifico para la evaluación de costos y beneficios ecológicos.
  16. 16. OBJETIVO Garantizar que los impactos identificados y evaluados propiamente considerados en la etapa de planeación de un proyecto.
  17. 17. PROCEDIMIENTO 1. análisis de las posibilidades tecnológicas ara lograr el objetivo 2. Declaración de varias acciones propuestas que puedan causar impacto ambiental. 3. Descripción de las características y condiciones medio ambientales, antes del inicio de las actividades. 4. Descripción de las acciones propuestas, incluyendo un análisis de costos y beneficios 5. Análisis de los impactos ambientales de las acciones propuestas 6. Evaluación de los impactos ambientales de las acciones propuestas sobre el medio ambiente. 7. Resumen y recomendaciones
  18. 18. Método mosler Es un procedimiento de características que se desarrolla en fases de desarrollo vinculadas unas a las otras DESCRIPCION El método es de tipo secuencial y cada fase del mismo se apoya en los datos obtenidos en las fases que lo proceden
  19. 19. OBJETIVO tiene por objeto la identificación de los factores que pueden influir en la manifestación y materialización de un riesgo
  20. 20. PROCEDIMIENTO 1. método de tipo secuencial y cada fase del mismo se apoya en los datos obtenidos en las fases que le preceden .  Definición de riesgo  Análisis del riesgo  Evolución dl riesgo  Calculo de la clase de riesgo
  21. 21. Método HACCP DESCRIPCION Este método plantea desde una falla o problema como esta puede generar estableciendo las posibles causas de la misma. PROCEDIMIENTO 1. Defina la condición de la falla y escriba la falla amas alta 2. Determine las posibles razones porque la falta ocurrió 3. Continúe detallando cada elemento con puertas adicionales a niveles mas bajos
  22. 22. PROCEDIMIENTO 4. finalice y repase el diagrama completo 5. Evalué la probabilidad de cada ocurrencia de cada elemento de nivel bajo y calcule la probabilidad estadística desde abajo para arriba
  23. 23. BIBLIOGRAFIA • http://www.urbicad.com/mico/metodos_riesgos.htm • http://www.civittas.com/analisis-de-riesgos-el-metodo-mosler/

