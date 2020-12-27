Maestria usmp crdi tarea 4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ODONTOLOGIA VETERINARIA Dra Magaly Wenzel Odontología Veterinaria
ENFERMEDAD PERIODONTAL  Es la más habitual en perros y gatos por el acúmulo de placa, sarro y alimentos, produciendo una ...
DIAGNOSTICO Anamnesis  Datos proporcionados por Cliente  Revisión HC Evaluación  Observación de Comportamiento Paciente...
ENFERMEDAD PERIODONTAL FASE 1 (Encías Saludables) FASE 2 (Gingivitis)
ENFERMEDAD PERIODONTAL FASE 3 (Gingivitis y Movilidad Dental) FASE 4 (Gingivitis, Movilidad Dental, Infección Generalizada)
Qué ocurre en una EP 4?
PROFILAXIS DENTAL Sarro Dental Profilaxis Dental
Paciente Saludable
VIDEO VETERINARIA RONDON PATAS Y GARRAS  https://www.facebook.com/magaly.wenzel/videos/10155679677962910/?t=6
Odontologia Veterinaria. Problemas Dentales en Mascotas. Como cuidar la salud dental de mi mascota.

  1. 1. ODONTOLOGIA VETERINARIA Dra Magaly Wenzel Odontología Veterinaria
  2. 2. ENFERMEDAD PERIODONTAL  Es la más habitual en perros y gatos por el acúmulo de placa, sarro y alimentos, produciendo una inflamación en las encías que se va incrementando, hasta producir infecciones y pérdidas dentarias, entre otros.  Fases 1, 2, 3, 4
  3. 3. DIAGNOSTICO Anamnesis  Datos proporcionados por Cliente  Revisión HC Evaluación  Observación de Comportamiento Paciente  Revisión Oral Externa e Interna  Simetría Cráneo y Mandíbula
  4. 4. ENFERMEDAD PERIODONTAL FASE 1 (Encías Saludables) FASE 2 (Gingivitis)
  5. 5. ENFERMEDAD PERIODONTAL FASE 3 (Gingivitis y Movilidad Dental) FASE 4 (Gingivitis, Movilidad Dental, Infección Generalizada)
  6. 6. Qué ocurre en una EP 4?
  7. 7. PROFILAXIS DENTAL Sarro Dental Profilaxis Dental
  8. 8. Paciente Saludable
  9. 9. VIDEO VETERINARIA RONDON PATAS Y GARRAS  https://www.facebook.com/magaly.wenzel/videos/10155679677962910/?t=6

