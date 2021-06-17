Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presupuesto para la_universidad_mayor_de_san_simon_del_departamento_de_cochabamba_7

Magaly Melgares Condori
Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro

no profile picture user

  1. 1. PRESUPUESTO PARA LA UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE COCHABAMBA El poder de la imaginación nos hace infinitos (John Muir) 1.INTRODUCIÓN. En los próximos años, la UMSS necesita adaptarse a los nuevos cambios sociales, económicos, culturales y políticos que se están produciendo en un mundo globalizado, donde los nuevos procesos cambian el escenario de manera dinámica. Estos cambios, que también repercuten en nuestra Universidad, están relacionados con la incorporación de las nuevas tecnologías de la información en el desarrollo de las actividades académicas, la creciente competencia por los recursos naturales y económicos, la rendición de cuentas a la sociedad, las nuevas demandas sociales y económicas. La configuración del espacio plurinacional de Enseñanza Superior dará lugar a que la universidad y todas sus unidades académicas afronten una serie de retos con perspectiva de futuro. Los cambios demográficos, las nuevas titulaciones, la multiplicación de las universidades privadas, las nuevas demandas sociales sobre formación continua, vinculada a la investigación, son las presiones más importantes a las que se ve sometida la universidad; por tanto, hay necesidad de dar una respuesta científica a todos y cada uno de estos factores. Esta transformación es muy difícil de llevar a cabo si no se dispone de una visión de futuro, hacia donde se quiere encaminar a la Universidad. La respuesta a esta situación es la elaboración de un Plan de Desarrollo, con la participación de la comunidad universitaria constituida por docentes, investigadores, estudiantes y administrativos; permitiendo así implantar un sistema de calidad que posibilite mejorar las condiciones internas y preparar nuestra Universidad para afrontar dichos cambios. También, se debe mencionar que ya no es suficiente solo la formación de profesionales con título de grado para atender las demandas regionales y nacionales; por el contrario, existe la necesidad de contar con profesionales especializados en determinados sectores, como: telecomunicaciones, agro-industria, hidrocarburos, no metálicos, siderurgia, sector social, educación y salud, etc., que plantean el desafío para nuestra Universidad en términos de la integración de las actividades académicas del pregrado con las de posgrado y la investigación. Estos desafíos, como otros, son abordados con líneas estratégicas, objetivos estratégicos, objetivos operativos y acciones sistematizadas en el presente Plan de Desarrollo. El presente documento se enmarca en lo dispuesto por la Constitución Política del Estado que, en sus artículos 92 y 93, otorga la autonomía y la financiación suficientes a las universidades públicas. El marco normativo es el Estatuto Orgánico de la Universidad y los reglamentos que se desprenden de él. Asimismo, está en concordancia con los lineamientos establecidos en el Sistema de Planificación del Sistema de la Universidad Boliviana.
  2. 2. 2. DESARROLLO. 2.1. ASPECTOS POSITIVOS. La Universidad Mayor de San Simón (UMSS), fundada por Ley del 5 de noviembre de 1832, durante la Presidencia del Mcal. Andrés de Santa Cruz, es una entidad autónoma, de derecho público, constituida por docentes, estudiantes y personal administrativo, con personería jurídica propia, reconocida por la Constitución Política del Estado. Cubre el área de la educación superior con sus funciones de enseñanza-aprendizaje, investigación científica y tecnológica e interacción social universitaria. La UMSS pertenece al Sistema de Universidades Públicas agrupadas en torno al Comité Ejecutivo de la Universidad Boliviana (CEUB). La actividad académica y administrativa de la UMSS se sujeta, tanto a las leyes bolivianas como a la normativa interna, expresada en el Estatuto Orgánico. A partir de 1930 (Referéndum) y 1931 (Decreto Ley), la Universidad Boliviana asume la Autonomía Universitaria, cuya esencia reside en la libertad del pensamiento para desarrollar el conocimiento científico, en función de sus principios, fines y objetivos, tal como establece la Constitución Política del Estado. La Autonomía Universitaria es un derecho imprescriptible e inalienable, que implica obligaciones y reconoce derechos para autoridades, docentes, estudiantes y dependientes administrativos; y se entiende como la capacidad que tiene la Universidad para la libre administración de su patrimonio, la elección de sus Autoridades, el nombramiento de su personal docente y administrativo, la elaboración y aprobación de sus estatutos, planes de estudio, reglamentos y presupuestos anuales, así como la capacidad que se le reconoce para aceptar legados y donaciones, para celebrar contratos y negociar empréstitos con garantía de sus bienes y recursos, previa aprobación legislativa. La base de la organización democrática de la UMSS descansa en la decisión soberana de la totalidad de docentes y estudiantes, expresada mediante el voto universal y el co-gobierno paritario docente-estudiantil. PRINCIPIOS La Autonomía, respecto del Estado o de cualquier otra estructura de poder y la libertad académica de cátedra, es el fundamento básico de la Universidad Pública. Así entendida, la Autonomía es inseparable de la democracia y del ejercicio de la soberanía nacional. Se complementa con el co-gobierno docente-estudiantil, que reúne la voluntad general de los dos gremios más importantes que le dan razón de ser a la educación superior, con el valioso apoyo de los trabajadores administrativos. La comunidad universitaria rechaza toda forma de intervención del poder central en su seno, más aún cualquier forma de gobierno de la educación superior pública que no emerja del ejercicio de la Autonomía Universitaria y el Cogobierno docente-estudiantil. El Estatuto Orgánico define a la Universidad Boliviana con los siguientes atributos: es nacional, científica, democrática, popular y antimperialista, en un proceso dialéctico de vinculación y mutua influencia entre la Universidad y la Sociedad. El sustento de su oferta académica, de investigación e interacción social, es la demanda de la comunidad nacional y regional, en la cual se basa el proceso institucionalizado de desconcentración académica hacia las provincias. La detección de los problemas concretos que traban el desarrollo humano, social, económico y político, en la región y la nación, determina los contenidos curriculares, orienta la investigación y abre los escenarios para la interacción social. La tuición del Estado sobre las Universidades consiste en la obligación de
  3. 3. los Poderes Públicos de respetar, defender y dignificar la Autonomía Universitaria y en sostener y fortificar sus economías, mediante recursos y subsidios. 2.2. ALCANCAS. 2.2.1. Son fines de la UMSS: • Contribuir a la creación de una conciencia nacional, partiendo del conocimiento de la realidad de dependencia, opresión y explotación del país, en la perspectiva de su independencia política, económica, social y de su autodeterminación. • Formar profesionales idóneos en todas las áreas del conocimiento científico, tecnológico y cultural, que respondan a las necesidades del desarrollo nacional, regional y estén dotados de conciencia crítica. • Preservar el patrimonio cultural de la nación, desarrollar la investigación científica, proceder a la formación profesional humanista y técnica y cumplir una misión social al servicio del pueblo que la sostiene y al que se debe. • Asimilar, crear y desarrollar la ciencia y la técnica, mediante la investigación objetiva de la realidad, para su transformación. • Identificar el quehacer científico-cultural con los intereses populares, integrándose a ellos en la lucha por la liberación nacional. 2.2.2. Son objetivos de la UMSS: • Organizar y mantener institutos destinados a la capacitación cultural, técnica y social de los trabajadores y sectores populares. • Planificar, ejecutar y evaluar la Educación Superior, como función básica y prioritaria, en el marco del Sistema Educativo Nacional. • Contribuir a la elaboración de políticas de defensa y explotación racional de los recursos naturales. • Cumplir su misión social, fundamentalmente a través de la interacción social universitaria, como medio de identificar a la Universidad con su pueblo. • Asumir la defensa de los principios básicos que inspiran y sustentan la existencia de la Universidad Boliviana, así como organizar la acción conjunta de las Universidades, en caso de amenaza o de intervención al régimen de la Autonomía. • Fortalecer los vínculos de la Universidad Mayor de San Simón con las demás Universidades de América Latina y con todas las Universidades y Centros Culturales del mundo. • Sustentar en todas las actividades políticas que permitan optimizar y facilitar el acceso y permanencia de los sectores populares a la Universidad. 2.3. USOS. Más del 80% del presupuesto de la Universidad Mayor de San Simón (UMSS), equivalentes a poco más de 48.5 millones de bolivianos, se destina al pago de sueldos y salarios del personal de planta, informó ayer el rector Juan Ríos del Prado. Por un déficit que supera los 150 millones de bolivianos y la falta de ingresos por coparticipación tributaria, la Universidad Mayor de San Simón (UMSS) sólo está en condiciones de cancelar sueldos hasta agosto de este año. La secretaria ejecutiva del Sindicato de Trabajadores Administrativos de la institución, Carmen Bermúdez, señaló ayer que la información sobre la situación económica fue
  4. 4. proporcionada por el Director Administrativo Financiero (DAF) de la casa superior de estudios en el Consejo Universitario. “Estamos con un déficit de 150 millones, eso nos coloca en una posición económica con alcance para pagar salarios hasta agosto. El Gobierno nacional no pretende incrementar presupuesto a las universidades y ha creado un programa de desempeño al que está obligando a ingresar a las universidades”, detalló. Bermúdez sostuvo que, en una asamblea ordinaria, el sector resolvió rechazar el planteamiento del nivel central y puntualizó que la falta de liquidez se agravó con la contratación excesiva de trabajadores administrativos y personal académico que realizaron exautoridades de la UMSS. Por su parte, el rector Julio Medina adelantó que las tres comisiones que se conformaron en el Consejo Universitario identificaron al menos tres irregularidades en anteriores gestiones. “Se ha introducido gran cantidad de personal sin convocatorias. En lo académico, hay mallas rígidas con presupuesto enorme que datan de hace 30 años y, en lo institucional, tenemos normativas obsoletas. Vamos a ir corrigiendo estos temas”, concluyó. Proponen ajustes por déficit. El rector de la UMSS, Julio Medina, comentó que el trabajo de las comisiones apunta a concretar ajustes en un congreso universitario para superar la crisis económica para superar la falta de liquidez en la institución. Enfatizó que una de las primeras medidas que se aplica es agilizar la jubilación de trabajadores para reducir los gastos de funcionamiento. 3.CONCLUCIÓN. El presupuesto es una herramienta muy importante en el departamento financiero y contable de cada ente o empresa, ya que a través de el podemos planificarnos para concretar y lograr los objetivos de la organización, es comparable y cuantificable. Además el presupuesto es la base fundamental del control interno de cualquier institución, tanto pública, privada o mixta, ya que posibilita la supervisión, seguimiento y ejecución del mismo. Cabe destacar que el presupuesto es un poderoso instrumento de comunicación, coordinación y planeación de las diferentes unidades de la organización para de esta manera determinar la eficiencia y rentabilidad económica en los diferentes departamentos. 4.REFERENCIAS. 1. http://www.umss.edu.bo/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Plan-de-Desarrollo-UMSS- 2014-2019.pdf 2. http://www.umss.edu.bo/index.php/principios-fines-y-objetivos/ 3. https://www.opinion.com.bo/articulo/cochabamba/umss-destina-80-presupuesto- pago-salarios/20200227223635753539.html 4. https://www.lostiempos.com/actualidad/cochabamba/20210330/crisis-umss-solo- podra-cubrir-salarios-agosto 5. https://es.slideshare.net/NestorAmaya4/diapositiva-de-conclusin-de-presupuesto
  5. 5. 5.VIDEOS.

