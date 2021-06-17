Presupuesto para la_gobernacion_de_cochabamba_2021_6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PRESUPUESTO PARA LA GOBERNACIÓN DE COCHABAMBA 2021 Los fracasos son el condimento que le dan al éxito su sabor (Truman Capote) 1.INTRODUCCIÓN El Gobernador del Departamento en el ejercicio de sus atribuciones y competencias, electo por voto universal y directo, armonizará las políticas del Departamento con las políticas nacionales y optimizará los mecanismos operativos de la Gobernación, con la finalidad de mejorar la eficacia y eficiencia de la provisión de bienes y servicios a la sociedad. Formular políticas y estrategias orientadas a asegurar una gestión pública Institucional eficiente y transparente, promoviendo el desarrollo del Departamento a través de la ejecución de planes, programas y proyectos. Ejercer las atribuciones y funciones que asigna la Constitución política del estado, la Ley Marco de Autonomías y las disposiciones del ordenamiento jurídico vigentes que le sean aplicables. La Secretaria Departamental de Planificación, se constituye en la principal instancia del Órgano Ejecutivo Departamental, que lleva adelante los procesos de planificación departamental, territo­rial e institucional, garantizando la integralidad y participación de los actores sociales, productivos e instituciones. Por otro lado articula la planificación departa­mental, regional y municipal, apoyando al mejora­miento de las capacidades de inversión y progra­mación de operaciones. 2.DESARROLLO. 2.1. ASPECTOS POSITIVOS. 2.1.1. OBJETIVOS Los objetivos de la Secretaría Departamental de Planificación: • Planificar, coordinar y promover el desarrollo integral del Departamento de Cochabamba, mediante la elaboración, seguimiento y evaluación del Plan de
  2. 2. Desarrollo Departamental, Plan de Ordenamiento Territorial y el Plan Estratégico Institucional en coordinación con las demás Secretarías Departamentales, Entidades Territoriales Autónomas, Organizaciones Sociales, Comunitarias, Productivas, Entidades Privadas, Entidades Descentralizadas y Desconcentradas Nacionales. • Coordinar con las Secretarías Departamentales, los procesos de planificación del desarrollo regional, sectorial y generar las condiciones económicas financieros y técnicos para la implementación de los mismos. • Promover la elaboración de los Planes Operativos Anuales de la Gobernación, generando los mecanismos adecuados para lograr objetivos Institucionales de gestión. • Generar instrumentos técnicos e información necesaria para los procesos de planificación y toma de decisiones a nivel superior, ejecutivo y operativo. • Implantar el Sistema Nacional de Inversión Pública, elaborando el Programa de Inversiones de corto y mediano plazo y realizando la identificación, formulación, seguimiento y evaluación de proyectos de desarrollo del Departamento de Cochabamba. • Contribuir al mejoramiento administrativo de la Gobernación, mediante el análisis de la dinámica institucional, para el diseño de propuestas y concreción de medidas de apoyo, orientadas al desarrollo organizacional y a optimizar la estructura, funciones y procedimientos en función a los objetivos y políticas internas de la Institución y la normativa administrativa vigente en el Estado. 2.2. ALCANCES. 2.2.1. Gobernador de la Llajta tendrá 37 atribuciones según Estatuto El Estatuto Autonómico Departamental de Cochabamba establece un total de 37 atribuciones para el Gobernador, entre las que se incluye la creación de medios de comunicación. El artículo 38 determina en su inciso número 35 “proponer a la Asamblea Legislativa Departamental la creación de medios de comunicación públicos departamentales”.
  3. 3. El asambleísta por la provincia Tiraque, Luis Vargas dice que la presencia de los medios masivos sería similar a la del canal estatal Bolivia Tv. Pero, la autoridad expresa que no se debería hacer referencia al tema solamente pensando en el eje metropolitano. Da como ejemplo su región, el Cono Sur, y explica que en comunidades alejadas como en los municipios de Pasorapa y Omereque, no existe ningún medio de comunicación, no hay frecuencias ni de radio ni de televisión para que la información pueda llegar de manera oportuna. “Cuando entramos a socializar el Estatuto fue difícil llegar de manera personal a cada habitante de ese sector (...) Hay zonas donde realmente están aislados de las noticias”, sostiene. Acota que, de aprobarse la propuesta del texto autonómico cochabambino, la Gobernación estará en la obligación de cumplir con el acceso a la información que es un derecho constitucional. LAS TAREAS Entre las responsabilidades del Gobernador o Gobernadora estarán promulgar leyes departamentales, elaborar el plan operativo anual, presentar proyectos de ley en materia presupuestaria, designar secretarios y otorgar personalidad jurídica a fundaciones, asociaciones, instituciones, organizaciones sociales, sindicales, vecinales, cívicas y naciones y pueblos indígena originario campesinos, que desarrollen sus actividades en el departamento. Asimismo, coordinar con el nivel central y las entidades territoriales autónomas la ejecución de los programas de emergencia, riesgo, desastres, inclemencias climáticas, geológicas y siniestros. SIN NUEVAS FUNCIONES Vargas reconoce que las atribuciones del Gobernador serán casi las mismas que actualmente tienen. Aunque, aclara que “el Estatuto Autonómico es una normativa flexible”. Explica que si faltaran algunas funciones para el Gobernador se podrá hacer una reforma al texto del Estatuto Autonómico Departamental aplicando los artículos 105 y 106 del mismo documento, referidos al caso y los procedimientos a seguir
  4. 4. 2.3. USOS. 2.3.1. Gobernación recibió 30% menos en 2020; este 2021 sufrirá otro recorte La Gobernación de Cochabamba cerró 2020 con un déficit de 459 millones de bolivianos debido a que recibió menos del 30 por ciento de los ingresos programados. El desfase económico obligó a la gobernadora Esther Soria a reprogramar diferentes proyectos para 2021, pese a que se este año el departamento también tendrá un recorte presupuestario de 51 millones de bolivianos. La autoridad, en contacto con Los Tiempos, señaló ayer que la ejecución presupuestaria institucional de 2020 es del 73 por ciento. (Ver infografía). Enfatizó que las restricciones de la cuarentena rígida por la pandemia de Covid­19 y la demora en la transferencia de fondos del nivel central dificultaron lograr un mayor porcentaje. “Teníamos previsto disponer de un presupuesto de 1.513 millones de bolivianos, pero eso sólo estaba en documentos, porque de las diferentes fuentes de financiamiento nos han transferido 1.054 millones”, detalló. Soria dijo que con los recursos económicos que se desembolsaron gradualmente se priorizaron proyectos y adquisiciones para salud para contener la primera ola de la pandemia; posteriormente se invirtió en apoyo al sector productivo, con el propósito de acelerar la reactivación económica, y en trabajos preventivos para evitar un desastre en la cuenca Taquiña y otros afluentes. La autoridad departamental informó que se destinó 53 millones de bolivianos para implementar el plan de contingencia contra el coronavirus y se realizaron modificaciones presupuestarias para contar con fondos para atender la emergencia sanitaria. “Hemos empleado ese dinero en diferentes adquisiciones, hemos transferido parte de los recursos a 46 municipios para la compra de insumos de bioseguridad, para fortalecer los laboratorios en el trópico, en el cono sur, valle alto y la zona andina. Además, hemos transferido como 2 millones a Independencia para el hospital de Kami”, aseveró.
  5. 5. Otra importante inversión que figura en el informe que elaboró el Ejecutivo departamental son los gastos en la compra e instalación de 14 unidades de terapia intensiva en el hospital Viedma. “De este presupuesto se ejecutó el 94 por ciento; otras unidades ejecutoras han sido los hospitales de tercer nivel como el Gastroenterológico, Viedma y el materno infantil German Urquidi”, complementó. Soria agregó que tramita el diferimiento del pago de un crédito de 55 millones de bolivianos para usar ese presupuesto en proyectos de inversión, como mejoramiento de vías y actividades culturales que pasaron a un segundo plano por la Covid­19. 2.3.2. No hay proyectos nuevos por recorte. La gobernadora Esther Soria anticipó que la siguiente autoridad que asuma el cargo tendrá que lidiar con la falta de liquidez y reiteró que para 2021 no existen proyectos nuevos. “Lo que estamos dejando son proyectos de continuidad. Pero hemos sacado normas para generar nuevos ingresos económicos como la de las personerías jurídicas, la ley de empresas públicas y mixtas y la de patentes, aunque el tratamiento de esta última fue diferido”, apuntó. La autoridad departamental dijo que, por el recorte, se tuvo que desvincular a por lo menos 60 funcionarios y hacer ajustes en los gastos administrativos de varias secretarías. El gobernador electo de Cochabamba, Humberto Sánchez, informó este lunes que el Gobierno garantizó una inversión de Bs 72 millones para ejecutar el proyecto ‘Aducción 2.2’, que prevé drenar agua de Misicuni para dotar de ese servicio a la zona sur de Cochabamba. «El proyecto ‘Aducción 2.2’ ya tiene asegurado más de Bs 72 millones de inversión, pronto la zona sur recibirá agua de Misicuni. Me da gusto compartir esta buena noticia, ya adelantamos una agenda de trabajo con el viceministro de Agua Potable y Saneamiento Básico», escribió en su cuenta de Twitter.
  El viceministro de Agua Potable y Saneamiento Básico, Carmelo Valda, anunció que mediante ese proyecto la zona sur de Cochabamba recibirá agua de Misicuni «en marzo de 2022». Ese proyecto contempla una aducción entre Quenamari­Tagoloma y se prevé que al menos 250.000 personas se beneficien con el suministro de agua potable. Del Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS), Sánchez fue elegido gobernador de Cochabamba con el 57,4% de los votos en las elecciones subnacionales del 7 de marzo. Jurará a sus funciones el 3 de mayo, como todas las autoridades departamentales, municipales y regionales electas. 3.CONCLUSION El gobernador electo de Cochabamba Humberto Sánchez, del MAS, prestó juramento al cargo un martes en la primera sesión de la Asamblea Departamental en la Casa de las Culturas, en la plaza 14 de septiembre. Sánchez juró como Gobernador con el propósito de trabajar en la contención de la pandemia mejorando la atención en salud. También por la reactivación económica y la gobernabilidad. En el acto se notó su emoción por su nueva responsabilidad y se desarrolló cumpliendo con normas de bioseguridad por la pandemia con una asistencia reducida de militantes e invitados. Se prevé que mañana posesione a su gabinete.
  5.VIDEO.

