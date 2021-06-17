Successfully reported this slideshow.
Internet
Jun. 17, 2021

Comportamiento del consumidor_8

Magaly Melgares Condori
Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro

Comportamiento del consumidor_8

  1. 1. COMPORTAMIENTO DEL CONSUMIDOR Escribe en tu corazón que cada día es el mejor día del año (Ralph Waldo Emerson) 1.INTRODUCIÓN. Antes de los años 50, se pensaba que sólo los economistas podían estudiar al consumidor. Se pensaba, además, que el consumidor era un ser racional. En la actualidad se sabe que esto es un gran error, consumidor racional significa que la persona sabe para qué compra y por qué. El 80% de las compras tienen carácter de impulso. Más aún, sus gustos no variaban con el tiempo, con lo que la publicidad era siempre igual, de la misma manera que se pensaba que su única preocupación era el precio. Se consideraba que el consumidor era conocedor de la satisfacción que le reportará el producto, así la única motivación de compra era la maximización de la utilidad. Después de los años 50: se empezó a notar cómo el consumidor compra por impulso, por necesidad, por sentir alivio. Hay muchas variables para estudiar que van más allá del precio: factores culturales, sociales, personales y psicológicos. Todo esto lleva a estudiar el comportamiento y necesidades de los consumidores, ya que varían. Los anuncios reflejan conductas, roles, motivaciones que tienen los consumidores; por ello, la evolución que sufren los ejes de comunicación cambian en función de las necesidades de la sociedad. Es importante estudiar la relación de la Publicidad y el Marketing para aumentar el consumo. Las necesidades de los consumidores evolucionan de lo más racional a lo más emocional y así se refleja en los anuncios. Los valores emocionales se pueden dar de forma directa o indirecta. En la actualidad se mezclan racionales o emocionales, pero predominan los emocionales. En este trabajo de investigación, el problema a analizar es qué motiva a los consumidores en la actualidad a comprar. En base a esto planteamos dos hipótesis que se analizarán a lo largo del trabajo: • La psicología en el comportamiento del consumidor, influye aumentando las ventas y la rentabilidad de la empresa. • El consumidor es un ser irracional. Para entender qué pasa con las hipótesis planteadas, a lo largo del trabajo se analizará cómo los individuos toman decisiones para gastar sus recursos disponibles (tiempo, dinero, esfuerzo) en asuntos relacionados con el consumo: qué compran, por qué, cuándo, dónde, con qué frecuencia, etc. Por lo tanto, el comportamiento del consumidor se encuentra bajo multitud de interrogantes. Se estudiará también como influye la Psicología en el 6 comportamiento del consumidor, y si aumentará las ventas y rentabilidad de la empresa. También se analizarán las mutaciones de la publicidad para influir en los consumidores a medida que avanzan las nuevas formas de comunicación. Finalmente, se considerará la importancia de la ética en el desarrollo del Marketing y la Publicidad y los Derechos de los consumidores.
  2. 2. 2.DESARROLLO. 2.1. ASPECTOS POSITIVOS. En economía, se denomina consumidor a uno de los agentes económicos que intervienen en la cadena productiva. Todo consumidor posee una serie de necesidades que satisfacer, y lo hace gracias al intercambio de dinero por los bienes y servicios ofertados que desea, y que le brinda un productor o proveedor. Los consumidores son por lo general el último peldaño de la cadena productiva. Son quienes compran el producto o el servicio ya elaborado y quienes le dan uso. Son, pues, compradores. Al consumidor dedica la publicidad sus esfuerzos de promoción y motivación al consumo, y el marketing o mercadeo estudia los patrones de consumo que presenta su comunidad específica. En los diferentes sistemas jurídicos de los distintos países, se les otorga a los consumidores una serie de derechos, que se traducen en ser protegidos de modos fraudulentos de venta o de métodos coercitivos, injustos o falaces de comercialización. En algunas teorías económicas se prefiere emplear el término prosumidor, haciendo referencia a los consumidores que son, al mismo tiempo, productores. Pero es importante destacar que el consumidor no es una entidad pasiva que simplemente compra lo que le ofrecen. Por el contrario: juega un rol muy activo en la selección de la oferta, es capaz de modelar a las empresas de acuerdo a sus necesidades y preferencias de gasto. 2.1.1. Características del consumidor Hoy en día los consumidores son muy diferentes, a los que existían en la época del capitalismo. Esto fue cambiado gracias a la evolución tecnológica, dándole un giro total al mercado en donde se desenvuelven. Por tal motivo, se encuentran presentes ciertos rasgos que le dan respuesta a las siguientes características: Se encuentra conectado Actualmente el consumidor encuentra el Internet como una herramienta favorable de búsqueda de los productos o servicios que necesita, a tal punto que hay un alto porcentaje de personas adultas que se conectan constantemente a sus teléfonos celulares. Es importante la opinión Los consumidores generalmente comparten sus opiniones, sus experiencias y les encanta que se les tome en cuenta. Es por eso que en la actualidad las redes sociales y la cultura 2.0 proporcionaron que la relación entre la empresa y el cliente fuese más rápida, lo que ha favorecido ampliamente a los consumidores. Se vuelven fieles rápidamente Los consumidores de esta época seleccionan su consumo con mayor rapidez, ya que se identifican inmediatamente con las marcas que se adaptan en sus gustos y que tengan la habilidad de saber cómo tomarle en cuenta, sin embrago, tienen la misma rapidez para renunciar a ella y cambiarse a otra que le dé mayor satisfacción en cuanto a sus expectativas. Demanda rapidez
  3. 3. Esperar por mucho tiempo y los canales que sean lentos para la comunicación, le restan atracción al consumidor contemporáneo, esto se debe a que siempre quiere que todo sea rápido y al instante. Persigue la originalidad Más que productos y bienes, el consumidor tiende a buscar la originalidad, fuera de las publicidades engañosas. Por lo tanto, es exigente, al momento de solicitar lealtad por parte de la empresa, ofreciendo a cambio se un cliente fiel y exclusivo. 2.1.2. Tipos de consumidor El consumidor personal compra lo que necesita en su vida cotidiana. Podemos hablar de dos tipos de consumidor, clasificados conforme a su pertenencia o no a una organización mayor que ellos mismos: Consumidor personal. Aquel que compra lo que necesita en su vida cotidiana y piensa en sí y su núcleo familiar únicamente. Consumidor organizacional. Aquel que compra para una empresa, institución u organización entera, o que tiene en cuenta las necesidades de un negocio que regenta o del que participa. De igual manera, se puede clasificar a los consumidores conforme a su ubicación en la cadena de consumo, de la siguiente manera: Consumidores finales. Aquellos que dan uso a los bienes o servicios adquiridos y que agotarán su necesidad de los mismos una vez que lo hayan hecho. Son el peldaño final de la cadena. Consumidores intermedios. Aquellos que son un eslabón intermedio de la cadena y no el final, es decir, que compran para después elaborar un producto nuevo con ello y venderlo, o que compran para revender mercancía a mayor precio (llamados normalmente revendedores). Estos consumidores no agotan su necesidad de consumo, sino que la renuevan constantemente (la invierten). 2.2. ALCANCES. 2.2.1. Conocer la conducta del consumidor mejora la posición de la marca. Una empresa no debe dar tiros al azar, tratando de llegar a cualquier persona. Los clientes potenciales son siempre una apuesta con más chances de generar resultados, por lo que el emprendedor debe centrarse en el potencial comprador. Checa cómo puedes convertir clientes potenciales en clientes reales con el embudo de conversión. Direccionar todas la acciones de la empresa de esa manera, genera grandes ahorros y garantiza una imagen más sólida y consistente de la marca dentro del mercado, ya que al conocer la conducta del consumidor se trabaja para un grupo específico, y no para cualquier posible comprador. ¿Cómo conocer la conducta del consumidor? Para conocer la conducta de los consumidores, debes saber cómo piensan y se sienten acerca de las diferentes alternativas (marcas, productos, servicios y revendedores), cómo razonan los consumidores y cómo eligen entre diferentes alternativas. ¿Qué comportamientos adoptan los consumidores al comprar?
  4. 4. Hasta qué punto el comportamiento de los consumidores está influenciado por su entorno (medio ambiente, cultura, medios de comunicación). Como se pueden adaptar y mejorar las campañas de marketing para influir mejor en el consumidor. Estos puntos están influenciadas por tres factores: Factores personales: Los intereses y opiniones del consumidor. Estarán influenciados por factores demográficos como la edad, el sexo, la cultura, la ocupación, etc. Factores psicológicos: La reacción de cada uno a una campaña de marketing dependerá de sus creencias y estado de ánimo. La capacidad de una persona para comprender la información, la percepción de sus necesidades, su mentalidad, todo ello influye en su comportamiento. Factores sociales: Las personas a tu alrededor (familia, amigos o conexiones en redes sociales). Este factor también incluye la clase social, los ingresos y el nivel de educación. Conoce más de las emociones, un indicador del comportamiento del consumidor. como conocer la conducta del consumidor 2.2.2. Recopila datos sobre el comportamiento de los consumidores. Las motivaciones que influyen en el comportamiento de los consumidores son tan amplias que la forma más eficaz de estudiarlas es utilizar diferentes métodos de investigación que incluyan una variedad de datos. Algunos métodos son más rentables que otros al momento de realizar una recopilación de datos. Comentarios de los clientes: La lectura de los comentarios dejados por tus clientes puede poner de relieve problemas o deseos recurrentes. Sitios de preguntas y respuestas: Estos sitios web pueden darle una idea de las preguntas y preocupaciones que los consumidores tienen sobre su marca, servicios o productos. Encuestas: Las encuestas en línea se pueden desarrollar fácilmente y permiten hacer preguntas específicas. Grupos de Enfoque/Paneles online: Reúne a unos cuantos clientes para hacerles preguntas constantemente, según las necesidades de la investigación. Conoce aquí las qué son los paneles online y las ventajas de utilizarlos 2.3. USOS. 2.3.1. Desventajas para el consumidor • La inexperiencia. Al tratarse de algo nuevo los usuarios pueden ser víctimas más fácilmente de los delincuentes (o ciberdelincuentes). • Es más difícil tomar acción contra un delito. • Personas irresponsables que no podemos presionar mucho desde donde nos encontramos. • Tenemos que usar tarjetas de crédito. 2.3.2. Ventajas para el consumidor • Realizas transacciones más rápidamente. • Puedes recibir tus productos mucho más rápido. Por ejemplo: si quieres adquirir un ebook (libro electrónico), puedes llegar a tenerlo en tu e-mail justo después de pagar sin esperar que te sea enviado a casa.
  5. 5. • No tienes que moverte de casa ni recorrer tiendas para comparar precios y ofertas, ahorrando tiempo una vez más. • Si te encuentras con un delincuente no deberías correr riesgo físico, (aunque sí tu computadora o dispositivo utilizado). • Acceso a múltiples artículos que no se venden aún en tu país. • El horario disponible no es relevante, las tiendas en internet no cierran a ciertas horas ya que son sitios web. 3.CONCLUCIÓN. Por medio de este trabajo practico se pudo conocer los factores que influyen en el comportamiento de compra, conocimientos muy importantes para poder realizar pronósticos sobre respuesta del mercado a determinados productos nuevos o para evaluar el posicionamiento o percepción de productos existentes en el mercado. Con respecto a los atributos y teniendo conocimiento del nivel de percepción por parte de los consumidores se podrán realizar una campaña de publicidad más efectiva del producto, orientando la comunicación en la importancia que le da el consumidor a alguno de los atributos estudiados del producto en cuestión. Es de destacar que conociendo algunos de estos factores y analizando estrategias convenientes es posible estimular las necesidades latentes del individuo, este estímulo es fundamental para "movilizar" al individuo en un comportamiento de compra 4.REFERENCIAS. 1. https://bdigital.uncu.edu.ar/objetos_digitales/8046/raiteri-melisa-daniela.pdf 2. https://www.webyempresas.com/consumidor/ 3. https://concepto.de/consumidor/ 4. https://www.questionpro.com/blog/es/importancia-conducta-del-consumidor/ 5.https://prezi.com/jhfixvmlgeqg/ventajas-y-desventajas-para-el- consumidor/?frame=4b4cffc064fef1c673356b064bc42ba7d277ba8f 5.VIDEOS. 1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FbZXT7XbLc El comportamiento del consumidor es el estudio del comportamiento que los consumidores muestran al buscar, comprar, utilizar, evaluar y desechar los productos y servicios que, consideran, satisfarán sus necesidades. Se enfoca en la forma que los individuos toman decisiones para gastar sus recursos disponibles (tiempo, dinero y esfuerzo) en artículos relacionados con el consumo.
  6. 6. 2.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkhvuBwHjiU Un análisis del comportamiento del consumidor proporciona información sobre las diferentes tendencias de consumo y las variables que influyen en la audiencia. Además, te da una idea de los motivos, las prioridades y los métodos de toma de decisiones que se toman en cuenta al elegir un producto o servicio. - Este análisis ayuda a comprender cómo se sienten los clientes con respecto a tu marca y la forma en la que esa percepción se alinea con tus valores fundamentales, para crear estrategias que te permitan impactar en la industria.

