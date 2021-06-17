Como salir de_la_pandemia_5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. COMO SALIR DE LA PANDEMIA No importa lo que esté pasando, hay una luz al final del túnel y puede parecer difícil llegar a ella, así que, si no puedes hacerlo ahora, simplemente sigue trabajando para lograrlo y encontrarás el lado positivo de las cosas. Demi Lovato 1.INTRODUCCIÓN La pandemia generada por el Covid-19 a tocada las vidas de nuestra sociedad y ha removido los fundamentales que todos dábamos por hecho; a continuación, hemos generado este contendió para ayudar con buena información a mitigar los estragos de esta pandemia. 2. DESARROLLO 2.1. ASPECTOS POSITIVOS. Nadie duda de que este 2020 que termina esta semana ha sido un año que recordaremos todos para siempre. Los cambios estructurales y sociales que ha producido han sido muchos, y, en la mayoría de los casos, negativos. Pese a todo y siendo conscientes de lo difícil que será para algunas personas sacar algún aspecto positivo de este año, IMF Institución Académica ha querido rescatar algunos aspectos positivos que, tanto la propia pandemia como el periodo de confinamiento, nos han dejado para sacar el lado más optimista a este 2020 tan diferente a los anteriores. 1. Hemos pasado más tiempo en familia. Sin duda, este es el mejor regalo que nos ha hecho la COVID-19. La prohibición de salir de nuestras casas excepto para lo esencial durante casi cuatro meses obligó a las familias a pasar tiempo juntas. Debido a la vorágine diaria, muchos y muchas no podían pasar tiempo de calidad con sus hijos o en pareja, y, gracias al confinamiento, esto ha sido posible. Aunque no ha sido una tarea tan sencilla. La necesidad de compaginar el teletrabajo con el cuidado de los hijos, las clases online, la organización de la vivienda… ha sido complicado para la gran mayoría de los hogares. Sin olvidar a aquellas personas que vivían solas y que durante el confinamiento únicamente podían
  2. 2. hablar con sus familiares a través de videoconferencias. A pesar de todo, hemos tenido más tiempo para dedicarles. 2. Hemos hecho un mayor reconocimiento a la labor sanitaria. Otro de los grandes aprendizajes de 2020 ha sido reconocer, aún más si cabía, la calidad humana y asistencial del personal sanitario que tenemos en nuestro país. Ellos han sido uno de los colectivos que más han luchado en esta pandemia, y todo el país se volcaba a diario a ese reconocimiento en forma de aplausos en balcones y ventanas para agradecer de manera simbólica la gran labor que estaban realizando. Sin embargo, la pandemia ha puesto en valor las carencias del sistema sanitario español. España destinó en 2018 el 5,9% de su PIB a la Sanidad Pública, cuando la media europea es de 7,5%, por lo que la COVID-19 nos ha enseñado lo necesario que es la inversión en sanidad pública, en ciencia e investigación, algunos de los principales pilares del Estado de Bienestar. 3. Hemos producido menor contaminación. Si hay algo que produjo el confinamiento y el parón casi total de la actividad durante varios meses fue el descenso notable de los niveles de contaminación. Un estudio de la Universitat Politécnica de Valencia asegura que, de forma general, el dióxido de nitrógeno, uno de los elementos responsables de la contaminación en el aire, bajó una media de 53% en toda España. A nivel mundial, la NASA afirmó para la revista Nature Sustainability que el planeta era mucho más verde que hace 20 años. Los canales de Venecia mostraban sus aguas cristalinas, algo que llevaba sin verse décadas. Peces, cisnes y delfines nadaban libremente en el agua cristalina de mares, ríos y lagos. El Himalaya podía verse a 200km de distancia, un hecho imposible antes del confinamiento. Los animales campaban libremente por las calles de las ciudades españolas y de medio mundo debido a la falta de actividad. Y un sinfín de anécdotas más que, sin duda, permanecerán en nuestro recuerdo. 4. Hemos sido más solidarios y nos hemos apoyado más en los otros. El Fondo Monetario Internacional estima que cerca de 1 millón de empleos han sido destruidos por la pandemia en nuestro país, por lo que muchas familias se han visto sumidas en una importante situación de pobreza. Tanto es así que la Federación Española de Bancos de Alimentos
  3. 3. denunciaba recientemente un crecimiento del 40% de la demanda de esta ayuda. Frente a ello, empresas de todo tamaño, asociaciones, familias y particulares se han volcado en ayudar a los demás con todo tipo de gestos y de acciones solidarias que han permitido paliar, en cierta manera, la preocupante necesidad de muchos hogares. Una manera de demostrar que, en las peores situaciones, surgen los mejores actos de generosidad. 5. Y hemos conocido qué es eso del teletrabajo. Aunque ya existía en nuestro país, el teletrabajo ha pasado de un 5% a comienzos de marzo a un 34% durante la pandemia, según el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE). Y, con este trabajo a distancia, ha llegado también un aumento de la productividad de los empleados, entre un 5 y un 20%, como apunta el INE según datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística. Este 2020 esta modalidad de trabajo ha venido para quedarse, tanto es así que el Consejo de Ministros aprobó en noviembre la Ley del Teletrabajo para regular las condiciones laborales. Según palabras de Carlos Martínez, Presidente de IMF Institución Académica, «desde IMF, animamos a Gobierno, empresarios, sindicatos y empleados a convertir esta ley en un referente mundial y a que ayude a nuestro tejido empresarial a mejorar las cifras de negocio en un momento tan delicado para nuestra ya de por sí maltrecha economía». IMF Institución Académica anima a todo el mundo a buscar aquellos momentos positivos de un año tan difícil como el 2020. Somos conscientes de todo lo malo que hemos vivido, pero convencidos de que seguro que tenemos recuerdos positivos de este año marcado por una pandemia mundial. 2.2. ALCANCES 2.2.1. Herramientas y plataformas de información pública, capacitación, servicios públicos y apoyo comunitario Responder a una crisis a menudo requiere generar cambios de comportamiento y colaboración entre personal de salud, ciudadanos, gobiernos, academia y sociedad civil. Comunicar los hechos sobre la situación a medida que se desarrollan, así como transmitir los pasos preventivos necesarios requiere una mezcla de recursos de comunicación que sean claros, consistentes y fácilmente comprendidos por un público diverso.
  4. 4. Afortunadamente vivimos en un momento donde las personas están más conectadas que nunca y la información se puede transmitir de manera instantánea. La otra cara de esta moneda es una saturación de fuentes con diferentes niveles de calidad y confianza, la mezcla de hechos y opiniones, y la expectativa de tener respuestas claras y verificadas en segundos (en vez de días). Aquí se encuentran algunos recursos de capacitación y comunicación para entregar información de calidad al público: • Orientaciones para el público (OMS sitio oficial) • Prevención y control de infecciones (PCI) causadas por el nuevo (Curso abierto OMS) • Nuevos virus respiratorios, incluido el COVID-19: métodos de detección, prevención, respuesta y control (Curso abierto OMS) • Bot para consultar síntomas (Federación de científicos norteamericanos) • Ministerio de Salud de Brasil abre aplicación móvil de concientización del público para otros gobiernos • Noticias y verificaciones sobre el Coronavirus en México | El Sabueso • Coronavirus chequeado: verificación de contenido de noticias • Explicación de distancia social | CIPER Chile • Frena la curva: iniciativas ciudadanas frente al coronavirus, innovación social y resiliencia cívica 2.2.2. Herramientas y metodologías para seguir trabajando y colaborando de manera virtual Con la determinación de pandemia por parte de la OMS y la necesidad de tomar medidas de distanciamiento social para reducir los contagios y la probabilidad de propagación del virus, muchas organizaciones, empresas y administraciones públicas han decidido implementar medidas de teletrabajo. Esto representa un desafío para gestionar equipos de manera remota, fomentar la colaboración y el trabajo a distancia. Además de presentar herramientas digitales para trabajar en remoto, a continuación presentamos algunas recomendaciones de personas y organizaciones que trabajan de manera virtual.
  5. 5. Moving Online | Curso | BID | INDES: En el BID, estamos poniendo a disposición muchos recursos de aprendizaje en línea, información en varios formatos, respuesta a preguntas comunes de la educación en línea y asesoría en cómo transitar de un modelo presencial a un modelo en línea de una forma efectiva. Explora el hub #movingonline. Saber a Tiempo: una publicación del BID que ofrece guías para liderar metodologías de colaboración e intercambio de conocimiento, incluso en contextos virtuales. Explora por ejemplo, Crowdsourcing Inteligente, Trotamundos Virtual, y Expedición de Código. Otras de estas metodologías se pueden adaptar para gestionar en línea. Los equipos de trabajo y la transformación digital: cursos de LinkedIn Guías para colaborar en el teletrabajo (Estamos Abiertos) Seguimos educando: colección de materiales y recursos educativos digitales organizados por el Ministerio de la Educación de Argentina Distance learning solutions: Material de UNESCO de soluciones para seguir estudiando en situaciones de emergencia debido al cierre de colegios. 19 Herramientas para trabajar en remoto (Thinking With You) Todo el mundo está frente una situación novedosa y dinámica. Estamos por fin observando lo que se ha venido hablando en teoría de que el mundo está cambiando más rápido que nunca, la tecnología nos facilitará el intercambio de información compleja casi de manera instantánea, y el rol de las personas será de actuar con mucha creatividad, empatía, cuidado comunitario, y perseguir el aprendizaje continúa. Como profesionales al servicio del público, tenemos que esforzarnos más para cuestionar nuestras propios sesgos y suposiciones, inspirar a otros a hacer lo mismo, pensar en horizontes de tiempo más cortos, empoderar nuestra imaginación colectiva y guiar a cada uno a través de este periodo de aprendizaje transformador, con procesos co-creativos para construir un mundo y un futuro más resiliente, sostenible e inclusivo. Con el conocimiento abierto, seguimos juntos.
  6. 6. 2.3. USOS. 2.3.1. Usa tapabocas, evita la propagación Las mascarillas pueden ayudar a prevenir que las personas que las llevan propaguen el virus y lo contagien a otras personas. Sin embargo, no protegen frente a la COVID-19 por sí solas, sino que deben combinarse con el distanciamiento físico y la higiene de manos. Sigue las recomendaciones de los organismos de salud pública de tu zona.1 2.3.2. Distanciamiento Social Al salir a lugares públicos, es importante que mantenga una distancia de 2 Metros de otras personas y use tapabocas para desacelerar la propagación del COVID-19. 2.3.3. Trabajo En Casa La posibilidad de concentrarse y establecer rutinas diarias. Estas son las tres más importantes recomendaciones para aquellas personas que están pensando o empezando a implementar el trabajo desde casa: 1. Ubícate en un lugar especial, privado y libre de distracciones 2. Establece rutinas de tiempo que permitan generar eficiencia, pero también descanso. 3. Comunica a la familia que estás trabajando, que debes cumplir horario y que respeten tus tiempos.1 2.3.4. Cómo afrontar el confinamiento con niños Puedes enviarnos tus donaciones de juguetes desde cualquier parte del país, los juguetes recibidos serán tratados como donación y se te expedirá el correspondiente certificado de donación para efectos tributarios según artículo 125 del estatuto tributario. 2.3.5. Apoya a nuestros emprendedores; compra productos locales. Cómprale a empresas de tu región. Cuando compras productos locales, ayudas a la economía de las pequeñas y medianas empresas. Quienes a su vez son las grandes generadoras de empleo en nuestro país.
  7. 7. A medida que el COVID-19 cambia drásticamente las vidas y los medios de subsistencia en todo el planeta, las Naciones Unidas celebraron este lunes un debate de políticas donde se hizo hincapié en una serie de soluciones multilaterales para aliviar la pandemia, al tiempo que buscar retomar la senda hacia la consecución de los diecisiete Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible de la Organización. Nuestro compromiso de alcanzar los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible no ha cambiado, pero sí la urgencia de actuar", sostuvo Mona Juul, presidenta del Consejo Económico y Social, durante un debate titulado "Uniendo fuerzas: Soluciones políticas efectivas para la respuesta del Covid-19".2 Juul sostuvo que, mientras se trabaja en lograr avances que ayuden al mundo a superar la emergencia sanitaria, entre ellos una vacuna, "sólo empezamos a darnos cuenta de la verdadera magnitud de la crisis social y económica que nos espera". Como ejemplo dijo que casi la mitad de la fuerza de trabajo mundial corre el peligro inmediato de quedar desempleada, mientras se revierten otros objetivos mundiales tales como el incremento de la pobreza por primera vez desde 1998; los niveles de mortalidad debidos al paludismo que amenazan con volver a los registrados 20 años atrás y la violencia contra las mujeres y las niñas. “Estos son reveses incomprensibles respecto a los logros en materia de desarrollo, que tanto nos han costado conseguir", subrayó la máxima responsable quien añadió que "debemos preguntarnos: ¿cómo podemos encontrar una base sólida en la nueva normalidad en curso?”. A continuación, señaló que, pese a que este virus afecta a todo el mundo, no ha afectado a todas por igual a todas las personas, sino que ha expuesto y agravado las desigualdades en las sociedades. “Estas disparidades deberían ser nuestro catalizador y un llamamiento para reconstruir mejor", dijo, y sostuvo que las respuestas nacionales deben basarse en los derechos humanos y que las medidas específicas para cada país han de considerar las situaciones especiales. Juul también sostuvo que la pandemia "pone relieve la necesidad de fortalecer la cooperación multilateral, la gobernanza y, sobre todo, la solidaridad mundial".2 Tras destacar que "actualmente estamos navegando en aguas peligrosas", la presidenta del Consejo Económico y Social señaló que los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible son "nuestra carta de presentación para superar la tormenta".
  8. 8. "Ahora es realmente el momento de cumplir nuestra promesa de no dejar a nadie atrás", concluyó. La secretaria general adjunta, Amina J. Mohammed, dijo que las vidas y los medios de subsistencia alrededor del mundo dependen de la capacidad de las Naciones Unidas para apoyar a los gobiernos en la lucha contra esta crisis "sanitaria, humanitaria y socioeconómica sin precedentes". Tras calificar a los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible, que se engloban en la Agenda 2030 de Desarrollo Sostenible, como "la brújula" necesaria para orientarnos, citó también el Acuerdo de París sobre Cambio Climático y el Programa de Acción de Addis Abeba sobre la Financiación para el Desarrollo, entre los pactos que deben señalar la carta de navegación del mundo. "Deberemos tener en cuenta un doble mandato: responder urgentemente para frenar los efectos de la pandemia, y al mismo tiempo ayudar en la actuación de los gobiernos y a la población para que puedan recuperar un futuro mejor y más resistente", señaló Mohammed. Del mismo modo, dijo que cuando llegue el momento de asignar los recursos se prestará especial atención a las necesidades de los países afectados por conflictos y desastres, los países menos adelantados, los países en desarrollo sin litoral y los pequeños Estados insulares en desarrollo.3 La pandemia ha desestabilizado el crecimiento global Por su parte, el secretario general adjunto del Departamento de Asuntos Económicos y Sociales de las Naciones Unidas, Liu Zhenmin, destacó que "la pandemia ha desestabilizado el crecimiento económico mundial" y ha conducido al planeta a una importante recesión mundial que amenaza la consecución de los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible. Ante los retos que plantean el estancamiento de los recursos financieros nacionales, los elevados niveles de deuda y la fragilidad de los sistemas sanitarios, se detuvo en otros aspectos de gran envergadura, como la educación, los derechos humanos, la seguridad
  9. 9. alimentaria, el desarrollo sostenible y "un impacto duradero en las migraciones y en la actitud hacia los extranjeros y los migrantes". Zhenmin subrayó la necesidad de aprovechar las experiencias adquiridas a lo largo de la crisis para acelerar los progresos de cumplir con la promesa de la Agenda 2030 durante la Década de Acción, la prestación de servicios en favor del desarrollo sostenible y para revertir la tendencia a la desigualdad. El director de la Organización Internacional del Trabajo, Guy Ryder, sostuvo que una respuesta eficaz al costo humano de la COVID-19 requiere de una solidaridad mundial que incluya una coordinación internacional en materia de política sanitaria, social y económica. Mientras tanto, la Alta Comisionada de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos, Michelle Bachelet, sostuvo que las garantías fundamentales constituyen el núcleo para abordar la crisis de la COVID-19 y pidió apoyo para incrementar los esfuerzos de no dejar a nadie atrás. Finalmente, el director general de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Agricultura y la Alimentación, Qu Dongyu, destacó el impacto de la pandemia en la seguridad alimentaria y la nutrición, y la necesidad de impulsar soluciones eficaces de Por Mario Firmenich Este documento es parte de un análisis y propuestas sobre la situación nacional y social de la Argentina. El objetivo es aportar a una discusión política, ajena a cualquier disputa electoral, entre dirigentes de sectores diversos que hoy no comparten un ámbito común de acción política.3 Esta primera parte será seguida por otras, a modo de capítulos, de forma tal que el conjunto sea un documento que, por su extensión y multiplicidad de temas, entiendo que no sería útil para iniciar el debate y encauzar el consenso en las actuales circunstancias. El contexto mundial
  10. 10. La esencia sistémica de la globalización ha sido la sociedad económica entre Estados Unidos y China cuyos aspectos básicos son: a) China es admitida como economía de mercado en la Organización Mundial del Comercio b) Las multinacionales occidentales se instalan en China para incrementar sus tasas de beneficio explotando mano de obra barata; se rompe la lógica del modelo fordista, centrada en el mercado interno, para la cual los obreros deben ser capaces de consumir los bienes que producen c) Las multinacionales instaladas en China venden su producción en los países occidentales a consumidores de alto nivel de ingresos, cuyas sociedades. d) China avanza rápidamente en su industrialización, urbanizando centenares de millones de campesinos y acumulando un inmenso superávit de balanza comercial en dólares e) La Reserva Federal lidera la inyección mundial multiBillonaria de dinero para financiar la expansión del mercado globalizado (sin preocuparse por las burbujas financieras) f) La mayor parte del superávit comercial chino debe retornar a los Estados Unidos financiando el déficit fiscal norteamericano a través de la compra masiva de Bonos del Tesoro. g) Las multinacionales multiplican sus beneficios con el aumento del precio de sus acciones gracias al gigantesco aumento de la liquidez monetaria mundial (generando burbujas financieras).4 2.3.6. El Estado de situación actual La situación argentina previa a la pandemia se resume en unos pocos indicadores conocidos y que describen una realidad muy grave. Esta situación heredada sigue vigente y se ha profundizado durante la cuarentena por la pandemia. En breve resumen tenemos: a) Una deuda externa cercana al 100% del PIB impagable. b) Una pobreza estructural que abarcaba aproximadamente al 40% de la población. c) Una exclusión social del sistema que castiga a un 10% de la población. d) Una inflación anual del orden del 50%
  11. 11. e) Una estanflación prolongada con recesión industrial en un contexto de grave retraso tecnológico productivo de Argentina con respecto a los países más avanzados. f) Una especulación generalizada con el dólar por la expectativa de inflación creciente, generando un círculo vicioso entre inflación, depreciación del peso por la demanda especulativa antiinflacionaria de dólares y realimentación de la inflación por la dolarización de los precios. g) La situación amenazaba al nuevo gobierno con dos fantasmas: default y explosión social.5 3. CONCLUSIONES Para caracterizar un enfoque amplio sobre la salud y su conexión con el resto de ODS, desde ISGlobal hemos acuñado el concepto ODS3+. La virtud del ODS3+ radica en la capacidad de incorporar el enfoque de salud en todas las políticas en todos los sectores y en todas las acciones desarrolladas tanto por las administraciones públicas como por las empresas y la sociedad civil. España tiene la oportunidad de incorporar este enfoque en la estrategia ODS que se desarrolle en los próximos meses (y que inevitablemente tendrá que considerar el contexto post-COVID-19). 4.REFERENCIAS 1.https://www.fundacionpersistir.org/oportunidades?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI4uS89enq7wIV D4WRCh1A1g21EAAYASAAEgKhcfD_BwE 2. https://www.observatoriorh.com/orh-posts/cinco-aspectos-positivos-que-nos-deja- 2020.html 3.https://www.agenciapacourondo.com.ar/debates/como-salir-de-la-pandemia-de-modo- sostenible-por-mario-firmenich 4.https://www.isglobal.org/-/-supone-la-covid-19-una-amenaza-para-los-objetivos-de- desarrollo-sostenible-en-espana- 5.https://www.unicef.es/educa/blog/coronavirus-objetivos-desarrollo-sostenible 5.VIDEOS 1-https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-52249802
  12. 12. El mundo está paralizado por el coronavirus. El desafío científico y social al que nos enfrentamos es gigantesco, ¿pero ¿cuándo terminará el aislamiento y podremos volver a la normalidad? En este video hablamos de tres posibles vías de salida para esta pandemia y de cuánto tiempo podría pasar hasta que podamos seguir con nuestras vidas. Este video, presentado por Inma Gil, está basado en un artículo original de James Gallagher, el corresponsal de Salud y Ciencia de la BBC. 2.https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/deciding-to-go- out.html A medida que las comunidades y los negocios abren, es posible que esté pensando en reanudar algunas de sus actividades cotidianas de la manera más segura posible. Aunque no existe un modo de eliminar por completo el riesgo de infección, es importante entender los riesgos potenciales y cómo adoptar diferentes medidas de prevención para protegerse y ayudar a reducir la propagación del COVID-19.

