Valvulas biologicas y mecanicas

  1. 1. Tienen una vida �til de 12 a 15 a�os los pacientes con v�lvula biol�gica deben ser preferiblemente pacientes mayores de 80 a�os. se deben colocar en pacientes que tengan antecedentes de otras patolog�as y pacientes con problemas de coagulaci�n. Tienen una vida �til de 20 a 30 a�os los pacientes con v�lvula mec�nica deben ser preferiblemente pacientes j�venes. deben tomar medicamentos anticoagulantes ya que estas tienden a taparse. V�LVULA MEC�NICA VALVULAS CARDIACAS Source: World Health Organization V�LVULA BIOL�GICA 1 M / 3 FT V�lvula de Hufnagel primera pr�tesis valvular documentada implantada en un ser humano fue la v�lvula del modelo jaula-bola. V�LVULA MEC�NICA V�lvulas de homoinjerto o aloinjerto est�n constituidas por v�lvulas aorticas humanas preservadas que fueron extra�das de donantes cadav�ricos. V�LVULA BIOL�GICA
  2. 2. VALVULAS CARDIACAS La v�lvula Bjork fue el primer dise�o de perfil bajo introducido en 1969 modelo sujeto a cambios. El disco era de polioximetileno. V�LVULA MEC�NICA Source: World Health Organization 1 M / 3 FT V�LVULA BIOL�GICA V�lvulas bovinas son adaptadas y suturadas en un marco de soporte (stent), lo que hace que este tipo de v�lvula abra mas ampliamente que una v�lvula porcina. V�LVULA BILOGICA La v�lvula Edwars estaba constituida por una jaula de pl�stico y una bola oclusora de silicona, mantenida en su posici�n por el arn�s pl�stico que se sujetaba a un anillo. V�LVULA MEC�NICA V�lvulas porcinas la mayor�a se montan sobre los soportes (stents) r�gidos o flexibles para lo cual a trav�s de suturas se unen las valvas al anillo.
  3. 3. V�LVULA MEC�NICA Source: World Health Organization 1 M / 3 FT La valvula Jude compuesta de un anillo metalico y dos valvas o discos de carbono grafito, impregnados de tungsteno y recubiertos por carbono pirol�tico. Las bioprotesis sin soporte son c�spides de v�lvulas aorticas porcinas tratadas con glutaraldehido y reforzadas con un anillo de dacron que permite su sutura a la pared aortica. VALVULA BIOLOGICA VALVULAS CARDIACAS

