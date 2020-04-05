Successfully reported this slideshow.
Los injertos vasculares se utilizan para el reemplazo o reparaci�n de vasos que presentan alguna enfermedad que altera a e...
DACRON PTFE KNITTED (CARDIOVASCULAR Y T�RAX). WOVEN (VASCULAR PERIF�RICO) De baja porosidad (cardiovascular) y alta porosi...
PARCHES MEMBRANA PERICARDICA Soportan lineas de sutura y cierran defectos estructurales vasculares: se clasifican seg�n su...
  1. 1. Los injertos vasculares se utilizan para el reemplazo o reparaci�n de vasos que presentan alguna enfermedad que altera a el flujo normal de la sangre a trav�s de vasos importantes del cuerpo humano. SUSTITUTOS VASCULARES INJERTOS Se pueden encontrar tubulares y rectos PARCHES Pueden ser sint�ticos o naturales MARIA FERNANDA RINCON DURAN SINTETICOS BIOL�GICOS PTFE DACRON AUTOLOGOS HETEROLOGOS
  2. 2. DACRON PTFE KNITTED (CARDIOVASCULAR Y T�RAX). WOVEN (VASCULAR PERIF�RICO) De baja porosidad (cardiovascular) y alta porosidad (vascular perif�rico) Impregnacion: pueden ser heparinizados (Gorepropaten) o no heparinizados. Pre coagulados o no y con impregnacion antibi�tica o no. dentro de estos encontramos: injertos, parches y membranas pericardicas. se clasifican seg�n su origen: SINTETICOS BIOLOGICOS goretex ptfe y dracon autologo (vena safena, arteria mamaria, braquial) y heterologo (bovino y porcino)
  3. 3. PARCHES MEMBRANA PERICARDICA Soportan lineas de sutura y cierran defectos estructurales vasculares: se clasifican seg�n su origen: BIOL�GICOS: pericardio bovino. autologo. porcino y equino. sinteticos: Dacron,trama tipo knitted(cardiovascular) y woven (vascular periferico), Goretex PTFE(Politetrafluoretile no y fieltro(lienzo de java) Esta membrana puede ser PTFE no absorbible. usada para reparar defectos cong�nitos, esta puede ser suturada: los di�metros son de 0.1 mm � 0.2 mm (microdelgada) REPEL: es absorbible,su degradaci�n es r�pida (no fibrosos). no necesariamente se debe fijar con puntos debido a un recubrimiento de lubricantes y pegatina que posee indicaciones Infecci�n vascular: la infecci�n es la indicaci�n principal para la implantaci�n de un injerto vascular. Pacientes con inmunodepresion. Las patolog�as pueden variar, si bien la fundamental es la enfermedad aneurismatica. Pacientes complejos. La complejidad t�cnica de la intervenci�n puede dictar la necesidad de un injerto.

